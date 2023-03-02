LPSCMB
KENSAW

1st Half
LIP
Bisons
4
KENN
Owls
17

Time Team Play Score
13:29 +3 Brandon Stroud makes three point jump shot (Chris Youngblood assists) 4-17
13:48 +2 Matthew Schner makes two point layup 4-14
14:05 +2 Alex Peterson makes two point jump shot (Terrell Burden assists) 2-14
14:32   Alex Peterson defensive rebound  
14:34   Will Pruitt misses two point jump shot  
14:34   Bisons 30 second timeout  
14:34 +3 Chris Youngblood makes three point jump shot (Terrell Burden assists) 2-12
14:39   Terrell Burden offensive rebound  
14:41   Terrell Burden misses two point jump shot  
14:57   Spencer Rodgers defensive rebound  
14:59   Will Pruitt misses three point jump shot  
15:10   Ahsan Asadullah defensive rebound  
15:12   Chris Youngblood misses two point jump shot  
15:27   Demond Robinson defensive rebound  
15:29   Ahsan Asadullah misses two point layup  
15:32   Ahsan Asadullah offensive rebound  
15:34   Jacob Ognacevic misses two point jump shot  
15:54 +2 Terrell Burden makes two point jump shot 2-9
16:01   Derrin Boyd personal foul (Demond Robinson draws the foul)  
16:21   Ahsan Asadullah turnover (bad pass)  
16:28   Ahsan Asadullah defensive rebound  
16:30   Chris Youngblood misses three point jump shot  
16:36   Spencer Rodgers defensive rebound  
16:38   A.J. McGinnis misses three point jump shot  
16:46   Will Pruitt offensive rebound  
16:48   Terrell Burden blocks Will Pruitt's two point jump shot  
17:05 +3 Terrell Burden makes three point jump shot (Demond Robinson assists) 2-7
17:25   Chris Youngblood defensive rebound  
17:25   Jacob Ognacevic misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
17:25   Chris Youngblood shooting foul (Jacob Ognacevic draws the foul)  
17:25 +2 Jacob Ognacevic makes two point layup (Will Pruitt assists) 2-4
17:31   A.J. McGinnis defensive rebound  
17:33   Chris Youngblood misses three point jump shot  
17:37   Spencer Rodgers defensive rebound  
17:39   Will Pruitt misses two point layup  
17:49   Derrin Boyd defensive rebound  
17:51   Demond Robinson misses three point jump shot  
18:00   Brandon Stroud defensive rebound  
18:02   Demond Robinson blocks Derrin Boyd's two point layup  
18:17   Jacob Ognacevic defensive rebound  
18:19   Brandon Stroud misses two point jump shot  
18:42   A.J. McGinnis turnover (bad pass) (Demond Robinson steals)  
18:59 +2 Demond Robinson makes two point layup 0-4
18:59   Demond Robinson offensive rebound  
19:01   Ahsan Asadullah blocks Terrell Burden's two point layup  
19:06   Ahsan Asadullah turnover (bad pass) (Terrell Burden steals)  
19:30 +2 Brandon Stroud makes two point layup (Terrell Burden assists) 0-2
19:36   Terrell Burden defensive rebound  
19:38   Will Pruitt misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Jacob Ognacevic vs. Demond Robinson (A.J. McGinnis gains possession)  
12T
5 Lipscomb 20-12 4-4
1 Kennesaw State 24-8 17-17
KSU Convocation Center Kennesaw, GA
KSU Convocation Center Kennesaw, GA
Lipscomb
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ognacevic 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/1 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
A. Asadullah 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 1 2 1 2
D. Boyd 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
A. McGinnis 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
W. Pruitt 0 1 1 0/5 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
Kennesaw State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Burden 5 2 3 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 - 1 1 0 1 1
B. Stroud 5 1 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
C. Youngblood 3 1 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
D. Robinson 2 2 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 1 0 1 1
S. Rodgers 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 3
NCAA BB Scores