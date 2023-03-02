LPSCMB
KENSAW
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|13:29
|+3
|Brandon Stroud makes three point jump shot (Chris Youngblood assists)
|4-17
|13:48
|+2
|Matthew Schner makes two point layup
|4-14
|14:05
|+2
|Alex Peterson makes two point jump shot (Terrell Burden assists)
|2-14
|14:32
|Alex Peterson defensive rebound
|14:34
|Will Pruitt misses two point jump shot
|14:34
|Bisons 30 second timeout
|14:34
|+3
|Chris Youngblood makes three point jump shot (Terrell Burden assists)
|2-12
|14:39
|Terrell Burden offensive rebound
|14:41
|Terrell Burden misses two point jump shot
|14:57
|Spencer Rodgers defensive rebound
|14:59
|Will Pruitt misses three point jump shot
|15:10
|Ahsan Asadullah defensive rebound
|15:12
|Chris Youngblood misses two point jump shot
|15:27
|Demond Robinson defensive rebound
|15:29
|Ahsan Asadullah misses two point layup
|15:32
|Ahsan Asadullah offensive rebound
|15:34
|Jacob Ognacevic misses two point jump shot
|15:54
|+2
|Terrell Burden makes two point jump shot
|2-9
|16:01
|Derrin Boyd personal foul (Demond Robinson draws the foul)
|16:21
|Ahsan Asadullah turnover (bad pass)
|16:28
|Ahsan Asadullah defensive rebound
|16:30
|Chris Youngblood misses three point jump shot
|16:36
|Spencer Rodgers defensive rebound
|16:38
|A.J. McGinnis misses three point jump shot
|16:46
|Will Pruitt offensive rebound
|16:48
|Terrell Burden blocks Will Pruitt's two point jump shot
|17:05
|+3
|Terrell Burden makes three point jump shot (Demond Robinson assists)
|2-7
|17:25
|Chris Youngblood defensive rebound
|17:25
|Jacob Ognacevic misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|17:25
|Chris Youngblood shooting foul (Jacob Ognacevic draws the foul)
|17:25
|+2
|Jacob Ognacevic makes two point layup (Will Pruitt assists)
|2-4
|17:31
|A.J. McGinnis defensive rebound
|17:33
|Chris Youngblood misses three point jump shot
|17:37
|Spencer Rodgers defensive rebound
|17:39
|Will Pruitt misses two point layup
|17:49
|Derrin Boyd defensive rebound
|17:51
|Demond Robinson misses three point jump shot
|18:00
|Brandon Stroud defensive rebound
|18:02
|Demond Robinson blocks Derrin Boyd's two point layup
|18:17
|Jacob Ognacevic defensive rebound
|18:19
|Brandon Stroud misses two point jump shot
|18:42
|A.J. McGinnis turnover (bad pass) (Demond Robinson steals)
|18:59
|+2
|Demond Robinson makes two point layup
|0-4
|18:59
|Demond Robinson offensive rebound
|19:01
|Ahsan Asadullah blocks Terrell Burden's two point layup
|19:06
|Ahsan Asadullah turnover (bad pass) (Terrell Burden steals)
|19:30
|+2
|Brandon Stroud makes two point layup (Terrell Burden assists)
|0-2
|19:36
|Terrell Burden defensive rebound
|19:38
|Will Pruitt misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Jacob Ognacevic vs. Demond Robinson (A.J. McGinnis gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|4
|17
|Field Goals
|2-11 (18.2%)
|7-14 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|0-2 (0.0%)
|3-6 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-1 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|7
|10
|Offensive
|2
|2
|Defensive
|5
|8
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|1
|5
|Steals
|0
|2
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fouls
|1
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|5 Lipscomb 20-12
|76.6 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|14.2 APG
|1 Kennesaw State 24-8
|75.4 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|14.5 APG
|
|18.2
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|0.0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ognacevic
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Asadullah
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|D. Boyd
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. McGinnis
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|W. Pruitt
|0
|1
|1
|0/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ognacevic
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Asadullah
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|D. Boyd
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. McGinnis
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|W. Pruitt
|0
|1
|1
|0/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Schner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Montgomery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Benham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Asman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Hutcheson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ingold
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Houck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Davidson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Murr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|4
|7
|1
|2/11
|0/2
|0/1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Burden
|5
|2
|3
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|B. Stroud
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Youngblood
|3
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Robinson
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|S. Rodgers
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Burden
|5
|2
|3
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|B. Stroud
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Youngblood
|3
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Robinson
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|S. Rodgers
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Peterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Holland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Cottle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Stone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Nkomba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Ademokoya
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Jennings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. LaRue
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|17
|10
|5
|7/14
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|8
