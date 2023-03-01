Michigan's Juwan Howard seeks elusive win at Illinois
Since Michigan coach Juwan Howard took over at his alma mater in 2019-20, he has beaten every Big Ten team multiple times -- except the one that represents the Chicago native's home state.
Heading into Thursday night's meeting in Champaign, Ill., Illinois and coach Brad Underwood have swept all five tilts between the Wolverines (17-12, 11-7 Big Ten) and the Illini (19-10, 10-8) over the last four years.
There is plenty at stake as Michigan, winners of three straight, looks to fight its way off the NCAA Tournament bubble and Illinois tries to avoid moving closer to the bubble. The Illini plummeted to 36th in the NET rankings after suffering a 12-point defeat Sunday at Ohio State that snapped the Buckeyes' nine-game losing streak.
"We've had two of these games now where we've had no life," Underwood said. "We had nothing. And when we get this way, we not only become poor on the defensive side, we don't execute."
Underwood also noted his team hasn't had "the fire and the bite" recently, but longtime rival Michigan tends to bring that out in the Illini. However, almost nobody in Illinois' rotation knows what it's like to beat Michigan.
Coleman Hawkins and Luke Goode are the only returnees who played in both Illinois wins over Michigan last year. The Wolverines, meanwhile, retain their best player from last year: 7-footer Hunter Dickinson, who no longer must contend with Illinois All-American Kofi Cockburn in the middle.
The Illinois and Michigan rosters both needed such radical overhauls during the offseason, they went after some of the same transfers. The Illini landed Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr., who ranks seventh among all Big Ten scorers (17.1 points per game) -- two spots behind Dickinson (17.6).
Prior to Thursday's game, Shannon and Baylor grad transfer Matthew Mayer will be honored during Illinois' Senior Night ceremony.
Michigan sits at 55 in the NET rankings but has two great chances to climb with Thursday's contest at Illinois and Sunday's regular-season finale at No. 15 Indiana.
"One game at a time," Howard said. "That's what we're going to keep focusing on."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:06
|TV timeout
|12:18
|+2
|Luke Goode makes two point putback layup
|15-13
|12:20
|Luke Goode offensive rebound
|12:22
|Terrance Williams II blocks Sencire Harris's two point layup
|12:28
|Hunter Dickinson turnover (lost ball) (Sencire Harris steals)
|12:48
|Terrance Williams II defensive rebound
|12:50
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|13:03
|Luke Goode defensive rebound
|13:05
|Hunter Dickinson misses two point layup
|13:21
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|13:23
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|13:43
|+3
|Dug McDaniel makes three point jump shot (Hunter Dickinson assists)
|15-11
|14:06
|+2
|Matthew Mayer makes two point layup
|12-11
|14:16
|Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|14:18
|Kobe Bufkin misses two point driving hook shot
|14:33
|Wolverines defensive rebound
|14:35
|Sencire Harris misses two point driving layup
|14:44
|Sencire Harris defensive rebound
|14:46
|Jett Howard misses three point jump shot
|15:02
|+3
|Matthew Mayer makes three point jump shot
|12-9
|15:21
|+2
|Jett Howard makes two point driving dunk
|12-6
|15:31
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-6
|15:31
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-5
|15:31
|Will Tschetter shooting foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|15:35
|Hunter Dickinson turnover (lost ball) (Dain Dainja steals)
|15:50
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|15:52
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point jump shot
|15:57
|TV timeout
|15:57
|Dug McDaniel personal foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|15:59
|Hunter Dickinson turnover (bad pass) (Coleman Hawkins steals)
|16:15
|Dug McDaniel defensive rebound
|16:17
|Matthew Mayer misses two point jump shot
|16:35
|+2
|Dug McDaniel makes two point pullup jump shot
|10-4
|16:45
|Terrence Shannon Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|16:45
|Terrence Shannon Jr. offensive foul (Kobe Bufkin draws the foul)
|16:48
|Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
|16:50
|Jett Howard misses three point jump shot
|17:08
|+2
|Dain Dainja makes two point driving layup
|8-4
|17:23
|+2
|Dug McDaniel makes two point pullup jump shot
|8-2
|17:29
|Will Tschetter defensive rebound
|17:31
|Coleman Hawkins misses two point driving hook shot
|17:56
|Will Tschetter personal foul (Matthew Mayer draws the foul)
|17:56
|Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|17:58
|Dug McDaniel misses three point jump shot
|18:13
|+2
|Dain Dainja makes two point turnaround hook shot
|6-2
|18:46
|+3
|Kobe Bufkin makes three point pullup jump shot
|6-0
|18:51
|Kobe Bufkin defensive rebound
|18:53
|Coleman Hawkins misses two point jump shot
|19:23
|+3
|Hunter Dickinson makes three point jump shot (Dug McDaniel assists)
|3-0
|19:32
|Will Tschetter defensive rebound
|19:34
|Dain Dainja misses two point jump shot
|19:43
|Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
|19:45
|Hunter Dickinson misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Hunter Dickinson vs. Dain Dainja (Dug McDaniel gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Luke Goode makes two point putback layup
|12:18
|Luke Goode offensive rebound
|12:20
|Terrance Williams II blocks Sencire Harris's two point layup
|12:22
|Hunter Dickinson turnover (lost ball) (Sencire Harris steals)
|12:28
|Terrance Williams II defensive rebound
|12:48
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|12:50
|Luke Goode defensive rebound
|13:03
|Hunter Dickinson misses two point layup
|13:05
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|13:21
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|13:23
|+ 3
|Dug McDaniel makes three point jump shot (Hunter Dickinson assists)
|13:43
|Team Stats
|Points
|15
|13
|Field Goals
|6-12 (50.0%)
|5-14 (35.7%)
|3-Pointers
|3-6 (50.0%)
|1-3 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|2-2 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|8
|7
|Offensive
|0
|1
|Defensive
|7
|6
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|2
|0
|Steals
|0
|3
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fouls
|3
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. McDaniel G
|8.2 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|3.4 APG
|38.2 FG%
|
00
|. Mayer G
|12.6 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|1.2 APG
|42.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. McDaniel G
|7 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|M. Mayer G
|5 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|35.7
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. McDaniel
|7
|1
|1
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Bufkin
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|H. Dickinson
|3
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Howard
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Tschetter
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. McDaniel
|7
|1
|1
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Bufkin
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|H. Dickinson
|3
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Howard
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Tschetter
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Williams II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Burns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Selvala
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Glenn III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Khayat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Reed Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Llewellyn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|15
|7
|2
|6/12
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mayer
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Dainja
|4
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Shannon Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Hawkins
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mayer
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Dainja
|4
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Shannon Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Hawkins
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Goode
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Moretti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Warden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Epps
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Rodgers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Perrin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Redd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Serven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lieb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|13
|7
|0
|5/14
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|6
-
5BU
4ARMY39
38
2nd 15:57 ESP+
-
11TXST
6ODU36
18
2nd 15:51 ESP+
-
7AMER
2NAVY7
11
1st 13:02 ESP+
-
3EKY
2LIB13
11
1st 14:23 ESP+
-
FIU
LT18
13
1st 12:46 ESP+
-
6LAF
3LEH19
4
1st 14:04 ESP+
-
8L-MD
1COLG6
17
1st 13:46 ESP+
-
5LIP
1KENN4
17
1st 13:13 ESP+
-
MAN
SIEN9
10
1st 14:38
-
MICH
ILL15
13
1st 12:18 ESPN
-
5OAK
4NKY11
15
1st 13:11 ESP+
-
RIDE
SPU12
15
1st 13:40
-
RUTG
MINN13
8
1st 13:38 FS1
-
UCF
TEMP10
6
1st 13:55 ESPU
-
10VALP
7MURR4
6
1st 16:00 ESP+
-
WICH
1HOU12
9
1st 12:29 ESP2
-
MRST
IONA0
0139 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
COPP
MORG0
0153 O/U
-3
7:30pm
-
NCCU
SCST0
0147.5 O/U
+7
7:30pm
-
QUIN
FAIR0
0136.5 O/U
+2.5
7:30pm
-
5SEMO
4TNST0
0156.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm ESP+
-
UMES
DSU0
0135 O/U
+6
7:30pm
-
AAMU
GRAM0
0129 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
CHAR
UTSA0
0133.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
8DET
1YSU0
0156.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
RICE0
0154.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
NTEX0
0120.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
6RMU
3CLST0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
7WRST
2MIL0
0161.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ALCN
MVSU0
0139 O/U
+5.5
8:30pm
-
10ULM
7GASO0
0130.5 O/U
-5
8:30pm ESP+
-
ALST
SOU0
0140.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm
-
ASU
4UCLA0
0133.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm ESPN
-
JAST
UAPB0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
MEM
SMU0
0153.5 O/U
+6
9:00pm ESP2
-
NORF
HOW0
0149 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESPU
-
5PUR
WISC0
0128.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm FS1
-
STAN
ORST0
0130 O/U
+4.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UCSB
UCD0
0138 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
9USD
8PORT0
0157 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
WKY
UTEP0
0136.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP+
-
11UIC
6MOSU0
0127 O/U
-8
9:30pm ESP+
-
CSUB
LBSU0
0140.5 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
HAW
CSN0
0128 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
6SIUE
3UTM0
0151.5 O/U
+2
10:00pm ESP+
-
UCI
UCRV0
0145.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
8ARIZ
USC0
0154.5 O/U
+2
11:00pm ESPN
-
CAL
ORE0
0129.5 O/U
-20
11:00pm FS1
-
WSU
WASH0
0135 O/U
+1.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
10PEP
7UOP0
0159.5 O/U
+3.5
11:30pm
-
9APP
8USA61
68
Final ESP+
-
9ILST
8UNI62
75
Final ESP+
-
13ARST
5TROY59
63
Final ESP+
-
12EVAN
5INST58
97
Final ESP+
-
CP
UCSD0
0