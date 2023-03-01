Road-weary Rutgers vies for sweep of Minnesota
Rutgers and host Minnesota couldn't be in more different frames of mind going into their Big Ten contest on Thursday in Minneapolis.
The Scarlet Knights come with a big burden lifted off their shoulders following a 59-56 win at Penn State on Sunday. Rutgers rallied from a 19-point deficit and won for just the second time over it last six games.
A loss to Penn State might have sounded some alarm about Rutgers' validity as an NCAA Tournament team, but it instead seemed to have restored some momentum going into its last two games of the regular season.
Rutgers (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) will play its fifth road game in its last seven contests.
"You just have to fight through the grind of the season, the grind of great coaches and the grind of great players on the other side," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said.
One revelation for Rutgers against Penn State might have been the play of freshman point guard Derek Simpson. He came off of the bench to score 16 points and provided what turned out to be the game-winning three-point play with more than a minute left.
"We need him to be this kind of player," Pikiell said.
Rutgers will try and sweep the regular-season series with Minnesota after routing the Golden Gophers at home on Feb. 1, 90-55.
In a Big Ten that's been defined by parity and unpredictability, Minnesota has been the one dubious constant -- the Golden Gophers have been the conference's bottom-feeder all year.
The Golden Gophers (7-20, 1-16) have lost 12 games in a row and haven't won at home in league play.
Minnesota does have two players averaging in double figures -- Dawson Garcia (15.3 points per game) and Jamison Battle (12.9) -- but turnovers and depth have been major issues.
"You have to be detail-oriented and when you can smell blood, you have to be able to make the next right play, whether that's a stop or execution offensively," Minnesota coach Ben Johnson said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:41
|Scarlet Knights turnover (shot clock violation)
|13:11
|Derek Simpson defensive rebound
|13:11
|Pharrel Payne misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:11
|Antwone Woolfolk shooting foul (Pharrel Payne draws the foul)
|13:11
|+2
|Pharrel Payne makes two point layup
|13-10
|13:38
|TV timeout
|13:38
|Clifford Omoruyi turnover (lost ball) (Pharrel Payne steals)
|13:47
|Caleb McConnell defensive rebound
|13:49
|Dawson Garcia misses three point jump shot
|14:08
|+2
|Caleb McConnell makes two point jump shot
|13-8
|14:23
|+2
|Dawson Garcia makes two point hook shot
|11-8
|14:51
|Ta'Lon Cooper defensive rebound
|14:53
|Aundre Hyatt misses two point jump shot
|15:11
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|15:13
|Clifford Omoruyi blocks Pharrel Payne's two point layup
|15:18
|Pharrel Payne offensive rebound
|15:20
|Dawson Garcia misses two point hook shot
|15:46
|+3
|Cam Spencer makes three point jump shot (Caleb McConnell assists)
|11-6
|15:52
|Caleb McConnell offensive rebound
|15:54
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point hook shot
|16:18
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|16:18
|Dawson Garcia misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:18
|+1
|Dawson Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-6
|16:18
|Aundre Hyatt shooting foul (Dawson Garcia draws the foul)
|16:46
|+2
|Aundre Hyatt makes two point jump shot
|8-5
|17:16
|+2
|Jamison Battle makes two point layup (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
|6-5
|17:34
|+2
|Cam Spencer makes two point layup (Aundre Hyatt assists)
|6-3
|17:59
|Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|17:59
|Ta'Lon Cooper misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:59
|+1
|Ta'Lon Cooper makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-3
|17:59
|Clifford Omoruyi shooting foul (Ta'Lon Cooper draws the foul)
|18:22
|+1
|Clifford Omoruyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-2
|18:22
|+1
|Clifford Omoruyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-2
|18:22
|Joshua Ola-Joseph shooting foul (Clifford Omoruyi draws the foul)
|18:44
|+2
|Dawson Garcia makes two point layup (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
|2-2
|19:03
|+2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point layup
|2-0
|19:09
|Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|19:11
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point layup
|19:23
|Caleb McConnell offensive rebound
|19:25
|Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
|19:33
|Joshua Ola-Joseph turnover (bad pass) (Clifford Omoruyi steals)
|19:44
|Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
|19:46
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point layup
|20:00
|Clifford Omoruyi vs. Dawson Garcia (Scarlet Knights gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Scarlet Knights turnover (shot clock violation)
|12:41
|Derek Simpson defensive rebound
|13:11
|Pharrel Payne misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:11
|Antwone Woolfolk shooting foul (Pharrel Payne draws the foul)
|13:11
|+ 2
|Pharrel Payne makes two point layup
|13:11
|Clifford Omoruyi turnover (lost ball) (Pharrel Payne steals)
|13:38
|Caleb McConnell defensive rebound
|13:47
|Dawson Garcia misses three point jump shot
|13:49
|+ 2
|Caleb McConnell makes two point jump shot
|14:08
|+ 2
|Dawson Garcia makes two point hook shot
|14:23
|Ta'Lon Cooper defensive rebound
|14:51
|Team Stats
|Points
|13
|10
|Field Goals
|5-10 (50.0%)
|4-7 (57.1%)
|3-Pointers
|1-2 (50.0%)
|0-1 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|2-5 (40.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|8
|3
|Offensive
|3
|1
|Defensive
|5
|2
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|2
|2
|Steals
|1
|1
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fouls
|3
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Top Scorers
|C. Spencer G
|5 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|D. Garcia F
|5 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|57.1
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|40.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Spencer
|5
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Omoruyi
|4
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|C. McConnell
|2
|3
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|A. Hyatt
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Garcia
|5
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Battle
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Cooper
|1
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Ola-Joseph
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
