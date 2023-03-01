Stanford seeking late momentum at Oregon State
Two Pac-12 bottom feeders meet up Thursday night when Stanford battles Oregon State at Corvallis, Ore.
The Cardinal (12-17, 6-12 Pac-12) are in 10th place in the 12-team conference while the Beavers (10-19, 4-14) are 11th.
Stanford is hoping to build momentum after Sunday's solid 81-69 home victory over Washington. The victory was just the second in the past seven games for the Cardinal.
Point guard Michael O'Connell was especially good against the Huskies by recording a career-best 12 assists.
"Guys were making shots," O'Connell said afterward. "I think I was trying to get downhill and push the pace a little bit and get it to our shooters and we have phenomenal shooters on the team. ... And they were knocking down shots (Sunday) and I think that's how we should be playing all year."
Leading scorer Spencer Jones (13.3 points per game) was also on the mark against Washington. He scored 21 points -- his fourth game of at least 20 this season -- and made four 3-pointers during a contest in which Stanford knocked down 12 of 24 attempts from long range.
"I don't know if in four years if I've ever told him, 'That was a bad shot,'" Cardinal coach Jerod Haase said of Jones. "And I want him to have confidence and feel like he has the green light because generally speaking, when he gets a lot of shots up, we tend to do well."
Jones also made four 3-pointers when he scored 18 points in Stanford's 67-46 home win over Oregon State on Jan. 19.
The Beavers have dropped three straight games and 13 of their past 16 but the last setback was particularly painful.
Oregon State held a three-point lead over rival Oregon with 1:05 to play on Saturday but the Ducks' Rivaldo Soares, who was scoreless through 39 minutes, hit a tying 3-pointer and later buried the winning jumper with 0.7 seconds remaining to hand the host Beavers another loss.
"They made a couple more plays than we did in the last couple minutes, but proud of the effort," Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said.
Dexter Akanno led the Beavers with 17 points. Leading scorer Jordan Pope (12.5 ppg) had just eight on 2-of-8 shooting.
Despite the heartbreaking conclusion, Tinkle was pleased with the way his club played the game.
"I think the guys finally bought into playing with more pace and tempo," Tinkle said. "... We don't want to walk it up and get to the end of the shot clock. We did a good job on the fastbreak of going and scoring. We played with more urgency."
The teams have split the past six meetings after Stanford won 40 of the previous 51.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Stanford 12-17
|69.4 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Oregon State 10-19
|61.1 PPG
|33.9 RPG
|10.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Jones
|28
|28.5
|13.3
|4.6
|0.9
|1.10
|1.00
|1.2
|42.1
|37.2
|78.2
|1.9
|2.8
|H. Ingram
|29
|27.6
|10.2
|5.8
|3.7
|0.80
|0.50
|2.2
|39.7
|32.7
|58.1
|1.8
|4
|M. Jones
|29
|25.9
|9.8
|2.8
|1.7
|0.70
|0.10
|1.1
|43.5
|33.6
|77.8
|0.6
|2.2
|M. Raynaud
|29
|22.3
|8.6
|6.1
|0.8
|0.50
|0.60
|1.6
|55.4
|29.4
|50.0
|2
|4
|B. Angel
|29
|25.2
|8.5
|4.2
|1.8
|0.50
|0.20
|1.7
|48.1
|31.3
|78.7
|1
|3.2
|J. Keefe
|18
|18.4
|5.3
|4.8
|1.1
|0.80
|0.40
|1.1
|59.0
|0.0
|54.5
|1.6
|3.2
|M. O'Connell
|29
|25.1
|5.2
|2.5
|3.0
|0.90
|0.00
|1.6
|38.6
|27.6
|79.2
|0.7
|1.9
|M. Murrell
|27
|14
|4.6
|1.7
|0.4
|0.30
|0.50
|0.6
|45.1
|45.6
|88.2
|0.4
|1.4
|R. Agarwal
|16
|7.8
|3.6
|0.6
|0.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|45.7
|33.3
|0
|0.6
|I. Silva
|28
|13.3
|3.5
|0.5
|1.2
|0.20
|0.00
|1.0
|43.5
|25.0
|66.7
|0
|0.5
|J. Moss
|10
|3.9
|1.9
|1.0
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.2
|36.8
|41.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.9
|B. Gealer
|12
|4.8
|1.1
|0.5
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|50.0
|42.9
|100.0
|0.1
|0.4
|N. Begovich
|7
|3.7
|0.7
|1.0
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|22.2
|0.0
|33.3
|0.3
|0.7
|J. Gil-Silva
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|R. Yuan
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|29
|0.0
|69.4
|37.5
|14.4
|5.70
|3.20
|12.8
|44.8
|35.0
|69.9
|10.6
|24.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Pope
|29
|33.1
|12.5
|2.5
|2.4
|0.90
|0.10
|1.4
|43.4
|38.8
|83.6
|0.3
|2.1
|G. Taylor Jr.
|29
|30.1
|11.1
|3.8
|2.3
|0.50
|0.10
|2.7
|43.3
|31.1
|77.7
|0.8
|3
|D. Akanno
|29
|26.3
|8.2
|2.4
|1.7
|0.60
|0.10
|2.2
|36.7
|25.9
|74.7
|0.2
|2.2
|T. Bilodeau
|29
|19.1
|6.6
|3.7
|0.6
|0.30
|0.30
|1.0
|43.6
|27.8
|78.7
|0.9
|2.7
|M. Rataj
|29
|20.1
|6.3
|4.0
|0.7
|0.80
|0.30
|1.1
|46.7
|43.2
|58.1
|1.4
|2.7
|D. Ryuny
|29
|19.9
|5.0
|4.1
|0.9
|1.00
|0.50
|1.2
|45.3
|40.8
|55.0
|0.7
|3.4
|R. Andela
|28
|14.3
|4.6
|3.6
|0.4
|0.30
|0.40
|1.0
|53.3
|0.0
|75.0
|1.1
|2.4
|K. Ibekwe
|17
|10.4
|2.8
|2.5
|0.2
|0.00
|1.20
|1.1
|39.5
|0.0
|46.7
|1.1
|1.5
|J. Rochelin
|10
|13.3
|2.8
|1.4
|0.3
|1.00
|0.20
|0.8
|28.6
|33.3
|100.0
|0.5
|0.9
|C. Marial
|9
|13
|2.2
|2.2
|0.2
|0.20
|1.20
|1.1
|31.8
|33.3
|100.0
|0.4
|1.8
|C. Wright
|17
|14.5
|2.1
|1.1
|1.0
|0.50
|0.10
|0.5
|18.0
|7.1
|84.2
|0.2
|0.9
|J. Stevens
|16
|11.1
|1.8
|1.4
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|28.6
|22.2
|64.3
|0.4
|1
|N. Krass
|25
|8.8
|1.5
|0.6
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.6
|25.0
|27.3
|83.3
|0.1
|0.6
|F. Palazzo
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|29
|0.0
|61.1
|33.9
|10.2
|5.40
|3.20
|13.6
|41.4
|32.4
|73.9
|7.8
|23.4
-
5BU
4ARMY41
40
2nd 14:40 ESP+
-
11TXST
6ODU36
18
2nd 15:19 ESP+
-
7AMER
2NAVY9
15
1st 11:40 ESP+
-
3EKY
2LIB16
11
1st 13:01 ESP+
-
FIU
LT18
15
1st 12:22 ESP+
-
6LAF
3LEH19
4
1st 13:38 ESP+
-
8L-MD
1COLG6
19
1st 13:40 ESP+
-
5LIP
1KENN9
19
1st 12:34 ESP+
-
MAN
SIEN9
10
1st 14:38
-
MICH
ILL15
13
1st 12:06 ESPN
-
5OAK
4NKY12
17
1st 12:32 ESP+
-
RIDE
SPU14
16
1st 11:42
-
RUTG
MINN13
10
1st 12:30 FS1
-
UCF
TEMP12
9
1st 12:53 ESPU
-
10VALP
7MURR4
8
1st 15:28 ESP+
-
WICH
1HOU12
12
1st 11:56 ESP2
-
MRST
IONA0
0139 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
COPP
MORG0
0153 O/U
-3
7:30pm
-
NCCU
SCST0
0147.5 O/U
+7
7:30pm
-
QUIN
FAIR0
0136.5 O/U
+2.5
7:30pm
-
5SEMO
4TNST0
0156.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm ESP+
-
UMES
DSU0
0135 O/U
+6
7:30pm
-
AAMU
GRAM0
0129 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
CHAR
UTSA0
0133.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
8DET
1YSU0
0156.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
RICE0
0154.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
NTEX0
0120.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
6RMU
3CLST0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
7WRST
2MIL0
0161.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ALCN
MVSU0
0139 O/U
+5.5
8:30pm
-
10ULM
7GASO0
0130.5 O/U
-5
8:30pm ESP+
-
ALST
SOU0
0140.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm
-
ASU
4UCLA0
0133.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm ESPN
-
JAST
UAPB0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
MEM
SMU0
0153.5 O/U
+6
9:00pm ESP2
-
NORF
HOW0
0149 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESPU
-
5PUR
WISC0
0128.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm FS1
-
STAN
ORST0
0130 O/U
+4.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UCSB
UCD0
0138 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
9USD
8PORT0
0157 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
WKY
UTEP0
0136.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP+
-
11UIC
6MOSU0
0127 O/U
-8
9:30pm ESP+
-
CSUB
LBSU0
0140.5 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
HAW
CSN0
0128 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
6SIUE
3UTM0
0151.5 O/U
+2
10:00pm ESP+
-
UCI
UCRV0
0145.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
8ARIZ
USC0
0154.5 O/U
+2
11:00pm ESPN
-
CAL
ORE0
0129.5 O/U
-20
11:00pm FS1
-
WSU
WASH0
0135 O/U
+1.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
10PEP
7UOP0
0159.5 O/U
+3.5
11:30pm
-
9APP
8USA61
68
Final ESP+
-
9ILST
8UNI62
75
Final ESP+
-
13ARST
5TROY59
63
Final ESP+
-
12EVAN
5INST58
97
Final ESP+
-
CP
UCSD0
0