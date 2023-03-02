TEXST
ODU

2nd Half
TXST
Bobcats
4
ODU
Monarchs
4

Time Team Play Score
15:51   TV timeout  
15:51   Mekhi Long turnover (offensive foul)  
15:51   Mekhi Long offensive foul  
16:01   Faizon Fields offensive rebound  
16:03   Tyreek Scott-Grayson misses two point jump shot  
16:25   Chaunce Jenkins defensive rebound  
16:27   Nighael Ceaser misses two point jump shot  
16:49   Chaunce Jenkins turnover (bad pass)  
16:58   Tyrel Morgan turnover (traveling)  
17:07   Mason Harrell defensive rebound  
17:09   Bryce Baker misses two point jump shot  
17:20 +2 Jordan Mason makes two point layup 36-18
17:23   Jordan Mason offensive rebound  
17:25   Tyrel Morgan misses three point jump shot  
17:46   Dericko Williams personal foul  
18:01 +2 Dericko Williams makes two point jump shot (Bryce Baker assists) 34-18
18:20   Jordan Mason turnover (lost ball) (Bryce Baker steals)  
18:42 +1 Mason Harrell makes technical free throw 2 of 2 34-16
18:42 +1 Mason Harrell makes technical free throw 1 of 2 33-16
18:42   Mekhi Long technical foul  
18:42 +1 Dericko Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-16
18:42 +1 Dericko Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-15
18:42   Nate Martin shooting foul (Dericko Williams draws the foul)  
18:50   Dericko Williams defensive rebound  
18:52   Jordan Mason misses two point jump shot  
19:19   Nate Martin defensive rebound  
19:21   Chaunce Jenkins misses three point jump shot  
19:26   Monarchs offensive rebound  
19:28   Tyreek Scott-Grayson misses two point jump shot  
19:38   Tyrel Morgan turnover (lost ball) (Mekhi Long steals)  
19:38   Jump ball. Tyrel Morgan vs. Mekhi Long (Mekhi Long gains possession)  

1st Half
TXST
Bobcats
32
ODU
Monarchs
14

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Monarchs offensive rebound  
0:00   Mekhi Long misses three point jump shot  
0:00   D'Angelo Stines defensive rebound  
0:02   Mason Harrell misses two point jump shot  
0:17 +2 D'Angelo Stines makes two point jump shot (Mekhi Long assists) 32-14
0:51 +3 Mason Harrell makes three point jump shot (Nate Martin assists) 32-12
1:11   Bobcats 30 second timeout  
1:13   Mason Harrell defensive rebound  
1:15   Bryce Baker misses three point jump shot  
1:19   Chaunce Jenkins offensive rebound  
1:21   D'Angelo Stines misses three point jump shot  
1:27   Nate Martin turnover (bad pass) (D'Angelo Stines steals)  
1:51   Bryce Baker turnover (lost ball) (Nighael Ceaser steals)  
1:55   Bryce Baker defensive rebound  
1:57   Nate Martin misses two point layup  
2:14 +3 Mekhi Long makes three point jump shot (Tyreek Scott-Grayson assists) 29-12
2:51   Mekhi Long defensive rebound  
2:53   Nighael Ceaser misses two point jump shot  
3:02   Mason Harrell defensive rebound  
3:04   Nate Martin blocks Faizon Fields's two point dunk  
3:15   Mekhi Long defensive rebound  
3:17   Drue Drinnon misses three point jump shot  
3:43   Bobcats defensive rebound  
3:45   Nate Martin blocks Chaunce Jenkins's two point layup  
3:45   Chaunce Jenkins offensive rebound  
3:47   Chaunce Jenkins misses two point layup  
3:59   TV timeout  
4:06   Monarchs offensive rebound  
4:08   Tyreek Scott-Grayson misses two point jump shot  
4:23 +3 Mason Harrell makes three point jump shot (Nighael Ceaser assists) 29-9
4:39   Drue Drinnon defensive rebound  
4:41   Chaunce Jenkins misses three point jump shot  
4:51   Mekhi Long defensive rebound  
4:53   Mason Harrell misses three point jump shot  
5:22 +3 Tyreek Scott-Grayson makes three point jump shot 26-9
5:48 +2 Nighael Ceaser makes two point jump shot (Drue Drinnon assists) 26-6
6:05   Nighael Ceaser defensive rebound  
6:07   Mekhi Long misses three point jump shot  
6:20   Imo Essien defensive rebound  
6:22   Drue Drinnon misses three point jump shot  
6:46   Nate Martin defensive rebound  
6:48   Tyreek Scott-Grayson misses two point jump shot  
6:55   Mason Harrell turnover (lost ball) (Imo Essien steals)  
7:13   Drue Drinnon defensive rebound  
7:13   Imo Essien misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:13 +1 Imo Essien makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-6
7:13   Brandon Love personal foul (Imo Essien draws the foul)  
7:14   Mekhi Long defensive rebound  
7:14   Brandon Love misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:14   Brandon Love misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:14   Dericko Williams shooting foul (Brandon Love draws the foul)  
7:33   Charles Smith IV turnover  
7:47   TV timeout  
7:47   Nighael Ceaser personal foul (Dericko Williams draws the foul)  
7:47   Dericko Williams defensive rebound  
7:48   Brandon Davis misses three point jump shot  
7:54   Jordan Mason defensive rebound  
7:56   Tyreek Scott-Grayson misses two point jump shot  
8:22 +3 Nighael Ceaser makes three point jump shot (Drue Drinnon assists) 24-5
8:37   Faizon Fields turnover (offensive foul)  
8:37   Faizon Fields offensive foul  
8:47   Drue Drinnon turnover (bad pass) (Faizon Fields steals)  
9:04   Nighael Ceaser defensive rebound  
9:06   Chaunce Jenkins misses two point jump shot  
9:28 +1 Nate Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-5
9:28 +1 Nate Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-5
9:28   Dericko Williams shooting foul (Nate Martin draws the foul)  
9:40   Bobcats offensive rebound  
9:42   Jordan Mason misses two point jump shot  
10:09   Nighael Ceaser defensive rebound  
10:11   Tyreek Scott-Grayson misses two point jump shot  
10:23   Nate Martin turnover (lost ball) (Tyreek Scott-Grayson steals)  
10:23   Jump ball. Nate Martin vs. Tyreek Scott-Grayson (Tyreek Scott-Grayson gains possession)  
10:47 +2 Tyreek Scott-Grayson makes two point layup 19-5
11:12 +1 Nate Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-3
11:12   Mekhi Long shooting foul (Nate Martin draws the foul)  
11:12 +2 Nate Martin makes two point layup 18-3
11:12   Nate Martin offensive rebound  
11:14   Brandon Davis misses two point layup  
11:32 +1 Tyreek Scott-Grayson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-3
11:32 +1 Tyreek Scott-Grayson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-2
11:32   TV timeout  
11:32   Drue Drinnon shooting foul (Tyreek Scott-Grayson draws the foul)  
11:55 +3 Brandon Davis makes three point jump shot (Nate Martin assists) 16-1
12:15   Brandon Davis defensive rebound  
12:17   Tyreek Scott-Grayson misses two point jump shot  
12:33   Brandon Davis turnover (lost ball) (Mekhi Long steals)  
12:47   Faizon Fields personal foul  
13:08   Monarchs turnover (bad pass)  
13:09   Drue Drinnon turnover (lost ball) (Mekhi Long steals)  
13:16   Chaunce Jenkins turnover (lost ball) (Drue Drinnon steals)  
13:30   Monarchs defensive rebound  
13:32   Mason Harrell misses two point layup  
13:48   Bobcats offensive rebound  
13:50   Jordan Mason misses three point jump shot  
13:56   Faizon Fields turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Love steals)  
14:09   Imo Essien offensive rebound  
14:11   Tyreek Scott-Grayson misses three point jump shot  
14:33   Chaunce Jenkins defensive rebound  
14:35   Drue Drinnon misses three point jump shot  
14:47   Mason Harrell defensive rebound  
14:49   Chaunce Jenkins misses two point jump shot  
15:12 +3 Nighael Ceaser makes three point jump shot (Mason Harrell assists) 13-1
15:41   TV timeout  
15:41   Imo Essien turnover (offensive foul)  
15:41   Imo Essien offensive foul (Drue Drinnon draws the foul)  
16:01 +2 Mason Harrell makes two point layup 10-1
16:16   Nighael Ceaser defensive rebound  
16:16   Mekhi Long misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:16   Mekhi Long misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:16   Brandon Love shooting foul (Mekhi Long draws the foul)  
16:33 +2 Nighael Ceaser makes two point layup (Brandon Love assists) 8-1
16:35   Imo Essien turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Mason steals)  
16:35   Nate Martin personal foul  
16:35   Monarchs offensive rebound  
16:37   Nate Martin blocks Dericko Williams's two point layup  
16:56 +2 Nate Martin makes two point jump shot 6-1
17:06   Nate Martin defensive rebound  
17:08   Dericko Williams misses two point jump shot  
17:18   Tyrel Morgan personal foul  
17:40   Drue Drinnon turnover (bad pass)  
17:43   Chaunce Jenkins turnover (bad pass) (Drue Drinnon steals)  
17:43 +2 Mason Harrell makes two point jump shot 4-1
18:06   Drue Drinnon defensive rebound  
18:08   Chaunce Jenkins misses two point jump shot  
18:32 +2 Mason Harrell makes two point layup 2-1
18:54   Mason Harrell defensive rebound  
18:56   Tyreek Scott-Grayson misses two point layup  
19:12   Bobcats turnover (shot clock violation)  
19:43   Tyrel Morgan defensive rebound  
19:43   Tyreek Scott-Grayson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:43 +1 Tyreek Scott-Grayson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-1
19:43   Tyrel Morgan shooting foul (Tyreek Scott-Grayson draws the foul)  
20:00   Drue Drinnon vs. Bryce Baker (Chaunce Jenkins gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 36 18
Field Goals 13-28 (46.4%) 5-29 (17.2%)
3-Pointers 5-12 (41.7%) 2-9 (22.2%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 23 20
Offensive 2 4
Defensive 18 11
Team 3 5
Assists 7 3
Steals 5 8
Blocks 3 0
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 8 9
Technicals 0 1
12
M. Harrell G
14 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
11
T. Scott-Grayson G
8 PTS, 1 AST
12T
Texas St.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Harrell 14 5 1 5/8 2/3 2/2 0 - 0 0 1 0 5
N. Martin 7 4 2 2/3 0/0 3/3 2 - 0 3 2 1 3
J. Mason 2 2 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 1 1
T. Morgan 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 2 0 1
D. Drinnon 0 3 2 0/3 0/3 0/0 1 - 2 0 3 0 3
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Harrell 14 5 1 5/8 2/3 2/2 0 0 0 0 1 0 5
N. Martin 7 4 2 2/3 0/0 3/3 2 0 0 3 2 1 3
J. Mason 2 2 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 0 1 0 1 1 1
T. Morgan 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 0 0 0 2 0 1
D. Drinnon 0 3 2 0/3 0/3 0/0 1 0 2 0 3 0 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Ceaser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gatkek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Whitlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Kennedy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sykes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dawson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 20 7 13/28 5/12 5/7 8 0 5 3 10 2 18
Old Dominion
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Scott-Grayson 8 0 1 2/11 1/2 3/4 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
D. Williams 4 2 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 3 - 0 0 0 0 2
M. Long 3 4 1 1/3 1/3 0/2 3 - 3 0 1 0 4
B. Baker 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 1
C. Jenkins 0 4 0 0/7 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 3 2 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Scott-Grayson 8 0 1 2/11 1/2 3/4 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
D. Williams 4 2 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 3 0 0 0 0 0 2
M. Long 3 4 1 1/3 1/3 0/2 3 0 3 0 1 0 4
B. Baker 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1
C. Jenkins 0 4 0 0/7 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 3 2 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Stines - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Essien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Fields - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Smith IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Stanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 18 15 3 5/29 2/9 6/10 9 0 8 0 10 4 11
NCAA BB Scores