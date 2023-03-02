TEXST
ODU
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|15:51
|TV timeout
|15:51
|Mekhi Long turnover (offensive foul)
|15:51
|Mekhi Long offensive foul
|16:01
|Faizon Fields offensive rebound
|16:03
|Tyreek Scott-Grayson misses two point jump shot
|16:25
|Chaunce Jenkins defensive rebound
|16:27
|Nighael Ceaser misses two point jump shot
|16:49
|Chaunce Jenkins turnover (bad pass)
|16:58
|Tyrel Morgan turnover (traveling)
|17:07
|Mason Harrell defensive rebound
|17:09
|Bryce Baker misses two point jump shot
|17:20
|+2
|Jordan Mason makes two point layup
|36-18
|17:23
|Jordan Mason offensive rebound
|17:25
|Tyrel Morgan misses three point jump shot
|17:46
|Dericko Williams personal foul
|18:01
|+2
|Dericko Williams makes two point jump shot (Bryce Baker assists)
|34-18
|18:20
|Jordan Mason turnover (lost ball) (Bryce Baker steals)
|18:42
|+1
|Mason Harrell makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|34-16
|18:42
|+1
|Mason Harrell makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|33-16
|18:42
|Mekhi Long technical foul
|18:42
|+1
|Dericko Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-16
|18:42
|+1
|Dericko Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-15
|18:42
|Nate Martin shooting foul (Dericko Williams draws the foul)
|18:50
|Dericko Williams defensive rebound
|18:52
|Jordan Mason misses two point jump shot
|19:19
|Nate Martin defensive rebound
|19:21
|Chaunce Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|19:26
|Monarchs offensive rebound
|19:28
|Tyreek Scott-Grayson misses two point jump shot
|19:38
|Tyrel Morgan turnover (lost ball) (Mekhi Long steals)
|19:38
|Jump ball. Tyrel Morgan vs. Mekhi Long (Mekhi Long gains possession)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Monarchs offensive rebound
|0:00
|Mekhi Long misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|D'Angelo Stines defensive rebound
|0:02
|Mason Harrell misses two point jump shot
|0:17
|+2
|D'Angelo Stines makes two point jump shot (Mekhi Long assists)
|32-14
|0:51
|+3
|Mason Harrell makes three point jump shot (Nate Martin assists)
|32-12
|1:11
|Bobcats 30 second timeout
|1:13
|Mason Harrell defensive rebound
|1:15
|Bryce Baker misses three point jump shot
|1:19
|Chaunce Jenkins offensive rebound
|1:21
|D'Angelo Stines misses three point jump shot
|1:27
|Nate Martin turnover (bad pass) (D'Angelo Stines steals)
|1:51
|Bryce Baker turnover (lost ball) (Nighael Ceaser steals)
|1:55
|Bryce Baker defensive rebound
|1:57
|Nate Martin misses two point layup
|2:14
|+3
|Mekhi Long makes three point jump shot (Tyreek Scott-Grayson assists)
|29-12
|2:51
|Mekhi Long defensive rebound
|2:53
|Nighael Ceaser misses two point jump shot
|3:02
|Mason Harrell defensive rebound
|3:04
|Nate Martin blocks Faizon Fields's two point dunk
|3:15
|Mekhi Long defensive rebound
|3:17
|Drue Drinnon misses three point jump shot
|3:43
|Bobcats defensive rebound
|3:45
|Nate Martin blocks Chaunce Jenkins's two point layup
|3:45
|Chaunce Jenkins offensive rebound
|3:47
|Chaunce Jenkins misses two point layup
|3:59
|TV timeout
|4:06
|Monarchs offensive rebound
|4:08
|Tyreek Scott-Grayson misses two point jump shot
|4:23
|+3
|Mason Harrell makes three point jump shot (Nighael Ceaser assists)
|29-9
|4:39
|Drue Drinnon defensive rebound
|4:41
|Chaunce Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|4:51
|Mekhi Long defensive rebound
|4:53
|Mason Harrell misses three point jump shot
|5:22
|+3
|Tyreek Scott-Grayson makes three point jump shot
|26-9
|5:48
|+2
|Nighael Ceaser makes two point jump shot (Drue Drinnon assists)
|26-6
|6:05
|Nighael Ceaser defensive rebound
|6:07
|Mekhi Long misses three point jump shot
|6:20
|Imo Essien defensive rebound
|6:22
|Drue Drinnon misses three point jump shot
|6:46
|Nate Martin defensive rebound
|6:48
|Tyreek Scott-Grayson misses two point jump shot
|6:55
|Mason Harrell turnover (lost ball) (Imo Essien steals)
|7:13
|Drue Drinnon defensive rebound
|7:13
|Imo Essien misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:13
|+1
|Imo Essien makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-6
|7:13
|Brandon Love personal foul (Imo Essien draws the foul)
|7:14
|Mekhi Long defensive rebound
|7:14
|Brandon Love misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:14
|Brandon Love misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:14
|Dericko Williams shooting foul (Brandon Love draws the foul)
|7:33
|Charles Smith IV turnover
|7:47
|TV timeout
|7:47
|Nighael Ceaser personal foul (Dericko Williams draws the foul)
|7:47
|Dericko Williams defensive rebound
|7:48
|Brandon Davis misses three point jump shot
|7:54
|Jordan Mason defensive rebound
|7:56
|Tyreek Scott-Grayson misses two point jump shot
|8:22
|+3
|Nighael Ceaser makes three point jump shot (Drue Drinnon assists)
|24-5
|8:37
|Faizon Fields turnover (offensive foul)
|8:37
|Faizon Fields offensive foul
|8:47
|Drue Drinnon turnover (bad pass) (Faizon Fields steals)
|9:04
|Nighael Ceaser defensive rebound
|9:06
|Chaunce Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|9:28
|+1
|Nate Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-5
|9:28
|+1
|Nate Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-5
|9:28
|Dericko Williams shooting foul (Nate Martin draws the foul)
|9:40
|Bobcats offensive rebound
|9:42
|Jordan Mason misses two point jump shot
|10:09
|Nighael Ceaser defensive rebound
|10:11
|Tyreek Scott-Grayson misses two point jump shot
|10:23
|Nate Martin turnover (lost ball) (Tyreek Scott-Grayson steals)
|10:23
|Jump ball. Nate Martin vs. Tyreek Scott-Grayson (Tyreek Scott-Grayson gains possession)
|10:47
|+2
|Tyreek Scott-Grayson makes two point layup
|19-5
|11:12
|+1
|Nate Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-3
|11:12
|Mekhi Long shooting foul (Nate Martin draws the foul)
|11:12
|+2
|Nate Martin makes two point layup
|18-3
|11:12
|Nate Martin offensive rebound
|11:14
|Brandon Davis misses two point layup
|11:32
|+1
|Tyreek Scott-Grayson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-3
|11:32
|+1
|Tyreek Scott-Grayson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-2
|11:32
|TV timeout
|11:32
|Drue Drinnon shooting foul (Tyreek Scott-Grayson draws the foul)
|11:55
|+3
|Brandon Davis makes three point jump shot (Nate Martin assists)
|16-1
|12:15
|Brandon Davis defensive rebound
|12:17
|Tyreek Scott-Grayson misses two point jump shot
|12:33
|Brandon Davis turnover (lost ball) (Mekhi Long steals)
|12:47
|Faizon Fields personal foul
|13:08
|Monarchs turnover (bad pass)
|13:09
|Drue Drinnon turnover (lost ball) (Mekhi Long steals)
|13:16
|Chaunce Jenkins turnover (lost ball) (Drue Drinnon steals)
|13:30
|Monarchs defensive rebound
|13:32
|Mason Harrell misses two point layup
|13:48
|Bobcats offensive rebound
|13:50
|Jordan Mason misses three point jump shot
|13:56
|Faizon Fields turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Love steals)
|14:09
|Imo Essien offensive rebound
|14:11
|Tyreek Scott-Grayson misses three point jump shot
|14:33
|Chaunce Jenkins defensive rebound
|14:35
|Drue Drinnon misses three point jump shot
|14:47
|Mason Harrell defensive rebound
|14:49
|Chaunce Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|15:12
|+3
|Nighael Ceaser makes three point jump shot (Mason Harrell assists)
|13-1
|15:41
|TV timeout
|15:41
|Imo Essien turnover (offensive foul)
|15:41
|Imo Essien offensive foul (Drue Drinnon draws the foul)
|16:01
|+2
|Mason Harrell makes two point layup
|10-1
|16:16
|Nighael Ceaser defensive rebound
|16:16
|Mekhi Long misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:16
|Mekhi Long misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:16
|Brandon Love shooting foul (Mekhi Long draws the foul)
|16:33
|+2
|Nighael Ceaser makes two point layup (Brandon Love assists)
|8-1
|16:35
|Imo Essien turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Mason steals)
|16:35
|Nate Martin personal foul
|16:35
|Monarchs offensive rebound
|16:37
|Nate Martin blocks Dericko Williams's two point layup
|16:56
|+2
|Nate Martin makes two point jump shot
|6-1
|17:06
|Nate Martin defensive rebound
|17:08
|Dericko Williams misses two point jump shot
|17:18
|Tyrel Morgan personal foul
|17:40
|Drue Drinnon turnover (bad pass)
|17:43
|Chaunce Jenkins turnover (bad pass) (Drue Drinnon steals)
|17:43
|+2
|Mason Harrell makes two point jump shot
|4-1
|18:06
|Drue Drinnon defensive rebound
|18:08
|Chaunce Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|18:32
|+2
|Mason Harrell makes two point layup
|2-1
|18:54
|Mason Harrell defensive rebound
|18:56
|Tyreek Scott-Grayson misses two point layup
|19:12
|Bobcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|19:43
|Tyrel Morgan defensive rebound
|19:43
|Tyreek Scott-Grayson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:43
|+1
|Tyreek Scott-Grayson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-1
|19:43
|Tyrel Morgan shooting foul (Tyreek Scott-Grayson draws the foul)
|20:00
|Drue Drinnon vs. Bryce Baker (Chaunce Jenkins gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Mekhi Long turnover (offensive foul)
|15:51
|Mekhi Long offensive foul
|15:51
|Faizon Fields offensive rebound
|16:01
|Tyreek Scott-Grayson misses two point jump shot
|16:03
|Chaunce Jenkins defensive rebound
|16:25
|Nighael Ceaser misses two point jump shot
|16:27
|Chaunce Jenkins turnover (bad pass)
|16:49
|Tyrel Morgan turnover (traveling)
|16:58
|Mason Harrell defensive rebound
|17:07
|Bryce Baker misses two point jump shot
|17:09
|+ 2
|Jordan Mason makes two point layup
|17:20
|Team Stats
|Points
|36
|18
|Field Goals
|13-28 (46.4%)
|5-29 (17.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-12 (41.7%)
|2-9 (22.2%)
|Free Throws
|5-7 (71.4%)
|6-10 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|20
|Offensive
|2
|4
|Defensive
|18
|11
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|7
|3
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|3
|0
|Turnovers
|10
|10
|Fouls
|8
|9
|Technicals
|0
|1
Video Carousel
14 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
8 PTS, 1 AST
|Team Stats
|11 Texas St. 14-18
|66.1 PPG
|35.2 RPG
|9.9 APG
|6 Old Dominion 19-11
|67.9 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|10.7 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Harrell G
|15.9 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|2.4 APG
|41.0 FG%
|
00
|. Scott-Grayson G
|13.6 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|2.6 APG
|42.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Harrell G
|14 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|T. Scott-Grayson G
|8 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|
|46.4
|FG%
|17.2
|
|
|41.7
|3PT FG%
|22.2
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Harrell
|14
|5
|1
|5/8
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|N. Martin
|7
|4
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|3/3
|2
|-
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|J. Mason
|2
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|T. Morgan
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Drinnon
|0
|3
|2
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Scott-Grayson
|8
|0
|1
|2/11
|1/2
|3/4
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Williams
|4
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Long
|3
|4
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/2
|3
|-
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|B. Baker
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Jenkins
|0
|4
|0
|0/7
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
