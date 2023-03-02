No. 7 Baylor seeks payback vs. skidding Iowa State
No. 7 Baylor will aim to avenge a 15-point loss to Iowa State earlier this season when it closes the regular season with a home matchup against the slumping Cyclones in Big 12 play on Saturday in Waco, Texas.
Iowa State's 77-62 victory on Dec. 31 came when the Cyclones were flying high and it also marked the start of a three-game slide for the Bears.
Now the story is vastly different as Baylor (22-8, 11-6 Big 12) has won 12 of its last 15 games to move into a three-way tie for second place. Meanwhile, Iowa State (17-12, 8-9) has dropped four straight and eight of 10 to fall into sixth place.
The Cyclones have fallen out of the Top 25 and dismissed third-leading scorer Caleb Grill earlier this week for "a failure to meet the program's expectations."
After home losses to Oklahoma and West Virginia, the Cyclones appear to be in a state of decay.
"We should be disappointed. We do expect more from ourselves. We do have higher standards," Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. "That disappointment should lead us to working really hard. ... We got to be better."
The dismissal of Grill occurred Wednesday after he averaged 2.8 points on 2-of-17 shooting over his past four appearances.
Grill, who averaged 9.5 points and made 53 3-point baskets overall, said on social media that he has been battling mental health challenges. He also said his dismissal was due to verbal comments.
"Unfortunately, I said something that I regret which has cost me the opportunity to finish out my dream at Iowa State," Grill wrote. "I hope that all the players and Iowa State fans can find it in their hearts to forgive me."
Grill made five 3-pointers and scored 18 points in Iowa State's impressive win over Baylor on New Year's Eve.
Meanwhile, the Bears could be without leading scorer Keyonte George (ankle) for the second straight game.
George, who averages 16.3 points, was injured during Saturday's 81-72 win over then-No. 8 Texas. He sat out Monday's 74-68 road win over Oklahoma State.
The freshman standout has 12 efforts of 20 or more points and is one of three Bears with at least 70 3-pointers. George has a team-best 72, while Adam Flagler (15.4 points per game) has sank 71 and LJ Cryer (14.7) has 70.
Without George, Baylor featured a balanced attack against Oklahoma State as Cryer and reserve Dale Bonner each scored 15 points, Jalen Bridges tallied 14 and Flagler added 13.
Bonner also came off the bench against Texas to score 13 points after George was injured. It represents his first back-to-back double-digit outings in two seasons with Baylor.
"Dale, another tremendous game," Bears coach Scott Drew said of Bonner. "Gave us a huge lift."
Baylor also lost big man Langston Love early in the first half with a scratched cornea on his left eye. His status for Saturday is unknown.
"Hopefully, we can get Langston's eye right. He could only see with one eye," Drew said.
Iowa State's win over the Bears earlier this season was just its second in the past 11 meetings. Gabe Kalscheur fueled the Cyclones with 23 points and five treys.
Kalscheur has made a team-high 62 3-pointers and his 12.8 scoring average is second on the squad behind Jalen Holmes (13.1).
Kalscheur scored a season-best 26 points and hit five 3-pointers in Monday's 72-69 loss to West Virginia.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Iowa State 17-12
|68.3 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|14.1 APG
|7 Baylor 22-8
|78.0 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|14.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Holmes
|29
|31.8
|13.1
|3.6
|3.2
|1.10
|0.10
|2.3
|38.5
|34.0
|67.0
|0.7
|2.8
|G. Kalscheur
|29
|32.9
|12.8
|2.4
|1.6
|1.40
|0.20
|1.8
|40.3
|35.2
|73.0
|0.6
|1.8
|C. Grill
|25
|31.2
|9.5
|4.0
|1.4
|1.20
|0.00
|1.5
|39.3
|36.8
|76.9
|0.4
|3.5
|O. Osunniyi
|29
|19
|8.7
|4.1
|1.2
|0.40
|1.10
|1.2
|58.8
|23.1
|67.8
|1.8
|2.3
|A. Kunc
|19
|26.9
|8.1
|4.5
|1.5
|1.20
|0.30
|0.8
|45.5
|33.3
|75.0
|1.1
|3.5
|T. Lipsey
|29
|29.5
|7.5
|3.7
|4.6
|2.10
|0.10
|2.4
|50.9
|18.2
|77.1
|1.2
|2.4
|R. Jones
|29
|17.2
|5.7
|3.7
|0.8
|0.70
|0.30
|1.4
|47.4
|0.0
|39.6
|1.7
|2
|T. King
|19
|16.4
|5.4
|3.8
|0.1
|0.90
|0.20
|0.7
|50.0
|27.3
|81.0
|1.2
|2.6
|H. Ward
|19
|7.4
|2.8
|2.0
|0.3
|0.70
|0.40
|0.5
|65.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0.9
|1.1
|D. Watson
|25
|11.2
|1.7
|2.6
|0.3
|0.40
|0.40
|0.5
|37.0
|22.2
|33.3
|1
|1.6
|E. King
|6
|3.2
|1.5
|0.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|40.0
|33.3
|100.0
|0
|0.5
|C. Hawley
|6
|2.2
|0.2
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.7
|Total
|29
|0.0
|68.3
|36.1
|14.1
|8.90
|2.90
|12.8
|44.8
|33.5
|67.2
|11.1
|22.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. George
|29
|28.9
|16.3
|4.3
|2.9
|1.10
|0.20
|3.0
|39.1
|35.6
|80.6
|1.1
|3.2
|A. Flagler
|28
|33.4
|15.4
|2.5
|4.9
|1.30
|0.10
|1.7
|41.7
|40.1
|83.5
|0.3
|2.2
|L. Cryer
|27
|32.1
|14.7
|2.2
|2.1
|0.60
|0.00
|1.6
|45.4
|42.2
|89.5
|0.3
|2
|J. Bridges
|30
|27
|9.9
|5.8
|1.0
|0.80
|1.10
|1.0
|48.8
|27.8
|76.6
|2.5
|3.3
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|8
|21.3
|6.9
|5.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.50
|0.9
|52.8
|50.0
|84.6
|1.4
|3.6
|L. Love
|29
|17
|6.6
|2.2
|0.8
|0.40
|0.10
|0.7
|43.2
|36.4
|69.1
|0.9
|1.3
|F. Thamba
|30
|21.5
|5.3
|5.0
|0.6
|0.40
|0.40
|1.5
|58.2
|0.0
|64.2
|1.7
|3.3
|J. Ojianwuna
|26
|13.7
|4.6
|3.7
|0.3
|0.40
|0.40
|0.7
|61.6
|0.0
|69.0
|1.7
|2
|D. Bonner
|25
|18.5
|4.5
|1.2
|2.9
|1.50
|0.10
|1.3
|42.3
|35.1
|77.3
|0.3
|0.9
|C. Lohner
|30
|12.5
|3.1
|3.7
|0.3
|0.60
|0.00
|1.0
|50.7
|21.4
|61.8
|1.2
|2.5
|Z. Loveday
|11
|3.4
|1.1
|0.6
|0.0
|0.10
|0.10
|0.2
|60.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|J. Turner
|5
|2.4
|0.2
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.8
|0.2
|J. Younkin
|8
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|30
|0.0
|78.0
|39.3
|14.8
|6.70
|2.40
|12.3
|44.9
|36.8
|75.1
|12.0
|23.2
-
2ALA
24TA&M0
0152 O/U
-1.5
12:00pm CBS
-
9ELON
8W&M0
0133 O/U
PK
12:00pm
-
ISU
7BAY0
0134.5 O/U
-7.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
8MER
1FUR0
0141.5 O/U
-10.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
OSU
MSU0
0138.5 O/U
-7
12:00pm ESPN
-
PENN
PRIN0
0148 O/U
-3
12:00pm ESPW
-
HALL
20PROV0
0139.5 O/U
-8
12:00pm FOX
-
4SCUP
1UNCA0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
GMU
RICH0
0133.5 O/U
-2
12:30pm USA
-
8USA
1USM0
0138.5 O/U
-1.5
12:30pm ESP+
-
5BING
4UMBC0
0143 O/U
-7
1:00pm ESP+
-
6BRY
3NH0
0144 O/U
+3.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
CHAR0
0134.5 O/U
+4
1:00pm
-
UGA
SC0
0140.5 O/U
PK
1:00pm SECN
-
7CAMP
3RAD0
0133 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
CLMB
COR0
0160 O/U
-16.5
2:00pm
-
DUQ
FOR0
0144.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
HARV
DART0
0135.5 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
11KSU
WVU0
0149.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm ESP+
-
LCHI
LAS0
0141 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
LOU
13UVA0
0127.5 O/U
-19
2:00pm ESP2
-
MTSM
MAN0
0132.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
MTSU
UTEP0
0133.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
SIEN
SPU0
0126.5 O/U
+4
2:00pm
-
SJU
6MARQ0
0161.5 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm FOX
-
12TENN
AUB0
0129.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm ESPN
-
23UK
ARK0
0142 O/U
-4
2:00pm CBS
-
5ETSU
4WCU0
0139.5 O/U
+2
2:30pm ESP+
-
GT
BC0
0137 O/U
-4
2:30pm ESPU
-
13MONM
5DREX0
0129.5 O/U
-9.5
2:30pm
-
STBN
MASS0
0142 O/U
-2
2:30pm USA
-
FIU
RICE0
0155.5 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm
-
22TCU
OKLA0
0143.5 O/U
+2
3:00pm ESP+
-
5TROY
4JMAD0
0145.5 O/U
-3
3:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
NTEX0
0125 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm
-
5INST
1BRAD0
0139 O/U
-2.5
3:30pm CBSSN
-
MISS
MIZZ0
0148.5 O/U
-9
3:30pm SECN
-
NIAG
CAN0
0134 O/U
-2.5
3:30pm
-
FAMU
COOK0
0133.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
FSU
VT0
0150.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
3KAN
9TEX0
0148.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESPN
-
LBSU
UCD0
0156 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
7ME
2LOW0
0142 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
SJSU
AF0
0129.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
STAN
ORE0
0140.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm CBS
-
TXSO
PVAM0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
VCU
GW0
0146.5 O/U
+7
4:30pm USA
-
UNLV
NEV0
0142 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm
-
WAKE
SYR0
0157 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP+
-
UTAH
COLO0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
5:30pm PACN
-
7CHAT
2SAM0
0154 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
FLA0
0142.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm SECN
-
OKST
TTU0
0140.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
25PITT
16MIA0
0154.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm ACCN
-
4SHU
1MRMK0
0132.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
3SIU
2DRKE0
0126.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
10STON
7NCAT0
0141.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
11TXST
3MRSH0
0146.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm ESP+
-
AAMU
SOU0
0139 O/U
-6
6:30pm
-
ALCN
UAPB0
0141.5 O/U
+2
6:30pm
-
ALST
GRAM0
0129 O/U
-10.5
6:30pm
-
DUKE
UNC0
0143 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm ESPN
-
BUT
19XAV0
0142.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm FS1
-
CHST
FRES0
0130 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
FAU
LT0
0143.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm ESP+
-
IONA
RIDE0
0143.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
JAST
MVSU0
0137.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
9UND
1ORU0
0157 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
8NJIT
1UVM0
0138 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
QUIN
MRST0
0141.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
10IDHO
9NAU0
0141.5 O/U
-3
7:30pm ESP+
-
14CONN
NOVA0
0138.5 O/U
+3
7:30pm FOX
-
YALE
BRWN0
0138.5 O/U
+5.5
7:30pm
-
CAL
ORST0
0123 O/U
-7
8:00pm PACN
-
DAV
URI0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
ND
CLEM0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ACCN
-
5SEMO
2TNTC0
0147 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESP2
-
3SFU
2FDU0
0156.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
7GASO
2UL0
0141.5 O/U
-9
8:30pm ESP+
-
MSST
VAN0
0133 O/U
+4
8:30pm SECN
-
11NE
6DEL0
0136.5 O/U
-5
8:30pm
-
6WOFF
3UNCG0
0136.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm ESP+
-
BSU
UTST0
0141.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
CREI
DEP0
0147 O/U
+12
9:00pm FS1
-
CSUB
UCI0
0134.5 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
HAW
UCSB0
0130.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESPU
-
10NEOM
2SDST0
0144 O/U
-11
9:30pm ESP+
-
8ARIZ
4UCLA0
0148 O/U
-5
10:00pm ESPN
-
5BYU
4LMU0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
8NCO
7PRST0
0160 O/U
+3
10:00pm ESP+
-
UCRV
CP0
0127.5 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
WYO
18SDSU0
0135 O/U
-15
10:00pm CBSSN
-
ASU
USC0
0143 O/U
-5.5
11:00pm FS1
-
UCSD
CSUF0
0