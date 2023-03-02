Seeding at stake as No. 11 Kansas State visits West Virginia
No. 11 Kansas State and West Virginia have a lot on the line when they finish the Big 12 regular season Saturday afternoon in Morgantown.
The Wildcats (23-7, 11-6) can wrap up the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament, while the Mountaineers (17-13, 6-11) can strengthen their push for an NCAA Tournament bid.
The two teams opened the Big 12 season with K-State's 82-76 victory in Manhattan, Kan., on Dec. 31.
The Wildcats have won four straight games since hitting a lull in early February. They beat Oklahoma 85-69 on Wednesday night on the strength of a 28-8 run wrapped around halftime.
Not much was expected of K-State coming into the season. The Wildcats were picked 10th in the preseason poll and went 11-1 in the non-conference portion of the schedule, but there were few impressive wins in that mix.
When the Mountaineers arrived in Manhattan, they were the ranked team. K-State trailed No. 24 West Virginia by 11 at halftime but stormed back to send the game to overtime, where the Wildcats prevailed.
Markquis Nowell scored 21 of his game-high 23 points after halftime, coming three steals shy of the school's first triple-double. He added 10 assists.
The Wildcats enter Saturday's action in a three-way tie for second in the Big 12 with Baylor and Texas. The Wildcats split with Texas and swept Baylor, while the Longhorns and Bears split. If they all finish with the same record, K-State would own all tiebreakers.
The Wildcats have two of the top three scorers in the league with one game remaining. Keyontae Johnson is second with 17.6 points per game and Nowell is third at 16.8.
"It's the habits that we created from Day One," Nowell said about the team's expectation to win, even when nobody else believed in them. "Just going 1-0, winning each day, doing everything possible to get better. And Coach (Jerome) Tang embodied that in us from the first time he stepped foot on campus.
"We just live by that each and every day. So now it's a habit, we try to win everything that we do, win each game, win each media, win each day."
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins was perturbed to put it nicely after the first meeting between the teams this season. After blowing a lead, the Mountaineers still had a chance to get the win but fell short. Huggins said it was time for self-reflection.
"To tell the honest to God's truth, we did some really, really stupid things that enabled them to cut the lead to get back in the game to make it a situation where they were a couple possessions from tying the score or taking the lead, whatever," he said Dec. 31. "I don't know how you can consistently miss one-footers, which we did. I don't know how you can consistently miss free throws when they're asked to make 100 before they leave practice. Make 100, not shoot 100. Make 100. Which obviously, they've cheated on. It catches up with you man. I think in any walk of life, the more you try to cheat it, the more it comes back to bite you in the ass."
The Mountaineers appear to have enough bit to make the Big Dance, but a fourth win this season against a Top 25 team wouldn't hurt.
Many bracketologists had them either out of the field or in one of the last at-large spots in the field prior to a huge 72-69 win at Iowa State on Monday. The Mountaineers trailed by seven points in the second half before rallying.
With two bigs on the injured list and another (Tre Mitchell) ejected with a flagrant-2 foul, Huggins went to a four-guard lineup. That worked.
"We went small and offensively that really helped us," Huggins said. "I thought, defensively, we had some guys that really did a good job for us that really haven't played as much as they probably need to. Kobe Johnson was terrific defensively. He got up on (Gabe) Kalscheur and when we went real small, he guarded their post guy. He's got the strength to do it."
West Virginia is 12-4 at home this season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|11 Kansas State 23-7
|75.6 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|16.9 APG
|West Virginia 17-13
|76.3 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Johnson
|30
|34
|17.6
|7.1
|2.2
|1.20
|0.20
|3.1
|52.2
|42.2
|72.5
|1.7
|5.4
|M. Nowell
|30
|36.4
|16.8
|3.5
|7.7
|2.30
|0.10
|3.5
|37.8
|34.7
|89.3
|0.3
|3.2
|N. Tomlin
|30
|27.1
|10.3
|5.9
|1.2
|1.10
|0.90
|1.2
|48.4
|27.1
|74.3
|2.2
|3.7
|D. Sills
|30
|29.2
|8.5
|3.6
|2.4
|0.90
|0.30
|1.7
|44.0
|22.4
|74.7
|0.5
|3.2
|D. N'Guessan
|23
|19.9
|6.6
|3.9
|0.9
|0.60
|0.60
|1.0
|69.3
|57.1
|47.2
|1.6
|2.3
|C. Carter
|30
|25.9
|6.3
|3.1
|1.4
|0.90
|0.20
|1.5
|37.0
|34.1
|70.6
|0.4
|2.7
|I. Massoud
|26
|14.7
|5.2
|1.6
|0.5
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|37.1
|40.5
|95.0
|0.7
|0.9
|A. Iyiola
|25
|12.8
|3.9
|3.1
|0.4
|0.30
|0.40
|0.9
|54.8
|0.0
|76.9
|1.1
|2
|T. Greene
|27
|10.9
|3.1
|1.9
|0.3
|0.40
|0.10
|0.3
|44.7
|22.2
|34.6
|0.9
|1
|D. Finister
|6
|8.8
|2.0
|2.3
|1.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.3
|2
|N. Awbrey
|7
|1.4
|0.4
|0.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|75.0
|0
|0
|Total
|30
|0.0
|75.6
|38.8
|16.9
|7.70
|2.70
|14.0
|45.4
|34.2
|74.8
|10.3
|25.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Stevenson
|30
|25.5
|15.2
|3.5
|2.3
|1.00
|0.10
|2.2
|43.6
|39.5
|78.9
|0.5
|3
|T. Mitchell
|30
|29.1
|11.4
|5.3
|1.9
|0.70
|0.60
|2.1
|46.9
|38.3
|78.3
|1.4
|3.9
|K. Johnson
|29
|28.1
|10.6
|2.0
|3.2
|1.70
|0.00
|2.2
|40.6
|29.5
|81.9
|0.6
|1.5
|E. Matthews Jr.
|28
|29.3
|10.0
|3.9
|1.2
|0.50
|0.50
|1.0
|45.5
|32.9
|80.0
|1.1
|2.8
|J. Toussaint
|30
|21.8
|9.8
|2.9
|2.7
|0.80
|0.00
|1.5
|37.7
|31.2
|78.9
|0.6
|2.3
|J. Bell Jr.
|30
|19.1
|5.3
|5.4
|0.5
|0.60
|0.50
|1.4
|56.3
|0.0
|60.6
|2.5
|2.9
|S. Wilson
|30
|13.8
|4.5
|0.9
|0.6
|0.40
|0.00
|0.1
|39.1
|40.5
|80.0
|0.4
|0.5
|M. Wague
|28
|10.6
|4.1
|3.1
|0.3
|0.40
|0.50
|0.7
|74.2
|0.0
|53.3
|1.7
|1.4
|J. Okonkwo
|27
|10.5
|2.6
|3.0
|0.1
|0.10
|0.70
|0.4
|59.5
|0.0
|61.8
|1
|2.1
|K. Johnson
|26
|10.9
|2.3
|1.1
|0.5
|0.20
|0.10
|0.5
|56.5
|20.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.9
|J. Harris
|17
|6.5
|1.8
|0.9
|0.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|35.7
|31.3
|83.3
|0.3
|0.6
|J. King
|8
|3.4
|1.5
|0.6
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|45.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.5
|P. Suemnick
|18
|4.8
|1.4
|1.1
|0.1
|0.10
|0.20
|0.3
|55.0
|66.7
|20.0
|0.5
|0.6
|J. Davis
|6
|1.5
|0.8
|0.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|30
|0.0
|76.3
|36.4
|13.1
|6.40
|3.00
|13.0
|45.3
|35.4
|73.4
|11.2
|22.7
-
2ALA
24TA&M0
0152 O/U
-1.5
12:00pm CBS
-
9ELON
8W&M0
0133 O/U
PK
12:00pm
-
ISU
7BAY0
0134.5 O/U
-7.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
8MER
1FUR0
0141.5 O/U
-10.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
OSU
MSU0
0138.5 O/U
-7
12:00pm ESPN
-
PENN
PRIN0
0148 O/U
-3
12:00pm ESPW
-
HALL
20PROV0
0139.5 O/U
-8
12:00pm FOX
-
4SCUP
1UNCA0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
GMU
RICH0
0133.5 O/U
-2
12:30pm USA
-
8USA
1USM0
0138.5 O/U
-1.5
12:30pm ESP+
-
5BING
4UMBC0
0143 O/U
-7
1:00pm ESP+
-
6BRY
3NH0
0144 O/U
+3.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
CHAR0
0134.5 O/U
+4
1:00pm
-
UGA
SC0
0140.5 O/U
PK
1:00pm SECN
-
7CAMP
3RAD0
0133 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
CLMB
COR0
0160 O/U
-16.5
2:00pm
-
DUQ
FOR0
0144.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
HARV
DART0
0135.5 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
11KSU
WVU0
0149.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm ESP+
-
LCHI
LAS0
0141 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
LOU
13UVA0
0127.5 O/U
-19
2:00pm ESP2
-
MTSM
MAN0
0132.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
MTSU
UTEP0
0133.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
SIEN
SPU0
0126.5 O/U
+4
2:00pm
-
SJU
6MARQ0
0161.5 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm FOX
-
12TENN
AUB0
0129.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm ESPN
-
23UK
ARK0
0142 O/U
-4
2:00pm CBS
-
5ETSU
4WCU0
0139.5 O/U
+2
2:30pm ESP+
-
GT
BC0
0137 O/U
-4
2:30pm ESPU
-
13MONM
5DREX0
0129.5 O/U
-9.5
2:30pm
-
STBN
MASS0
0142 O/U
-2
2:30pm USA
-
FIU
RICE0
0155.5 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm
-
22TCU
OKLA0
0143.5 O/U
+2
3:00pm ESP+
-
5TROY
4JMAD0
0145.5 O/U
-3
3:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
NTEX0
0125 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm
-
5INST
1BRAD0
0139 O/U
-2.5
3:30pm CBSSN
-
MISS
MIZZ0
0148.5 O/U
-9
3:30pm SECN
-
NIAG
CAN0
0134 O/U
-2.5
3:30pm
-
FAMU
COOK0
0133.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
FSU
VT0
0150.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
3KAN
9TEX0
0148.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESPN
-
LBSU
UCD0
0156 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
7ME
2LOW0
0142 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
SJSU
AF0
0129.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
STAN
ORE0
0140.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm CBS
-
TXSO
PVAM0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
VCU
GW0
0146.5 O/U
+7
4:30pm USA
-
UNLV
NEV0
0142 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm
-
WAKE
SYR0
0157 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP+
-
UTAH
COLO0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
5:30pm PACN
-
7CHAT
2SAM0
0154 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
FLA0
0142.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm SECN
-
OKST
TTU0
0140.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
25PITT
16MIA0
0154.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm ACCN
-
4SHU
1MRMK0
0132.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
3SIU
2DRKE0
0126.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
10STON
7NCAT0
0141.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
11TXST
3MRSH0
0146.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm ESP+
-
AAMU
SOU0
0139 O/U
-6
6:30pm
-
ALCN
UAPB0
0141.5 O/U
+2
6:30pm
-
ALST
GRAM0
0129 O/U
-10.5
6:30pm
-
DUKE
UNC0
0143 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm ESPN
-
BUT
19XAV0
0142.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm FS1
-
CHST
FRES0
0130 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
FAU
LT0
0143.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm ESP+
-
IONA
RIDE0
0143.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
JAST
MVSU0
0137.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
9UND
1ORU0
0157 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
8NJIT
1UVM0
0138 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
QUIN
MRST0
0141.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
10IDHO
9NAU0
0141.5 O/U
-3
7:30pm ESP+
-
14CONN
NOVA0
0138.5 O/U
+3
7:30pm FOX
-
YALE
BRWN0
0138.5 O/U
+5.5
7:30pm
-
CAL
ORST0
0123 O/U
-7
8:00pm PACN
-
DAV
URI0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
ND
CLEM0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ACCN
-
5SEMO
2TNTC0
0147 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESP2
-
3SFU
2FDU0
0156.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
7GASO
2UL0
0140.5 O/U
-9
8:30pm ESP+
-
MSST
VAN0
0133 O/U
+4
8:30pm SECN
-
11NE
6DEL0
0136.5 O/U
-5
8:30pm
-
6WOFF
3UNCG0
0136.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm ESP+
-
BSU
UTST0
0141.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
CREI
DEP0
0147 O/U
+12
9:00pm FS1
-
CSUB
UCI0
0134.5 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
HAW
UCSB0
0130.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESPU
-
10NEOM
2SDST0
0144 O/U
-11
9:30pm ESP+
-
8ARIZ
4UCLA0
0148 O/U
-5
10:00pm ESPN
-
5BYU
4LMU0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
8NCO
7PRST0
0160 O/U
+3
10:00pm ESP+
-
UCRV
CP0
0128 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
WYO
18SDSU0
0135 O/U
-15
10:00pm CBSSN
-
ASU
USC0
0143 O/U
-5.5
11:00pm FS1
-
UCSD
CSUF0
0