Two teams trending in the right direction ahead of next week's Pac-12 tournament will meet when Stanford takes on Oregon on Saturday in Eugene, Ore.

Oregon (17-13, 11-8) kept its hopes for a first-round bye in the conference tourney alive with an 84-51 win over visiting California on Thursday. The win moved the Ducks into a virtual tie for fourth place in the Pac-12 with Arizona State.

Oregon can secure the fourth seed in the tournament in Las Vegas with a win over Stanford and an Arizona State loss to Southern California on Saturday.

Stanford (13-17, 7-12) is seeking its third straight win after recording double-digit victories over Washington and Oregon State. Spencer Jones scored 25 points and made five 3-pointers in Thursday's 83-60 win over the Beavers.

Brandon Angel had 15 points and Maxime Raynaud added 13 for Stanford, which can finish anywhere from eighth to 10th in the conference depending on Saturday's results.

"There's never a consistent line, but I feel throughout the year our team has trended north," Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. "We continue to get better."

Oregon is looking to avenge a 71-64 loss to Stanford on Jan. 21.

The Ducks were consistently in control against Cal in their most recent game.

Jermaine Couisnard scored 17 points in the win, while N'Faly Dante, Nate Biddle, Kel'el Ware and Rivaldo Soares scored 10 points each. Oregon led by as many as 35 and handed Cal its 14th straight loss.

Junior guard Tyrone Williams scored nine points off the bench and could see more playing time after Brennan Rigsby was ruled out for the season due to a broken finger.

The Ducks will be without reserve forward Lok Wur for the second straight game.

"Lok is going to be out of Saturday again," said Oregon coach Dana Altman. "He got banged around in practice, so he's out. Hopefully, we get him back for the tournament."

