No. 21 Maryland looks to solve road woes at Penn State
With four wins in its last five games, Penn State is making a late bid to become an NCAA Tournament participant.
With a win Wednesday at Northwestern, Penn State (18-12, 9-10 Big Ten) took a major step toward that goal. The Nittany Lions could move forward again on Sunday when they host No. 21 Maryland (20-10, 11-8) in University Park, Pa.
This is rarefied air for Penn State. Its last NCAA tourney appearance came in 2011 and before that, in 2001.
Penn State has made its case lately with a quality win over Illinois, followed by victories on the road at Ohio State, Minnesota and Wednesday at Northwestern, 68-65, as Camren Wynter drilled a corner 3 with less than a second left in overtime to spoil senior night for the Wildcats.
Wynter has keyed the Nittany Lions' surge hitting 13 of his last 17 3-point attempts (76.5 percent). Over the last four games, Wynter is averaging 18.5 points. Consistency has finally arrived for the starting guard who failed to score in four Big Ten games this season.
Wynter had 24 points on Wednesday, including another big 3 in overtime and one with 2:24 left in regulation. Afterward, he credited point guard Jalen Pickett (11 assists).
"It started with Pick drawing two (defenders) and just playing off him," Wynter said.
The Nittany Lions' three backcourt starters are fifth-year seniors. Though they had experience individually, they didn't have it together. While Pickett was at Penn State last year, Andrew Funk played at Bucknell and Wynter was at Drexel.
"We can make adjustments on the fly," PSU coach Michah Shrewsberry said. "That's what experience can do. Experience doesn't panic at the end of games."
Maryland also has a veteran group with four seniors in the starting lineup but the Terps have shown little resilience on the road.
The most recent road loss came Tuesday at Ohio State, 73-62, promptly after Maryland had returned to the rankings for the first time since December.
Julian Reese (17 points, 12 rebounds) continued his ascent in his breakthrough season with his fourth straight double-double. But the rest of the Terps played passively as the Buckeyes won the battle of the boards 32-24.
Maryland coach Kevin Willard has grown frustrated with Maryland's lack of fire away from home. In the Big Ten, the Terps are 10-0 at home and 1-8 on the road.
In a frosty press conference that lasted two minutes after the Ohio State loss, Willard set the tone when he was asked his impressions of the game.
"I don't have any impressions," he said.
Look no further than the Terps' top three scorers to see the difference between playing conference games at home and the road. Jahmir Young's averages are 20.7 (home) and 13.4 (road). Hakim Hart's numbers are 13.5 (home) and 8.0 (road). And Donta Scott's figures are 12.1 (home) and 8.6 (road).
Maryland hopes to avoid its familiar routine on Sunday. The Terps handled Penn State at home, 74-68, on Feb. 11 behind Hart (23 points) and Young (18 points).
Maryland has found Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center a house of horrors recently. The Nittany Lions have won five straight at home in the series, with three of those victories coming when the Terps were ranked.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|21 Maryland 20-10
|70.9 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Penn State 18-12
|72.6 PPG
|34.9 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Young
|30
|30.9
|15.9
|4.7
|3.3
|1.20
|0.40
|2.1
|42.9
|31.6
|82.7
|1.1
|3.5
|H. Hart
|30
|32.3
|11.8
|4.3
|2.5
|1.10
|0.20
|1.2
|49.6
|34.0
|81.7
|0.8
|3.5
|D. Scott
|30
|31.3
|11.6
|5.9
|1.5
|0.60
|0.80
|1.4
|40.2
|30.4
|76.8
|1.6
|4.3
|J. Reese
|29
|26.9
|11.4
|7.3
|0.9
|0.70
|1.20
|2.0
|64.0
|0.0
|51.8
|2.6
|4.8
|D. Carey
|30
|23.9
|7.0
|1.9
|1.0
|0.40
|0.00
|0.9
|36.1
|32.4
|89.2
|0.3
|1.6
|I. Martinez
|30
|18.4
|5.9
|2.6
|0.6
|0.40
|0.30
|0.9
|44.4
|40.7
|78.3
|0.7
|1.9
|P. Emilien
|27
|17.4
|2.9
|3.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.70
|0.5
|52.3
|33.3
|73.8
|1.2
|1.8
|J. Long
|30
|10.5
|2.4
|0.7
|1.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.6
|42.4
|41.7
|61.9
|0.2
|0.5
|N. Batchelor
|20
|7.2
|1.8
|1.3
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|27.8
|25.8
|58.3
|0.1
|1.2
|I. Cornish
|19
|5.1
|1.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|38.5
|20.0
|75.0
|0.2
|0.2
|C. Swanton-Rodger
|19
|3.7
|0.8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|77.8
|0.0
|33.3
|0.4
|0.4
|C. Dick
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P. Dziuba
|6
|2.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|B. Karkus
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Revaz
|6
|2.2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|Total
|30
|0.0
|70.9
|36.5
|11.5
|5.20
|3.70
|10.6
|45.4
|32.6
|73.5
|9.8
|24.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Pickett
|30
|36.1
|18.1
|7.3
|7.0
|0.90
|0.50
|2.1
|52.6
|38.8
|78.8
|1
|6.3
|S. Lundy
|29
|31.1
|14.3
|6.2
|0.9
|0.80
|0.70
|0.8
|45.9
|41.8
|79.3
|0.9
|5.3
|A. Funk
|30
|33.8
|12.0
|2.8
|1.2
|0.60
|0.10
|0.8
|43.6
|40.5
|81.3
|0.3
|2.5
|C. Wynter
|30
|27.3
|8.8
|2.7
|2.0
|0.40
|0.00
|1.3
|46.1
|41.3
|76.9
|0.3
|2.5
|M. Dread
|30
|21.2
|5.3
|1.9
|0.8
|0.50
|0.10
|0.4
|38.7
|36.2
|83.3
|0.2
|1.7
|K. Clary
|25
|9.7
|3.4
|0.9
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|48.0
|41.7
|75.0
|0.1
|0.8
|K. Njie
|30
|14.1
|3.4
|3.5
|0.5
|0.20
|0.60
|0.9
|47.7
|20.0
|59.4
|1
|2.5
|E. Mahaffey
|29
|9.9
|3.0
|1.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|58.6
|36.4
|59.3
|0.6
|1.2
|M. Henn
|22
|9.2
|2.9
|1.1
|0.7
|0.10
|0.10
|0.5
|54.3
|47.8
|50.0
|0.4
|0.7
|C. Dorsey
|16
|11.9
|2.3
|2.2
|0.4
|0.40
|0.20
|0.5
|37.8
|33.3
|62.5
|0.6
|1.6
|D. Johnson
|21
|9.3
|2.2
|0.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|35.3
|30.6
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|J. Brown
|13
|4.7
|0.9
|1.1
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.2
|18.8
|14.3
|80.0
|0
|1.1
|D. Lilley
|5
|2.6
|0.8
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.4
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|A. Christos
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Conlan
|6
|1.8
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|I. Jagiasi
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|30
|0.0
|72.6
|34.9
|14.4
|4.50
|2.30
|8.7
|46.6
|39.0
|73.9
|5.8
|26.5
-
1HOU
MEM0
0145.5 O/U
+5
12:00pm CBS
-
21MD
PSU0
0135.5 O/U
-4
12:00pm BTN
-
8W&M
1HOFS0
0140.5 O/U
-13.5
12:00pm
-
ILL
5PUR0
0139.5 O/U
-8
12:30pm FOX
-
7CAMP
1UNCA0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
1:00pm ESP2
-
4ARMY
1COLG0
0149.5 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
2DRKE
1BRAD0
0130.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm CBS
-
ECU
UCF0
0136 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
NEB
IOWA0
0154 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm BTN
-
USF
WICH0
0143.5 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESPU
-
SMU
CINCY0
0146 O/U
-11
2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMP
TUL0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
5DREX
4UNCW0
0124 O/U
-1
2:30pm
-
2LIB
1KENN0
0136 O/U
+5
3:00pm ESP2
-
7AMER
6LAF0
0120.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
4WCU
1FUR0
0150.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm ESPU
-
MICH
15IND0
0144.5 O/U
-4.5
4:30pm CBS
-
8USA
4JMAD0
0142.5 O/U
PK
6:00pm ESP+
-
10STON
2COC0
0144.5 O/U
-17
6:00pm
-
5TXAMC
8MCNS0
0137 O/U
PK
6:00pm ESP+
-
7CHAT
6WOFF0
0152 O/U
+3
6:30pm ESPW
-
5STTHMN
4WIU0
0145.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
9NAU
1EWU0
0152 O/U
-6
7:30pm ESP+
-
NW
RUTG0
0127 O/U
-5
7:30pm BTN
-
WISC
MINN0
0127.5 O/U
+5
7:30pm FS1
-
6DEL
3TOWS0
0140 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
7UNO
6HOUC0
0160 O/U
+2
8:30pm ESP+
-
11TXST
2UL0
0142 O/U
-7
8:30pm ESP+
-
6SDAK
3NDST0
0142.5 O/U
-5.5
9:30pm ESP+
-
8NCO
2MTST0
0148 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm ESP+
-
6SF
3SACL93
87
Final/2OT ESP2