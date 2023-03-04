Iowa looking to avoid sweep against Nebraska
Nebraska and Iowa have plenty on the line Sunday when the Big Ten teams meet at Iowa City, Iowa, in the regular season finale for both teams.
For Nebraska (15-15, 8-11), a win would give the Cornhuskers a third Quad 1 road victory and their first sweep of the Hawkeyes since joining the Big Ten in 2011-12.
For Iowa (19-11, 11-8), a victory would assure the Hawkeyes of a double bye in next week's Big Ten tournament and a potential second-place finish in the conference race.
The Hawkeyes can also strengthen their NCAA seeding. They already have 12 wins combined in Quad 1 (four wins) and Quad 2 (eight) on their resume, second most in the Big Ten behind Purdue (15).
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery is also going for the school record for regular season coaching victories in the Big Ten. Thursday's win at No. 15 Indiana was McCaffery's 126th, tying Tom Davis for the most in program history.
"All we're thinking about right now is Nebraska on Sunday," McCaffery said. "We'll deal with the Big Ten tournament Sunday evening, I guess.
"We just have respect for everybody in this league, whether we're home or away. Who shows up, if anybody is hurt, it doesn't matter."
Connor McCaffery, the coach's son playing his last game at home Sunday on Senior Day, ranks first in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.0). He also led the nation in 2020 with a 4.6 ratio. He has amassed 514 career assists, seventh most in program history.
Of Nebraska's 15 losses this season, 13 are against teams in the top 60 of the NET as of March 1.
"Next year, hopefully we're playing for seedings (in the NCAA Tournament)," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "Right now we're playing for our lives. That's going to be an important part of the process -- the steps that these guys are taking, our younger players, in having big impacts on some of the games we won."
Derrick Walker leads the Cornhuskers with 13.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He was one of five Nebraska starters who scored in double figures in a 66-50 home defeat of Iowa on Dec. 29.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Walker
|25
|30.5
|13.8
|7.1
|3.6
|0.80
|0.70
|3.6
|58.9
|50.0
|52.2
|2.1
|5
|K. Tominaga
|30
|24.4
|12.9
|1.5
|0.7
|0.60
|0.10
|0.8
|49.8
|40.6
|85.4
|0.3
|1.2
|S. Griesel
|28
|33.7
|11.7
|5.6
|3.8
|1.20
|0.40
|2.4
|44.7
|30.4
|67.7
|0.3
|5.3
|J. Gary
|17
|29.6
|9.5
|6.5
|0.8
|1.40
|0.50
|0.9
|43.5
|26.3
|62.1
|2.1
|4.4
|E. Bandoumel
|20
|31.1
|8.4
|4.8
|2.3
|1.00
|0.20
|2.0
|36.0
|22.4
|75.0
|0.6
|4.2
|C. Wilcher
|30
|27
|7.8
|2.4
|1.3
|0.50
|0.20
|1.5
|39.0
|31.0
|62.9
|0.6
|1.9
|J. Lawrence
|26
|17
|4.3
|2.0
|0.8
|0.40
|0.20
|1.0
|39.4
|32.8
|37.9
|0.2
|1.8
|S. Hoiberg
|19
|12.1
|3.9
|1.9
|0.3
|0.60
|0.10
|0.3
|53.5
|36.8
|88.0
|0.3
|1.6
|W. Breidenbach
|30
|12.6
|3.5
|2.6
|0.4
|0.20
|0.30
|0.8
|37.8
|23.3
|61.1
|0.7
|1.9
|B. Keita
|21
|10.1
|2.0
|3.5
|0.5
|0.20
|0.20
|0.5
|51.4
|0.0
|35.3
|1
|2.5
|D. Dawson
|26
|15
|1.8
|1.9
|0.5
|0.30
|0.20
|0.8
|35.4
|31.3
|40.0
|0.6
|1.3
|O. Kojenets
|17
|3.2
|0.6
|0.7
|0.0
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.3
|0.4
|J. Grace III
|10
|0.8
|0.4
|0.3
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.1
|Total
|30
|0.0
|67.3
|37.3
|12.8
|5.70
|2.50
|12.8
|45.4
|31.7
|63.8
|8.4
|26.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Murray
|26
|34.5
|20.5
|8.0
|1.8
|1.00
|1.20
|1.5
|49.4
|35.2
|74.1
|2.8
|5.2
|F. Rebraca
|30
|31.1
|14.0
|7.6
|2.1
|0.50
|1.00
|1.7
|58.2
|33.3
|66.7
|2.8
|4.8
|T. Perkins
|29
|29.8
|12.6
|4.0
|2.8
|1.40
|0.40
|1.7
|44.1
|33.9
|77.1
|1.2
|2.8
|P. Sandfort
|30
|20.7
|10.2
|4.0
|1.5
|0.60
|0.20
|0.7
|40.4
|35.3
|87.0
|1.1
|2.9
|P. McCaffery
|24
|22.1
|9.5
|3.5
|1.1
|0.80
|0.40
|1.0
|39.7
|32.2
|77.3
|0.9
|2.7
|C. McCaffery
|29
|30
|6.6
|3.9
|3.6
|1.30
|0.00
|1.0
|38.9
|34.0
|87.0
|0.8
|3.1
|A. Ulis
|29
|23.3
|6.6
|1.6
|2.3
|0.60
|0.10
|1.2
|40.8
|33.3
|71.8
|0.2
|1.4
|D. Bowen
|25
|9.5
|3.2
|0.9
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|46.7
|36.4
|67.9
|0.4
|0.5
|J. Dix
|28
|9.7
|2.1
|1.0
|1.0
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|39.2
|40.0
|66.7
|0.3
|0.7
|J. Ogundele
|11
|6.5
|1.9
|1.7
|0.5
|0.50
|0.40
|0.6
|75.0
|0.0
|42.9
|0.8
|0.9
|L. Laketa
|4
|2.3
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|50.0
|0.3
|0.8
|C. Kingsbury
|8
|3.8
|0.9
|0.8
|0.5
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|40.0
|100.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.6
|R. Mulvey
|12
|4.2
|0.9
|0.9
|0.2
|0.10
|0.40
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0.5
|D. Eldridge
|3
|2.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|30
|0.0
|80.7
|39.2
|16.7
|6.60
|3.50
|10.0
|45.8
|34.7
|73.9
|11.7
|24.7
-
1HOU
MEM0
0145.5 O/U
+5
12:00pm CBS
-
21MD
PSU0
0135.5 O/U
-4
12:00pm BTN
-
8W&M
1HOFS0
0140.5 O/U
-13.5
12:00pm
-
ILL
5PUR0
0139.5 O/U
-8
12:30pm FOX
-
7CAMP
1UNCA0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
1:00pm ESP2
-
4ARMY
1COLG0
0149.5 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
2DRKE
1BRAD0
0130.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm CBS
-
ECU
UCF0
0136 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
NEB
IOWA0
0154 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm BTN
-
USF
WICH0
0143.5 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESPU
-
SMU
CINCY0
0146 O/U
-11
2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMP
TUL0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
5DREX
4UNCW0
0124 O/U
-1
2:30pm
-
2LIB
1KENN0
0136 O/U
+5
3:00pm ESP2
-
7AMER
6LAF0
0120.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
4WCU
1FUR0
0150.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm ESPU
-
MICH
15IND0
0144.5 O/U
-4.5
4:30pm CBS
-
8USA
4JMAD0
0142.5 O/U
PK
6:00pm ESP+
-
10STON
2COC0
0144.5 O/U
-17
6:00pm
-
5TXAMC
8MCNS0
0137 O/U
PK
6:00pm ESP+
-
7CHAT
6WOFF0
0152 O/U
+3
6:30pm ESPW
-
5STTHMN
4WIU0
0145.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
9NAU
1EWU0
0152 O/U
-6
7:30pm ESP+
-
NW
RUTG0
0127 O/U
-5
7:30pm BTN
-
WISC
MINN0
0127.5 O/U
+5
7:30pm FS1
-
6DEL
3TOWS0
0140 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
7UNO
6HOUC0
0160 O/U
+2
8:30pm ESP+
-
11TXST
2UL0
0142 O/U
-7
8:30pm ESP+
-
6SDAK
3NDST0
0142.5 O/U
-5.5
9:30pm ESP+
-
8NCO
2MTST0
0148 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm ESP+
-
6SF
3SACL93
87
Final/2OT ESP2