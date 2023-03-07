UNC seeks consistency in ACC tournament, battles Boston College
UNC seeks consistency in ACC tournament, battles Boston College
Seventh-seeded North Carolina will make a final push to land in its 12th straight NCAA Tournament when it faces 10th-seeded Boston College in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Wednesday in Greensboro, N.C.
The Tar Heels, who opened the season atop the AP poll, were inconsistent throughout the regular season, which they ended with a 62-57 loss to visiting Duke on Saturday.
North Carolina (19-12) needs a deep run in the ACC tournament to boost its chances of making the NCAA Tournament. But Boston College (16-16) likely needs to win the conference tournament to make the field of 68.
"The ACC tournament is definitely huge for us," said North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, whose team lost in the NCAA title game last season. "We're just going in there with the mindset: We just gotta go win, really. That's all we can do."
While North Carolina received a first-round bye, the Eagles used a second-half surge against 15th-seeded Louisville to overcome the Cardinals' three-point halftime advantage for an 80-62 win on Tuesday.
Four Eagles finished in double figures, led by Makai Ashton-Langford's 16 points and five rebounds. Jaeden Zackery added 15 points and eight assists, while Prince Aligbe and Devin McGlockton chipped in 14 and 11 points, respectively.
The Eagles' performance was even more impressive considering Quinten Post, who averages 15.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, was sidelined with a sprained ankle he suffered against Georgia Tech on Saturday. Post, who was recently named ACC Most Improved Player, is a game-time decision against the Tar Heels.
If Post can't play, Boston College will rely even more on Ashton-Langford (12.2 ppg) and Zackery (10.6 ppg), the only other Eagles with scoring averages in double figures.
North Carolina features a balanced attack featuring Caleb Love (16.7 ppg,), Bacot (16.5 ppg, 10.8 rpg), RJ Davis (15.8 ppg) and Pete Nance (10.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg).
The Tar Heels, who last won the conference tournament in 2016, average 76.5 points per game, considerably more than Boston College's 66.2. The Eagles are seeking their first ACC tournament crown since joining the league prior to the 2005-2006 season.
"We need to figure out how to slow (the Tar Heels) down because they can score quickly," Ashton-Langford told ESPN after defeating the Cardinals. "They shoot it from wherever. They take tough shots and they make tough shots."
North Carolina defeated visiting Boston College 72-64 in the teams' regular-season meeting on Jan. 17 behind Bacot's 20 points and 16 rebounds. Davis and Love added 18 and 16 points, respectively.
The Eagles were led by Post's 17 points and five rebounds, while Zackery finished with 14 points.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|10 Boston College 16-16
|66.8 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|12.6 APG
|7 North Carolina 19-12
|76.5 PPG
|42.8 RPG
|11.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Q. Post
|18
|25.6
|15.2
|5.7
|1.5
|0.20
|0.90
|1.9
|53.8
|44.0
|85.4
|1.5
|4.2
|M. Ashton-Langford
|30
|30.7
|12.2
|3.4
|2.7
|1.50
|0.70
|2.2
|41.4
|31.0
|88.6
|0.7
|2.7
|J. Zackery
|32
|33.2
|10.6
|3.3
|2.8
|1.50
|0.20
|2.0
|40.9
|32.3
|77.5
|0.9
|2.4
|D. Langford Jr.
|22
|28.6
|7.2
|2.8
|1.9
|0.50
|0.30
|1.6
|44.8
|27.8
|71.4
|0.9
|1.9
|C. Penha Jr.
|27
|16.9
|6.5
|2.5
|0.3
|0.60
|0.30
|0.6
|51.0
|30.5
|40.7
|0.5
|2
|P. Aligbe
|26
|21.2
|6.4
|4.4
|0.6
|0.40
|0.20
|1.3
|38.0
|28.3
|63.0
|1.1
|3.3
|D. McGlockton
|32
|17.3
|6.2
|4.0
|0.9
|0.50
|0.70
|0.9
|54.9
|46.2
|78.0
|1.5
|2.4
|M. Madsen
|32
|21.5
|5.8
|2.6
|0.9
|0.50
|0.20
|0.7
|34.4
|30.0
|73.9
|0.3
|2.4
|T. Bickerstaff
|32
|18.9
|5.3
|5.7
|1.3
|0.90
|0.50
|1.3
|47.9
|0.0
|63.0
|2.1
|3.6
|J. Noel
|1
|1
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Kelley III
|29
|14.7
|2.9
|0.9
|1.2
|0.40
|0.20
|0.9
|33.7
|27.8
|50.0
|0.1
|0.8
|D. Hand Jr.
|2
|7
|2.5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|40.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|A. Mighty
|15
|4.1
|0.7
|1.0
|0.2
|0.10
|0.20
|0.1
|33.3
|0.0
|29.4
|0.4
|0.6
|A. Kenny
|4
|1.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|A. Atiyeh
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Q. Pemberton
|6
|1.5
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|32
|0.0
|66.8
|35.7
|12.6
|6.40
|3.60
|12.2
|43.7
|31.8
|72.4
|9.5
|23.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Love
|31
|35.7
|16.7
|3.7
|2.8
|1.00
|0.20
|2.4
|38.1
|30.1
|76.4
|0.4
|3.4
|A. Bacot
|30
|31
|16.5
|10.8
|1.4
|0.60
|1.10
|2.2
|55.2
|0.0
|66.2
|4.3
|6.5
|R. Davis
|31
|35
|15.8
|5.1
|3.3
|1.10
|0.10
|1.9
|42.8
|34.4
|88.4
|0.6
|4.5
|P. Nance
|28
|29.9
|10.1
|6.0
|1.6
|0.30
|1.00
|1.8
|41.8
|32.7
|82.5
|1.2
|4.9
|L. Black
|31
|32
|7.4
|6.5
|1.5
|1.30
|0.80
|0.9
|41.5
|32.1
|69.1
|1.8
|4.7
|P. Johnson
|25
|15.9
|4.2
|2.7
|0.4
|0.60
|0.00
|0.4
|40.0
|31.0
|66.7
|1
|1.6
|D. Dunn
|25
|9.9
|2.6
|0.7
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.2
|40.7
|30.3
|75.0
|0.2
|0.4
|J. Washington
|19
|5.7
|2.3
|1.3
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|45.7
|0.0
|64.7
|0.2
|1.2
|T. Nickel
|24
|6
|2.2
|0.6
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|39.5
|24.0
|84.2
|0.3
|0.3
|S. Trimble
|31
|10.2
|1.7
|0.8
|0.6
|0.20
|0.30
|0.6
|42.9
|16.7
|54.8
|0.1
|0.7
|J. McKoy
|10
|5.7
|1.5
|1.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.40
|0.2
|36.4
|33.3
|100.0
|0.1
|1
|D. Styles
|14
|5.7
|1.1
|1.0
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|29.4
|25.0
|66.7
|0.3
|0.7
|C. Lebo
|2
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Watkins
|3
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|W. Shaver
|3
|2
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|D. Farris
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Landry
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Maye
|2
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|31
|0.0
|76.5
|42.8
|11.9
|5.40
|3.90
|10.9
|43.2
|30.9
|74.3
|11.3
|28.6
-
9STBN
8DAV0
0135.5 O/U
-4
11:30am USA
-
9WAKE
8SYR0
0152 O/U
+3
12:00pm ESPN
-
9FRES
8COLST0
0134 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
12RICH
5GMU0
0130.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm USA
-
13GT
5PITT0
0142 O/U
-8
2:30pm ESPN
-
7COOK
2GRAM0
0132 O/U
-9
3:00pm
-
9BUT
8SJU0
0144 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm FS1
-
9COLO
8WASH0
0139 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm PACN
-
10AF
7UNLV0
0132.5 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
2NW ST
1TXCC0
0146 O/U
-3
5:00pm ESP2
-
10JOES
7GW0
0153.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm USA
-
12CAL
5WSU0
0126.5 O/U
-14
5:30pm PACN
-
10DEP
7HALL0
0138 O/U
-6
5:30pm FS1
-
8SCST
1HOW0
0154.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
13OSU
12WISC0
0131 O/U
+2
6:30pm BTN
-
9UTEP
8WKY0
0133 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10BC
7UNC0
0138 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
13MISS
12SC0
0134.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm SECN
-
8MTSM
1IONA0
0140 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
9TTU
8WVU0
0145 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESPU
-
WYO
6NMEX0
0148.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
6LAF
1COLG0
0133.5 O/U
-14
7:30pm CBSSN
-
11LAS
6DUQ0
0147 O/U
-7
7:30pm USA
-
7DSU
2NCCU0
0133.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
11GTWN
6NOVA0
0141.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm FS1
-
10LT
7FIU0
0142 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
14MINN
11NEB0
0136.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm BTN
-
10STAN
7UTAH0
0136 O/U
PK
9:00pm PACN
-
14LSU
11UGA0
0141 O/U
+2
9:30pm SECN
-
10OKLA
7OKST0
0135 O/U
-2
9:30pm ESPU
-
10SPU
2RIDE0
0126.5 O/U
-6.5
9:30pm ESP+
-
8TXSO
1ALCN0
0141.5 O/U
-2
9:30pm
-
11UTSA
6RICE0
0154.5 O/U
-5.5
9:30pm ESP+
-
11VT
6NCST0
0148 O/U
-3
9:30pm ESP2
-
9NAU
2MTST0
0134.5 O/U
-6.5
11:30pm ESP2
-
11ORST
6ASU0
0130.5 O/U
-10
11:30pm PACN