Pitt looks to continue turning heads, faces Georgia Tech in ACC tournament
Pittsburgh exceeded most projections during the regular season, and the Panthers would like to do that again in the postseason.
They will be favored in their first game of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament when they clash with Georgia Tech in a second-round matchup on Wednesday afternoon at Greensboro, N.C.
"I feel really, really good about our team, about what we have accomplished and what we can accomplish going forward," Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. "That's my focus."
Fifth-seeded Pittsburgh (21-10) received a first-round bye, but there could have been much more for the Panthers. They went into the regular-season finale Saturday with a chance to secure the top seed for the league tournament, but instead a loss to then-No. 16 Miami along with other results in the league had Pitt sliding down.
"We're not panicked," Capel said. "I think we'll stick to what we've been doing. We move on. Now it's the postseason."
The loss to the Hurricanes gave Pittsburgh back-to-back defeats following a setback at Notre Dame.
No. 13 seed Georgia Tech (15-17) has already had tournament excitement with Tuesday afternoon's 61-60 victory against Florida State. The Yellow Jackets came back from 11 points down in the second half, scoring the final six points of the game.
The Yellow Jackets, who used only six players Tuesday, have won four games in a row since losing 76-68 on Feb. 21 at Pittsburgh.
"I thought we played really well against Pitt," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. "If we're going to beat Pittsburgh, we're going to have to be really good."
Pittsburgh had some notable All-ACC recognition, with Jamarius Burton (15.6 points per game) a first-team choice and Blake Hinson (16.1) a second-team pick. Nike Sibande averaged 9.7 points per game in conference play on the way to being selected as the ACC Sixth Man of the Year. Capel was named ACC Coach of the Year.
The Panthers hold their highest seed for the ACC tournament in nine years. They swept Georgia Tech during the regular season.
"You should be pretty familiar with them for the third time and have a feel for what they do," Capel said, knowing Wednesday's game would be against a team Pittsburgh had already faced twice. "You may tweak a few things, but just trying to be as fresh as you can be."
Capel said there has been some defensive slippage lately, something the Panthers will look to restore.
Georgia Tech won the 2021 ACC tournament, which was also held in Greensboro.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|13 Georgia Tech 15-17
|69.4 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|14.0 APG
|5 Pittsburgh 21-10
|75.9 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|14.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Kelly
|32
|32.2
|14.4
|3.5
|1.3
|0.80
|0.10
|1.5
|41.1
|37.9
|89.3
|0.3
|3.2
|L. Terry
|28
|29.2
|10.2
|2.9
|1.2
|0.60
|0.20
|1.0
|42.7
|39.7
|81.4
|0.5
|2.4
|J. Franklin
|31
|26.8
|9.4
|7.9
|2.1
|1.30
|1.60
|1.2
|58.3
|0.0
|66.3
|3.1
|4.8
|D. Coleman
|32
|30.9
|9.3
|2.8
|1.3
|0.80
|0.30
|1.2
|37.7
|31.9
|68.6
|0.4
|2.4
|K. Sturdivant
|32
|23.5
|8.3
|2.2
|3.2
|0.80
|0.10
|1.6
|39.1
|33.0
|68.5
|0.2
|2
|D. Smith
|24
|24.7
|8.0
|5.6
|3.7
|0.90
|0.70
|1.3
|39.9
|26.1
|44.8
|1.2
|4.4
|J. Moore
|31
|21
|7.7
|4.8
|0.8
|0.70
|0.90
|1.4
|42.8
|11.4
|69.6
|1.9
|2.9
|R. Howard
|24
|17.9
|4.5
|4.3
|1.2
|0.30
|0.50
|1.3
|54.5
|0.0
|57.9
|2
|2.3
|T. Maxwell
|18
|11.5
|3.3
|1.0
|0.8
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|26.3
|30.6
|63.6
|0.2
|0.8
|F. Bagatskis
|9
|2.8
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|37.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Martynov
|7
|2.7
|0.7
|0.9
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.6
|28.6
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.6
|C. Boyd
|7
|1.1
|0.4
|0.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|25.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Hill
|5
|1
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Meka
|10
|5.2
|0.4
|1.5
|0.1
|0.20
|0.40
|0.1
|28.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.6
|0.9
|B. Daniels
|6
|1.2
|0.0
|0.7
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|Total
|32
|0.0
|69.4
|38.1
|14.0
|5.90
|4.20
|10.7
|42.3
|33.6
|69.7
|10.5
|24.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Hinson
|31
|32
|16.1
|6.3
|1.2
|0.70
|0.50
|1.8
|43.2
|38.6
|68.9
|1.6
|4.7
|J. Burton
|29
|33.6
|15.6
|4.9
|4.3
|0.90
|0.10
|2.6
|49.3
|31.6
|82.9
|1.4
|3.5
|N. Cummings
|31
|32
|11.3
|2.7
|4.9
|0.70
|0.00
|2.1
|42.3
|36.2
|88.9
|0.3
|2.4
|G. Elliott
|31
|29.1
|10.5
|3.8
|1.3
|0.80
|0.20
|0.9
|44.3
|40.9
|87.3
|0.3
|3.6
|N. Sibande
|31
|22.4
|8.3
|3.9
|1.3
|0.60
|0.30
|1.0
|42.4
|32.4
|79.7
|0.5
|3.4
|J. Hugley IV
|8
|18.1
|8.0
|3.6
|0.8
|0.40
|0.80
|2.0
|47.8
|50.0
|71.4
|1.6
|2
|F. Federiko
|31
|24.8
|6.7
|5.7
|0.5
|0.50
|1.80
|0.9
|64.4
|0.0
|63.3
|2.7
|3
|J. Diaz Graham
|26
|9
|3.0
|2.2
|0.4
|0.50
|0.50
|0.4
|31.7
|34.5
|72.5
|0.6
|1.6
|G. Diaz Graham
|28
|9.2
|2.7
|2.7
|0.5
|0.50
|0.60
|0.7
|46.3
|29.4
|64.5
|1.2
|1.5
|N. Santos
|27
|7.4
|1.6
|1.3
|0.2
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|29.1
|16.7
|63.6
|0.2
|1.1
|A. Fisch
|9
|1.9
|0.4
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|K. Marshall
|10
|2.4
|0.1
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Total
|31
|0.0
|75.9
|39.6
|14.5
|5.30
|4.20
|11.3
|45.1
|36.0
|75.7
|10.5
|26.1
-
9STBN
8DAV0
0135.5 O/U
-4
11:30am USA
-
9WAKE
8SYR0
0152 O/U
+3
12:00pm ESPN
-
9FRES
8COLST0
0134 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
12RICH
5GMU0
0130.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm USA
-
13GT
5PITT0
0142 O/U
-8
2:30pm ESPN
-
7COOK
2GRAM0
0132 O/U
-9
3:00pm
-
9BUT
8SJU0
0144 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm FS1
-
9COLO
8WASH0
0139 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm PACN
-
10AF
7UNLV0
0132.5 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
2NW ST
1TXCC0
0146 O/U
-3
5:00pm ESP2
-
10JOES
7GW0
0153.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm USA
-
12CAL
5WSU0
0126.5 O/U
-14
5:30pm PACN
-
10DEP
7HALL0
0138 O/U
-6
5:30pm FS1
-
8SCST
1HOW0
0154.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
13OSU
12WISC0
0131 O/U
+2
6:30pm BTN
-
9UTEP
8WKY0
0133 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10BC
7UNC0
0138 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
13MISS
12SC0
0134.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm SECN
-
8MTSM
1IONA0
0140 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
9TTU
8WVU0
0145 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESPU
-
WYO
6NMEX0
0148.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
6LAF
1COLG0
0133.5 O/U
-14
7:30pm CBSSN
-
11LAS
6DUQ0
0147 O/U
-7
7:30pm USA
-
7DSU
2NCCU0
0133.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
11GTWN
6NOVA0
0141.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm FS1
-
10LT
7FIU0
0142 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
14MINN
11NEB0
0136.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm BTN
-
10STAN
7UTAH0
0136 O/U
PK
9:00pm PACN
-
14LSU
11UGA0
0141 O/U
+2
9:30pm SECN
-
10OKLA
7OKST0
0135 O/U
-2
9:30pm ESPU
-
10SPU
2RIDE0
0126.5 O/U
-6.5
9:30pm ESP+
-
8TXSO
1ALCN0
0141.5 O/U
-2
9:30pm
-
11UTSA
6RICE0
0154.5 O/U
-5.5
9:30pm ESP+
-
11VT
6NCST0
0148 O/U
-3
9:30pm ESP2
-
9NAU
2MTST0
0134.5 O/U
-6.5
11:30pm ESP2
-
11ORST
6ASU0
0130.5 O/U
-10
11:30pm PACN