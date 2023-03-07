Oklahoma State eyes NCAA bid, but rival Oklahoma awaits first
Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have plenty on the line when the Bedlam rivals face off in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo.
For seventh-seeded Oklahoma State (17-14, 8-10 Big 12), it's a chance to work itself to the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble after a five-game losing streak late in the regular season moved the Cowboys to the wrong side of things.
But Saturday's victory over Texas Tech in the regular-season finale, coupled with a strong run in Kansas City, would give Oklahoma State a much greater chance to make the field after being ineligible a season ago.
Oklahoma State wasn't allowed to compete in the Big 12 tournament last season due to NCAA sanctions.
"We know that this league gives you an opportunity," Cowboys coach Mike Boynton said.
Oklahoma State swept the two regular-season meetings with the Sooners, winning 72-56 at home on Jan. 18 and 71-61 at Oklahoma on Feb. 1.
"Defensively, I just think he gets them to play so hard," Sooners coach Porter Moser said of Boynton and the Cowboys. "It's just a real strength of their team. Some people are long and athletic but they don't get into that game. OSU gets their athletic ability and length into the game."
Wednesday's matchup will feature a different challenge for the Cowboys. Avery Anderson III suffered a wrist injury in early January and re-aggravated the injury in the second meeting with the Sooners.
Anderson averaged 13 points per game in Oklahoma State's two wins over Oklahoma this season, but hasn't played since that Feb. 1 matchup. Leading scorer Bryce Thompson (11.9 ppg) will be relied upon in his absence.
For 10th-seeded Oklahoma (15-16, 5-13), the tournament offers an opportunity to string strong performances together for the first time since late December.
The Sooners haven't won back-to-back games since conference play began but have won two of their last three, with victories over Iowa State and TCU -- both ranked at the time.
The Sooners will need to win the tournament to earn an NCAA appearance after just missing the field a year ago.
"It's March, so anything can happen now," Oklahoma's Jalen Hill said. "Hopefully we can make a run and get our name in the conversation. Hopefully we can get in the tournament somehow."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|10 Oklahoma 15-16
|68.3 PPG
|35.4 RPG
|13.2 APG
|7 Oklahoma State 17-14
|69.5 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|12.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Sherfield
|31
|33.8
|16.1
|2.5
|3.3
|0.70
|0.00
|2.3
|41.2
|40.3
|85.9
|0.2
|2.3
|T. Groves
|31
|25.4
|10.1
|7.0
|1.5
|0.80
|1.00
|1.7
|52.3
|30.4
|72.5
|1.2
|5.9
|J. Hill
|31
|33
|9.8
|5.8
|1.4
|0.80
|0.60
|1.4
|50.7
|30.2
|82.4
|1.1
|4.7
|M. Uzan
|31
|28.5
|7.6
|2.7
|3.0
|0.80
|0.20
|2.2
|47.2
|39.7
|78.1
|0.2
|2.5
|J. Groves
|31
|20.4
|6.8
|2.4
|0.8
|0.40
|0.10
|0.9
|44.2
|38.3
|68.2
|0.5
|1.9
|S. Godwin
|31
|13
|5.0
|3.4
|0.5
|0.30
|0.70
|0.5
|67.4
|0.0
|62.2
|1.5
|1.8
|O. Oweh
|27
|12.8
|4.8
|2.0
|0.1
|1.10
|0.20
|1.1
|45.0
|25.0
|65.0
|0.7
|1.3
|J. Bamisile
|21
|11.4
|4.0
|2.3
|0.5
|0.30
|0.30
|0.9
|39.5
|25.0
|58.3
|0.4
|1.9
|C. Noland
|26
|14.5
|3.2
|1.3
|0.6
|0.50
|0.00
|0.8
|35.7
|23.6
|52.6
|0.2
|1.2
|B. Cortes
|28
|17
|3.1
|1.5
|2.0
|0.50
|0.10
|1.5
|44.4
|45.8
|61.1
|0.1
|1.4
|B. Schroder
|6
|4.2
|2.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|50.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.3
|0.5
|Y. Keita
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Moser
|6
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Seacat
|3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|31
|0.0
|68.3
|35.4
|13.2
|5.70
|3.00
|13.5
|46.5
|35.4
|73.4
|7.2
|25.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Thompson
|31
|29.6
|11.9
|2.7
|2.5
|0.60
|0.10
|2.5
|40.1
|37.2
|57.8
|0.2
|2.5
|K. Boone
|31
|22.4
|11.5
|5.1
|1.1
|0.60
|1.10
|1.8
|59.5
|14.3
|75.7
|2.4
|2.7
|A. Anderson III
|22
|27.8
|11.1
|3.5
|3.4
|1.50
|0.40
|3.0
|39.9
|18.0
|82.3
|0.4
|3.1
|J. Wright
|31
|29.7
|10.0
|2.8
|1.9
|0.90
|0.10
|1.7
|37.5
|35.1
|78.4
|0.4
|2.4
|C. Asberry
|29
|26.5
|9.3
|3.4
|1.8
|0.80
|0.20
|1.6
|40.9
|35.7
|85.9
|0.3
|3.1
|M. Cisse
|27
|22.1
|6.5
|8.0
|0.6
|0.40
|2.00
|1.3
|56.1
|0.0
|41.5
|2.3
|5.7
|W. Newton
|24
|17.3
|4.8
|3.4
|0.5
|0.40
|0.30
|0.8
|40.0
|31.5
|60.7
|1
|2.5
|T. Smith
|31
|14.6
|4.8
|3.4
|0.3
|0.30
|1.00
|0.6
|64.0
|20.0
|63.9
|1.5
|1.9
|Q. Williams
|29
|12
|3.0
|2.2
|0.8
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|40.5
|24.2
|62.5
|0.9
|1.3
|C. Harris Jr.
|31
|13.7
|2.4
|1.4
|1.1
|0.50
|0.10
|0.8
|26.7
|23.1
|78.6
|0.3
|1.1
|W. Church
|6
|1.2
|0.5
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|N. Brown
|9
|2.2
|0.2
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|16.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|B. Kouma
|9
|2
|0.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.10
|0.20
|0.1
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|B. Manzer
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|C. Sager
|6
|1.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|31
|0.0
|69.5
|39.2
|12.8
|5.70
|4.90
|14.2
|43.9
|31.8
|69.9
|10.8
|25.4
-
9STBN
8DAV0
0135.5 O/U
-4
11:30am USA
-
9WAKE
8SYR0
0152 O/U
+3
12:00pm ESPN
-
9FRES
8COLST0
0134 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
12RICH
5GMU0
0130.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm USA
-
13GT
5PITT0
0142 O/U
-8
2:30pm ESPN
-
7COOK
2GRAM0
0132 O/U
-9
3:00pm
-
9BUT
8SJU0
0144 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm FS1
-
9COLO
8WASH0
0139 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm PACN
-
10AF
7UNLV0
0132.5 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
2NW ST
1TXCC0
0146 O/U
-3
5:00pm ESP2
-
10JOES
7GW0
0153.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm USA
-
12CAL
5WSU0
0126.5 O/U
-14
5:30pm PACN
-
10DEP
7HALL0
0138 O/U
-6
5:30pm FS1
-
8SCST
1HOW0
0154.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
13OSU
12WISC0
0131 O/U
+2
6:30pm BTN
-
9UTEP
8WKY0
0133 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10BC
7UNC0
0138 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
13MISS
12SC0
0134.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm SECN
-
8MTSM
1IONA0
0140 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
9TTU
8WVU0
0145 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESPU
-
WYO
6NMEX0
0148.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
6LAF
1COLG0
0133.5 O/U
-14
7:30pm CBSSN
-
11LAS
6DUQ0
0147 O/U
-7
7:30pm USA
-
7DSU
2NCCU0
0133.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
11GTWN
6NOVA0
0141.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm FS1
-
10LT
7FIU0
0142 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
14MINN
11NEB0
0136.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm BTN
-
10STAN
7UTAH0
0136 O/U
PK
9:00pm PACN
-
14LSU
11UGA0
0141 O/U
+2
9:30pm SECN
-
10OKLA
7OKST0
0135 O/U
-2
9:30pm ESPU
-
10SPU
2RIDE0
0126.5 O/U
-6.5
9:30pm ESP+
-
8TXSO
1ALCN0
0141.5 O/U
-2
9:30pm
-
11UTSA
6RICE0
0154.5 O/U
-5.5
9:30pm ESP+
-
11VT
6NCST0
0148 O/U
-3
9:30pm ESP2
-
9NAU
2MTST0
0134.5 O/U
-6.5
11:30pm ESP2
-
11ORST
6ASU0
0130.5 O/U
-10
11:30pm PACN