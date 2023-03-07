Utah opens Pac-12 tournament with battle vs. Stanford
Utah opens Pac-12 tournament with battle vs. Stanford
A five-game losing streak ended any lingering hopes Utah had of claiming an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The seventh-seeded Utes will need to win the Pac-12 tournament to go dancing, and their journey will begin on Wednesday when they face 10th-seeded Stanford in Las Vegas.
Underdog teams making a run through the Pac-12 tournament is not unprecedented. Oregon State did it in 2021 and used that as a launching pad for a run to the Elite Eight in that year's NCAA Tournament. The Utes are taking inspiration from past Cinderella stories as they work to write one of their own.
"Crazy things happen in March," Utah coach Craig Smith said. "That's just how it is around the country. We have seen it all. So hopefully we catch a spark here and find a little mojo and catch lightning in a bottle and find a way to make some things happen."
One factor in Utah's favor is that starting guards Rollie Worster and Gabe Madsen are fully healthy again. Both players were sidelined late in the season with injuries, contributing to the five-game skid for the Utes. They did return for a 69-60 loss to Colorado in the regular-season finale.
Utah (17-14, 10-10 Pac-12) struggled on offense in their absence, averaging 60.2 points per game over its final five regular-season games. Over their past nine contests, the Utes have shot 40 percent or better from the field only twice.
In terms of momentum, Stanford seems better positioned to make a splash in the Pac-12 tournament.
The Cardinal (13-18, 7-13) won two of three games to close out the regular season and pushed Oregon to the limit in their finale before falling 73-68. They averaged 82 points in victories over Washington and Oregon State ahead of the loss to the Ducks and have shot 45 percent or better from the field in six of their last seven contests.
Spencer Jones has paced Stanford's attack with 13.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game and earned All-Pac-12 second team honors this week.
"Spencer, I describe him, you know there's people that are described as low maintenance, Spencer is no maintenance," Cardinal coach Jerod Haase said last week. "He's the one that just handles his business, he goes hard in every drill, it's just, he handles his business like a professional."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Jones
|30
|28.8
|13.9
|4.7
|1.1
|1.20
|1.00
|1.2
|43.6
|39.0
|78.2
|1.9
|2.8
|H. Ingram
|31
|27.5
|10.3
|5.9
|3.7
|0.70
|0.50
|2.3
|39.9
|32.1
|59.1
|1.9
|4
|M. Jones
|31
|26
|9.5
|2.7
|1.7
|0.60
|0.10
|1.1
|43.3
|33.9
|75.5
|0.5
|2.2
|B. Angel
|31
|25.5
|9.0
|4.2
|1.8
|0.50
|0.30
|1.7
|50.5
|36.1
|77.6
|1
|3.2
|M. Raynaud
|31
|22.2
|8.8
|6.0
|0.8
|0.50
|0.60
|1.5
|55.2
|29.7
|54.5
|2
|4.1
|J. Keefe
|19
|17.6
|5.1
|4.5
|1.0
|0.70
|0.40
|1.0
|58.1
|0.0
|52.2
|1.5
|3
|M. O'Connell
|31
|25.2
|5.1
|2.5
|3.1
|0.80
|0.00
|1.6
|38.3
|28.1
|79.2
|0.6
|1.8
|M. Murrell
|29
|14.2
|4.4
|1.8
|0.4
|0.30
|0.60
|0.6
|45.3
|45.0
|84.2
|0.3
|1.4
|R. Agarwal
|17
|7.6
|3.5
|0.6
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|45.7
|60.0
|0
|0.6
|I. Silva
|30
|13.3
|3.3
|0.5
|1.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.9
|42.5
|25.0
|61.3
|0
|0.5
|J. Moss
|11
|3.8
|2.0
|0.9
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.2
|38.1
|42.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.8
|B. Gealer
|12
|4.8
|1.1
|0.5
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|50.0
|42.9
|100.0
|0.1
|0.4
|N. Begovich
|8
|3.5
|0.9
|1.1
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|22.2
|0.0
|60.0
|0.4
|0.8
|J. Gil-Silva
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|R. Yuan
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|31
|0.0
|69.8
|37.3
|14.6
|5.70
|3.20
|12.6
|45.2
|35.9
|69.2
|10.5
|24.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Carlson
|30
|29.2
|16.0
|7.4
|1.5
|0.30
|2.10
|2.1
|49.2
|32.8
|78.1
|2
|5.4
|G. Madsen
|24
|28.3
|11.5
|2.7
|1.7
|0.90
|0.30
|1.5
|36.0
|37.1
|78.0
|0.4
|2.3
|L. Stefanovic
|31
|28.2
|10.3
|3.2
|2.6
|1.10
|0.20
|1.6
|37.2
|35.8
|86.8
|0.5
|2.7
|M. Anthony
|28
|31.4
|9.8
|6.7
|2.1
|0.80
|0.30
|1.5
|45.7
|35.3
|63.5
|2.4
|4.3
|R. Worster
|29
|32
|8.9
|5.1
|5.0
|0.80
|0.20
|1.9
|42.7
|28.9
|81.1
|0.4
|4.7
|B. Carlson
|31
|19.5
|4.6
|4.7
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.7
|47.2
|31.1
|39.4
|1.6
|3.1
|M. Saunders Jr.
|18
|9.8
|4.1
|1.0
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|0.6
|41.9
|30.0
|64.0
|0.1
|0.9
|W. Exacte
|31
|11.9
|3.7
|1.4
|0.7
|0.20
|0.00
|0.9
|33.3
|33.9
|94.7
|0.2
|1.1
|K. Keita
|30
|10.4
|3.0
|3.3
|0.1
|0.50
|0.70
|0.8
|61.2
|0.0
|42.1
|1.3
|2
|B. Holt
|23
|9.5
|1.9
|1.6
|0.5
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|44.1
|14.3
|63.2
|0.2
|1.3
|E. Ballstaedt
|11
|4.8
|1.5
|0.7
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|30.0
|22.2
|80.0
|0.3
|0.5
|J. Brenchley
|18
|5.6
|1.1
|0.8
|0.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.1
|33.3
|20.0
|60.0
|0.4
|0.4
|L. Tarlac
|18
|5.4
|0.9
|0.7
|0.2
|0.30
|0.20
|0.6
|72.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|B. Haddock
|6
|0.7
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|H. Mecum
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|31
|0.0
|68.9
|-
|14.5
|5.20
|4.10
|12.0
|42.9
|33.5
|71.0
|10.9
|27.9
-
9STBN
8DAV0
0135.5 O/U
-4
11:30am USA
-
9WAKE
8SYR0
0152 O/U
+3
12:00pm ESPN
-
9FRES
8COLST0
0134 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
12RICH
5GMU0
0130.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm USA
-
13GT
5PITT0
0142 O/U
-8
2:30pm ESPN
-
7COOK
2GRAM0
0132 O/U
-9
3:00pm
-
9BUT
8SJU0
0144 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm FS1
-
9COLO
8WASH0
0139 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm PACN
-
10AF
7UNLV0
0132.5 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
2NW ST
1TXCC0
0146 O/U
-3
5:00pm ESP2
-
10JOES
7GW0
0153.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm USA
-
12CAL
5WSU0
0126.5 O/U
-14
5:30pm PACN
-
10DEP
7HALL0
0138 O/U
-6
5:30pm FS1
-
8SCST
1HOW0
0154.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
13OSU
12WISC0
0131 O/U
+2
6:30pm BTN
-
9UTEP
8WKY0
0133 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10BC
7UNC0
0138 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
13MISS
12SC0
0134.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm SECN
-
8MTSM
1IONA0
0140 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
9TTU
8WVU0
0145 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESPU
-
WYO
6NMEX0
0148.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
6LAF
1COLG0
0133.5 O/U
-14
7:30pm CBSSN
-
11LAS
6DUQ0
0147 O/U
-7
7:30pm USA
-
7DSU
2NCCU0
0133.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
11GTWN
6NOVA0
0141.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm FS1
-
10LT
7FIU0
0142 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
14MINN
11NEB0
0136.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm BTN
-
10STAN
7UTAH0
0136 O/U
PK
9:00pm PACN
-
14LSU
11UGA0
0141 O/U
+2
9:30pm SECN
-
10OKLA
7OKST0
0135 O/U
-2
9:30pm ESPU
-
10SPU
2RIDE0
0126.5 O/U
-6.5
9:30pm ESP+
-
8TXSO
1ALCN0
0141.5 O/U
-2
9:30pm
-
11UTSA
6RICE0
0154.5 O/U
-5.5
9:30pm ESP+
-
11VT
6NCST0
0148 O/U
-3
9:30pm ESP2
-
9NAU
2MTST0
0134.5 O/U
-6.5
11:30pm ESP2
-
11ORST
6ASU0
0130.5 O/U
-10
11:30pm PACN