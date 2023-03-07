Tons on the line for West Virginia, Texas Tech at Big 12 tournament
There will be plenty of nervous energy in the air when eighth-seeded West Virginia faces ninth-seeded Texas Tech in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament Wednesday night in Kansas City, Mo.
Both teams could be playing for their NCAA Tournament lives, and Texas Tech is concerned about more than just a postseason berth. Head coach Mark Adams has been suspended indefinitely for comments that the university deemed "racially insensitive."
Adams was encouraging a player to be more receptive to coaching and referenced a Bible verse about slaves serving their masters. Adams apologized to the team after he found out the player was upset about the reference.
Corey Williams was named Texas Tech's interim head coach for the Big 12 tournament.
West Virginia (18-13, 7-11 Big 12) appears to be in the better position between the two clubs, but the Mountaineers won't want to miss an opportunity to remove any doubt. Texas Tech (16-15, 5-13) has little wiggle room, and a deep run in the Big 12 tournament would help the Red Raiders' chances.
A loss to West Virginia would all but eliminate Texas Tech. The winner of this game will face top-seeded Kansas on Thursday.
West Virginia has won three of its last four games, with the lone loss a two-point setback at No. 3 Kansas. Their last two wins came at Iowa State and at home against Kansas State.
That left head coach Bob Huggins feeling pretty confident.
"We're not done yet," Huggins said after the K-State game while wearing a cap with the words "NCAA bound" written on the side. "We're looking forward to going to Kansas City, winning games in Kansas City, and then seeing who and where we're going to play in the NCAA Tournament."
West Virginia's three seniors -- Erik Stevenson, Emmitt Matthews, Jr. and Kedrian Johnson -- combined for 70 points in an 89-81 victory over Kansas State on Senior Day. Stevenson led all scorers with 27 points. He scored 31, 34, 27 and 27 points in four of his last six home games.
"I don't know if I can put that into words," Stevenson said when asked about the crowd's reaction when he hits a big 3-pointer. "But I can tell you the basket gets bigger and bigger every time I make one."
Texas Tech was on a four-game winning streak before losing its past three games, including a 71-68 regular-season finale to Oklahoma State last Saturday in Lubbock. Tech and WVU split their regular-season matchups with the road teams winning each time.
The Red Raiders have five players in double figures in scoring. Senior Kevin Obanor leads the team with 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. De'Vion Harmon averages 13.6 points per game, Fardaws Aimaq added 11.8 in 10 games since returning from a foot injury, Pop Isaacs is at 11.3 and Jaylon Tyson is at 10.9.
"I don't regret coming back, even the way this season went," Obanor said, per the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. "Those losses, it builds endurance and makes a person resilient. There's still hope for that."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|9 Texas Tech 16-15
|73.7 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|13.0 APG
|8 West Virginia 18-13
|76.7 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Obanor
|31
|30.7
|14.4
|6.4
|0.8
|0.80
|0.40
|2.0
|49.2
|32.2
|80.9
|2
|4.4
|D. Harmon
|31
|30.9
|13.6
|2.9
|3.6
|1.60
|0.20
|1.7
|45.0
|28.9
|66.9
|0.2
|2.7
|F. Aimaq
|10
|27.7
|11.8
|8.3
|1.7
|0.50
|0.30
|2.4
|44.1
|27.8
|74.2
|3.2
|5.1
|P. Isaacs
|24
|28.6
|11.3
|2.0
|2.6
|1.00
|0.00
|2.3
|37.2
|38.1
|88.6
|0.1
|1.9
|J. Tyson
|30
|28.8
|10.9
|6.1
|1.4
|1.40
|0.30
|1.7
|48.6
|41.3
|73.3
|1.5
|4.6
|D. Batcho
|22
|24.7
|8.0
|5.9
|1.4
|0.50
|1.60
|1.7
|61.3
|60.0
|58.5
|1.9
|4
|K. Walton
|27
|12.7
|3.6
|0.9
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|45.3
|41.1
|87.5
|0.2
|0.7
|E. Fisher
|27
|12.2
|3.4
|2.0
|0.4
|0.40
|0.10
|0.5
|47.3
|26.3
|58.6
|0.5
|1.5
|L. Washington
|31
|15.5
|3.4
|1.8
|1.8
|0.90
|0.20
|1.4
|43.0
|24.1
|72.1
|0.2
|1.5
|D. Williams
|26
|10.9
|3.1
|1.2
|0.6
|0.50
|0.00
|0.7
|42.4
|35.9
|77.3
|0.1
|1.2
|R. Jennings
|29
|8.9
|2.7
|2.0
|0.1
|0.30
|0.20
|0.3
|43.3
|33.3
|63.2
|1
|1
|K. Allen
|26
|9.3
|2.4
|2.0
|0.5
|0.30
|0.20
|0.5
|55.6
|11.1
|52.4
|1
|1.1
|C. Williams
|6
|2.7
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|14.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.3
|Total
|31
|0.0
|73.7
|37.7
|13.0
|7.40
|2.90
|13.7
|46.2
|34.8
|71.6
|10.3
|24.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Stevenson
|31
|25.7
|15.5
|3.5
|2.4
|1.10
|0.10
|2.3
|44.0
|39.2
|78.9
|0.5
|3
|T. Mitchell
|31
|29.4
|11.5
|5.3
|1.8
|0.70
|0.60
|2.1
|47.2
|38.1
|78.7
|1.3
|4
|K. Johnson
|30
|28.4
|11.0
|2.1
|3.3
|1.80
|0.00
|2.3
|40.0
|29.6
|83.0
|0.6
|1.5
|E. Matthews Jr.
|29
|29.7
|10.3
|3.9
|1.2
|0.60
|0.60
|1.0
|47.2
|32.5
|80.6
|1.1
|2.8
|J. Toussaint
|31
|21.4
|9.5
|2.9
|2.6
|0.80
|0.00
|1.5
|37.4
|30.9
|78.4
|0.6
|2.3
|J. Bell Jr.
|31
|18.8
|5.1
|5.3
|0.5
|0.50
|0.50
|1.4
|56.3
|0.0
|60.6
|2.4
|2.8
|S. Wilson
|31
|13.4
|4.4
|0.9
|0.6
|0.40
|0.00
|0.1
|39.1
|40.5
|80.0
|0.4
|0.5
|M. Wague
|28
|10.6
|4.1
|3.1
|0.3
|0.40
|0.50
|0.7
|74.2
|0.0
|53.3
|1.7
|1.4
|J. Okonkwo
|28
|10.4
|2.5
|3.0
|0.1
|0.10
|0.70
|0.4
|58.1
|0.0
|61.8
|0.9
|2
|K. Johnson
|27
|10.8
|2.2
|1.1
|0.5
|0.20
|0.10
|0.5
|56.5
|20.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.9
|J. Harris
|17
|6.5
|1.8
|0.9
|0.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|35.7
|31.3
|83.3
|0.3
|0.6
|J. King
|8
|3.4
|1.5
|0.6
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|45.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.5
|P. Suemnick
|19
|5.1
|1.4
|1.2
|0.1
|0.10
|0.20
|0.3
|57.1
|66.7
|20.0
|0.5
|0.7
|J. Davis
|6
|1.5
|0.8
|0.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|31
|0.0
|76.7
|36.1
|13.1
|6.60
|3.10
|13.1
|45.5
|35.2
|73.9
|11.1
|22.7
-
9STBN
8DAV0
0135.5 O/U
-4
11:30am USA
-
9WAKE
8SYR0
0152 O/U
+3
12:00pm ESPN
-
9FRES
8COLST0
0134 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
12RICH
5GMU0
0130.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm USA
-
13GT
5PITT0
0142 O/U
-8
2:30pm ESPN
-
7COOK
2GRAM0
0132 O/U
-9
3:00pm
-
9BUT
8SJU0
0144 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm FS1
-
9COLO
8WASH0
0139 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm PACN
-
10AF
7UNLV0
0132.5 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
2NW ST
1TXCC0
0146 O/U
-3
5:00pm ESP2
-
10JOES
7GW0
0153.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm USA
-
12CAL
5WSU0
0126.5 O/U
-14
5:30pm PACN
-
10DEP
7HALL0
0138 O/U
-6
5:30pm FS1
-
8SCST
1HOW0
0154.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
13OSU
12WISC0
0131 O/U
+2
6:30pm BTN
-
9UTEP
8WKY0
0133 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10BC
7UNC0
0138 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
13MISS
12SC0
0134.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm SECN
-
8MTSM
1IONA0
0140 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
9TTU
8WVU0
0145 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESPU
-
WYO
6NMEX0
0148.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
6LAF
1COLG0
0133.5 O/U
-14
7:30pm CBSSN
-
11LAS
6DUQ0
0147 O/U
-7
7:30pm USA
-
7DSU
2NCCU0
0133.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
11GTWN
6NOVA0
0141.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm FS1
-
10LT
7FIU0
0142 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
14MINN
11NEB0
0136.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm BTN
-
10STAN
7UTAH0
0136 O/U
PK
9:00pm PACN
-
14LSU
11UGA0
0141 O/U
+2
9:30pm SECN
-
10OKLA
7OKST0
0135 O/U
-2
9:30pm ESPU
-
10SPU
2RIDE0
0126.5 O/U
-6.5
9:30pm ESP+
-
8TXSO
1ALCN0
0141.5 O/U
-2
9:30pm
-
11UTSA
6RICE0
0154.5 O/U
-5.5
9:30pm ESP+
-
11VT
6NCST0
0148 O/U
-3
9:30pm ESP2
-
9NAU
2MTST0
0134.5 O/U
-6.5
11:30pm ESP2
-
11ORST
6ASU0
0130.5 O/U
-10
11:30pm PACN