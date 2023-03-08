Virginia Tech continues ACC tournament title defense vs. NC State
Virginia Tech continues ACC tournament title defense vs. NC State
Virginia Tech's hopes of defending its Atlantic Coast Conference tournament title are still alive after the 11th-seeded Hokies topped No. 14 seed Notre Dame 67-64 on Tuesday night in Greensboro, N.C.
Next up for coach Mike Young's squad in its quest to win five games in five days is sixth-seeded North Carolina State, a team the Hokies were beaten by in the regular season. In their only meeting in the 2022-23 campaign, Virginia Tech fell 73-69 to the Wolfpack in Blacksburg, Va.
Much is at stake for both teams in their second-round meeting on Wednesday. Virginia Tech (19-13) likely needs to repeat as ACC tournament champion to make the NCAA Tournament, while NC State (22-9) -- projected by ESPN as a bubble team on Tuesday night -- needs to win as many games as it can to shore up its postseason resume.
The Hokies played well on Tuesday in their win over Notre Dame, which most likely will go down as the final game Mike Brey coached the Irish.
Virginia Tech shot 48 percent, limited the Irish to zero second-chance points and matched them evenly on the boards. The Hokies were powered by 20 points from Grant Basile and 18 points and 13 rebounds from Justyn Mutts.
"Grant Basile is one heck of a basketball player," Young said. "He is a really talented man. ... To have a wing man or a partner with Justyn Mutts, who is just an elite passer, is quite the duo. And those two guys have been doing great work together for quite some time now."
NC State hasn't played in a week and ended its regular season with back-to-back losses to Clemson and Duke. In a Feb. 28 defeat at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Wolfpack lost the rebounding battle by nine to the Blue Devils and were outscored in the paint by 14 points. Free throws in that game were lopsided too, as Duke went 23-for-29 while NC State went 7-for-8. Duke won by four points, 71-67.
"I thought we fought through a lot of adversity. ... The fight in our team is so great," NC State coach Kevin Keatts said. "Obviously, you look up and I just told them keep fighting. ... I'm proud of our guys. I told them in the locker room we've had a really, really good season."
Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner each average 17.3 points per game for the Wolfpack, while DJ Burns Jr. posts 13.1 points and 5.1 boards per game. Both Smith and Joiner were All-ACC second-team selections.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|11 Virginia Tech 19-13
|74.1 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|15.6 APG
|6 NC State 22-9
|78.4 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|13.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Basile
|32
|28
|16.6
|5.4
|1.8
|0.40
|1.20
|1.7
|52.2
|39.8
|70.6
|1.4
|4.1
|S. Pedulla
|32
|35.7
|15.3
|3.7
|3.8
|1.30
|0.20
|2.1
|42.2
|34.8
|85.9
|0.4
|3.3
|J. Mutts
|31
|33.5
|13.1
|7.5
|4.7
|1.50
|0.80
|2.8
|56.0
|34.2
|61.3
|1.9
|5.6
|H. Cattoor
|28
|34.2
|10.8
|3.9
|2.4
|1.00
|0.10
|0.9
|43.4
|43.3
|75.5
|0.3
|3.6
|D. Maddox
|20
|29.6
|8.5
|3.2
|1.1
|0.60
|0.40
|0.6
|37.4
|32.3
|87.5
|1.3
|1.9
|R. Rice
|6
|19.3
|5.5
|2.8
|1.0
|0.80
|0.30
|0.8
|26.3
|26.9
|75.0
|0.2
|2.7
|L. Kidd
|32
|12.4
|5.0
|3.5
|0.6
|0.30
|0.40
|0.7
|65.5
|0.0
|58.6
|1
|2.5
|M. Collins
|32
|24.5
|4.3
|2.4
|1.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.6
|35.6
|27.3
|80.0
|0.5
|1.9
|M. Poteat
|32
|8.8
|3.4
|2.0
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.5
|64.7
|0.0
|72.9
|0.8
|1.1
|J. Camden
|22
|8.1
|1.3
|1.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|25.7
|24.0
|55.6
|0.3
|0.7
|O. Dawyot
|5
|1.2
|0.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|C. Johnson
|9
|2.7
|0.1
|0.7
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.3
|M. Ward
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|32
|0.0
|74.1
|36.4
|15.6
|5.30
|3.30
|9.9
|47.0
|36.1
|73.1
|8.6
|25.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Joiner
|31
|35.9
|17.3
|4.8
|3.5
|1.30
|0.10
|1.5
|43.6
|36.0
|85.2
|0.8
|4
|T. Smith
|31
|33.6
|17.3
|3.5
|4.4
|1.50
|0.40
|2.2
|36.8
|33.2
|70.8
|0.7
|2.8
|D. Burns
|31
|23.2
|13.1
|5.0
|1.5
|0.70
|0.90
|1.8
|56.8
|0.0
|61.8
|1.9
|3.1
|C. Morsell
|31
|34.9
|12.2
|4.4
|1.0
|1.20
|0.70
|0.7
|46.8
|41.7
|79.2
|1.4
|3
|J. Clark
|20
|26.5
|9.2
|7.0
|1.6
|1.70
|0.50
|0.5
|43.4
|28.6
|84.0
|2.2
|4.9
|D. Mahorcic
|10
|20.9
|8.7
|6.6
|1.2
|0.60
|0.70
|1.2
|64.3
|0.0
|57.7
|2.6
|4
|E. Ross
|31
|11.6
|3.6
|2.5
|0.3
|0.50
|0.90
|0.5
|51.2
|22.2
|57.1
|0.9
|1.6
|L. Thomas
|27
|10.2
|2.6
|2.3
|0.6
|0.50
|0.10
|0.5
|47.3
|47.4
|66.7
|0.7
|1.6
|G. Gantt
|21
|17.8
|1.9
|4.6
|0.2
|0.90
|0.50
|0.6
|40.0
|28.6
|71.4
|1.4
|3.2
|E. Dowuona
|27
|10
|1.4
|1.6
|0.0
|0.20
|0.90
|0.2
|42.1
|0.0
|42.9
|0.7
|1
|B. Pass
|27
|7.1
|1.3
|0.9
|0.3
|0.40
|0.00
|0.5
|35.9
|17.6
|100.0
|0.2
|0.7
|J. Snell
|9
|1.6
|0.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|33.3
|100.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.1
|C. Graham
|10
|1.6
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.20
|0.10
|0.3
|14.3
|14.3
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|K. Keatts
|8
|1.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|A. Nunnally
|9
|1.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|31
|0.0
|78.4
|39.6
|13.0
|8.10
|4.70
|9.5
|45.0
|34.8
|72.0
|11.6
|25.4
-
9STBN
8DAV0
0135.5 O/U
-4
11:30am USA
-
9WAKE
8SYR0
0152 O/U
+3
12:00pm ESPN
-
9FRES
8COLST0
0134 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
12RICH
5GMU0
0130.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm USA
-
13GT
5PITT0
0142 O/U
-8
2:30pm ESPN
-
7COOK
2GRAM0
0132 O/U
-9
3:00pm
-
9BUT
8SJU0
0144 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm FS1
-
9COLO
8WASH0
0139 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm PACN
-
10AF
7UNLV0
0132.5 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
2NW ST
1TXCC0
0146 O/U
-3
5:00pm ESP2
-
10JOES
7GW0
0153.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm USA
-
12CAL
5WSU0
0126.5 O/U
-14
5:30pm PACN
-
10DEP
7HALL0
0138 O/U
-6
5:30pm FS1
-
8SCST
1HOW0
0154.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
13OSU
12WISC0
0131 O/U
+2
6:30pm BTN
-
9UTEP
8WKY0
0133 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10BC
7UNC0
0138 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
13MISS
12SC0
0134.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm SECN
-
8MTSM
1IONA0
0140 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
9TTU
8WVU0
0145 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESPU
-
WYO
6NMEX0
0148.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
6LAF
1COLG0
0133.5 O/U
-14
7:30pm CBSSN
-
11LAS
6DUQ0
0147 O/U
-7
7:30pm USA
-
7DSU
2NCCU0
0133.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
11GTWN
6NOVA0
0141.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm FS1
-
10LT
7FIU0
0142 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
14MINN
11NEB0
0136.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm BTN
-
10STAN
7UTAH0
0136 O/U
PK
9:00pm PACN
-
14LSU
11UGA0
0141 O/U
+2
9:30pm SECN
-
10OKLA
7OKST0
0135 O/U
-2
9:30pm ESPU
-
10SPU
2RIDE0
0126.5 O/U
-6.5
9:30pm ESP+
-
8TXSO
1ALCN0
0141.5 O/U
-2
9:30pm
-
11UTSA
6RICE0
0154.5 O/U
-5.5
9:30pm ESP+
-
11VT
6NCST0
0148 O/U
-3
9:30pm ESP2
-
9NAU
2MTST0
0134.5 O/U
-6.5
11:30pm ESP2
-
11ORST
6ASU0
0130.5 O/U
-10
11:30pm PACN