No. 15 Xavier bids to keep focus in clash vs. DePaul
No. 15 Xavier will look to record its fourth straight victory on Thursday night when it faces DePaul in the Big East Conference tournament quarterfinals in New York City.
Xavier (23-8) finished 15-5 in Big East play and earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the tournament.
DePaul (10-22), which is seeded 10th, rallied late for a dramatic 66-65 win over seventh-seeded Seton Hall on Wednesday in a first-round game.
Xavier and DePaul split the season series. DePaul won 73-72 on Jan. 18 before dropping 12 in a row, including an 82-68 decision to the Musketeers in Cincinnati on Feb. 18.
Xavier is 6-0 in quarterfinal games in its nine years of Big East tournament play. The Musketeers, however, are looking for their first-ever Big East tournament championship.
Xavier forward Zach Freemantle will be unavailable following Tuesday's season-ending surgery on his left foot. Jack Nunge and Jerome Hunter have picked up the slack in his absence.
Xavier ranks first in the nation in assists per game (19.9), third in field-goal percentage (50.0), fifth in 3-point field-goal percentage (39.8), and 10th in scoring offense at 82.1 points per game.
Musketeers coach Sean Miller warned his team this week about following strong first-half performances with slow starts to begin the second.
Such was the case in an eventual 78-66 win against Butler on Saturday in the regular-season finale. Xavier led by 10 at half, only to be outscored 23-11 in the first seven minutes of the second.
"That's the thing about March, it's unforgiving," Miller said. "You have to be at your best. Teams are playing with unreal confidence and energy. As much as I'd like to say we have a lot of confidence, it can leave us quickly. It's a concern.
"You can only see the same movie so many times. It would be nice if one time we came out after halftime and punched the other team in the mouth, because that's what happens to us, the other team just sucker punches us and I call a timeout. I almost should just save a timeout because I'm gonna call it right in around that first four minutes of the second half."
DePaul won in dramatic fashion Wednesday against Seton Hall after Nick Ongenda blocked Femi Odukele's bid for a layup at the buzzer. The Pirates initially awarded the layup and game-winning basket before replay overturned the goaltending call.
"I knew it was a block," Ongenda said. "I knew their great players (like) to get to the rim. But that's what I do about everything. That's my specialty. So I was excited. Everyone's out rallying, you know, because they all have faith in me and I have made the most of faith in yourself."
Umoja Gibson hit three free throws with 3.9 seconds remaining to give DePaul the 66-65 lead.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|U. Gibson
|32
|34.5
|15.7
|2.8
|4.6
|1.90
|0.20
|2.6
|41.7
|40.9
|86.7
|0.6
|2.2
|J. Johnson
|32
|36
|14.4
|4.4
|2.5
|0.80
|0.80
|2.2
|42.6
|41.5
|76.7
|0.8
|3.6
|N. Ongenda
|7
|30.6
|12.0
|6.6
|1.0
|1.30
|4.60
|3.1
|42.9
|0.0
|60.0
|2.3
|4.3
|D. Nelson
|31
|24.9
|10.0
|4.9
|1.7
|0.80
|0.70
|2.5
|52.9
|31.6
|71.6
|1.5
|3.4
|E. Penn
|32
|29
|8.5
|6.8
|0.7
|0.60
|1.00
|0.9
|45.6
|20.9
|65.3
|2.4
|4.4
|P. Gebrewhit
|30
|21.7
|5.7
|2.1
|0.9
|0.50
|0.00
|0.8
|36.7
|37.0
|75.7
|0.3
|1.8
|J. Terry
|23
|19.8
|5.6
|3.0
|1.5
|0.70
|0.10
|1.3
|37.8
|36.1
|76.7
|0.2
|2.7
|Y. Anei
|20
|17
|5.2
|3.6
|0.9
|0.80
|1.40
|0.8
|45.8
|0.0
|64.0
|1.6
|2
|C. Murphy
|14
|20.4
|4.9
|1.9
|2.4
|0.60
|0.10
|1.5
|34.1
|50.0
|62.5
|0.4
|1.5
|A. Bynum
|11
|12.7
|3.8
|1.4
|0.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.8
|28.0
|20.7
|57.1
|0.1
|1.3
|K. Raimey
|19
|8.3
|3.1
|1.0
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.4
|37.8
|30.8
|100.0
|0.3
|0.7
|Z. Cruz
|27
|10.8
|2.4
|1.1
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|28.0
|63.6
|0.2
|0.9
|B. Favre
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Sall
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Williams
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|32
|0.0
|70.8
|35.8
|13.9
|6.40
|4.70
|12.9
|42.2
|36.5
|73.8
|9.3
|23.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Boum
|31
|35.2
|16.8
|4.2
|4.5
|1.10
|0.10
|2.0
|46.4
|42.2
|86.5
|0.3
|3.9
|C. Jones
|30
|33.5
|15.3
|5.3
|4.6
|1.40
|0.60
|2.3
|52.6
|40.2
|68.8
|1.3
|4
|Z. Freemantle
|22
|28.6
|15.2
|8.1
|2.9
|0.90
|0.70
|2.6
|58.5
|63.6
|65.3
|1.5
|6.6
|J. Nunge
|31
|29.2
|14.0
|7.7
|2.0
|0.90
|1.20
|1.4
|52.5
|41.2
|68.6
|2.8
|5
|A. Kunkel
|29
|29.4
|10.3
|2.7
|3.1
|1.10
|0.10
|1.8
|45.0
|39.5
|87.9
|0.2
|2.5
|J. Hunter
|31
|19.5
|7.3
|4.2
|1.2
|0.40
|0.50
|1.0
|58.1
|14.3
|68.2
|2
|2.2
|D. Claude
|29
|19.9
|4.2
|2.5
|1.9
|0.80
|0.10
|1.3
|41.4
|35.5
|57.7
|0.3
|2.2
|K. Craft
|14
|7.1
|2.8
|1.6
|0.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.7
|50.0
|35.3
|50.0
|0.4
|1.3
|C. Edwards
|17
|7.4
|2.6
|1.8
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.6
|58.8
|0.0
|55.6
|0.7
|1.1
|K. Tandy
|22
|10.5
|2.2
|0.8
|0.9
|0.50
|0.10
|0.5
|30.4
|26.5
|71.4
|0.1
|0.7
|D. Miles
|12
|6.5
|1.1
|1.3
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|38.5
|0.0
|21.4
|0.6
|0.7
|E. Tucker
|5
|2.6
|0.6
|0.6
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|12.5
|0.0
|33.3
|0.6
|0
|B. Colbert
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Nunge
|3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|I. Sabourin
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Wolf
|3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|31
|0.0
|82.1
|40.1
|19.9
|6.60
|3.40
|12.8
|50.0
|39.8
|71.7
|10.2
|27.2
-
8M-OH
1TOL0
0154 O/U
-13.5
11:00am ESP+
-
8DAV
1VCU0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
11:30am USA
-
9RUTG
8MICH0
0132.5 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm BTN
-
8SJU
1MARQ0
0161.5 O/U
-9
12:00pm FS1
-
9WAKE
1MIA0
0156 O/U
-7.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
9ECU
8USF0
0141.5 O/U
-3
12:30pm ESPU
-
5ISU
4BAY0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
12:30pm ESPN
-
9MSST
8FLA0
0130.5 O/U
+5
1:00pm SECN
-
5OHIO
4BALL0
0151 O/U
PK
1:30pm ESP+
-
5GMU
4STL0
0140 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm USA
-
13OSU
5IOWA0
0153.5 O/U
-4.5
2:30pm BTN
-
5PITT
4DUKE0
0138.5 O/U
-6
2:30pm ESP2
-
5PROV
4CONN0
0143.5 O/U
-7
2:30pm FS1
-
10SMU
7UCF0
0137.5 O/U
-8
2:30pm ESPU
-
8CABP
1SHOU0
0124.5 O/U
-6
3:00pm
-
9COLO
1UCLA0
0133 O/U
-9
3:00pm PACN
-
8COLST
1SDSU0
0136 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm CBSSN
-
8CSUB
1UCI0
0127.5 O/U
-13
3:00pm ESP+
-
6PVAM
3JAST0
0133.5 O/U
+2
3:00pm
-
8WVU
1KAN0
0149 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm ESPN
-
13MISS
5TENN0
0128 O/U
-11.5
3:30pm SECN
-
7NIU
2KENT0
0141.5 O/U
-13.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
5GRCN
4SEA0
0136 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
10JOES
2DAY0
0135 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm USA
-
5HAW
4CSUF0
0126 O/U
+1.5
5:30pm ESP+
-
5SJSU
4NEV0
0130.5 O/U
-5
5:30pm CBSSN
-
5WSU
4ORE0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm PACN
-
5MORG
4UMES0
0139 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
6BUF
3AKR0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10PSU
7ILL0
0140 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm BTN
-
8WKY
1FAU0
0142.5 O/U
-10.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10ARK
7AUB0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm SECN
-
5CHAR
4MTSU0
0126.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
10DEP
2XAV0
0152.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm FS1
-
11MRST
3QUIN0
0136 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
7OKST
2TEX0
0142 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
11TLSA
6WICH0
0139 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESPU
-
7UNC
2UVA0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPN
-
11LAS
3FOR0
0139 O/U
-6
7:30pm USA
-
6COPP
3NORF0
0150.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
2BSU
7UNLV0
0137.5 O/U
+5.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
10CP
2UCSB0
0125.5 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
10LT
2NTEX0
0118 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
14MINN
6MD0
0133.5 O/U
-13
9:00pm BTN
-
10STAN
2ARIZ0
0154.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm PACN
-
7TRLST
2UTVA0
0137 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
5AAMU
4SOU0
0135 O/U
-4
9:30pm
-
14LSU
6VAN0
0142 O/U
-4
9:30pm SECN
-
6NCST
3CLEM0
0148 O/U
PK
9:30pm ESPN
-
5NIAG
4SIEN0
0126.5 O/U
-3
9:30pm ESP+
-
6NOVA
3CREI0
0134.5 O/U
-5
9:30pm FS1
-
6RICE
3UAB0
0155.5 O/U
-13.5
9:30pm ESP+
-
6TCU
3KSU0
0148 O/U
+2
9:30pm ESP2
-
11UTU
3SUU0
0152 O/U
-5
11:00pm
-
6ASU
3USC0
0139 O/U
-4
11:30pm ESPN
-
6NMEX
3UTST0
0158 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm CBSSN
-
6UCD
3UCRV0
0144 O/U
-3
11:30pm ESP+