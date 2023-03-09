Vanderbilt meets LSU, aims to improve NCAA chances
Sixth-seeded Vanderbilt will look to take a step toward securing an NCAA Tournament berth when it faces 14th-seeded LSU in the second round of the SEC tournament on Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn.
The Commodores (18-13) are on the bubble and can't afford a loss to the Tigers (14-18), who knocked off 11th-seeded Georgia 72-67 in a first-round game Wednesday. Vanderbilt most recently made the NCAA tournament in 2017.
The Commodores will be without SEC Defensive Player of the Year Liam Robbins, the team's leading scorer (15.0 points per game), rebounder (6.8) and shot-blocker (3.2), who is out for the season after injuring his leg against Kentucky on March 1.
Without the 7-foot, 250-pound Robbins, Vanderbilt will rely even more on Tyrin Lawrence (11.8 ppg) and Jordan Wright (10.1), the only other Commodores with scoring averages in double figures.
"Everything is crucial at this point. We don't put any pressure on one guy," Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said. "We're a team. When you look at stats and you say we lost our best player, we lost a player, he's a big part of what we've done up to this point."
Vanderbilt, which hasn't won the SEC tournament since 2012, has won three straight since an 84-77 loss at LSU on Feb. 22.
The Tigers, who are seeking their first conference tournament title since 1980, are coming off just their second win in their past 19 games.
"Every win is huge, and it has been a big-time struggle the last couple of months," LSU first-year coach Matt McMahon said.
"That's the beauty of the postseason -- you get another chance, another opportunity. We don't need to worry about any championships. We need to worry about finding a way to go 1-0 on (Thursday) night and move on to the next round."
After LSU squandered a 12-point halftime lead, freshman Shawn Phillips Jr.'s tiebreaking one-handed jam off a missed layup with about 1:10 left gave the Tigers a lead they wouldn't relinquish against Georgia.
Phillips, who hadn't scored more than four points in a game this season and averaged less than a point per game, finished with a season-high 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Phillips blocked Braelen Bridges' layup with 54 seconds left, and KJ Williams' jumper extended the lead to 71-67 with 22.7 seconds remaining.
Williams added 18 points and eight rebounds, while Trae Hannibal had his first career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Adam Miller finished with 10 points for the Tigers.
LSU is led by Williams, who averages team highs in points (17.4 per game), rebounds (7.6) and steals (1.2), while Miller is the only other Tiger averaging in double figures in scoring at 11.8 ppg.
The winner of Thursday's game will face third-seeded Kentucky (21-10) in the quarterfinals on Friday.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|14 LSU 14-18
|67.6 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|12.3 APG
|6 Vanderbilt 18-13
|72.0 PPG
|40.0 RPG
|11.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Williams
|32
|32.7
|17.4
|7.6
|0.9
|1.30
|0.80
|1.4
|48.5
|40.6
|78.2
|2.8
|4.8
|A. Miller
|32
|33.1
|11.8
|2.3
|1.7
|0.80
|0.20
|2.2
|34.5
|32.5
|82.5
|0.3
|2
|D. Fountain
|31
|23.5
|8.0
|5.5
|0.8
|1.10
|0.50
|1.4
|54.7
|34.8
|77.9
|2.3
|3.2
|C. Hayes
|30
|22.9
|7.8
|2.5
|2.3
|0.80
|0.10
|1.3
|39.9
|32.7
|82.7
|0.2
|2.3
|T. Hannibal
|29
|20.2
|6.6
|4.2
|2.2
|0.70
|0.10
|1.8
|41.7
|14.3
|70.9
|1.3
|2.9
|J. Hill
|29
|23.1
|5.7
|1.7
|2.8
|1.00
|0.10
|1.4
|29.0
|25.7
|57.6
|0.3
|1.3
|J. Reed
|32
|15.3
|3.8
|3.2
|0.4
|0.30
|0.40
|1.3
|41.8
|28.6
|53.7
|1
|2.3
|T. Ward
|22
|13.7
|3.6
|1.4
|0.5
|0.70
|0.00
|0.5
|36.0
|34.9
|66.7
|0.3
|1
|J. Williams
|22
|16.1
|3.5
|1.4
|1.5
|0.40
|0.00
|1.0
|35.8
|19.2
|63.6
|0.4
|1
|P. Edwards
|2
|3.5
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|66.7
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Wilkinson
|12
|13
|2.6
|1.6
|0.8
|0.50
|0.30
|0.6
|40.7
|44.4
|50.0
|0.2
|1.4
|K. Coleman
|21
|8
|2.3
|2.1
|0.1
|0.20
|0.40
|0.3
|54.3
|0.0
|61.1
|0.8
|1.4
|S. Phillips
|19
|7.1
|1.3
|2.1
|0.2
|0.20
|0.30
|0.3
|47.4
|0.0
|53.8
|0.8
|1.2
|A. Benhayoune
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Egemo
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|32
|0.0
|67.6
|38.3
|12.3
|6.80
|2.70
|12.4
|41.3
|33.0
|72.1
|11.1
|23.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Robbins
|26
|23
|15.0
|6.8
|1.0
|0.30
|3.20
|1.6
|50.4
|36.5
|73.1
|2.5
|4.3
|T. Lawrence
|30
|28
|11.8
|4.2
|1.8
|0.90
|0.10
|1.6
|47.9
|33.3
|72.3
|0.6
|3.6
|J. Wright
|28
|23.3
|10.1
|4.6
|1.9
|0.90
|0.20
|1.7
|40.5
|34.7
|75.8
|1.1
|3.5
|E. Manjon
|31
|27.8
|9.0
|2.8
|3.9
|0.90
|0.20
|1.3
|45.9
|11.5
|72.2
|0.7
|2.1
|M. Stute
|31
|26.3
|9.0
|4.9
|0.6
|0.50
|0.10
|1.4
|36.8
|38.3
|66.7
|0.9
|4
|T. Thomas
|27
|24.5
|6.7
|1.8
|1.0
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|33.3
|31.9
|94.1
|0.5
|1.3
|C. Smith
|30
|15.4
|4.2
|2.5
|0.6
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|37.9
|35.7
|65.7
|1
|1.5
|N. Shelby
|14
|9
|3.7
|0.5
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|31.4
|31.1
|66.7
|0.1
|0.4
|Q. Millora-Brown
|30
|16.7
|3.5
|3.8
|0.7
|0.40
|0.40
|0.6
|51.9
|33.3
|61.5
|1.9
|1.9
|M. Dia
|17
|9
|2.7
|1.8
|0.2
|0.30
|0.30
|0.6
|29.8
|36.7
|50.0
|0.5
|1.2
|E. Ansong
|24
|10.5
|2.6
|1.8
|0.2
|0.20
|0.30
|0.3
|42.9
|35.7
|44.4
|0.9
|0.9
|P. Lewis
|19
|9.5
|2.4
|0.9
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|39.0
|36.0
|71.4
|0.2
|0.7
|L. Dort
|12
|6.9
|2.1
|2.6
|0.2
|0.00
|1.00
|0.7
|64.7
|0.0
|37.5
|1
|1.6
|M. Keeffe
|6
|4.3
|0.7
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.3
|G. Calton
|6
|4.8
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|A. Samuels
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|31
|0.0
|72.0
|40.0
|11.9
|4.80
|4.60
|10.6
|42.3
|34.0
|71.1
|11.6
|25.2
-
8M-OH
1TOL0
0154 O/U
-13.5
11:00am ESP+
-
8DAV
1VCU0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
11:30am USA
-
9RUTG
8MICH0
0132.5 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm BTN
-
8SJU
1MARQ0
0161.5 O/U
-9
12:00pm FS1
-
9WAKE
1MIA0
0156 O/U
-7.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
9ECU
8USF0
0141.5 O/U
-3
12:30pm ESPU
-
5ISU
4BAY0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
12:30pm ESPN
-
9MSST
8FLA0
0130.5 O/U
+5
1:00pm SECN
-
5OHIO
4BALL0
0151 O/U
PK
1:30pm ESP+
-
5GMU
4STL0
0140 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm USA
-
13OSU
5IOWA0
0153.5 O/U
-4.5
2:30pm BTN
-
5PITT
4DUKE0
0138.5 O/U
-6
2:30pm ESP2
-
5PROV
4CONN0
0143.5 O/U
-7
2:30pm FS1
-
10SMU
7UCF0
0137.5 O/U
-8
2:30pm ESPU
-
8CABP
1SHOU0
0124.5 O/U
-6
3:00pm
-
9COLO
1UCLA0
0133 O/U
-9
3:00pm PACN
-
8COLST
1SDSU0
0136 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm CBSSN
-
8CSUB
1UCI0
0127.5 O/U
-13
3:00pm ESP+
-
6PVAM
3JAST0
0133.5 O/U
+2
3:00pm
-
8WVU
1KAN0
0149 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm ESPN
-
13MISS
5TENN0
0128 O/U
-11.5
3:30pm SECN
-
7NIU
2KENT0
0141.5 O/U
-13.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
5GRCN
4SEA0
0136 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
10JOES
2DAY0
0135 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm USA
-
5HAW
4CSUF0
0126 O/U
+1.5
5:30pm ESP+
-
5SJSU
4NEV0
0130.5 O/U
-5
5:30pm CBSSN
-
5WSU
4ORE0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm PACN
-
5MORG
4UMES0
0139 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
6BUF
3AKR0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10PSU
7ILL0
0140 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm BTN
-
8WKY
1FAU0
0142.5 O/U
-10.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10ARK
7AUB0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm SECN
-
5CHAR
4MTSU0
0126.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
10DEP
2XAV0
0152.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm FS1
-
11MRST
3QUIN0
0136 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
7OKST
2TEX0
0142 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
11TLSA
6WICH0
0139 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESPU
-
7UNC
2UVA0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPN
-
11LAS
3FOR0
0139 O/U
-6
7:30pm USA
-
6COPP
3NORF0
0150.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
2BSU
7UNLV0
0137.5 O/U
+5.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
10CP
2UCSB0
0125.5 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
10LT
2NTEX0
0118 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
14MINN
6MD0
0133.5 O/U
-13
9:00pm BTN
-
10STAN
2ARIZ0
0154.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm PACN
-
7TRLST
2UTVA0
0137 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
5AAMU
4SOU0
0135 O/U
-4
9:30pm
-
14LSU
6VAN0
0142 O/U
-4
9:30pm SECN
-
6NCST
3CLEM0
0148 O/U
PK
9:30pm ESPN
-
5NIAG
4SIEN0
0126.5 O/U
-3
9:30pm ESP+
-
6NOVA
3CREI0
0134.5 O/U
-5
9:30pm FS1
-
6RICE
3UAB0
0155.5 O/U
-13.5
9:30pm ESP+
-
6TCU
3KSU0
0148 O/U
+2
9:30pm ESP2
-
11UTU
3SUU0
0152 O/U
-5
11:00pm
-
6ASU
3USC0
0139 O/U
-4
11:30pm ESPN
-
6NMEX
3UTST0
0158 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm CBSSN
-
6UCD
3UCRV0
0144 O/U
-3
11:30pm ESP+