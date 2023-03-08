Penn State shoots for third win this season over Illinois
Penn State has pushed Illinois through every emotion in dealing the Fighting Illini a pair of deflating losses in the regular season.
Illinois (20-11) gets a third crack at the Nittany Lions (19-12) on Thursday in the Big Ten tournament in Chicago.
To advance to the quarterfinals and a matchup with No. 2 seed Northwestern on Friday night, Illinois needs to solve the challenge of Penn State guard Jalen Pickett.
Pickett posted 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the Nittany Lions' 74-59 win in Champaign on Dec. 10, the game that led to fiery Illinois coach Brad Underwood's viral postgame press conference remembered for his mouth noises and flammable statements about inept player leadership and general day-to-day effort in practice.
For an encore, Pickett had 24 points by halftime and finished with a career-best 41 points with eight assists to help Penn State bury Illinois 93-81 on Feb. 14.
"You've got to make his life hard," Underwood said. "He's big and strong and loves to just bang and bang and bang, and that gives him a rhythm."
Illinois is the No. 7 seed after winning the Big Ten regular season title in 2022. The Illini failed to win consecutive games since beating Wisconsin and Nebraska on Feb. 20 and 23, squandering a chance to climb the standings after being locked in a tie for second place in the final week of the season.
Penn State is the No. 10 seed and has won five of six since Pickett's Valentine's Day massacre of Illinois in Happy Valley and is focused on crashing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.
"I feel like we're playing our best basketball right now, which is what you want to do," Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. "You don't want to be limping into the Big Ten tournament. Our guys feel good about themselves. They feel good about how they're playing."
Looking ahead, Illinois split with Northwestern this season, each winning at home. Penn State downed the Wildcats at Evanston in the only meeting between the teams this season on March 1, claiming a 68-65 victory in overtime on a Camren Wynter 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|10 Penn State 19-12
|72.4 PPG
|34.6 RPG
|14.3 APG
|7 Illinois 20-11
|74.6 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|12.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Pickett
|31
|36.3
|18.0
|7.3
|7.0
|1.00
|0.50
|2.1
|52.8
|39.3
|77.8
|1
|6.3
|S. Lundy
|30
|31.2
|14.0
|6.1
|0.9
|0.80
|0.60
|0.8
|45.4
|40.9
|80.0
|0.9
|5.3
|A. Funk
|31
|33.9
|12.0
|2.8
|1.2
|0.50
|0.10
|0.8
|43.8
|40.6
|81.3
|0.3
|2.5
|C. Wynter
|31
|27.5
|8.7
|2.7
|2.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.3
|46.4
|41.3
|76.9
|0.3
|2.4
|M. Dread
|31
|21.3
|5.5
|2.0
|0.8
|0.50
|0.10
|0.4
|39.0
|36.5
|83.3
|0.2
|1.7
|K. Njie
|31
|14
|3.5
|3.5
|0.5
|0.20
|0.50
|0.9
|49.4
|20.0
|59.4
|1
|2.5
|K. Clary
|26
|9.8
|3.4
|0.9
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|45.7
|35.7
|75.0
|0.1
|0.8
|M. Henn
|23
|9
|2.9
|1.1
|0.7
|0.10
|0.10
|0.6
|55.3
|50.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0.7
|E. Mahaffey
|30
|9.7
|2.9
|1.7
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.5
|58.6
|36.4
|57.1
|0.6
|1.1
|C. Dorsey
|16
|11.9
|2.3
|2.2
|0.4
|0.40
|0.20
|0.5
|37.8
|33.3
|62.5
|0.6
|1.6
|D. Johnson
|21
|9.3
|2.2
|0.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|35.3
|30.6
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|J. Brown
|13
|4.7
|0.9
|1.1
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.2
|18.8
|14.3
|80.0
|0
|1.1
|D. Lilley
|5
|2.6
|0.8
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.4
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|A. Christos
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Conlan
|6
|1.8
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|I. Jagiasi
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|31
|0.0
|72.4
|34.6
|14.3
|4.50
|2.30
|8.8
|46.7
|38.9
|73.7
|5.8
|26.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Shannon Jr.
|29
|31.9
|17.1
|4.7
|2.9
|1.30
|0.50
|2.6
|43.8
|32.9
|79.7
|1.3
|3.4
|M. Mayer
|31
|26.5
|13.0
|5.4
|1.2
|0.80
|1.30
|1.3
|41.9
|34.7
|74.8
|1
|4.4
|J. Epps
|29
|26
|10.0
|1.9
|1.6
|0.70
|0.20
|1.3
|41.8
|30.0
|77.8
|0.2
|1.7
|D. Dainja
|31
|20.1
|9.6
|5.5
|0.5
|0.80
|1.20
|1.5
|64.9
|0.0
|51.7
|2
|3.5
|C. Hawkins
|31
|32.5
|9.6
|6.4
|3.0
|1.00
|1.20
|2.4
|43.8
|28.2
|60.6
|2
|4.4
|S. Clark
|13
|24.3
|7.0
|3.7
|2.1
|0.50
|0.20
|2.1
|41.1
|33.3
|69.6
|0.5
|3.2
|R. Melendez
|30
|21.2
|5.9
|3.4
|0.7
|0.70
|0.40
|1.0
|36.9
|25.3
|82.6
|1
|2.4
|S. Harris
|31
|14.5
|3.7
|2.1
|0.8
|0.80
|0.40
|0.6
|43.1
|30.0
|22.2
|0.6
|1.5
|L. Goode
|8
|12
|3.3
|1.5
|0.4
|0.40
|0.50
|0.3
|45.5
|33.3
|100.0
|0.4
|1.1
|T. Rodgers
|31
|17.3
|3.2
|4.1
|1.0
|0.50
|0.20
|0.8
|52.4
|0.0
|38.7
|1.6
|2.5
|B. Lieb
|16
|3.6
|0.9
|1.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.40
|0.3
|58.3
|0.0
|20.0
|0.3
|0.8
|C. Serven
|5
|3.8
|0.2
|0.8
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.6
|P. Warden
|10
|1.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.2
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|31
|0.0
|74.6
|40.6
|12.4
|6.80
|5.70
|13.0
|45.1
|31.0
|68.2
|11.4
|26.8
-
8M-OH
1TOL0
0154 O/U
-13.5
11:00am ESP+
-
8DAV
1VCU0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
11:30am USA
-
9RUTG
8MICH0
0132.5 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm BTN
-
8SJU
1MARQ0
0161.5 O/U
-9
12:00pm FS1
-
9WAKE
1MIA0
0156 O/U
-7.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
9ECU
8USF0
0141.5 O/U
-3
12:30pm ESPU
-
5ISU
4BAY0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
12:30pm ESPN
-
9MSST
8FLA0
0130.5 O/U
+5
1:00pm SECN
-
5OHIO
4BALL0
0151 O/U
PK
1:30pm ESP+
-
5GMU
4STL0
0140 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm USA
-
13OSU
5IOWA0
0153.5 O/U
-4.5
2:30pm BTN
-
5PITT
4DUKE0
0138.5 O/U
-6
2:30pm ESP2
-
5PROV
4CONN0
0143.5 O/U
-7
2:30pm FS1
-
10SMU
7UCF0
0137.5 O/U
-8
2:30pm ESPU
-
8CABP
1SHOU0
0124.5 O/U
-6
3:00pm
-
9COLO
1UCLA0
0133 O/U
-9
3:00pm PACN
-
8COLST
1SDSU0
0136 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm CBSSN
-
8CSUB
1UCI0
0127.5 O/U
-13
3:00pm ESP+
-
6PVAM
3JAST0
0133.5 O/U
+2
3:00pm
-
8WVU
1KAN0
0149 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm ESPN
-
13MISS
5TENN0
0128 O/U
-11.5
3:30pm SECN
-
7NIU
2KENT0
0141.5 O/U
-13.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
5GRCN
4SEA0
0136 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
10JOES
2DAY0
0135 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm USA
-
5HAW
4CSUF0
0126 O/U
+1.5
5:30pm ESP+
-
5SJSU
4NEV0
0130.5 O/U
-5
5:30pm CBSSN
-
5WSU
4ORE0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm PACN
-
5MORG
4UMES0
0139 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
6BUF
3AKR0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10PSU
7ILL0
0140 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm BTN
-
8WKY
1FAU0
0142.5 O/U
-10.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10ARK
7AUB0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm SECN
-
5CHAR
4MTSU0
0126.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
10DEP
2XAV0
0152.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm FS1
-
11MRST
3QUIN0
0136 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
7OKST
2TEX0
0142 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
11TLSA
6WICH0
0139 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESPU
-
7UNC
2UVA0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPN
-
11LAS
3FOR0
0139 O/U
-6
7:30pm USA
-
6COPP
3NORF0
0150.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
2BSU
7UNLV0
0137.5 O/U
+5.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
10CP
2UCSB0
0125.5 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
10LT
2NTEX0
0118 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
14MINN
6MD0
0133.5 O/U
-13
9:00pm BTN
-
10STAN
2ARIZ0
0154.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm PACN
-
7TRLST
2UTVA0
0137 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
5AAMU
4SOU0
0135 O/U
-4
9:30pm
-
14LSU
6VAN0
0142 O/U
-4
9:30pm SECN
-
6NCST
3CLEM0
0148 O/U
PK
9:30pm ESPN
-
5NIAG
4SIEN0
0126.5 O/U
-3
9:30pm ESP+
-
6NOVA
3CREI0
0134.5 O/U
-5
9:30pm FS1
-
6RICE
3UAB0
0155.5 O/U
-13.5
9:30pm ESP+
-
6TCU
3KSU0
0148 O/U
+2
9:30pm ESP2
-
11UTU
3SUU0
0152 O/U
-5
11:00pm
-
6ASU
3USC0
0139 O/U
-4
11:30pm ESPN
-
6NMEX
3UTST0
0158 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm CBSSN
-
6UCD
3UCRV0
0144 O/U
-3
11:30pm ESP+