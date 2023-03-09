Seeking No. 1 seed, Houston opens AAC tourney vs. ECU
Top-ranked Houston looks to add to an 11-game winning streak and build more momentum for the NCAA Tournament when it squares off against East Carolina in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament Friday afternoon in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Cougars (29-2) are the top-seeded team for the third time in the last four conference tournaments. Houston has won the last two American Championship titles and, at 11-0 on the road and 2-0 at home, is the only undefeated team in non-home games in the nation in 2022-23. No team has ever won the AAC tournament three consecutive times.
"If you don't win, there is no second game," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. "So, I don't worry about three games in three days. I worry about one game in one day. I'm just proud of our kids. Proud of what they've accomplished. Regardless of how the season ends, I'll make sure that they understand that.
"To be 29-2 and 17-1 (in the AAC) and win in every gym in the league, I'm just proud of our program."
Houston had a bye into the quarterfinals and headed into the AAC tourney after a 67-65 victory over Memphis in its regular-season finale on Sunday. Jamal Shead had the game-winning bucket at the buzzer for the Cougars in a game in which leading scorer Marcus Sasser finished with 13 points and became Houston's career 3-point-leader.
Sasser was named the league's Player of the Year and was a unanimous selection for the All-Conference first team while Shead was recognized as the AAC's Defensive Player of the Year and earned a spot on the league's second team. Sampson garnered the league's Coach of the Year award for the fourth time in the past six seasons.
Houston doesn't have to worry about getting into the NCAA Tournament and will likely earn a No. 1 seed. But the Cougars can add one more chapter to their dominant stint in the AAC as they head out the door for the Big 12 beginning in July.
East Carolina (16-16), the ninth seed in this event, advanced to the quarterfinals with a 73-58 comeback win over eighth-seeded South Florida in the tournament's first round on Thursday. RJ Felton and Jaden Walker scored 22 points each to lead the Pirates to their first AAC tournament victory since 2017.
Ezra Ausar and Dave Kasanganay added 10 points apiece for East Carolina, which trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half before forging an 11-2 run and then closing the half with a 16-4 burst to go up by eight points at the break. The Pirates cruised to the finish while expanding their lead to as many as 20 points in the final minute.
"Very proud of our guys to come back and fight, especially after a little bit of a slow start in terms of the first four minutes," East Carolina coach Michael Schwartz said. "We were fortunate to be able to win this game. "
Now comes the Cougars, who beat East Carolina 76-57 on the road on Feb. 25, in the only meeting between the teams this season.
"Yes, Houston is a No. 1 team, kudos and I'll give respect to them, but I just feel like we just got to match their energy as we play against 'em," Felton said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|9 East Carolina 16-16
|69.5 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|13.2 APG
|1 Houston 29-2
|76.0 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Small
|18
|34.8
|15.8
|4.8
|5.6
|1.20
|0.20
|3.4
|39.7
|33.3
|85.4
|0.8
|3.9
|R. Felton
|32
|31.9
|14.0
|4.5
|1.6
|0.90
|0.40
|1.4
|39.7
|33.2
|78.9
|1.7
|2.8
|B. Johnson
|31
|32.1
|12.5
|8.2
|1.9
|0.90
|0.70
|1.9
|44.4
|33.8
|74.8
|2.7
|5.5
|E. Ausar
|31
|21.9
|9.6
|4.9
|0.4
|0.90
|0.50
|1.6
|56.0
|0.0
|51.2
|1.8
|3.1
|J. Walker
|31
|29.2
|7.7
|4.6
|3.1
|1.20
|0.10
|2.2
|39.8
|32.9
|58.6
|0.8
|3.8
|Q. Diboundje
|29
|19.4
|7.1
|1.7
|1.0
|0.20
|0.10
|0.8
|36.7
|34.0
|74.3
|0.5
|1.2
|K. LaCount
|27
|14.6
|3.9
|1.6
|1.5
|0.40
|0.00
|1.5
|32.7
|24.4
|65.9
|0.6
|1
|B. Bayela
|24
|15.5
|3.6
|2.5
|0.4
|0.60
|0.20
|0.5
|26.5
|28.6
|57.1
|0.6
|1.9
|L. Debaut
|30
|11.9
|2.2
|3.1
|0.1
|0.30
|0.50
|0.7
|46.3
|0.0
|60.7
|1.4
|1.7
|D. Kasanganay
|20
|8.7
|1.5
|0.6
|0.3
|0.50
|0.10
|0.4
|33.3
|29.4
|71.4
|0.1
|0.5
|V. Pinedo
|20
|4.7
|1.0
|0.4
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|55.6
|0.0
|76.9
|0.3
|0.2
|J. Ellingsworth
|4
|3.5
|0.5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|S. Sunderland
|11
|4.3
|0.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|C. McKenzie
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|32
|0.0
|69.5
|40.5
|13.2
|6.50
|2.70
|13.1
|40.8
|32.0
|69.2
|12.4
|24.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Sasser
|31
|31.7
|17.1
|2.8
|3.3
|1.70
|0.20
|1.6
|43.1
|38.2
|83.1
|0.4
|2.4
|J. Walker
|30
|26.6
|11.1
|6.7
|1.7
|1.00
|1.00
|1.4
|47.9
|35.8
|61.7
|2.3
|4.4
|J. Roberts
|31
|25.6
|10.5
|7.2
|1.0
|0.70
|1.30
|1.0
|64.9
|0.0
|72.5
|2.7
|4.5
|T. Mark
|31
|28.7
|10.0
|4.6
|1.8
|1.10
|0.50
|1.1
|40.8
|36.7
|75.6
|1.2
|3.4
|J. Shead
|31
|32.3
|9.9
|3.2
|5.4
|1.80
|0.10
|1.8
|42.0
|32.8
|68.9
|0.6
|2.5
|E. Sharp
|27
|15
|6.0
|2.2
|0.6
|0.30
|0.10
|1.0
|37.8
|35.6
|90.9
|0.6
|1.6
|J. Francis
|31
|11.2
|4.8
|3.8
|0.2
|0.40
|1.30
|0.3
|70.9
|0.0
|60.5
|1.6
|2.2
|T. Arceneaux
|28
|13.4
|3.8
|2.6
|0.6
|0.80
|0.20
|0.5
|39.4
|25.9
|46.2
|0.8
|1.8
|R. Chaney
|29
|13.5
|2.9
|2.6
|0.4
|0.70
|0.40
|0.6
|62.3
|0.0
|37.5
|1.4
|1.2
|R. Walker Jr.
|10
|15.1
|2.9
|2.5
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.6
|35.7
|26.7
|71.4
|0.7
|1.8
|R. Elvin
|14
|2.9
|1.6
|0.3
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|44.4
|41.7
|100.0
|0.1
|0.2
|D. Bowser
|5
|2.6
|0.0
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|Total
|31
|0.0
|76.0
|41.1
|15.0
|8.50
|4.80
|9.9
|47.1
|35.2
|72.2
|12.8
|25.6
-
9RUTG
1PUR0
0127.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm BTN
-
4MTSU
1FAU0
0140 O/U
-9
12:30pm CBSSN
-
9ECU
1HOU0
0133.5 O/U
-23
1:00pm ESP2
-
9MSST
1ALA0
0137.5 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm ESPN
-
13OSU
4MSU0
0138 O/U
-4.5
2:30pm BTN
-
5TEMP
4CINCY0
0141.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm ESP2
-
8TXSO
5AAMU0
0138.5 O/U
PK
3:00pm
-
3UAB
2NTEX0
0124 O/U
-1
3:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
4MIZZ0
0140 O/U
+5.5
3:30pm ESPN
-
5OHIO
1TOL0
0162.5 O/U
-5.5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
5NIAG
1IONA0
0135 O/U
-14
6:00pm ESPW
-
4UMES
1HOW0
0140.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
10PSU
2NW0
0130.5 O/U
-1
6:30pm BTN
-
4CONN
1MARQ0
0147 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm FS1
-
10ARK
2TA&M0
0137.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm SECN
-
4DUKE
1MIA0
0145 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
5ISU
1KAN0
0130 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
7UCF
2MEM0
0143 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
3AKR
2KENT0
0134.5 O/U
-2
7:30pm CBSSN
-
3NORF
2NCCU0
0136.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
11MRST
10SPU0
0121 O/U
+1
8:30pm ESPW
-
3CREI
2XAV0
0153 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm FS1
-
4CSUF
1UCI0
0130.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
5GRCN
1SHOU0
0128.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
6MD
3IND0
0135 O/U
-1
9:00pm BTN
-
4ORE
1UCLA0
0134.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm PACN
-
6WICH
3TUL0
0152 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
3CLEM
2UVA0
0127.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
3JAST
2GRAM0
0131.5 O/U
-6.5
9:30pm
-
5SJSU
1SDSU0
0127.5 O/U
-8.5
9:30pm CBSSN
-
6TCU
2TEX0
0147 O/U
-2.5
9:30pm ESPN
-
6VAN
3UK0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
9:30pm SECN
-
3SUU
2UTVA0
0151 O/U
-2.5
11:00pm
-
6ASU
2ARIZ0
0154.5 O/U
-8
11:30pm ESPN
-
3UCRV
2UCSB0
0135 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm ESPU