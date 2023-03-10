Indiana, chasing first Big Ten tourney title, faces Maryland
No. 19-ranked Indiana has a decorated past and checks all the boxes as a college basketball blueblood. But the Hoosiers, for all their success, have never won the Big Ten tournament.
Since 1998, when the event kicked off, Indiana has reached the final only once, losing to Iowa in 2001.
Is this finally the year? The quest for third-seeded Indiana (21-10) will begin Friday night in Chicago with a quarterfinal game against sixth-seeded Maryland (21-11).
The Hoosiers put themselves in a strong position by earning a prized double bye, which came by virtue of a 75-73 overtime win Sunday against visiting Michigan.
In his final game at Assembly Hall, Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
The Hoosiers rallied from a 12-point, second-half deficit and got to overtime on a 3-pointer by Big Ten Freshman of the Year Jalen Hood-Schifino with 59 seconds left.
The win completed an inconsistent end of the season for the Hoosiers, who beat regular-season champion Purdue twice in February but also lost at Northwestern and Michigan State and fell by 22 points on Feb. 28 at home against Iowa.
"I just think that's the story of how our team has been this year," Jackson-Davis said. "We have had some ups and downs and it's been a roller coaster, but we fight."
As for its matchup with Maryland, Indiana fell 66-55 on the road on Jan. 31 as Jahmir Young scored 20 points and Donta Scott added 19 points to lead the Terrapins. Jackson-Davis paced the Hoosiers with 18 points and 20 rebounds.
On Thursday night, Maryland took care of 14th-seeded Minnesota 70-54 as Scott scored 16 of his 20 points before halftime and Young scored 14 of his 15 points following the break.
It was a nice rebound for the Terrapins, who played listlessly in a loss last week at Ohio State and then blew a 15-point lead in the second half Sunday while falling at Penn State.
"We came out with a great mindset," Maryland coach Kevin Willard said following the Minnesota game. "I look at Penn State and Ohio State playing really good. Those are our last two losses. I thought we were playing good basketball, so I really wasn't worried about anything."
Julian Reese added 10 points and eight rebounds on Thursday, helping the Terrapins to a 31-24 edge on the boards.
The emergence of Reese has been an important development for a team lacking front-court presence. After averaging 9.7 points and 5.9 rebounds over nine games in January, he averaged 14.0 points and 8.8 rebounds in the Terrapins' final nine regular-season games.
Reese's matchup with Jackson-Davis on Friday could swing the game. Both are 6-foot-9 left-handers who do most of their work close to the basket.
"I think having to face Zach (Edey of Purdue), Hunter (Dickinson of Michigan) and Trayce really helped him develop, really helped him gain confidence," Willard said.
For Indiana to win, it likely will need Jackson-Davis to come up big.
"Without him, we'd be lost," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Tuesday. "We kind of ride his coattail."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Young
|31
|31
|16.3
|4.8
|3.2
|1.20
|0.40
|2.1
|43.3
|32.5
|82.8
|1.1
|3.6
|H. Hart
|31
|32.4
|11.5
|4.3
|2.5
|1.10
|0.20
|1.3
|49.0
|33.3
|81.7
|0.8
|3.5
|J. Reese
|30
|26.7
|11.4
|7.3
|1.0
|0.80
|1.20
|2.0
|63.8
|0.0
|53.5
|2.6
|4.7
|D. Scott
|31
|31.3
|11.3
|5.9
|1.5
|0.60
|0.80
|1.3
|39.6
|29.7
|75.9
|1.5
|4.4
|D. Carey
|31
|24.1
|7.1
|1.9
|1.1
|0.40
|0.00
|0.9
|36.6
|32.2
|89.2
|0.4
|1.5
|I. Martinez
|31
|18.4
|6.0
|2.6
|0.6
|0.40
|0.30
|0.9
|45.7
|43.1
|78.3
|0.6
|1.9
|P. Emilien
|28
|17.8
|2.8
|3.0
|0.3
|0.40
|0.80
|0.5
|52.3
|33.3
|73.8
|1.2
|1.8
|J. Long
|31
|10.3
|2.4
|0.7
|1.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.6
|42.4
|41.7
|61.9
|0.2
|0.5
|N. Batchelor
|20
|7.2
|1.8
|1.3
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|27.8
|25.8
|58.3
|0.1
|1.2
|I. Cornish
|19
|5.1
|1.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|38.5
|20.0
|75.0
|0.2
|0.2
|C. Swanton-Rodger
|19
|3.7
|0.8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|77.8
|0.0
|33.3
|0.4
|0.4
|C. Dick
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P. Dziuba
|6
|2.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|B. Karkus
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Revaz
|6
|2.2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|Total
|32
|0.0
|70.7
|36.1
|11.5
|5.30
|3.70
|10.6
|45.4
|32.9
|73.9
|9.7
|24.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Jackson-Davis
|28
|34.2
|20.5
|11.0
|3.9
|0.80
|2.80
|2.7
|57.1
|0.0
|69.1
|3
|8
|J. Hood-Schifino
|28
|32.5
|13.4
|4.1
|3.8
|0.90
|0.10
|2.9
|42.1
|36.3
|78.3
|0.4
|3.7
|X. Johnson
|11
|25.2
|9.9
|3.3
|4.9
|1.20
|0.00
|2.8
|41.5
|37.0
|79.5
|0.2
|3.1
|M. Kopp
|31
|29.7
|7.9
|2.5
|1.1
|0.70
|0.20
|0.6
|48.9
|45.2
|83.3
|0.3
|2.2
|R. Thompson
|26
|22.8
|7.9
|5.1
|1.0
|0.90
|1.00
|1.0
|48.1
|24.3
|68.3
|1.5
|3.6
|T. Galloway
|28
|27.4
|7.2
|2.9
|2.0
|0.60
|0.10
|0.7
|49.3
|47.5
|70.7
|0.6
|2.3
|M. Reneau
|31
|15
|6.4
|3.6
|0.8
|0.50
|0.30
|1.5
|55.9
|25.0
|70.2
|1
|2.5
|T. Bates
|31
|20.3
|6.3
|1.6
|1.1
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|41.0
|39.5
|96.2
|0.3
|1.3
|J. Geronimo
|25
|13
|4.5
|2.6
|0.3
|0.50
|0.90
|0.7
|55.4
|26.3
|61.5
|0.9
|1.7
|L. Duncomb
|9
|5.6
|2.9
|1.7
|0.2
|0.10
|0.60
|0.3
|75.0
|0.0
|28.6
|0.6
|1.1
|K. Banks
|22
|6
|2.2
|1.0
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|55.2
|40.0
|53.6
|0.3
|0.7
|C. Gunn
|20
|7.4
|2.0
|0.6
|0.4
|0.50
|0.10
|0.3
|30.9
|8.3
|80.0
|0.2
|0.5
|A. Leal
|10
|2.2
|0.2
|0.2
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.2
|S. Burke
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|N. Childress
|5
|1.8
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|H. Orbaugh
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Shipp
|3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|31
|0.0
|75.3
|38.8
|15.2
|5.80
|4.90
|11.9
|48.9
|37.6
|71.4
|9.2
|26.8
-
9RUTG
1PUR0
0127.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm BTN
-
4MTSU
1FAU0
0140 O/U
-9
12:30pm CBSSN
-
9ECU
1HOU0
0133.5 O/U
-23
1:00pm ESP2
-
9MSST
1ALA0
0137.5 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm ESPN
-
13OSU
4MSU0
0138 O/U
-4.5
2:30pm BTN
-
5TEMP
4CINCY0
0141.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm ESP2
-
8TXSO
5AAMU0
0138.5 O/U
PK
3:00pm
-
3UAB
2NTEX0
0124 O/U
-1
3:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
4MIZZ0
0140 O/U
+5.5
3:30pm ESPN
-
5OHIO
1TOL0
0162.5 O/U
-5.5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
5NIAG
1IONA0
0135 O/U
-14
6:00pm ESPW
-
4UMES
1HOW0
0140.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
10PSU
2NW0
0130.5 O/U
-1
6:30pm BTN
-
4CONN
1MARQ0
0147 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm FS1
-
10ARK
2TA&M0
0137.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm SECN
-
4DUKE
1MIA0
0145 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
5ISU
1KAN0
0130 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
7UCF
2MEM0
0143 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
3AKR
2KENT0
0134.5 O/U
-2
7:30pm CBSSN
-
3NORF
2NCCU0
0136.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
11MRST
10SPU0
0121 O/U
+1
8:30pm ESPW
-
3CREI
2XAV0
0153 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm FS1
-
4CSUF
1UCI0
0130.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
5GRCN
1SHOU0
0128.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
6MD
3IND0
0135 O/U
-1
9:00pm BTN
-
4ORE
1UCLA0
0134.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm PACN
-
6WICH
3TUL0
0152 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
3CLEM
2UVA0
0127.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
3JAST
2GRAM0
0131.5 O/U
-6.5
9:30pm
-
5SJSU
1SDSU0
0127.5 O/U
-8.5
9:30pm CBSSN
-
6TCU
2TEX0
0147 O/U
-2.5
9:30pm ESPN
-
6VAN
3UK0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
9:30pm SECN
-
3SUU
2UTVA0
0151 O/U
-2.5
11:00pm
-
6ASU
2ARIZ0
0154.5 O/U
-8
11:30pm ESPN
-
3UCRV
2UCSB0
0135 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm ESPU