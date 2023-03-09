No. 17 Tennessee eyes revenge vs. No. 25 Missouri
No. 25 Missouri will look to ignite its high-octane offense against No. 17 Tennessee's stingy defense on Friday afternoon when the teams renew acquaintances in a Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinal clash in Nashville, Tenn.
The fourth-seeded Tigers (23-8) certainly are well rested after receiving a double-bye in the tournament. They have been idle since posting an 82-77 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday, while the fifth-seeded Volunteers (23-9) began defense of their conference title by outlasting the Rebels in a second-round tilt on Thursday.
"Offensively, they're one of the best in the country. Defensively, we're up there, too. It's going to be a battle, just like it was in Knoxville," Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi told SEC Network following his team's 70-55 victory over Ole Miss.
That battle in Knoxville was a memorable one as DeAndre Gholston drained a half-court shot at the buzzer to lift Missouri to an 86-85 victory on Feb. 11.
Gholston's long-distance heave concluded a 14-for-26 performance from beyond the arc against Tennessee, which sports the nation's top 3-point defense. Gholston and D'Moi Hodge each made four 3-pointers in that game while Kobe Brown added three.
Brown, who scored 21 points in that contest, earned All-SEC First Team honors after posting team-best averages in points (15.9) and rebounds (6.2).
Hodge has contributed 14.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game under first-year coach Dennis Gates, however the former and the latter did not receive All-SEC honors -- much to the displeasure of Nick Honor.
"I believe coach Gates should have won coach of the year, just for what he did in one year and turned things around, also I believe D'Moi Hodge was snubbed a little bit," Honor said. "It is what it is."
Missouri has averaged 80.1 points per game on the season under Gates. The Tigers' 23 wins are their most since 2013-14 and nearly double their total from last season (12).
"Two teams are going to play well and somebody has to come away with a loss," Gates said, per the Columbia Daily Tribune. "You just hope in that melting pot of a season, from your non-conference all the way through to conference, that you have had enough experiences that can help you."
Josiah-Jordan James collected 20 points and seven rebounds and Vescovi added 15 and six, respectively, on Thursday. Vescovi also made three 3-pointers, marking the eighth time in nine games that he has reached that total.
Tennessee shot 47.1 percent from the floor and held a 38-22 edge in rebounds.
James spoke with the SEC Network about the Volunteers overcoming obstacles, including the season-ending ACL injury of All-SEC second-team member Zakai Zeigler.
"It's tough. We've dealt with a lot of adversity with injuries and people going down," James said. "Our mentality since the day I got on campus was next man up. We know everyone in that locker room is prepared to play. We know we have enough in that locker room to win night in and night out."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Vescovi
|28
|32.8
|12.7
|4.6
|3.0
|1.90
|0.10
|1.6
|40.2
|36.1
|74.6
|0.6
|4
|Z. Zeigler
|30
|28.7
|10.7
|2.7
|5.4
|2.00
|0.20
|2.3
|37.5
|31.1
|83.3
|0.3
|2.4
|O. Nkamhoua
|31
|25.5
|10.6
|5.0
|1.9
|0.50
|0.70
|1.7
|51.9
|30.0
|69.1
|1.5
|3.5
|J. James
|19
|24.1
|10.1
|4.7
|1.6
|1.20
|0.10
|0.9
|38.9
|32.3
|88.5
|1
|3.7
|J. Phillips
|27
|24.8
|9.0
|4.9
|1.6
|0.60
|0.60
|1.3
|41.5
|25.0
|82.0
|1.9
|3
|T. Key
|28
|24
|8.3
|2.5
|1.4
|0.60
|0.00
|1.1
|33.7
|34.2
|75.0
|0.7
|1.9
|U. Plavsic
|29
|13
|5.1
|3.5
|0.8
|0.40
|0.30
|0.8
|66.0
|0.0
|34.7
|1.6
|2
|J. Aidoo
|30
|18.2
|5.0
|5.0
|1.0
|0.50
|1.20
|0.7
|49.2
|29.4
|73.9
|1.8
|3.2
|J. Mashack
|31
|16.9
|4.2
|2.5
|1.4
|1.50
|0.30
|1.1
|40.0
|30.0
|57.9
|1.3
|1.2
|T. Awaka
|29
|10.6
|3.6
|4.0
|0.3
|0.20
|0.30
|0.4
|58.9
|0.0
|47.4
|1.9
|2.1
|B. Edwards
|13
|4.3
|1.3
|0.5
|0.5
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|50.0
|40.0
|75.0
|0.2
|0.4
|I. Sulack
|3
|2
|1.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0
|C. Coyne
|4
|1.5
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|K. Gilbert
|6
|1.8
|0.0
|0.5
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|A. Kegler
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|32
|0.0
|71.8
|41.8
|17.0
|8.40
|3.70
|12.0
|43.6
|32.8
|71.2
|13.1
|25.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Brown
|30
|28.9
|15.9
|6.2
|2.5
|1.50
|0.40
|1.7
|55.2
|45.3
|80.3
|1.8
|4.3
|D. Hodge
|31
|28.3
|14.3
|3.6
|1.6
|2.70
|0.50
|0.8
|46.9
|39.6
|70.6
|0.6
|3
|D. Gholston
|31
|22.5
|10.5
|2.4
|1.8
|0.80
|0.10
|1.7
|43.4
|33.7
|78.0
|0.4
|2
|I. Mosley
|14
|19.9
|9.6
|2.0
|2.5
|1.10
|0.40
|2.4
|46.3
|30.6
|75.0
|0.8
|1.2
|N. Carter
|30
|20.9
|9.5
|4.0
|1.8
|0.50
|0.40
|1.2
|48.8
|31.1
|72.3
|1.4
|2.6
|N. Honor
|31
|29.7
|8.2
|1.6
|2.9
|1.50
|0.00
|1.0
|41.9
|40.5
|90.0
|0.4
|1.2
|S. East II
|31
|23
|7.6
|2.1
|2.7
|1.40
|0.00
|1.5
|46.3
|24.2
|83.6
|0.5
|1.7
|T. Gomillion
|24
|17.1
|4.8
|2.7
|1.6
|0.90
|0.10
|0.9
|48.9
|35.3
|69.0
|1
|1.8
|M. Diarra
|21
|12
|3.6
|3.5
|0.6
|0.50
|0.60
|0.9
|45.3
|30.8
|55.8
|1.3
|2.2
|A. Shaw
|28
|11.2
|3.0
|1.9
|0.1
|0.20
|0.40
|0.3
|58.1
|30.0
|58.3
|0.7
|1.2
|R. DeGray III
|17
|9.7
|2.1
|1.8
|0.2
|0.50
|0.40
|0.2
|42.9
|27.3
|80.0
|0.9
|0.9
|K. Brown
|11
|7.8
|0.8
|0.4
|0.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.7
|44.4
|20.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|B. Sternberg
|9
|1.1
|0.7
|0.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|33.3
|100.0
|50.0
|0
|0.1
|M. Majak
|8
|2.6
|0.1
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.1
|J. Francois
|8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|31
|0.0
|80.1
|33.1
|16.4
|10.50
|2.80
|11.5
|47.7
|36.2
|75.6
|9.3
|21.2
-
9RUTG
1PUR0
0127.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm BTN
-
4MTSU
1FAU0
0140 O/U
-9
12:30pm CBSSN
-
9ECU
1HOU0
0133.5 O/U
-23
1:00pm ESP2
-
9MSST
1ALA0
0137.5 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm ESPN
-
13OSU
4MSU0
0138 O/U
-4.5
2:30pm BTN
-
5TEMP
4CINCY0
0141.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm ESP2
-
8TXSO
5AAMU0
0138.5 O/U
PK
3:00pm
-
3UAB
2NTEX0
0124 O/U
-1
3:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
4MIZZ0
0140 O/U
+5.5
3:30pm ESPN
-
5OHIO
1TOL0
0162.5 O/U
-5.5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
5NIAG
1IONA0
0135 O/U
-14
6:00pm ESPW
-
4UMES
1HOW0
0140.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
10PSU
2NW0
0130.5 O/U
-1
6:30pm BTN
-
4CONN
1MARQ0
0147 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm FS1
-
10ARK
2TA&M0
0137.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm SECN
-
4DUKE
1MIA0
0145 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
5ISU
1KAN0
0130 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
7UCF
2MEM0
0143 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
3AKR
2KENT0
0134.5 O/U
-2
7:30pm CBSSN
-
3NORF
2NCCU0
0136.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
11MRST
10SPU0
0121 O/U
+1
8:30pm ESPW
-
3CREI
2XAV0
0153 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm FS1
-
4CSUF
1UCI0
0130.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
5GRCN
1SHOU0
0128.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
6MD
3IND0
0135 O/U
-1
9:00pm BTN
-
4ORE
1UCLA0
0134.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm PACN
-
6WICH
3TUL0
0152 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
3CLEM
2UVA0
0127.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
3JAST
2GRAM0
0131.5 O/U
-6.5
9:30pm
-
5SJSU
1SDSU0
0127.5 O/U
-8.5
9:30pm CBSSN
-
6TCU
2TEX0
0147 O/U
-2.5
9:30pm ESPN
-
6VAN
3UK0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
9:30pm SECN
-
3SUU
2UTVA0
0151 O/U
-2.5
11:00pm
-
6ASU
2ARIZ0
0154.5 O/U
-8
11:30pm ESPN
-
3UCRV
2UCSB0
0135 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm ESPU