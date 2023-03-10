No. 23 Kentucky ailing for SEC tourney opener as Vanderbilt awaits
No. 23-ranked Kentucky won't be at full strength for its Southeastern Conference tournament opener on Friday night.
But the third-seeded Wildcats (21-10) enter their quarterfinal game against sixth-seeded Vanderbilt (19-13) after a performance that showed how well they can play while short-handed.
Point guards Sahvir Wheeler (ankle) and Cason Wallace (leg) were sidelined by injury and center Oscar Tshiebwe was limited by foul trouble, but Kentucky still had one of its better performances of the season in an 88-79 victory at Arkansas in the regular-season finale on Saturday.
"We have to understand how we've got to play, how we've got to fight, how we have to execute," Wildcats coach John Calipari said.
Wheeler isn't expected to play in the SEC tournament, but Wallace might return against the Commodores. Additionally, guard CJ Fredrick is still battling a cracked rib, though he played 15 minutes against Arkansas.
"They're going to have to start practicing," Calipari said of the injured players. "It's not just, 'I'm good to go Friday.' You've got to get on the floor at some point and we'll see."
In the win against the Razorbacks, guard Antonio Reeves, who shared the SEC Sixth Man of the Year award with Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly, scored a career-high 37 points.
"I just stuck with my role," Reeves said. "That's really what it was. I know what I can do. It was me just being aggressive and making shots."
Tshiebwe, a first-team All-SEC selection, was limited to 26 minutes before fouling out but still managed his 46th career double-double with 12 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Jacob Toppin added 21 points.
Freshman Adou Thiero played a season-high 24 minutes as the primary ball handler in the absence of Wheeler and Wallace.
"He played good," Calipari said. "He missed some shots, but he's not perfect."
Kentucky hasn't reached the SEC tournament championship game in five years.
As for the Commodores, Tyrin Lawrence scored 22 points to lead Vanderbilt to a 77-68 victory over 14th-seeded LSU in a second-round game Thursday. Jordan Wright had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Commodores, who had lost to the Tigers 84-77 on Feb. 22.
On Thursday, Vanderbilt used a 12-0 run to take a 49-36 lead with 14 minutes to play and coasted the rest of the way. The Commodores have won four games in a row and nine of 10.
Ezra Manjon added 17 points, Jordan Wright had 15 and Paul Lewis 11.
Vanderbilt limited LSU to 33.3 percent shooting from the floor, including 26.1 percent on 3-pointers.
The Commodores and Kentucky split two games during the regular season, with the visiting team winning both times.
"We're going to play our game," Commodores coach Jerry Stackhouse told the SEC Network. "They play at a high level and they're tough to play, but we feel we're tough, too."
Vanderbilt beat Kentucky 68-66 on March 1 in the second-to-last game of the regular season as Wright made a tie-breaking jumper from the lane with 2.6 seconds remaining. The Wildcats prevailed 69-53 on Jan. 24.
"We've just got to do what we do," Lawrence said. "If we play that way we have a chance."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|6 Vanderbilt 19-13
|72.2 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|11.8 APG
|3 Kentucky 21-10
|75.1 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|15.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Robbins
|26
|23
|15.0
|6.8
|1.0
|0.30
|3.20
|1.6
|50.4
|36.5
|73.1
|2.5
|4.3
|T. Lawrence
|31
|28.2
|12.2
|4.2
|1.8
|0.90
|0.20
|1.6
|48.9
|34.2
|73.2
|0.6
|3.6
|J. Wright
|29
|23.6
|10.3
|5.0
|1.9
|0.90
|0.20
|1.7
|40.9
|34.0
|75.0
|1.1
|3.8
|E. Manjon
|32
|27.8
|9.3
|2.8
|3.8
|0.90
|0.20
|1.3
|46.5
|14.8
|70.1
|0.7
|2.1
|M. Stute
|32
|26.1
|8.8
|4.8
|0.6
|0.60
|0.10
|1.4
|35.7
|37.2
|66.7
|0.9
|3.9
|T. Thomas
|28
|24.4
|6.4
|1.8
|1.0
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|32.6
|31.1
|94.1
|0.5
|1.3
|C. Smith
|31
|15.4
|4.3
|2.4
|0.6
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|38.5
|35.6
|65.7
|0.9
|1.5
|N. Shelby
|14
|9
|3.7
|0.5
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|31.4
|31.1
|66.7
|0.1
|0.4
|Q. Millora-Brown
|31
|17
|3.4
|3.9
|0.7
|0.40
|0.50
|0.6
|50.0
|33.3
|61.5
|1.9
|1.9
|P. Lewis
|20
|9.6
|2.9
|1.0
|0.8
|0.40
|0.00
|0.6
|43.5
|39.3
|66.7
|0.3
|0.8
|M. Dia
|17
|9
|2.7
|1.8
|0.2
|0.30
|0.30
|0.6
|29.8
|36.7
|50.0
|0.5
|1.2
|E. Ansong
|24
|10.5
|2.6
|1.8
|0.2
|0.20
|0.30
|0.3
|42.9
|35.7
|44.4
|0.9
|0.9
|L. Dort
|13
|7
|2.1
|2.5
|0.2
|0.00
|0.90
|0.6
|66.7
|0.0
|30.0
|1.1
|1.5
|M. Keeffe
|6
|4.3
|0.7
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.3
|G. Calton
|6
|4.8
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|A. Samuels
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|32
|0.0
|72.2
|40.3
|11.8
|4.80
|4.70
|10.6
|42.4
|33.8
|70.7
|11.6
|25.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|O. Tshiebwe
|29
|33.2
|16.4
|13.1
|1.6
|1.60
|1.00
|1.9
|56.4
|0.0
|72.8
|5.3
|7.8
|A. Reeves
|31
|27.1
|14.2
|2.0
|1.1
|0.40
|0.20
|1.4
|43.0
|41.0
|80.5
|0.4
|1.6
|J. Toppin
|30
|31.1
|12.3
|6.8
|2.3
|0.50
|0.50
|1.4
|46.9
|33.3
|65.3
|1.9
|4.9
|C. Wallace
|29
|31.6
|11.7
|3.5
|4.2
|1.90
|0.50
|2.1
|44.6
|35.6
|76.2
|0.9
|2.6
|S. Wheeler
|21
|28.4
|7.7
|2.3
|5.6
|0.90
|0.10
|1.9
|41.7
|36.6
|53.3
|0.2
|2
|C. Fredrick
|24
|23.3
|6.7
|0.8
|1.6
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|35.8
|32.4
|91.7
|0.3
|0.6
|C. Livingston
|31
|21.1
|6.3
|3.9
|0.6
|0.50
|0.30
|0.9
|44.2
|33.3
|75.0
|1
|3
|A. Thiero
|17
|10.9
|2.7
|2.2
|0.5
|0.50
|0.40
|0.8
|34.5
|33.3
|69.7
|0.9
|1.2
|U. Onyenso
|16
|6.9
|2.5
|2.6
|0.1
|0.20
|1.00
|0.3
|52.9
|0.0
|57.1
|1.1
|1.5
|L. Ware
|25
|10.5
|2.2
|2.2
|0.7
|0.30
|0.40
|0.6
|64.9
|0.0
|33.3
|0.8
|1.4
|D. Collins
|22
|8.5
|2.1
|2.0
|0.2
|0.20
|0.50
|0.8
|42.5
|0.0
|61.9
|0.7
|1.3
|B. Canada
|5
|1.8
|0.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|W. Horn
|4
|2
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|K. Watkins
|4
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|31
|0.0
|75.1
|41.6
|15.5
|6.40
|3.80
|11.6
|46.0
|35.9
|70.8
|13.4
|25.5
-
9RUTG
1PUR0
0127.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm BTN
-
4MTSU
1FAU0
0140 O/U
-9
12:30pm CBSSN
-
9ECU
1HOU0
0133.5 O/U
-23
1:00pm ESP2
-
9MSST
1ALA0
0137.5 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm ESPN
-
13OSU
4MSU0
0138 O/U
-4.5
2:30pm BTN
-
5TEMP
4CINCY0
0141.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm ESP2
-
8TXSO
5AAMU0
0138.5 O/U
PK
3:00pm
-
3UAB
2NTEX0
0124 O/U
-1
3:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
4MIZZ0
0140 O/U
+5.5
3:30pm ESPN
-
5OHIO
1TOL0
0162.5 O/U
-5.5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
5NIAG
1IONA0
0135 O/U
-14
6:00pm ESPW
-
4UMES
1HOW0
0140.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
10PSU
2NW0
0130.5 O/U
-1
6:30pm BTN
-
4CONN
1MARQ0
0147 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm FS1
-
10ARK
2TA&M0
0137.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm SECN
-
4DUKE
1MIA0
0145 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
5ISU
1KAN0
0130 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
7UCF
2MEM0
0143 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
3AKR
2KENT0
0134.5 O/U
-2
7:30pm CBSSN
-
3NORF
2NCCU0
0136.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
11MRST
10SPU0
0121 O/U
+1
8:30pm ESPW
-
3CREI
2XAV0
0153 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm FS1
-
4CSUF
1UCI0
0130.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
5GRCN
1SHOU0
0128.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
6MD
3IND0
0135 O/U
-1
9:00pm BTN
-
4ORE
1UCLA0
0134.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm PACN
-
6WICH
3TUL0
0152 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
3CLEM
2UVA0
0127.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
3JAST
2GRAM0
0131.5 O/U
-6.5
9:30pm
-
5SJSU
1SDSU0
0127.5 O/U
-8.5
9:30pm CBSSN
-
6TCU
2TEX0
0147 O/U
-2.5
9:30pm ESPN
-
6VAN
3UK0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
9:30pm SECN
-
3SUU
2UTVA0
0151 O/U
-2.5
11:00pm
-
6ASU
2ARIZ0
0154.5 O/U
-8
11:30pm ESPN
-
3UCRV
2UCSB0
0135 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm ESPU