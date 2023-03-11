No. 2 UCLA aims to overcome injury concerns and No. 8 Arizona
No. 2-ranked UCLA has overcome losing top talent to work its way into the Pac-12 tournament championship game against No. 8 Arizona on Saturday night at Las Vegas.
The title game will be a rematch of the final contest of the regular season when UCLA honored seniors Tyger Campbell, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and David Singleton before posting an 82-73 victory at home over Arizona last Saturday.
But the Bruins lost Pac-12 defensive player of the year Jaylen Clark in that game with a lower left leg injury, and the hard-nosed junior didn't even make the trip to the desert for the conference tournament. In Friday's 75-56 semifinal victory over Oregon, more trouble arose when conference freshman of the year Adem Bona departed for good with a left shoulder injury.
Bona was injured with just over 16 minutes remaining, with no update on his status in advance of Saturday's game. If they are without Bona, the top-seeded Bruins (29-4) will have to lean on reserve big men Mac Etienne and Kenneth Nwuba, who has been struggling with a sore hip the past two months.
After a three-minute scoring drought following Bona's departure, the Bruins gathered themselves before racing to the victory behind a late push from Campbell and Jaquez. Campbell scored 16 of his career-best 28 points after Bona's injury, while Jaquez had 18 points and 10 rebounds.
A conference tournament title isn't the only prize on the line Saturday for UCLA, which has a 12-game winning streak. A victory could land the Bruins a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament as long as the committee doesn't dock them for their injury concerns.
"Guys gave us big minutes off the bench, and we just worry about defense," said UCLA coach Mick Cronin, who reminded his reserves that their chance to shine could come in March.
"We worry about playing defense, we worry about playing smart, and the ball is eventually going to go in."
Second-seeded Arizona (27-6) earned a 78-59 semifinal victory over Arizona State, exacting some revenge after the Wildcats fell 89-88 at home on Feb. 25 when the Sun Devils' Desmond Cambridge Jr. drilled a buzzer-beater from beyond half court.
Arizona left nothing to chance this time as Azuolas Tubelis had 17 points and Oumar Ballo had 14 points with 10 rebounds. Cedric Henderson Jr. also had 14 points for the Wildcats, who had 23 assists to tie a Pac-12 tournament record.
"My thing was to have you guys not show the half-court shot anymore," Tubelis said on Pac-12 Network after the victory. "We played hard. We executed our game plan really well, I think. Shots went in, in the end, and that's what we do. That's what Arizona basketball is about."
After they built a 22-3 record through Feb. 9 on the back of a seven-game winning streak, the Wildcats had a bumpy ride down the stretch by going 3-3 to close the Pac-12 regular-season.
Included in the seven-game winning streak was Arizona's 58-52 home victory over UCLA on Jan. 21 when Ballo had 16 points and Tubelis had 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Wildcats, ranked No. 11 at the time, ended the 14-game winning streak of the then-No. 5 Bruins.
When UCLA won the regular-season finale, they received 22 points and 10 rebounds from Jaquez while defeating Arizona.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Tubelis
|33
|29.6
|19.8
|9.1
|2.1
|1.10
|0.70
|2.3
|58.6
|33.3
|76.1
|2.7
|6.5
|O. Ballo
|33
|27.5
|14.2
|8.5
|1.7
|0.80
|1.30
|1.8
|65.3
|0.0
|56.6
|2.2
|6.3
|C. Ramey
|30
|30.9
|10.9
|3.7
|3.7
|1.10
|0.10
|1.7
|40.1
|41.4
|54.1
|0.4
|3.3
|K. Kriisa
|33
|30.9
|10.2
|2.5
|5.4
|0.60
|0.00
|2.6
|37.6
|36.9
|76.7
|0.4
|2.1
|P. Larsson
|33
|27.5
|10.2
|4.3
|3.0
|0.80
|0.20
|1.7
|47.6
|34.9
|83.7
|0.9
|3.4
|C. Henderson Jr.
|33
|23.1
|8.5
|3.5
|1.1
|0.70
|0.50
|1.3
|47.4
|42.5
|77.8
|1.2
|2.4
|K. Boswell
|33
|15.3
|4.5
|1.6
|1.6
|0.80
|0.00
|0.8
|43.4
|38.4
|78.9
|0.2
|1.5
|A. Bal
|25
|8.4
|2.6
|1.0
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|39.2
|35.3
|70.6
|0.2
|0.8
|H. Veesaar
|27
|7.3
|2.6
|1.5
|0.6
|0.10
|0.40
|0.4
|63.4
|27.3
|75.0
|0.5
|1
|L. Krystkowiak
|2
|2
|2.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|D. Anderson
|15
|3.5
|1.4
|0.6
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|41.2
|33.3
|75.0
|0.3
|0.3
|M. Lang
|8
|1.8
|1.4
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|80.0
|75.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|F. Borovicanin
|14
|3.8
|1.3
|0.9
|0.4
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|53.8
|50.0
|66.7
|0.2
|0.6
|W. Menaugh
|3
|1.7
|1.3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|J. Mains
|8
|1.9
|0.8
|0.8
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|G. Weitman
|6
|1.8
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|B. Ackerley
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|T. Tubelis
|5
|1.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|33
|0.0
|83.3
|42.8
|19.4
|6.20
|3.20
|13.4
|49.9
|38.4
|71.0
|10.3
|29.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Jaquez Jr.
|33
|32.9
|17.5
|8.1
|2.3
|1.50
|0.60
|1.9
|48.2
|32.3
|76.8
|2.6
|5.5
|T. Campbell
|33
|31.7
|13.5
|2.5
|4.8
|1.20
|0.00
|1.7
|39.3
|35.0
|84.9
|0.5
|2
|J. Clark
|30
|30.3
|13.0
|6.0
|1.9
|2.60
|0.30
|1.2
|47.9
|32.9
|69.8
|1.9
|4.1
|A. Bailey
|26
|25.7
|10.2
|3.6
|2.0
|1.10
|0.30
|2.4
|48.0
|37.2
|66.7
|0.7
|2.9
|D. Singleton
|33
|27.7
|9.4
|2.7
|1.1
|1.10
|0.20
|0.5
|43.7
|43.5
|84.3
|0.6
|2.2
|A. Bona
|32
|23
|7.8
|5.4
|0.8
|0.60
|1.70
|1.3
|66.9
|0.0
|58.8
|2.3
|3.1
|D. Andrews
|32
|10.4
|3.1
|1.1
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|43.8
|27.3
|61.1
|0.3
|0.8
|E. Manjikian
|2
|1.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|A. Canka
|22
|5.1
|1.3
|0.7
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|42.3
|44.4
|100.0
|0.4
|0.3
|M. Etienne
|28
|6.6
|1.0
|1.9
|0.2
|0.20
|0.40
|0.1
|34.4
|0.0
|41.7
|0.8
|1.1
|W. McClendon
|23
|9.5
|1.0
|1.2
|0.9
|0.30
|0.00
|0.2
|19.0
|8.3
|60.0
|0.2
|1
|K. Nwuba
|31
|11.3
|1.0
|1.5
|0.3
|0.20
|0.50
|0.4
|57.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|0.8
|R. Stong
|10
|1.9
|0.4
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|80.0
|0.1
|0.6
|L. Cremonesi
|8
|2.3
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|Total
|33
|0.0
|74.4
|39.0
|14.4
|8.50
|3.80
|10.3
|46.1
|35.2
|72.3
|11.7
|24.1
-
4COR
1YALE8
5
1st 15:21 ESPU
-
2LOW
1UVM7
6
1st 15:32 ESP2
-
4MIZZ
1ALA0
0157.5 O/U
-9.5
1:00pm ESPN
-
3NORF
1HOW0
0142 O/U
+2
1:00pm ESP2
-
13OSU
1PUR0
0132.5 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm CBS
-
4STL
1VCU0
0141 O/U
-4
1:00pm CBSSN
-
3PENN
2PRIN0
0147 O/U
-2
1:30pm ESPU
-
4CINCY
1HOU0
0135.5 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm ESP2
-
3FOR
2DAY0
0128.5 O/U
-6
3:30pm CBSSN
-
10PSU
3IND0
0139.5 O/U
-4
3:30pm CBS
-
6VAN
2TA&M0
0140 O/U
-6
3:30pm ESPN
-
3TUL
2MEM0
0161.5 O/U
-6
5:00pm ESP2
-
8TXSO
2GRAM0
0130.5 O/U
-3
5:30pm ESPU
-
2TEX
1KAN0
0142 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESPN
-
3UTST
1SDSU0
0137.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm CBS
-
2XAV
1MARQ0
0154 O/U
-2
6:30pm FOX
-
2KENT
1TOL0
0148.5 O/U
PK
7:30pm ESP2
-
11MRST
1IONA0
0135.5 O/U
-15
7:30pm ESPU
-
4DUKE
2UVA0
0123.5 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm ESPN
-
3UAB
1FAU0
0147.5 O/U
+2
8:30pm CBSSN
-
4CSUF
2UCSB0
0130 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
2ARIZ
1UCLA0
0147.5 O/U
PK
10:30pm ESPN
-
5GRCN
3SUU0
0148 O/U
PK
11:30pm ESP2
-
3UTST
2BSU72
62
Final CBSSN