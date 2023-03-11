MASLOW
UVM
Preview not available
Preview not available
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|15:32
|TV timeout
|15:32
|Kameron Gibson shooting foul (Max Brooks draws the foul)
|15:52
|Max Brooks defensive rebound
|15:54
|Matt Veretto misses three point jump shot
|16:03
|Abdoul Karim Coulibaly turnover (lost ball) (Matt Veretto steals)
|16:17
|Abdoul Karim Coulibaly defensive rebound
|16:19
|Kameron Gibson misses three point jump shot
|16:45
|Dylan Penn defensive rebound
|16:47
|Everette Hammond misses two point jump shot
|16:53
|Everette Hammond defensive rebound
|16:55
|Matt Veretto misses three point jump shot
|17:26
|+2
|Abdoul Karim Coulibaly makes two point layup (Max Brooks assists)
|7-6
|17:43
|+2
|Dylan Penn makes two point driving floating jump shot
|5-6
|17:57
|+2
|Abdoul Karim Coulibaly makes two point layup (Ayinde Hikim assists)
|5-4
|18:10
|Kameron Gibson turnover (bad pass)
|18:21
|Robin Duncan defensive rebound
|18:23
|Everette Hammond misses two point layup
|18:40
|+2
|Dylan Penn makes two point reverse layup
|3-4
|18:54
|+2
|Allin Blunt makes two point layup
|3-2
|19:10
|+2
|Robin Duncan makes two point layup (Finn Sullivan assists)
|1-2
|19:38
|+1
|Abdoul Karim Coulibaly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1-0
|19:38
|Abdoul Karim Coulibaly misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:38
|Matt Veretto shooting foul (Abdoul Karim Coulibaly draws the foul)
|20:00
|Max Brooks vs. Matt Veretto (Ayinde Hikim gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Kameron Gibson shooting foul (Max Brooks draws the foul)
|15:32
|Max Brooks defensive rebound
|15:52
|Matt Veretto misses three point jump shot
|15:54
|Abdoul Karim Coulibaly turnover (lost ball) (Matt Veretto steals)
|16:03
|Abdoul Karim Coulibaly defensive rebound
|16:17
|Kameron Gibson misses three point jump shot
|16:19
|Dylan Penn defensive rebound
|16:45
|Everette Hammond misses two point jump shot
|16:47
|Everette Hammond defensive rebound
|16:53
|Matt Veretto misses three point jump shot
|16:55
|+ 2
|Abdoul Karim Coulibaly makes two point layup (Max Brooks assists)
|17:26
|Team Stats
|Points
|7
|6
|Field Goals
|3-5 (60.0%)
|3-6 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-3 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|3
|2
|Offensive
|0
|0
|Defensive
|3
|2
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|2
|1
|Steals
|0
|1
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fouls
|0
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
5 PTS, 1 REB
|Team Stats
|2 UMass Lowell 26-7
|78.6 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|14.4 APG
|1 Vermont 22-10
|73.1 PPG
|33.8 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Coulibaly F
|11.5 PPG
|7.7 RPG
|0.7 APG
|57.7 FG%
|
00
|. Penn G
|13.2 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|2.2 APG
|53.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Coulibaly F
|5 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|D. Penn G
|6 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|60.0
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Coulibaly
|5
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Blunt
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Brooks
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Hammond
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Hikim
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Coulibaly
|5
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Blunt
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Brooks
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Hammond
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Hikim
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Blunt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Mincey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Acquah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Morris III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. O'Connor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Withers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jordan-Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Watkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Covington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|7
|3
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Penn
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Duncan
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|F. Sullivan
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Veretto
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Gibson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Penn
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Duncan
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|F. Sullivan
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Veretto
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Gibson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Ndayishimiye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Alamutu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Smith Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Skipper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hurley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ochoa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Fiorillo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Deloney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Ayo-Faleye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|6
|2
|1
|3/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
-
4COR
1YALE8
5
1st 15:21 ESPU
-
2LOW
1UVM7
8
1st 15:19 ESP2
-
4MIZZ
1ALA0
0157.5 O/U
-9.5
1:00pm ESPN
-
3NORF
1HOW0
0142 O/U
+2
1:00pm ESP2
-
13OSU
1PUR0
0132.5 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm CBS
-
4STL
1VCU0
0141 O/U
-4
1:00pm CBSSN
-
3PENN
2PRIN0
0147 O/U
-2
1:30pm ESPU
-
4CINCY
1HOU0
0135.5 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm ESP2
-
3FOR
2DAY0
0128.5 O/U
-6
3:30pm CBSSN
-
10PSU
3IND0
0139.5 O/U
-4
3:30pm CBS
-
6VAN
2TA&M0
0140 O/U
-6
3:30pm ESPN
-
3TUL
2MEM0
0161.5 O/U
-6
5:00pm ESP2
-
8TXSO
2GRAM0
0130.5 O/U
-3.5
5:30pm ESPU
-
2TEX
1KAN0
0142 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
3UTST
1SDSU0
0137.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm CBS
-
2XAV
1MARQ0
0154 O/U
-2
6:30pm FOX
-
2KENT
1TOL0
0148.5 O/U
PK
7:30pm ESP2
-
11MRST
1IONA0
0135.5 O/U
-15
7:30pm ESPU
-
4DUKE
2UVA0
0123.5 O/U
+3
8:30pm ESPN
-
3UAB
1FAU0
0147.5 O/U
+2
8:30pm CBSSN
-
4CSUF
2UCSB0
0129 O/U
-2
9:30pm ESP2
-
2ARIZ
1UCLA0
0147.5 O/U
PK
10:30pm ESPN
-
5GRCN
3SUU0
0148 O/U
PK
11:30pm ESP2
-
3UTST
2BSU72
62
Final CBSSN