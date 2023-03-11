MASLOW
UVM

1st Half
LOW
River Hawks
7
UVM
Catamounts
6

Time Team Play Score
15:32   TV timeout  
15:32   Kameron Gibson shooting foul (Max Brooks draws the foul)  
15:52   Max Brooks defensive rebound  
15:54   Matt Veretto misses three point jump shot  
16:03   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly turnover (lost ball) (Matt Veretto steals)  
16:17   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly defensive rebound  
16:19   Kameron Gibson misses three point jump shot  
16:45   Dylan Penn defensive rebound  
16:47   Everette Hammond misses two point jump shot  
16:53   Everette Hammond defensive rebound  
16:55   Matt Veretto misses three point jump shot  
17:26 +2 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly makes two point layup (Max Brooks assists) 7-6
17:43 +2 Dylan Penn makes two point driving floating jump shot 5-6
17:57 +2 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly makes two point layup (Ayinde Hikim assists) 5-4
18:10   Kameron Gibson turnover (bad pass)  
18:21   Robin Duncan defensive rebound  
18:23   Everette Hammond misses two point layup  
18:40 +2 Dylan Penn makes two point reverse layup 3-4
18:54 +2 Allin Blunt makes two point layup 3-2
19:10 +2 Robin Duncan makes two point layup (Finn Sullivan assists) 1-2
19:38 +1 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly makes regular free throw 2 of 2 1-0
19:38   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:38   Matt Veretto shooting foul (Abdoul Karim Coulibaly draws the foul)  
20:00   Max Brooks vs. Matt Veretto (Ayinde Hikim gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 7 6
Field Goals 3-5 (60.0%) 3-6 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 0-0 (0.0%) 0-3 (0.0%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 3 2
Offensive 0 0
Defensive 3 2
Team 0 0
Assists 2 1
Steals 0 1
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fouls 0 2
Technicals 0 0
13
A. Coulibaly F
5 PTS, 1 REB
13
D. Penn G
4 PTS
12T
2 UMass Lowell 26-7 7-7
1 Vermont 22-10 8-8
Roy L Patrick Gymnasium Burlington, VT
Roy L Patrick Gymnasium Burlington, VT
Team Stats
2 UMass Lowell 26-7 78.6 PPG 41.4 RPG 14.4 APG
1 Vermont 22-10 73.1 PPG 33.8 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
00
. Coulibaly F 11.5 PPG 7.7 RPG 0.7 APG 57.7 FG%
00
. Penn G 13.2 PPG 3.1 RPG 2.2 APG 53.4 FG%
Top Scorers
13
A. Coulibaly F 5 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
13
D. Penn G 6 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
60.0 FG% 50.0
0 3PT FG% 0.0
50.0 FT% 0
UMass Lowell
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Coulibaly 5 1 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 0 4 0 0 1 0 1
A. Blunt 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
M. Brooks 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
E. Hammond 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
A. Hikim 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Blunt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Mincey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Acquah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Morris III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. O'Connor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Withers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jordan-Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Watkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Covington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 7 3 2 3/5 0/0 1/2 0 20 0 0 1 0 3
Vermont
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Penn 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
R. Duncan 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
F. Sullivan 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
M. Veretto 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 4 1 0 0 0 0
K. Gibson 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Ndayishimiye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Alamutu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Skipper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hurley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ochoa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Fiorillo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Deloney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ayo-Faleye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 6 2 1 3/6 0/3 0/0 2 20 1 0 1 0 2
