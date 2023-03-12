VCU beats Dayton 68-56 to win A-10 championship, NCAA bid
NEW YORK (AP) As VCU prepared to cut down the nets at Barclays Center, its band - The Peppas - broke into a rocking rendition of Jay-Z's “Empire State of Mind.”
For all the Rams' success in the Atlantic 10 in recent years, they have had few opportunities to party in Brooklyn.
This time, with a conference championship and an NCAA Tournament bid on the line, VCU earned a chance to celebrate.
Jalen DeLoach had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and top-seeded VCU beat second-seeded Dayton 68-56 on Sunday to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament for the first time in eight years.
“To get to the championship game at VCU is something we want to do all the time, but we want to go win and to win it you got to go take it,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “I thought, at least the last 10 minutes of that game, we made plays, we had aggressiveness, we had toughness around the rim and rebounding and our defense showed up.”
VCU held Dayton to six points and no field goals over the final 10:12.
Ace Baldwin added 16 points and seven assists, sending the Rams (27-7) to the NCAA tourney with a nine-game winning streak and a title that has often alluded them during an otherwise impressive run of consistency.
VCU played in the A-10 final six times from 2013-21, winning just once in 2015 when it beat Dayton.
DaRon Holmes II tried to carry the Flyers (22-12) to their first A-10 title since 2003 and first NCAA bid in six years. Holmes had 28 points and 16 rebounds, but didn't get enough help in the second half.
“They did a pretty good plan of executing their game plan in the second half,” Holmes said. “We just couldn't fix it.”
The 6-foot-10 sophomore was named the tournament’s most outstanding player, averaging 22 points in three games at Barclays Center.
VCU earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021, but the Rams haven't played in the tournament since 2019. VCU had to forfeit its first-round game in 2021 because of COVID-19 protocols.
“It hurt a lot,” Baldwin said. Now, with another shot, “We plan to make a run,” he said.
The Rams and Flyers split two regular-season games, decided by a total of three points. The rubber match was more of the same.
The Flyers bolted to a 10-point lead early in the second half, but Baldwin tied it at 47 with a 3 with 11:50 left in the second half and the Rams slowly edged away from there.
“I said we will not win the game if we don't get tougher on defense,” Rhoades said.
VCU converted three straight second-chance opportunities into seven points in the final 3 1/2 minutes, with DeLoach's work on the offensive glass spurring the effort. Brandon Johns muscled in a layup that gave the Rams a 65-56 lead with 1:57 left.
A day after Dayton's Toumani Camara went 12 for 13 from the floor in the semifinals against Fordham, he got into foul trouble and went scoreless in the first half against VCU. He fouled out with six points and six rebounds.
The 6-9 Mustapha Amzil stepped up to pair with Holmes to wear out the Rams inside. The two bigs combined to shoot 10 for 14 from the floor and score 29 points as Dayton took a 36-30 lead at halftime.
BIG PICTURE
The Atlantic 10 will be a one-bid league in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2005.
Typically one of the strongest mid-major conferences, the A-10 put six teams in the NCAA field in 2014 to cap a run of three years in which it had a total of 15 bids.
Dayton was 28-2 and on its way to being one of the top seeds in the 2020 NCAA Tournament before March Madness was cancelled by the pandemic.
But the conference has slipped over the past couple of seasons, putting only two teams in the NCAAs each of the last two seasons. And last year the A-10 needed a championship game upset by Richmond over Davidson to get that second team in via its automatic bid.
UP NEXT
Dayton: The Flyers haven't been in the NCAA Tournament since a run of four straight appearances from 2014-17. They'll hope for an NIT bid.
“There’s a big level of disappointment that we weren’t able to finish the job,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said.
VCU: The Rams will be making their 10th NCAA appearance since 2011, when coach Shaka Smart led them from the First Four to Final Four.
---
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|DaRon Holmes II vs. Jalen DeLoach (Adrian Baldwin Jr. gains possession)
|19:40
|Jalen DeLoach turnover (bad pass)
|19:15
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point jump shot (Koby Brea assists)
|2-0
|18:56
|+3
|Nick Kern Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jalen DeLoach assists)
|2-3
|18:30
|Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
|18:28
|Nick Kern Jr. defensive rebound
|18:17
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:15
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|17:55
|Brandon Johns Jr. shooting foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)
|17:55
|DaRon Holmes II misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:55
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-3
|17:26
|Malachi Smith blocks Jayden Nunn's two point jump shot
|17:24
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|17:02
|DaRon Holmes II misses two point jump shot
|17:00
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
|16:53
|Nick Kern Jr. misses two point layup
|16:51
|Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|16:41
|Toumani Camara misses three point jump shot
|16:40
|DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound
|16:40
|Jalen DeLoach personal foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)
|16:20
|Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
|16:18
|Mustapha Amzil offensive rebound
|16:13
|+3
|Malachi Smith makes three point jump shot (Mustapha Amzil assists)
|6-3
|15:52
|+2
|Brandon Johns Jr. makes two point layup (Jayden Nunn assists)
|6-5
|15:38
|Toumani Camara misses two point jump shot
|15:36
|DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound
|15:36
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. shooting foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)
|15:36
|TV timeout
|15:36
|DaRon Holmes II misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:36
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-5
|15:12
|Koby Brea personal foul (Brandon Johns Jr. draws the foul)
|15:10
|Brandon Johns Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Toumani Camara steals)
|15:09
|Brandon Johns Jr. personal foul (Toumani Camara draws the foul)
|14:48
|Malachi Smith misses two point jump shot
|14:46
|Toumani Camara offensive rebound
|14:46
|David Shriver shooting foul (Toumani Camara draws the foul)
|14:46
|+1
|Toumani Camara makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-5
|14:46
|+1
|Toumani Camara makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-5
|14:37
|Toumani Camara shooting foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|14:37
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:37
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:37
|Mike Sharavjamts defensive rebound
|14:08
|Toumani Camara misses two point hook shot
|14:06
|Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
|14:00
|DaRon Holmes II blocks Jamir Watkins's two point layup
|13:58
|Jamir Watkins offensive rebound
|13:52
|DaRon Holmes II blocks Jamir Watkins's two point layup
|13:50
|Flyers defensive rebound
|13:33
|DaRon Holmes II misses two point layup
|13:31
|Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
|13:21
|Jamir Watkins misses two point layup
|13:19
|Jalen DeLoach offensive rebound
|13:12
|+2
|Jalen DeLoach makes two point layup
|9-7
|12:47
|+2
|Mustapha Amzil makes two point hook shot
|11-7
|12:27
|+2
|Zeb Jackson makes two point driving layup
|11-9
|11:54
|Malachi Smith misses two point jump shot
|11:52
|Flyers offensive rebound
|11:52
|Flyers turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:52
|TV timeout
|11:40
|Jalen DeLoach misses two point layup
|11:38
|Jamir Watkins offensive rebound
|11:38
|Jamir Watkins misses two point layup
|11:36
|Flyers defensive rebound
|11:23
|R.J. Blakney offensive foul
|11:23
|R.J. Blakney turnover (offensive foul)
|10:56
|Zeb Jackson misses three point jump shot
|10:54
|Jamir Watkins offensive rebound
|10:47
|+3
|Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot
|11-12
|10:30
|R.J. Blakney misses three point jump shot
|10:28
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
|10:19
|Jalen DeLoach turnover (lost ball)
|10:01
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point layup (Toumani Camara assists)
|13-12
|9:46
|Toumani Camara personal foul (Jamir Watkins draws the foul)
|9:34
|+2
|Toibu Lawal makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|13-14
|9:11
|Nick Kern Jr. personal foul (R.J. Blakney draws the foul)
|8:55
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point layup (Malachi Smith assists)
|15-14
|8:33
|+3
|Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot (Jayden Nunn assists)
|15-17
|8:11
|Toibu Lawal personal foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)
|8:11
|DaRon Holmes II misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:11
|Toibu Lawal defensive rebound
|7:52
|Koby Brea personal foul (David Shriver draws the foul)
|7:52
|TV timeout
|7:44
|Mike Sharavjamts shooting foul (Jalen DeLoach draws the foul)
|7:44
|Jalen DeLoach misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:44
|+1
|Jalen DeLoach makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-18
|7:26
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point dunk (Mustapha Amzil assists)
|17-18
|7:09
|Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot
|7:07
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|6:54
|+2
|Mustapha Amzil makes two point hook shot
|19-18
|6:30
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (traveling)
|6:14
|DaRon Holmes II misses two point jump shot
|6:12
|Koby Brea offensive rebound
|6:08
|+3
|Mustapha Amzil makes three point jump shot (Mike Sharavjamts assists)
|22-18
|5:37
|+2
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot
|22-20
|5:20
|Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot
|5:18
|DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound
|5:12
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point layup
|24-20
|5:04
|David Shriver misses three point jump shot
|5:02
|Mike Sharavjamts defensive rebound
|4:59
|+2
|R.J. Blakney makes two point dunk (Mike Sharavjamts assists)
|26-20
|4:59
|Rams 30 second timeout
|4:41
|Jayden Nunn misses two point jump shot
|4:39
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|4:17
|DaRon Holmes II turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Johns Jr. steals)
|4:03
|Nick Kern Jr. misses two point layup
|4:01
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|3:56
|Malachi Smith turnover (lost ball) (Jayden Nunn steals)
|3:54
|Mike Sharavjamts personal foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|3:54
|TV timeout
|3:54
|+1
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-21
|3:54
|+1
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-22
|3:37
|Jamir Watkins personal foul (Mustapha Amzil draws the foul)
|3:37
|+1
|Mustapha Amzil makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-22
|3:37
|+1
|Mustapha Amzil makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-22
|3:16
|Jalen DeLoach misses two point hook shot
|3:14
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|2:53
|Malachi Smith misses three point jump shot
|2:51
|Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
|2:51
|Mustapha Amzil personal foul (Jamir Watkins draws the foul)
|2:51
|+1
|Jamir Watkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-23
|2:51
|+1
|Jamir Watkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-24
|2:33
|+2
|Mustapha Amzil makes two point jump shot
|30-24
|2:16
|+2
|Jalen DeLoach makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|30-26
|1:56
|R.J. Blakney misses three point jump shot
|1:54
|Jalen DeLoach defensive rebound
|1:42
|Jayden Nunn misses two point jump shot
|1:40
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|1:25
|Nick Kern Jr. personal foul (Mustapha Amzil draws the foul)
|1:25
|+1
|Mustapha Amzil makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-26
|1:25
|+1
|Mustapha Amzil makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-26
|1:06
|R.J. Blakney shooting foul (Jalen DeLoach draws the foul)
|1:06
|+1
|Jalen DeLoach makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-27
|1:06
|+1
|Jalen DeLoach makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-28
|0:51
|David Shriver personal foul (Mustapha Amzil draws the foul)
|0:51
|+1
|Mustapha Amzil makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-28
|0:51
|+1
|Mustapha Amzil makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-28
|0:39
|David Shriver misses three point jump shot
|0:37
|Zimi Nwokeji defensive rebound
|0:10
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point layup (Malachi Smith assists)
|36-28
|0:01
|Zimi Nwokeji shooting foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|0:01
|+1
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-29
|0:01
|+1
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-30
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:38
|Jalen DeLoach blocks DaRon Holmes II's two point layup
|19:36
|Toumani Camara offensive rebound
|19:33
|+2
|Toumani Camara makes two point layup
|38-30
|19:21
|DaRon Holmes II blocks Jalen DeLoach's two point layup
|19:19
|Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|19:01
|Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
|18:59
|DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound
|18:59
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point layup
|40-30
|18:59
|Jalen DeLoach shooting foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)
|18:59
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|41-30
|18:41
|+2
|Nick Kern Jr. makes two point dunk (Jayden Nunn assists)
|41-32
|18:11
|Toumani Camara misses two point layup
|18:09
|Jayden Nunn defensive rebound
|18:06
|DaRon Holmes II personal foul (Jayden Nunn draws the foul)
|17:43
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:41
|Jalen DeLoach offensive rebound
|17:31
|+2
|Nick Kern Jr. makes two point driving layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|41-34
|17:08
|+2
|Toumani Camara makes two point layup (Koby Brea assists)
|43-34
|16:55
|Toumani Camara personal foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|16:47
|+3
|Brandon Johns Jr. makes three point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|43-37
|16:19
|Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
|16:17
|Jalen DeLoach defensive rebound
|16:05
|+3
|Jayden Nunn makes three point jump shot (Nick Kern Jr. assists)
|43-40
|15:49
|Malachi Smith turnover (bad pass) (Jalen DeLoach steals)
|15:49
|DaRon Holmes II personal foul (Jalen DeLoach draws the foul)
|15:49
|TV timeout
|15:23
|+2
|Jamir Watkins makes two point jump shot (Nick Kern Jr. assists)
|43-42
|15:04
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. personal foul (Mustapha Amzil draws the foul)
|14:49
|R.J. Blakney misses three point jump shot
|14:47
|Jayden Nunn defensive rebound
|14:26
|+2
|Nick Kern Jr. makes two point driving layup
|43-44
|13:57
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point jump shot (R.J. Blakney assists)
|45-44
|13:46
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses two point jump shot
|13:44
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|13:33
|+2
|Mustapha Amzil makes two point hook shot (Malachi Smith assists)
|47-44
|13:04
|Jayden Nunn misses three point jump shot
|13:02
|Koby Brea defensive rebound
|12:53
|R.J. Blakney misses two point layup
|12:51
|DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound
|12:51
|Jayden Nunn personal foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)
|12:38
|David Shriver personal foul (Mustapha Amzil draws the foul)
|12:22
|Mustapha Amzil misses two point jump shot
|12:20
|DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound
|12:17
|Flyers turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:59
|+3
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jalen DeLoach assists)
|47-47
|11:33
|Malachi Smith misses two point jump shot
|11:31
|Jalen DeLoach defensive rebound
|11:20
|Rams 30 second timeout
|11:20
|TV timeout
|11:08
|+2
|Jalen DeLoach makes two point dunk (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|47-49
|10:37
|R.J. Blakney misses three point jump shot
|10:35
|Toumani Camara offensive rebound
|10:13
|+3
|DaRon Holmes II makes three point jump shot
|50-49
|9:56
|R.J. Blakney personal foul
|9:56
|TV timeout
|9:45
|DaRon Holmes II blocks Brandon Johns Jr.'s two point layup
|9:43
|Jalen DeLoach offensive rebound
|9:42
|+2
|Jalen DeLoach makes two point layup
|50-51
|9:16
|Toumani Camara turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Johns Jr. steals)
|8:49
|+3
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jamir Watkins assists)
|50-54
|8:24
|Brandon Johns Jr. personal foul (Toumani Camara draws the foul)
|8:07
|Toumani Camara misses two point jump shot
|8:05
|Jayden Nunn defensive rebound
|8:00
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:58
|Koby Brea defensive rebound
|7:35
|DaRon Holmes II misses two point layup
|7:33
|DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound
|7:33
|Jamir Watkins shooting foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)
|7:33
|TV timeout
|7:33
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-54
|7:33
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-54
|7:13
|+2
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point jump shot (Nick Kern Jr. assists)
|52-56
|6:41
|Toumani Camara misses three point jump shot
|6:40
|DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound
|6:40
|Jamir Watkins personal foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)
|6:40
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-56
|6:40
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-56
|6:22
|Nick Kern Jr. misses two point jump shot
|6:19
|Jalen DeLoach offensive rebound
|6:14
|Nick Kern Jr. offensive foul
|6:14
|Nick Kern Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|5:58
|DaRon Holmes II misses two point layup
|5:56
|Jalen DeLoach defensive rebound
|5:56
|Toumani Camara personal foul (Jalen DeLoach draws the foul)
|5:37
|Brandon Johns Jr. misses two point jump shot
|5:35
|Jamir Watkins offensive rebound
|5:21
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses two point jump shot
|5:19
|Koby Brea defensive rebound
|5:01
|Malachi Smith misses three point jump shot
|4:59
|R.J. Blakney offensive rebound
|4:54
|Jalen DeLoach blocks R.J. Blakney's two point dunk
|4:52
|Jayden Nunn defensive rebound
|4:46
|+2
|Jayden Nunn makes two point layup
|54-58
|4:39
|Flyers 30 second timeout
|4:22
|Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
|4:20
|Brandon Johns Jr. defensive rebound
|3:50
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:48
|Jamir Watkins offensive rebound
|3:31
|+2
|Jalen DeLoach makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|54-60
|3:16
|Jalen DeLoach personal foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)
|3:16
|TV timeout
|3:16
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-60
|3:16
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-60
|2:58
|Brandon Johns Jr. misses two point hook shot
|2:56
|Brandon Johns Jr. offensive rebound
|2:50
|+3
|Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|56-63
|2:21
|Jamir Watkins blocks DaRon Holmes II's two point layup
|2:19
|Toumani Camara offensive rebound
|2:17
|Flyers turnover (shot clock violation)
|2:09
|DaRon Holmes II blocks Brandon Johns Jr.'s two point dunk
|2:07
|Jalen DeLoach offensive rebound
|2:07
|DaRon Holmes II personal foul (Jalen DeLoach draws the foul)
|1:57
|+2
|Brandon Johns Jr. makes two point layup (Jalen DeLoach assists)
|56-65
|1:47
|Toumani Camara misses three point jump shot
|1:45
|Jalen DeLoach defensive rebound
|1:28
|Malachi Smith personal foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|1:28
|+1
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-66
|1:28
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:28
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|1:20
|Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot
|1:18
|Jayden Nunn defensive rebound
|1:16
|Toumani Camara personal foul (Jayden Nunn draws the foul)
|1:16
|Jayden Nunn misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:16
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|1:08
|Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot
|1:06
|Rams defensive rebound
|1:06
|DaRon Holmes II personal foul (Jalen DeLoach draws the foul)
|1:06
|Jalen DeLoach misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:06
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|0:57
|Malachi Smith misses two point jump shot
|0:55
|R.J. Blakney offensive rebound
|0:55
|R.J. Blakney misses two point layup
|0:54
|Brandon Johns Jr. defensive rebound
|0:54
|R.J. Blakney personal foul (Brandon Johns Jr. draws the foul)
|0:54
|+1
|Brandon Johns Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-67
|0:54
|Brandon Johns Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:54
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|0:45
|Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot
|0:43
|Brandon Johns Jr. defensive rebound
|0:38
|Koby Brea personal foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|0:38
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:38
|+1
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-68
|0:35
|Malachi Smith misses three point jump shot
|0:33
|Jayden Nunn defensive rebound
|0:01
|Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:00
|End of period
|Points
|56
|68
|Field Goals
|18-56 (32.1%)
|24-52 (46.2%)
|3-Pointers
|3-22 (13.6%)
|8-17 (47.1%)
|Free Throws
|17-20 (85.0%)
|12-20 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|33
|Offensive
|16
|11
|Defensive
|20
|21
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|11
|17
|Steals
|1
|4
|Blocks
|6
|3
|Turnovers
|5
|5
|Fouls
|21
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Holmes II F
|18.1 PPG
|7.8 RPG
|1.8 APG
|59.1 FG%
|
00
|. Baldwin Jr. G
|12.6 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|5.8 APG
|41.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Holmes II F
|28 PTS
|16 REB
|0 AST
|A. Baldwin Jr. G
|16 PTS
|2 REB
|7 AST
|
|32.1
|FG%
|46.2
|
|
|13.6
|3PT FG%
|47.1
|
|
|85.0
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Holmes II
|28
|16
|0
|9/16
|1/1
|9/12
|4
|40
|0
|5
|1
|8
|8
|M. Amzil
|17
|5
|2
|5/10
|1/5
|6/6
|1
|38
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|T. Camara
|6
|6
|1
|2/9
|0/3
|2/2
|5
|20
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|M. Smith
|3
|0
|3
|1/8
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|36
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|K. Brea
|0
|4
|2
|0/5
|0/5
|0/0
|3
|28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Baldwin Jr.
|16
|2
|7
|4/10
|2/6
|6/10
|2
|40
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. DeLoach
|13
|10
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|33
|1
|2
|2
|5
|5
|N. Kern Jr.
|9
|1
|3
|4/7
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Johns Jr.
|8
|4
|0
|3/7
|1/1
|1/2
|3
|24
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Nunn
|5
|6
|3
|2/6
|1/2
|0/1
|1
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Watkins
|13
|8
|1
|4/9
|3/4
|2/2
|3
|28
|0
|1
|0
|5
|3
|T. Lawal
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Z. Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Shriver
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Billups III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Fermin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Okafor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Henderson VI
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McAllister
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|32
|17
|24/52
|8/17
|12/20
|19
|201
|4
|3
|5
|11
|21