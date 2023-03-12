Memphis topples No. 1 Houston; Hardaway back to NCAA tourney
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Kendric Davis scored 31 points, including 14 in a big run before halftime, and Memphis held on to beat short-handed No. 1 Houston 75-65 in the American Athletic Conference tournament championship game Sunday.
DeAndre Williams had 16 points and 13 rebounds for coach Penny Hardaway and the Tigers (26-8), who got the league's automatic NCAA Tournament bid. They are going to March Madness for the second year in a row.
Houston (31-3) played without AAC player of the year Marcus Sasser, who strained his groin in the first half of Saturday's semifinal game. The senior guard's status will remain a question mark for the Cougars, who entered their final AAC game already a sure bet for their first No. 1 NCAA seed since 1983 during the Phi Slama Jama era.
The Cougars, who are moving to the Big 12 next season, beat Memphis 71-53 in last year's AAC tournament championship game, and won both regular-season matchups this season.
J'Wan Roberts had 12 points and 20 rebounds for Houston. Jamal Shead had 15 points on 3-of-14 shooting, and Jarace Walker had 13 points before fouling out.
The Cougars trailed by 18 at halftime, but got within 55-50 with 11:03 left after Shead scored eight points in a row for them in a two-minute span. His 3-pointer capped a 12-1 run, and he made another long-range shot before two free throws, but that was the closest Houston would get.
Memphis had taken control with a 16-2 run in the first half. Davis had all but two of those points and made two 3-pointers only 9 seconds apart.
That big spurt started on a fast-break layup by Davis with just under eight minutes left. Davis made a 3, and then Alex Lomax made a backcourt steal and passed to Davis at the top of the key for another 3. By time Davis made another fast-break layup with 3:36 left, the Tigers had doubled up Houston, 40-20.
BIG PICTURE
Memphis: Hardaway played in the 1992 and 1993 NCAA Tournaments in his only two seasons as a player for the Tigers, and now has taken them to as many as a coach. He has 110 wins in his five seasons as Memphis' coach. ... Memphis will make its 28th NCAA Tournament appearance.
Houston: Sasser dressed and went through some pregame warmups, but watched the entire game from the bench. ... The Cougars led only at 3-2 on a 3-pointer by Terrance Arecenaux before Williams responded with a 3 for Memphis. ... It was the first loss for Houston in 12 games at Dickies Arena. The Cougars had won the two AAC tournament titles there, and regular-season games each of the last three years.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|DeAndre Williams vs. Jarace Walker (Cougars gains possession)
|19:34
|Jamal Shead misses three point jump shot
|19:32
|Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|19:17
|+2
|DeAndre Williams makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|18:56
|+3
|Terrance Arceneaux makes three point jump shot (Jamal Shead assists)
|2-3
|18:39
|Kendric Davis misses three point jump shot
|18:37
|Cougars defensive rebound
|18:28
|Tramon Mark misses two point jump shot
|18:26
|J'wan Roberts offensive rebound
|18:26
|J'wan Roberts misses two point layup
|18:24
|J'wan Roberts offensive rebound
|18:24
|DeAndre Williams shooting foul (J'wan Roberts draws the foul)
|18:24
|J'wan Roberts misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:24
|J'wan Roberts misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:24
|DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|18:03
|+3
|DeAndre Williams makes three point jump shot
|5-3
|17:40
|Jarace Walker misses three point jump shot
|17:38
|J'wan Roberts offensive rebound
|17:35
|J'wan Roberts misses two point layup
|17:33
|Terrance Arceneaux offensive rebound
|17:33
|Elijah McCadden shooting foul (Jarace Walker draws the foul)
|17:33
|Jarace Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:33
|+1
|Jarace Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-4
|17:19
|Jarace Walker shooting foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)
|17:19
|+1
|Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-4
|17:19
|+1
|Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-4
|17:03
|Jarace Walker misses two point jump shot
|17:01
|Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|16:57
|Jarace Walker blocks DeAndre Williams's two point layup
|16:55
|Alex Lomax offensive rebound
|16:51
|+2
|Alex Lomax makes two point layup
|9-4
|16:40
|+2
|J'wan Roberts makes two point layup (Jamal Shead assists)
|9-6
|16:23
|J'wan Roberts blocks Kendric Davis's two point layup
|16:21
|DeAndre Williams offensive rebound
|16:17
|+2
|DeAndre Williams makes two point layup
|11-6
|15:51
|Jamal Shead misses three point jump shot
|15:49
|DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|15:37
|DeAndre Williams misses two point jump shot
|15:35
|J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|15:27
|+2
|Terrance Arceneaux makes two point layup
|11-8
|15:27
|Malcolm Dandridge shooting foul (Terrance Arceneaux draws the foul)
|15:27
|TV timeout
|15:27
|+1
|Terrance Arceneaux makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|11-9
|15:10
|+2
|Malcolm Dandridge makes two point layup (Alex Lomax assists)
|13-9
|14:57
|Tramon Mark turnover (lost ball)
|14:41
|Terrance Arceneaux personal foul (Malcolm Dandridge draws the foul)
|14:31
|Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot
|14:29
|J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|14:08
|Terrance Arceneaux misses two point jump shot
|14:06
|DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|13:55
|+2
|Kendric Davis makes two point layup
|15-9
|13:21
|+2
|Tramon Mark makes two point jump shot
|15-11
|13:07
|Malcolm Dandridge turnover (bad pass)
|12:54
|+3
|Emanuel Sharp makes three point jump shot (Jarace Walker assists)
|15-14
|12:36
|+2
|Elijah McCadden makes two point layup (DeAndre Williams assists)
|17-14
|12:16
|Jamal Shead misses two point jump shot
|12:14
|Emanuel Sharp offensive rebound
|12:06
|Emanuel Sharp misses three point jump shot
|12:04
|Tigers defensive rebound
|11:53
|Terrance Arceneaux personal foul (Elijah McCadden draws the foul)
|11:53
|TV timeout
|11:52
|DeAndre Williams turnover (lost ball)
|11:42
|Jamal Shead turnover (traveling)
|11:30
|Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot
|11:28
|Tramon Mark defensive rebound
|11:22
|+2
|Tramon Mark makes two point jump shot
|17-16
|10:58
|+2
|Alex Lomax makes two point jump shot (Kendric Davis assists)
|19-16
|10:38
|Jarace Walker turnover (bad pass) (Kendric Davis steals)
|10:32
|Reggie Chaney personal foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)
|10:13
|+2
|Kendric Davis makes two point layup
|21-16
|9:54
|Tramon Mark misses two point jump shot
|9:52
|Tigers defensive rebound
|9:34
|+3
|Alex Lomax makes three point jump shot (Kendric Davis assists)
|24-16
|9:18
|Jamal Shead offensive foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)
|9:18
|Jamal Shead turnover (offensive foul)
|9:18
|Cougars 30 second timeout
|9:04
|Damaria Franklin misses two point jump shot
|9:02
|Tramon Mark defensive rebound
|8:45
|Chandler Lawson shooting foul (Jamal Shead draws the foul)
|8:45
|+1
|Jamal Shead makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-17
|8:45
|+1
|Jamal Shead makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-18
|8:33
|Jayden Hardaway misses three point jump shot
|8:31
|Cougars defensive rebound
|8:00
|Tramon Mark misses two point jump shot
|7:58
|Jarace Walker offensive rebound
|7:54
|Jarace Walker turnover (bad pass) (Alex Lomax steals)
|7:46
|+2
|Kendric Davis makes two point layup
|26-18
|7:22
|Tramon Mark misses two point jump shot
|7:20
|Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|7:00
|Kendric Davis misses two point layup
|6:58
|J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|6:50
|Elijah McCadden personal foul (J'wan Roberts draws the foul)
|6:50
|TV timeout
|6:47
|Jarace Walker misses three point jump shot
|6:45
|DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|6:30
|Jayden Hardaway offensive foul (Jamal Shead draws the foul)
|6:30
|Jayden Hardaway turnover (offensive foul)
|6:21
|Jamal Shead misses two point layup
|6:19
|Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
|6:15
|+2
|Kendric Davis makes two point jump shot
|28-18
|5:55
|Chandler Lawson blocks Terrance Arceneaux's two point layup
|5:53
|Cougars offensive rebound
|5:43
|Emanuel Sharp misses three point jump shot
|5:41
|J'wan Roberts offensive rebound
|5:38
|J'wan Roberts misses two point layup
|5:36
|Jarace Walker offensive rebound
|5:34
|Jarace Walker misses two point layup
|5:33
|DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|5:31
|Emanuel Sharp shooting foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)
|5:31
|+1
|Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-18
|5:31
|+1
|Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-18
|5:14
|Elijah McCadden blocks J'wan Roberts's two point layup
|5:12
|Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
|5:09
|Tramon Mark personal foul (Chandler Lawson draws the foul)
|5:09
|+1
|Chandler Lawson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-18
|5:09
|+1
|Chandler Lawson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-18
|5:00
|J'wan Roberts misses two point layup
|4:58
|Tramon Mark offensive rebound
|4:54
|Tramon Mark misses two point layup
|4:52
|Jarace Walker offensive rebound
|4:48
|+2
|Jarace Walker makes two point layup
|32-20
|4:26
|+3
|Kendric Davis makes three point jump shot
|35-20
|4:18
|Tramon Mark turnover (bad pass) (Alex Lomax steals)
|4:14
|+3
|Kendric Davis makes three point jump shot (Alex Lomax assists)
|38-20
|4:14
|Cougars 30 second timeout
|3:48
|Emanuel Sharp misses three point jump shot
|3:46
|Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
|3:34
|+2
|Kendric Davis makes two point layup
|40-20
|3:23
|Jarace Walker misses two point jump shot
|3:21
|Terrance Arceneaux offensive rebound
|3:21
|Alex Lomax shooting foul (Terrance Arceneaux draws the foul)
|3:21
|+1
|Terrance Arceneaux makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-21
|3:21
|Terrance Arceneaux misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:21
|DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|3:07
|Alex Lomax turnover (lost ball) (Jamal Shead steals)
|3:01
|+2
|J'wan Roberts makes two point dunk (Jamal Shead assists)
|40-23
|2:47
|Elijah McCadden misses two point layup
|2:45
|Elijah McCadden offensive rebound
|2:42
|+2
|Elijah McCadden makes two point layup
|42-23
|2:30
|Jamal Shead misses three point jump shot
|2:28
|Tramon Mark offensive rebound
|2:14
|Jamal Shead misses two point jump shot
|2:12
|J'wan Roberts offensive rebound
|2:08
|+2
|J'wan Roberts makes two point layup
|42-25
|1:45
|+2
|Chandler Lawson makes two point dunk (DeAndre Williams assists)
|44-25
|1:26
|Chandler Lawson personal foul (J'wan Roberts draws the foul)
|1:26
|+1
|J'wan Roberts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-26
|1:26
|+1
|J'wan Roberts makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-27
|1:07
|Damaria Franklin misses three point jump shot
|1:05
|J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|0:58
|+2
|Reggie Chaney makes two point layup (J'wan Roberts assists)
|44-29
|0:27
|+2
|Elijah McCadden makes two point layup (Chandler Lawson assists)
|46-29
|0:04
|+2
|Jamal Shead makes two point jump shot
|46-31
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:42
|Jayden Hardaway misses two point jump shot
|19:40
|Elijah McCadden offensive rebound
|19:32
|+3
|Kendric Davis makes three point jump shot (Elijah McCadden assists)
|49-31
|19:07
|Tramon Mark misses two point jump shot
|19:05
|Elijah McCadden defensive rebound
|19:00
|DeAndre Williams turnover (traveling)
|18:35
|Terrance Arceneaux misses two point jump shot
|18:33
|J'wan Roberts offensive rebound
|18:20
|Jamal Shead misses three point jump shot
|18:18
|J'wan Roberts offensive rebound
|18:15
|+2
|J'wan Roberts makes two point layup
|49-33
|17:52
|Tramon Mark personal foul (Elijah McCadden draws the foul)
|17:48
|J'wan Roberts shooting foul (DeAndre Williams draws the foul)
|17:48
|+1
|DeAndre Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-33
|17:48
|DeAndre Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:48
|Tramon Mark defensive rebound
|17:27
|Jarace Walker misses two point jump shot
|17:25
|Elijah McCadden defensive rebound
|17:13
|Chandler Lawson misses two point jump shot
|17:11
|Tramon Mark defensive rebound
|16:56
|+3
|Jarace Walker makes three point jump shot (J'wan Roberts assists)
|50-36
|16:32
|Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot
|16:30
|Cougars defensive rebound
|16:10
|J'wan Roberts misses two point jump shot
|16:08
|Elijah McCadden defensive rebound
|16:00
|DeAndre Williams turnover (bad pass) (Jarace Walker steals)
|15:49
|Elijah McCadden shooting foul (Jamal Shead draws the foul)
|15:49
|TV timeout
|15:49
|+1
|Jamal Shead makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-37
|15:49
|+1
|Jamal Shead makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-38
|15:20
|Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot
|15:18
|J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|15:08
|Terrance Arceneaux misses three point jump shot
|15:06
|DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|14:55
|DeAndre Williams misses two point jump shot
|14:53
|DeAndre Williams offensive rebound
|14:48
|DeAndre Williams misses two point layup
|14:46
|Tramon Mark defensive rebound
|14:41
|Jarace Walker misses three point jump shot
|14:39
|J'wan Roberts offensive rebound
|14:35
|+2
|J'wan Roberts makes two point layup
|50-40
|14:27
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|14:12
|Jarace Walker shooting foul (DeAndre Williams draws the foul)
|14:12
|+1
|DeAndre Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-40
|14:12
|DeAndre Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:12
|J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|13:59
|+2
|Terrance Arceneaux makes two point jump shot (Tramon Mark assists)
|51-42
|13:37
|Jarace Walker personal foul (DeAndre Williams draws the foul)
|13:23
|Alex Lomax misses two point jump shot
|13:21
|Reggie Chaney defensive rebound
|13:08
|Tramon Mark misses three point jump shot
|13:06
|Terrance Arceneaux offensive rebound
|13:01
|+3
|Jamal Shead makes three point jump shot (Terrance Arceneaux assists)
|51-45
|12:34
|Jamal Shead personal foul (DeAndre Williams draws the foul)
|12:18
|Tramon Mark shooting foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)
|12:18
|+1
|Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-45
|12:18
|+1
|Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-45
|12:02
|Chandler Lawson personal foul (J'wan Roberts draws the foul)
|11:54
|+3
|Jamal Shead makes three point jump shot
|53-48
|11:44
|Kendric Davis misses three point jump shot
|11:42
|Alex Lomax offensive rebound
|11:31
|Jayden Hardaway misses three point jump shot
|11:29
|Kendric Davis offensive rebound
|11:24
|Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot
|11:22
|Malcolm Dandridge offensive rebound
|11:18
|+2
|Malcolm Dandridge makes two point layup
|55-48
|11:02
|Alex Lomax shooting foul (Jamal Shead draws the foul)
|11:02
|TV timeout
|11:02
|+1
|Jamal Shead makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-49
|11:02
|+1
|Jamal Shead makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-50
|10:46
|Jayden Hardaway misses two point jump shot
|10:44
|J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|10:31
|Terrance Arceneaux misses three point jump shot
|10:29
|DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|10:01
|+3
|DeAndre Williams makes three point jump shot (Alex Lomax assists)
|58-50
|9:41
|Terrance Arceneaux misses two point jump shot
|9:39
|Emanuel Sharp offensive rebound
|9:36
|Jayden Hardaway personal foul (Emanuel Sharp draws the foul)
|9:26
|Emanuel Sharp misses three point jump shot
|9:24
|J'wan Roberts offensive rebound
|9:12
|Jamal Shead turnover (bad pass)
|9:02
|Emanuel Sharp personal foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)
|9:02
|+1
|Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-50
|9:02
|+1
|Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-50
|8:48
|Malcolm Dandridge shooting foul (J'wan Roberts draws the foul)
|8:48
|J'wan Roberts misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:48
|J'wan Roberts misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:48
|Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
|8:29
|Malcolm Dandridge misses two point layup
|8:27
|J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|8:09
|+3
|Jarace Walker makes three point jump shot (Jamal Shead assists)
|60-53
|7:57
|Alex Lomax turnover (bad pass) (Jarace Walker steals)
|7:40
|Jarace Walker misses two point layup
|7:38
|DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|7:32
|TV timeout
|7:29
|Alex Lomax turnover (bad pass) (J'wan Roberts steals)
|7:21
|Jamal Shead misses three point jump shot
|7:19
|Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|7:14
|+2
|DeAndre Williams makes two point layup (Kendric Davis assists)
|62-53
|6:53
|DeAndre Williams shooting foul (Tramon Mark draws the foul)
|6:53
|+1
|Tramon Mark makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-54
|6:53
|+1
|Tramon Mark makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-55
|6:30
|Jarace Walker shooting foul (Chandler Lawson draws the foul)
|6:30
|+1
|Chandler Lawson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-55
|6:30
|Chandler Lawson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:30
|J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|6:06
|Tramon Mark turnover (traveling)
|5:55
|+2
|Elijah McCadden makes two point layup (Alex Lomax assists)
|65-55
|5:23
|Terrance Arceneaux turnover (lost ball) (Alex Lomax steals)
|5:18
|+2
|Alex Lomax makes two point layup
|67-55
|5:18
|Jamal Shead shooting foul (Alex Lomax draws the foul)
|5:18
|+1
|Alex Lomax makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|68-55
|5:05
|Terrance Arceneaux offensive foul (DeAndre Williams draws the foul)
|5:05
|Terrance Arceneaux turnover (offensive foul)
|4:50
|Kendric Davis misses three point jump shot
|4:48
|DeAndre Williams offensive rebound
|4:43
|+2
|DeAndre Williams makes two point layup
|70-55
|4:35
|Cougars 30 second timeout
|4:27
|Alex Lomax personal foul (Jamal Shead draws the foul)
|4:27
|+1
|Jamal Shead makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-56
|4:27
|Jamal Shead misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:27
|Alex Lomax defensive rebound
|4:11
|Damaria Franklin turnover (bad pass)
|3:54
|Jamal Shead misses three point jump shot
|3:52
|Cougars offensive rebound
|3:51
|TV timeout
|3:43
|DeAndre Williams personal foul (Jarace Walker draws the foul)
|3:43
|+1
|Jarace Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-57
|3:43
|+1
|Jarace Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-58
|3:16
|Jarace Walker blocks Elijah McCadden's two point dunk
|3:16
|Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
|2:50
|Jarace Walker misses three point jump shot
|2:48
|J'wan Roberts offensive rebound
|2:44
|+2
|Tramon Mark makes two point jump shot (J'wan Roberts assists)
|70-60
|2:22
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|2:11
|+2
|Kendric Davis makes two point jump shot
|72-60
|1:53
|Jamal Shead misses two point layup
|1:51
|Elijah McCadden defensive rebound
|1:23
|Jarace Walker blocks Kendric Davis's two point layup
|1:21
|Tramon Mark defensive rebound
|1:13
|+2
|Jarace Walker makes two point layup (Tramon Mark assists)
|72-62
|1:13
|Cougars 60 second timeout
|1:11
|Alex Lomax turnover (lost ball) (Jamal Shead steals)
|1:11
|Jayden Hardaway shooting foul (Tramon Mark draws the foul)
|1:11
|+1
|Tramon Mark makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|72-63
|1:11
|+1
|Tramon Mark makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|72-64
|1:11
|Tramon Mark misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|1:11
|DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|1:06
|Jarace Walker personal foul (DeAndre Williams draws the foul)
|1:06
|DeAndre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:06
|DeAndre Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:06
|J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|0:55
|Terrance Arceneaux misses three point jump shot
|0:53
|Damaria Franklin defensive rebound
|0:53
|J'wan Roberts personal foul (Damaria Franklin draws the foul)
|0:53
|Damaria Franklin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:53
|+1
|Damaria Franklin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|73-64
|0:44
|Jamal Shead misses three point jump shot
|0:42
|Tigers defensive rebound
|0:29
|Tigers 60 second timeout
|0:22
|+2
|Kendric Davis makes two point jump shot
|75-64
|0:12
|Kendric Davis shooting foul (Jamal Shead draws the foul)
|0:12
|+1
|Jamal Shead makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|75-65
|0:12
|Jamal Shead misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|65
|Field Goals
|27-53 (50.9%)
|20-64 (31.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-12 (50.0%)
|6-25 (24.0%)
|Free Throws
|15-21 (71.4%)
|19-28 (67.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|42
|Offensive
|9
|20
|Defensive
|24
|17
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|11
|11
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|10
|Fouls
|18
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|50.9
|FG%
|31.3
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|24.0
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|67.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Davis
|31
|5
|3
|10/21
|3/6
|8/8
|1
|38
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|D. Williams
|16
|13
|2
|6/10
|2/2
|2/6
|3
|33
|0
|0
|3
|3
|10
|E. McCadden
|8
|6
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|30
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|C. Lawson
|5
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|27
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|J. Hardaway
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Lomax
|10
|3
|4
|4/5
|1/1
|1/1
|3
|30
|3
|0
|4
|2
|1
|M. Dandridge
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Franklin
|1
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Akobundu-Ehiogu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jacobs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lawson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Granja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Young Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kennedy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Glennon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|33
|11
|27/53
|6/12
|15/21
|18
|200
|4
|2
|10
|9
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Shead
|16
|0
|4
|3/14
|2/9
|8/10
|3
|39
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|J. Walker
|13
|3
|1
|4/13
|2/6
|3/4
|5
|30
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|J. Roberts
|12
|20
|3
|5/11
|0/0
|2/6
|2
|37
|1
|1
|0
|10
|10
|T. Mark
|10
|8
|2
|3/10
|0/1
|4/5
|3
|35
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|T. Arceneaux
|9
|3
|1
|3/10
|1/4
|2/3
|3
|35
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Sharp
|3
|2
|0
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|R. Chaney
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Elvin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Francis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Walker Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Lath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bowser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sasser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|37
|11
|20/64
|6/25
|19/28
|19
|200
|5
|4
|10
|20
|17