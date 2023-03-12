Princeton tops Yale 74-65 to win Ivy League championship
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) Tosan Evbuomwan scored 21 points, Caden Pierce added a double-double and Princeton beat Yale 74-65 on Sunday to win the Ivy League Tournament and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
No. 2 seed Princeton's victory ends top-seeded Yale's three-year run as league champion. The Tigers will be making their 26th appearance in the Big Dance and their first since 2017. Yale beat Princeton 66-64 in last season's championship game.
Evbuomwan sank 8 of 14 shots from the floor with a 3-pointer for the Tigers (21-8). He added five rebounds and four assists. Pierce, the Ivy League's freshman of year, finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. It was his seventh double-double of the season. Matt Allocco pitched in with 15 points and seven boards, while Ryan Langborg had 14 points and four assists.
Sophomore Bez Mbeng paced the Bulldogs (21-8) with 18 points and six rebounds. Matt Knowling, who led the Ivy with a shooting percentage of 63%, scored 14 off the bench on 6-of-7 shooting. August Mahoney hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.
Evbuomwan buried a 3-pointer to cap a 12-0 run to start the game for Princeton. Mahoney answered with a 3-pointer for Yale, sparking an 11-0 spurt that pulled the Bulldogs within a point with 11:11 left in the first half.
Mahoney hit another 3-pointer, Knowling followed with a layup and Yale took its first lead 25-23 at the 3:32 mark. Pierce made two 3-pointers and a layup from there to give Princeton a 33-29 lead at halftime.
The Tigers pushed their lead to double digits - 51-41 - on Evbuomwan's jumper with 12:41 left in the game. Mbeng hit a 3-pointer to pull Yale within 59-56 at the 3:30 mark. Allocco and Mbeng traded baskets, but Princeton scored its final 13 points at the free-throw line over the final 1:50 to close out the victory.
Princeton shot 40% from the floor, made 9 of 23 from 3-point range (39%) and 19 of 24 foul shots. Yale shot 44% overall, made 8 of 22 from distance (36%) and 13 of 19 free throws.
Yale beat Princeton twice during the regular season.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Keeshawn Kellman vs. Isaiah Kelly (Caden Pierce gains possession)
|19:44
|EJ Jarvis blocks Caden Pierce's two point layup
|19:42
|August Mahoney defensive rebound
|19:18
|Bez Mbeng misses three point jump shot
|19:16
|Ryan Langborg defensive rebound
|19:03
|+2
|Ryan Langborg makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|18:36
|August Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|18:34
|Ryan Langborg defensive rebound
|18:18
|Keeshawn Kellman misses two point layup
|18:16
|John Poulakidas defensive rebound
|17:52
|John Poulakidas misses three point jump shot
|17:50
|Keeshawn Kellman defensive rebound
|17:33
|August Mahoney shooting foul (Ryan Langborg draws the foul)
|17:33
|+1
|Ryan Langborg makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-0
|17:33
|+1
|Ryan Langborg makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-0
|17:07
|August Mahoney turnover (bad pass) (Matt Allocco steals)
|16:44
|+2
|Tosan Evbuomwan makes two point layup
|6-0
|16:24
|August Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|16:22
|Zach Martini defensive rebound
|16:15
|+3
|Matt Allocco makes three point jump shot
|9-0
|16:00
|Isaiah Kelly misses two point layup
|15:58
|EJ Jarvis offensive rebound
|15:55
|EJ Jarvis misses two point layup
|15:54
|Tigers defensive rebound
|15:54
|TV timeout
|15:35
|Keeshawn Kellman misses two point jump shot
|15:33
|EJ Jarvis defensive rebound
|15:03
|Caden Pierce blocks EJ Jarvis's two point layup
|15:02
|EJ Jarvis offensive rebound
|15:02
|Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:45
|+3
|Tosan Evbuomwan makes three point jump shot (Xaivian Lee assists)
|12-0
|14:20
|+3
|August Mahoney makes three point jump shot (Matt Knowling assists)
|12-3
|14:00
|Tosan Evbuomwan misses two point jump shot
|13:58
|Matt Knowling defensive rebound
|13:43
|+2
|Matt Knowling makes two point jump shot
|12-5
|13:21
|Xaivian Lee misses three point jump shot
|13:19
|Tigers offensive rebound
|13:15
|Ryan Langborg misses three point jump shot
|13:13
|John Poulakidas defensive rebound
|13:13
|Caden Pierce personal foul
|12:48
|Ryan Langborg shooting foul (Bez Mbeng draws the foul)
|12:48
|+1
|Bez Mbeng makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-6
|12:48
|+1
|Bez Mbeng makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-7
|12:35
|Ryan Langborg misses three point jump shot
|12:33
|Danny Wolf defensive rebound
|12:17
|+2
|Danny Wolf makes two point layup (August Mahoney assists)
|12-9
|11:55
|Zach Martini misses three point jump shot
|11:53
|Bez Mbeng defensive rebound
|11:36
|Danny Wolf misses two point layup
|11:34
|Matt Allocco defensive rebound
|11:18
|John Poulakidas blocks Tosan Evbuomwan's two point layup
|11:16
|Bez Mbeng defensive rebound
|11:08
|+2
|August Mahoney makes two point layup
|12-11
|10:53
|Tosan Evbuomwan misses two point layup
|10:51
|Caden Pierce offensive rebound
|10:39
|+2
|Tosan Evbuomwan makes two point jump shot
|14-11
|10:39
|Matt Knowling shooting foul (Tosan Evbuomwan draws the foul)
|10:39
|TV timeout
|10:39
|+1
|Tosan Evbuomwan makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|15-11
|10:15
|Danny Wolf turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Langborg steals)
|10:02
|Keeshawn Kellman turnover (lost ball) (John Poulakidas steals)
|9:51
|+3
|Yassine Gharram makes three point jump shot (Matt Knowling assists)
|15-14
|9:26
|+2
|Keeshawn Kellman makes two point dunk (Tosan Evbuomwan assists)
|17-14
|9:09
|Bez Mbeng misses three point jump shot
|9:07
|John Poulakidas offensive rebound
|8:53
|+2
|Matt Knowling makes two point layup (Yassine Gharram assists)
|17-16
|8:32
|Ryan Langborg misses two point layup
|8:31
|Bez Mbeng defensive rebound
|8:31
|Keeshawn Kellman personal foul
|8:13
|Bez Mbeng misses two point jump shot
|8:11
|Zach Martini defensive rebound
|7:57
|+3
|Matt Allocco makes three point jump shot
|20-16
|7:33
|TV timeout
|7:27
|EJ Jarvis offensive foul
|7:27
|EJ Jarvis turnover (offensive foul)
|7:16
|Bez Mbeng blocks Xaivian Lee's two point layup
|7:14
|Isaiah Kelly defensive rebound
|7:03
|Yassine Gharram misses two point jump shot
|7:01
|Tosan Evbuomwan defensive rebound
|6:55
|Tosan Evbuomwan offensive foul
|6:55
|Tosan Evbuomwan turnover (offensive foul)
|6:42
|+2
|August Mahoney makes two point layup
|20-18
|6:20
|Xaivian Lee misses two point layup
|6:18
|Tosan Evbuomwan offensive rebound
|6:17
|EJ Jarvis blocks Tosan Evbuomwan's two point layup
|6:15
|August Mahoney defensive rebound
|6:06
|Isaiah Kelly misses two point layup
|6:04
|Caden Pierce defensive rebound
|5:49
|+3
|Matt Allocco makes three point jump shot (Caden Pierce assists)
|23-18
|5:31
|+2
|EJ Jarvis makes two point layup (August Mahoney assists)
|23-20
|5:15
|Caden Pierce turnover (bad pass)
|4:54
|Bez Mbeng misses two point layup
|4:52
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|4:52
|Keeshawn Kellman personal foul
|4:33
|+3
|August Mahoney makes three point jump shot (Matt Knowling assists)
|23-23
|3:58
|Ryan Langborg misses two point jump shot
|3:56
|Caden Pierce offensive rebound
|3:54
|Matt Allocco misses three point jump shot
|3:52
|August Mahoney defensive rebound
|3:29
|+2
|Matt Knowling makes two point layup
|23-25
|3:11
|+2
|Tosan Evbuomwan makes two point layup
|25-25
|3:09
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|3:09
|TV timeout
|2:50
|Caden Pierce blocks Matt Knowling's two point layup
|2:48
|Matt Allocco defensive rebound
|2:23
|Caden Pierce misses three point jump shot
|2:21
|Isaiah Kelly defensive rebound
|2:21
|Zach Martini personal foul
|1:38
|+2
|Matt Knowling makes two point layup (Isaiah Kelly assists)
|25-27
|1:31
|+3
|Caden Pierce makes three point jump shot (Ryan Langborg assists)
|28-27
|1:04
|Matt Allocco shooting foul (Matt Knowling draws the foul)
|1:04
|+1
|Matt Knowling makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-28
|1:04
|+1
|Matt Knowling makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-29
|0:37
|Zach Martini misses three point jump shot
|0:35
|Caden Pierce offensive rebound
|0:31
|+2
|Caden Pierce makes two point layup
|30-29
|0:26
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|0:07
|Bez Mbeng misses two point layup
|0:05
|Tosan Evbuomwan defensive rebound
|0:01
|+3
|Caden Pierce makes three point jump shot (Tosan Evbuomwan assists)
|33-29
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:47
|Bez Mbeng turnover (lost ball)
|19:19
|Ryan Langborg misses two point layup
|19:17
|Bez Mbeng defensive rebound
|18:53
|Caden Pierce shooting foul (EJ Jarvis draws the foul)
|18:53
|EJ Jarvis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:53
|+1
|EJ Jarvis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-30
|18:39
|+2
|Tosan Evbuomwan makes two point jump shot (Ryan Langborg assists)
|35-30
|18:22
|+3
|John Poulakidas makes three point jump shot (Bez Mbeng assists)
|35-33
|17:55
|Isaiah Kelly blocks Ryan Langborg's two point jump shot
|17:53
|John Poulakidas defensive rebound
|17:33
|EJ Jarvis offensive foul (Keeshawn Kellman draws the foul)
|17:33
|EJ Jarvis turnover (offensive foul)
|17:15
|+2
|Tosan Evbuomwan makes two point layup
|37-33
|17:15
|EJ Jarvis shooting foul (Tosan Evbuomwan draws the foul)
|17:15
|+1
|Tosan Evbuomwan makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|38-33
|17:05
|John Poulakidas misses three point jump shot
|17:03
|Zach Martini defensive rebound
|16:48
|+3
|Ryan Langborg makes three point jump shot
|41-33
|16:22
|+2
|Bez Mbeng makes two point layup
|41-35
|15:52
|+3
|Ryan Langborg makes three point jump shot (Tosan Evbuomwan assists)
|44-35
|15:33
|+3
|August Mahoney makes three point jump shot (Matt Knowling assists)
|44-38
|15:11
|Isaiah Kelly blocks Matt Allocco's two point layup
|15:09
|Matt Allocco offensive rebound
|15:04
|+3
|Zach Martini makes three point jump shot (Matt Allocco assists)
|47-38
|14:43
|Bez Mbeng misses three point jump shot
|14:41
|Caden Pierce defensive rebound
|14:26
|Tosan Evbuomwan turnover (lost ball) (Matt Knowling steals)
|14:20
|+3
|John Poulakidas makes three point jump shot (Bez Mbeng assists)
|47-41
|13:56
|+2
|Tosan Evbuomwan makes two point layup
|49-41
|13:26
|Isaiah Kelly misses three point jump shot
|13:24
|Caden Pierce defensive rebound
|13:02
|Tosan Evbuomwan misses three point jump shot
|13:00
|Bez Mbeng defensive rebound
|12:50
|Bez Mbeng misses two point layup
|12:48
|Caden Pierce defensive rebound
|12:39
|+2
|Tosan Evbuomwan makes two point jump shot (Ryan Langborg assists)
|51-41
|12:37
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|12:37
|TV timeout
|12:17
|Bez Mbeng misses three point jump shot
|12:15
|Tigers defensive rebound
|12:15
|TV timeout
|12:03
|Danny Wolf shooting foul (Keeshawn Kellman draws the foul)
|12:03
|Keeshawn Kellman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:03
|+1
|Keeshawn Kellman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-41
|11:51
|+2
|Matt Knowling makes two point layup
|52-43
|11:51
|Caden Pierce shooting foul (Matt Knowling draws the foul)
|11:51
|TV timeout
|11:51
|Matt Knowling misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:51
|Keeshawn Kellman defensive rebound
|11:32
|Blake Peters misses three point jump shot
|11:30
|Yassine Gharram defensive rebound
|11:11
|+2
|Matt Knowling makes two point jump shot
|52-45
|10:52
|Danny Wolf blocks Keeshawn Kellman's two point layup
|10:49
|Keeshawn Kellman offensive rebound
|10:45
|Zach Martini misses three point jump shot
|10:44
|Yassine Gharram defensive rebound
|10:27
|Blake Peters personal foul (Yassine Gharram draws the foul)
|10:24
|John Poulakidas misses three point jump shot
|10:22
|John Poulakidas offensive rebound
|10:21
|Zach Martini shooting foul (John Poulakidas draws the foul)
|10:21
|John Poulakidas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:21
|+1
|John Poulakidas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-46
|10:00
|Yassine Gharram personal foul (Matt Allocco draws the foul)
|9:56
|Matt Knowling shooting foul (Tosan Evbuomwan draws the foul)
|9:56
|+1
|Tosan Evbuomwan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-46
|9:56
|Tosan Evbuomwan misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:56
|Zach Martini offensive rebound
|9:46
|EJ Jarvis personal foul (Tosan Evbuomwan draws the foul)
|9:32
|Ryan Langborg misses three point jump shot
|9:30
|John Poulakidas defensive rebound
|9:13
|Bez Mbeng misses two point jump shot
|9:11
|Isaiah Kelly offensive rebound
|9:04
|+2
|Bez Mbeng makes two point layup
|53-48
|8:41
|+2
|Caden Pierce makes two point dunk (Tosan Evbuomwan assists)
|55-48
|8:18
|Matt Knowling offensive foul (Caden Pierce draws the foul)
|8:18
|Matt Knowling turnover (offensive foul)
|7:55
|Blake Peters misses three point jump shot
|7:53
|Yassine Gharram defensive rebound
|7:47
|Zach Martini shooting foul (Isaiah Kelly draws the foul)
|7:47
|TV timeout
|7:47
|+1
|Isaiah Kelly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-49
|7:47
|Isaiah Kelly misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:47
|Matt Allocco defensive rebound
|7:25
|+2
|Keeshawn Kellman makes two point dunk
|57-49
|6:53
|August Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|6:51
|Keeshawn Kellman defensive rebound
|6:24
|Matt Allocco misses two point layup
|6:22
|Bez Mbeng defensive rebound
|6:12
|Isaiah Kelly offensive foul (Keeshawn Kellman draws the foul)
|6:12
|Isaiah Kelly turnover (offensive foul)
|5:51
|Tosan Evbuomwan turnover (lost ball) (Bez Mbeng steals)
|5:47
|Ryan Langborg personal foul (Bez Mbeng draws the foul)
|5:42
|August Mahoney misses two point layup
|5:40
|EJ Jarvis offensive rebound
|5:39
|Ryan Langborg personal foul (EJ Jarvis draws the foul)
|5:39
|+1
|EJ Jarvis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-50
|5:39
|+1
|EJ Jarvis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-51
|5:17
|+2
|Ryan Langborg makes two point layup
|59-51
|4:58
|+2
|EJ Jarvis makes two point layup (Bez Mbeng assists)
|59-53
|4:30
|Zach Martini misses two point jump shot
|4:28
|Tosan Evbuomwan offensive rebound
|4:23
|Tosan Evbuomwan misses two point layup
|4:21
|EJ Jarvis defensive rebound
|4:19
|Bez Mbeng turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Langborg steals)
|3:49
|TV timeout
|3:48
|Caden Pierce misses two point layup
|3:46
|John Poulakidas defensive rebound
|3:30
|+3
|Bez Mbeng makes three point jump shot (Matt Knowling assists)
|59-56
|3:01
|+2
|Matt Allocco makes two point jump shot (Ryan Langborg assists)
|61-56
|2:52
|+2
|Bez Mbeng makes two point layup
|61-58
|2:52
|Matt Allocco shooting foul (Bez Mbeng draws the foul)
|2:52
|Bez Mbeng misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:52
|Caden Pierce defensive rebound
|2:25
|Caden Pierce misses three point jump shot
|2:23
|Matt Allocco offensive rebound
|2:21
|Ryan Langborg misses three point jump shot
|2:18
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|2:18
|Zach Martini personal foul (August Mahoney draws the foul)
|2:18
|August Mahoney misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:18
|Matt Allocco defensive rebound
|1:50
|John Poulakidas shooting foul (Matt Allocco draws the foul)
|1:50
|+1
|Matt Allocco makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-58
|1:50
|+1
|Matt Allocco makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-58
|1:46
|John Poulakidas misses three point jump shot
|1:44
|Tosan Evbuomwan defensive rebound
|1:19
|Matt Allocco misses two point jump shot
|1:17
|Caden Pierce offensive rebound
|1:14
|Bez Mbeng personal foul (Caden Pierce draws the foul)
|1:14
|+1
|Caden Pierce makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-58
|1:14
|+1
|Caden Pierce makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-58
|1:09
|Bez Mbeng misses two point jump shot
|1:07
|Caden Pierce defensive rebound
|0:58
|John Poulakidas personal foul (Tosan Evbuomwan draws the foul)
|0:58
|Tosan Evbuomwan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:58
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|0:58
|+1
|Tosan Evbuomwan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-58
|0:52
|Caden Pierce personal foul (Bez Mbeng draws the foul)
|0:52
|+1
|Bez Mbeng makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-59
|0:52
|+1
|Bez Mbeng makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-60
|0:48
|Bez Mbeng personal foul (Xaivian Lee draws the foul)
|0:48
|+1
|Xaivian Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|67-60
|0:48
|+1
|Xaivian Lee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-60
|0:43
|Keeshawn Kellman personal foul (Bez Mbeng draws the foul)
|0:43
|+1
|Bez Mbeng makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|68-61
|0:43
|+1
|Bez Mbeng makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-62
|0:42
|Yassine Gharram personal foul (Ryan Langborg draws the foul)
|0:42
|+1
|Ryan Langborg makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-62
|0:42
|Ryan Langborg misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:42
|August Mahoney defensive rebound
|0:35
|Bez Mbeng offensive foul (Matt Allocco draws the foul)
|0:35
|Bez Mbeng turnover (offensive foul)
|0:35
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|0:34
|John Poulakidas personal foul (Xaivian Lee draws the foul)
|0:34
|+1
|Xaivian Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-62
|0:34
|+1
|Xaivian Lee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-62
|0:26
|John Poulakidas misses three point jump shot
|0:24
|Matt Allocco defensive rebound
|0:22
|EJ Jarvis personal foul (Matt Allocco draws the foul)
|0:22
|+1
|Matt Allocco makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|72-62
|0:22
|+1
|Matt Allocco makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|73-62
|0:17
|+3
|Bez Mbeng makes three point jump shot
|73-65
|0:14
|John Poulakidas personal foul (Ryan Langborg draws the foul)
|0:14
|Ryan Langborg misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:14
|+1
|Ryan Langborg makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|74-65
|0:08
|Bez Mbeng misses three point jump shot
|0:06
|Tigers defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|74
|Field Goals
|22-50 (44.0%)
|23-57 (40.4%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|9-23 (39.1%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|19-24 (79.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|36
|Offensive
|6
|10
|Defensive
|24
|22
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|12
|11
|Steals
|3
|3
|Blocks
|7
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|5
|Fouls
|20
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Mbeng G
|10.2 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|3.2 APG
|44.7 FG%
|
00
|. Evbuomwan F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Mbeng G
|18 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|T. Evbuomwan F
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|44.0
|FG%
|40.4
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|39.1
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|79.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Mbeng
|18
|6
|3
|5/16
|2/7
|6/7
|3
|39
|1
|1
|3
|0
|6
|A. Mahoney
|13
|4
|2
|5/9
|3/6
|0/1
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Poulakidas
|7
|7
|0
|2/7
|2/7
|1/2
|4
|36
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|E. Jarvis
|7
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|3/4
|5
|21
|0
|2
|2
|3
|2
|I. Kelly
|1
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|21
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Knowling
|14
|1
|5
|6/7
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Y. Gharram
|3
|3
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Wolf
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|T. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Basa-Ama
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Buyukhanli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Kolaja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Molloy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Townsend
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Arlington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Cotton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Feinberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|30
|12
|22/50
|8/22
|13/19
|20
|200
|3
|7
|9
|6
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Evbuomwan
|21
|5
|4
|8/14
|1/2
|4/6
|1
|38
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|M. Allocco
|15
|7
|1
|4/8
|3/4
|4/4
|2
|39
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|R. Langborg
|14
|2
|4
|4/12
|2/6
|4/6
|3
|35
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Pierce
|12
|10
|1
|4/8
|2/4
|2/2
|4
|37
|0
|2
|1
|4
|6
|K. Kellman
|5
|4
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Lee
|4
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z. Martini
|3
|4
|0
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|4
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|B. Peters
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Adebayo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gakwasi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Byriel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Austin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kiszka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. O'Connell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|32
|11
|23/57
|9/23
|19/24
|18
|200
|3
|2
|5
|10
|22