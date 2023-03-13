Colorado, Seton Hall eager to get going in NIT
Colorado, Seton Hall eager to get going in NIT
Whether it's to give older players a final round of applause or allow a young team the chance to grow, coaches for Seton Hall and Colorado both say they're "excited" to participate in the National Invitation Tournament.
The 17-win teams will meet Tuesday night in Boulder, Colo., with Colorado entering the contest as a No. 3 seed.
Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle talked about "an opportunity for young players to grow and continue to develop."
"I look at Xavier, who won (the NIT) last year, and now they're a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament (this season). And they've got a lot of the players they had on that team back. I'm excited that we're in it."
Colorado (17-16) finished eighth in the Pac-12 during the regular season, then, without its second-leading scorer, lost 80-69 to powerhouse UCLA in the quarterfinals of the conference tourney.
Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway is also enthusiastic, although wary of making the trip from New Jersey to Colorado on a day's notice.
"We're excited to keep playing for the seniors and all of us. It's a blessing to lace them up and let these guys showcase their talent on a different stage, in front of a different audience," Holloway told the Asbury Park Press.
"In a perfect world, if they're going to send us there, they'd let us play Wednesday so we have a day to get used to the altitude. This is not going to be an easy trip."
The Pirates (17-15) finished the regular season tied for sixth in the Big East, then fell 66-65 to DePaul in the first round of the conference tournament.
Seton Hall's top two scorers are seniors, although only 2.9 points per game separate leading scorer Al-Amir Dawes and fourth-best scorer Dre Davis.
In his first season at Seton Hall after three at Clemson, Dawes, a Newark, N.J., native, is averaging 12.6 points. Forward Tyrese Samuel finished at 10.9 points on 55.5 percent shooting from the floor and added 5.8 rebounds per game.
Colorado's scoring load is more top-heavy. Junior forward Tristan da Silva averaged 16.0 points, easily a career high, and 4.9 rebounds. He has made 50.6 percent of his shots from the field, including 40.2 percent of his 3-point attempts.
Sophomore guard KJ Simpson was right behind da Silva at 15.9 points and 4.3 boards per game. However, he missed the Buffaloes' past three games with mononucleosis and was to be reevaluated on Monday.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Seton Hall 17-15
|68.5 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|12.2 APG
|2 Colorado 17-16
|70.0 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|13.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Dawes
|32
|31.3
|12.6
|2.6
|1.7
|1.10
|0.10
|2.1
|39.7
|38.7
|82.7
|0.4
|2.3
|T. Samuel
|32
|23.6
|10.9
|5.8
|0.8
|1.10
|0.80
|1.5
|55.5
|26.7
|64.0
|2.2
|3.6
|K. Richmond
|27
|27.6
|10.1
|5.2
|4.1
|2.00
|0.30
|2.2
|41.7
|44.4
|69.3
|0.6
|4.6
|D. Davis
|22
|18.8
|9.7
|3.4
|0.7
|0.50
|0.40
|1.7
|53.2
|42.9
|85.7
|0.9
|2.5
|K. Ndefo
|32
|26.2
|8.1
|5.2
|1.4
|1.00
|1.90
|2.1
|51.6
|20.8
|64.1
|1.6
|3.6
|F. Odukale
|31
|27.3
|7.3
|4.4
|2.3
|1.70
|0.40
|1.8
|44.3
|29.5
|50.5
|0.9
|3.5
|T. Jackson
|29
|14.5
|6.5
|2.2
|0.2
|0.20
|0.30
|1.0
|46.8
|37.5
|70.0
|0.8
|1.4
|J. Harris
|32
|22.5
|4.3
|1.4
|1.1
|0.60
|0.00
|0.7
|28.9
|23.0
|74.2
|0.4
|1
|T. Davis
|31
|13.4
|2.9
|2.8
|0.6
|0.70
|0.10
|0.7
|32.3
|11.1
|68.2
|1.1
|1.7
|J. Sanders
|21
|9.1
|2.4
|1.1
|0.4
|0.00
|0.10
|0.6
|37.0
|33.3
|80.0
|0.3
|0.8
|E. Muhammad
|10
|1.9
|0.4
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.1
|D. Gabriel
|10
|1.6
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|J. Mercado
|8
|1.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Harris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Yetna
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|32
|0.0
|68.5
|38.5
|12.2
|8.30
|4.40
|14.0
|44.2
|32.8
|68.1
|10.6
|24.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. da Silva
|33
|30.6
|16.0
|4.9
|1.3
|1.30
|0.40
|2.0
|50.6
|40.2
|74.5
|1.3
|3.6
|K. Simpson
|29
|31.8
|15.9
|4.3
|3.8
|1.50
|0.20
|2.6
|39.6
|27.6
|81.7
|0.8
|3.5
|J. Hadley
|22
|25.6
|8.0
|5.9
|1.3
|1.10
|0.50
|1.1
|52.5
|0.0
|55.8
|2.4
|3.5
|J. Hammond III
|33
|19.8
|6.8
|2.2
|1.9
|0.80
|0.10
|1.7
|39.8
|33.3
|83.6
|0.5
|1.6
|L. O'Brien
|31
|22.1
|6.0
|5.4
|0.9
|0.70
|0.40
|0.9
|42.9
|30.7
|68.4
|1.6
|3.7
|J. Ruffin
|24
|14.6
|6.0
|2.4
|0.8
|0.50
|0.10
|0.8
|42.2
|35.8
|87.5
|0.2
|2.2
|N. Clifford
|33
|21.7
|5.9
|3.9
|1.5
|0.70
|0.60
|1.7
|37.4
|27.8
|51.2
|0.9
|3
|J. Gabbidon
|25
|17.6
|4.8
|1.9
|1.1
|0.80
|0.40
|1.0
|40.4
|28.9
|70.7
|0.4
|1.4
|L. Lovering
|32
|22.7
|4.4
|4.6
|0.9
|0.60
|0.90
|1.7
|54.3
|0.0
|40.3
|1.9
|2.7
|E. Wright
|33
|14.6
|3.5
|2.0
|0.8
|0.50
|0.20
|0.7
|36.5
|30.4
|60.0
|0.4
|1.5
|Q. Allen
|10
|4.3
|1.8
|0.4
|0.1
|0.10
|0.60
|0.1
|29.2
|20.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.3
|C. Mains
|3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Miller Jr.
|5
|1.4
|0.0
|0.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|Total
|33
|0.0
|70.0
|41.1
|13.0
|7.60
|3.60
|13.4
|43.4
|31.9
|69.3
|11.2
|26.1
-
16SEMO
16TXCC0
0156 O/U
-3.5
6:40pm TRU
-
HOFS
1RUTG0
0139.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESPU
-
TOL
2MICH0
0162.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP2
-
USM
4UAB0
0155 O/U
-8.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
NOVA
2LIB0
0136 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESP2
-
YALE
3VAN0
0146.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESPU
-
11PITT
11MSST0
0133 O/U
-2.5
9:10pm TRU
-
BRAD
3WISC0
0127 O/U
-3
9:30pm ESPN
-
EWU
4WSU0
0147.5 O/U
-10.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
HALL
2COLO0
0135 O/U
-4
11:00pm ESP2