No. 1 seed Kansas cruises past Howard with Self still absent
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Jalen Wilson had 20 points and seven rebounds for No. 1 seed and defending national champion Kansas, which allowed absent and recovering coach Bill Self to rest during an easy 96-68 victory over Howard on Thursday in a West Region first round game.
Self is still recovering from a recent heart procedure.
Gradey Dick had 19 points and 11 rebounds in the freshman’s first NCAA Tournament game. K.J. Adams Jr. scored 13 points and Dajuan Harris Jr. added 11 points for the Jayhawks (28-7), who will play the winner of the Arkansas against Illinois game in the second round on Saturday.
Kansas, which has won 16 consecutive first round games, is trying to become the first repeat NCAA winner in 16 years.
Shy Odom had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bison (22-13), who were making the program's first tournament appearance since 1992.
The Jayhawks started their NCAA-record 33rd consecutive tournament appearance with assistant coach Norm Roberts running the show - a strange sight without Self shouting orders from the bench. The 60-year-old Self, who's in his 20th season at Kansas, underwent a standard heart procedure to treat blocked arteries in his heart last week that prevented him from coaching in the Big 12 Tournament.
The Jayhawks lost in the Big 12 title game to Texas, but their 15-6 record in Quad 1 games that the NCAA categorizes for selection criteria was unmatched in the country by a new-look team that lost most of its best players from last year's championships squad.
Kansas is not that deep, but the Jayhawks move and share the ball at a dizzying pace that was ultimately too much for the Bison to keep up with.
Howard took the lead five times in the second half, but Kansas always snapped back - often with a well-placed hand in a passing lane for a steal and a fast-break finish. Then there were the alley-oops, with Harris and Kevin McCullar Jr. each delivering a textbook lob off the drive to Ernest Udeh Jr. for a rim-jarring dunk in the first half. Harris found Adams for one, too.
Howard's rare appearance on the big stage came exactly five years after UMBC's takedown of Virginia, the only time a No. 16 seed has ever beaten a No. 1. The Bison were the 149th team to try.
Wearing their Black History Month jerseys with green trim and a red script “The Mecca” on the front - in reference to Howard's nickname as the country's most prominent historically Black university - the Bison took the court with plenty of confidence.
Elijah Hawkins hit an early 3-pointer and pointed a finger to his forearm to signal ice in his veins. Kobe Dickson flexed his right arm after muscling in a layup.
Coach Kenneth Blakeney, whose team went 4-29 in his first season in 2019-20, subbed hockey style in the first half with five-man units to keep his team fresh. The Bison's game against Kentucky in November - a 95-63 loss - gave them a taste of this level of competition, but the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champions weren't able to match the speed and athleticism the Jayhawks boast.
The Jayhawks won the regular season title in a stacked conference, a testament to Self's acumen and the versatility of this team led by the Big 12 Player of the Year in Wilson, a rising star in Dick, the Texas Tech transfer McCullar and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in the point guard Harris.
DEEP RECORD
Dick went 7 for 13 from the floor and 3 for 5 from 3-point range to set the Kansas freshman record for made 3-pointers in a season, besting Jeff Boschee.
PROUD ALUM
Blakeney raved at his news conference on Wednesday about the rich and fascinating history at Howard, reeling off a list of famous alumni that includes Vice President Kamala Harris, class of 1986. She watched the game with her husband from a suite at Wells Fargo Arena. When she was shown on the video board, the boos - Kansas is a Republican-leaning state, after all - drowned out the applause.
EYES UP
Dick was startled by a sudden roar from the crowd a split-second after he swished a free throw late in the first half. What was the big deal? The end of the Furman-Virginia game was on the video board above the court, and J.P. Pegues had just hit a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left to give the underdog Paladins the lead. Another outcry came when No. 13 seed Furman sealed the victory, a less-disruptive reaction because it was during timeout.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Jordan Wood vs. KJ Adams Jr. (Bison gains possession)
|19:31
|Elijah Hawkins misses two point layup
|19:29
|Bison offensive rebound
|19:26
|Jordan Wood misses three point jump shot
|19:24
|Gradey Dick defensive rebound
|19:10
|+2
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes two point jump shot (Gradey Dick assists)
|0-2
|18:51
|+2
|Steve Settle III makes two point dunk (Elijah Hawkins assists)
|2-2
|18:34
|Kevin McCullar Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Hawkins steals)
|18:34
|Jayhawks 30 second timeout
|18:25
|Marcus Dockery misses three point jump shot
|18:23
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|18:15
|+3
|Jalen Wilson makes three point jump shot (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|2-5
|18:01
|+2
|Shy Odom makes two point layup (Elijah Hawkins assists)
|4-5
|18:01
|Gradey Dick shooting foul (Shy Odom draws the foul)
|18:01
|+1
|Shy Odom makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|5-5
|17:35
|Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
|17:33
|Jalen Wilson offensive rebound
|17:23
|Gradey Dick misses two point jump shot
|17:21
|Jordan Wood defensive rebound
|17:02
|Jordan Wood misses two point jump shot
|17:00
|Shy Odom offensive rebound
|16:55
|+3
|Elijah Hawkins makes three point jump shot (Shy Odom assists)
|8-5
|16:39
|Steve Settle III personal foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
|16:32
|+2
|Jalen Wilson makes two point layup
|8-7
|16:16
|Marcus Dockery turnover (bad pass) (Gradey Dick steals)
|16:11
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses two point layup
|16:09
|Jayhawks offensive rebound
|15:58
|KJ Adams Jr. misses two point jump shot
|15:56
|Gradey Dick offensive rebound
|15:53
|+2
|Gradey Dick makes two point layup
|8-9
|15:51
|Jordan Wood offensive foul (KJ Adams Jr. draws the foul)
|15:51
|Jordan Wood turnover (offensive foul)
|15:51
|TV timeout
|15:30
|Jelani Williams personal foul (Gradey Dick draws the foul)
|15:21
|Gradey Dick misses two point jump shot
|15:19
|Kobe Dickson defensive rebound
|15:10
|Ose Okojie misses three point jump shot
|15:08
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|15:04
|+2
|Dajuan Harris Jr. makes two point layup (Kevin McCullar Jr. assists)
|8-11
|14:43
|Jelani Williams misses two point jump shot
|14:41
|Gradey Dick defensive rebound
|14:28
|Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
|14:26
|Kobe Dickson defensive rebound
|14:17
|+2
|Kobe Dickson makes two point layup (Ose Okojie assists)
|10-11
|14:06
|Jelani Williams personal foul (Gradey Dick draws the foul)
|13:56
|KJ Adams Jr. misses two point jump shot
|13:54
|Ose Okojie defensive rebound
|13:25
|Bryce Harris turnover (lost ball) (Kevin McCullar Jr. steals)
|13:20
|+2
|Jalen Wilson makes two point layup (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|10-13
|12:50
|KJ Adams Jr. blocks Ose Okojie's two point layup
|12:48
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|12:48
|Khalil Robinson shooting foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)
|12:48
|+1
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-14
|12:48
|+1
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-15
|12:31
|Ernest Udeh Jr. personal foul
|12:23
|+3
|Steve Settle III makes three point jump shot (Shy Odom assists)
|13-15
|12:06
|+2
|Ernest Udeh Jr. makes two point alley-oop dunk (Kevin McCullar Jr. assists)
|13-17
|11:46
|Jordan Wood misses three point jump shot
|11:44
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|11:38
|+2
|Jalen Wilson makes two point layup (Kevin McCullar Jr. assists)
|13-19
|11:28
|Jalen Wilson shooting foul (Shy Odom draws the foul)
|11:28
|TV timeout
|11:28
|+1
|Shy Odom makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-19
|11:28
|+1
|Shy Odom makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-19
|11:20
|Gradey Dick misses three point jump shot
|11:18
|Marcus Dockery defensive rebound
|10:57
|+2
|Elijah Hawkins makes two point running jump shot
|17-19
|10:41
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses two point layup
|10:39
|Steve Settle III defensive rebound
|10:35
|+3
|Marcus Dockery makes three point jump shot (Elijah Hawkins assists)
|20-19
|10:10
|+2
|Ernest Udeh Jr. makes two point alley-oop dunk (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|20-21
|9:58
|Elijah Hawkins turnover (lost ball) (Dajuan Harris Jr. steals)
|9:48
|+3
|Joseph Yesufu makes three point jump shot (Gradey Dick assists)
|20-24
|9:46
|Bison 30 second timeout
|9:22
|+2
|Steve Settle III makes two point layup
|22-24
|8:59
|Steve Settle III blocks Jalen Wilson's two point layup
|8:57
|Jalen Wilson offensive rebound
|8:53
|Gradey Dick turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Dockery steals)
|8:48
|+2
|Elijah Hawkins makes two point layup (Marcus Dockery assists)
|24-24
|8:29
|Jalen Wilson misses two point jump shot
|8:27
|Kevin McCullar Jr. offensive rebound
|8:23
|+2
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes two point tip layup
|24-26
|8:15
|+3
|Steve Settle III makes three point jump shot (Elijah Hawkins assists)
|27-26
|7:53
|+3
|Gradey Dick makes three point jump shot (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|27-29
|7:25
|Jordan Wood turnover (bad pass)
|7:25
|TV timeout
|7:10
|Jalen Wilson offensive foul (Kobe Dickson draws the foul)
|7:10
|Jalen Wilson turnover (offensive foul)
|6:50
|+3
|Bryce Harris makes three point jump shot (Jelani Williams assists)
|30-29
|6:32
|+2
|KJ Adams Jr. makes two point dunk (Bobby Pettiford Jr. assists)
|30-31
|6:19
|Bryce Harris turnover (bad pass) (KJ Adams Jr. steals)
|6:15
|Kevin McCullar Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jelani Williams steals)
|6:08
|+2
|Ose Okojie makes two point layup (Bryce Harris assists)
|32-31
|5:55
|+2
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes two point jump shot
|32-33
|5:45
|Jelani Williams misses three point jump shot
|5:43
|Bryce Harris offensive rebound
|5:36
|Bryce Harris turnover (bad pass) (Gradey Dick steals)
|5:33
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. misses two point layup
|5:31
|Gradey Dick offensive rebound
|5:30
|Gradey Dick misses two point layup
|5:28
|Jelani Williams defensive rebound
|5:28
|Kevin McCullar Jr. blocks Jelani Williams's two point jump shot
|5:27
|Bryce Harris offensive rebound
|5:27
|Kevin McCullar Jr. shooting foul (Bryce Harris draws the foul)
|5:27
|+1
|Bryce Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-33
|5:27
|Bryce Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:27
|Jayhawks defensive rebound
|5:03
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses two point jump shot
|5:01
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. offensive rebound
|4:58
|Shy Odom shooting foul (Bobby Pettiford Jr. draws the foul)
|4:58
|+1
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-34
|4:58
|+1
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-35
|4:41
|Steve Settle III misses two point layup
|4:39
|Gradey Dick defensive rebound
|4:36
|+2
|KJ Adams Jr. makes two point dunk (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|33-37
|4:24
|Kevin McCullar Jr. shooting foul (Shy Odom draws the foul)
|4:24
|Shy Odom misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:24
|+1
|Shy Odom makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-37
|4:15
|Dajuan Harris Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Wood steals)
|4:08
|Jordan Wood misses three point jump shot
|4:06
|Gradey Dick defensive rebound
|3:52
|+3
|Gradey Dick makes three point jump shot
|34-40
|3:30
|Elijah Hawkins turnover (bad pass) (Dajuan Harris Jr. steals)
|3:24
|Gradey Dick misses two point layup
|3:22
|Jalen Wilson offensive rebound
|3:20
|+2
|Jalen Wilson makes two point putback layup
|34-42
|2:52
|Elijah Hawkins misses two point jump shot
|2:50
|Dajuan Harris Jr. defensive rebound
|2:45
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses two point layup
|2:44
|KJ Adams Jr. offensive rebound
|2:44
|KJ Adams Jr. misses two point tip layup
|2:42
|Bison defensive rebound
|2:42
|TV timeout
|2:19
|+2
|Shy Odom makes two point layup
|36-42
|2:19
|KJ Adams Jr. shooting foul (Shy Odom draws the foul)
|2:19
|+1
|Shy Odom makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|37-42
|2:05
|Elijah Hawkins shooting foul (KJ Adams Jr. draws the foul)
|2:05
|+1
|KJ Adams Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-43
|2:05
|+1
|KJ Adams Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-44
|1:39
|Shy Odom misses two point layup
|1:37
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|1:33
|+2
|Gradey Dick makes two point layup
|37-46
|1:23
|Jelani Williams misses two point jump shot
|1:21
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|1:15
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:13
|Shy Odom defensive rebound
|1:08
|Marcus Dockery misses three point jump shot
|1:06
|Jelani Williams offensive rebound
|0:58
|Jelani Williams misses two point layup
|0:58
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. defensive rebound
|0:58
|Dajuan Harris Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Steve Settle III steals)
|0:53
|Jelani Williams turnover (lost ball) (Bobby Pettiford Jr. steals)
|0:49
|Steve Settle III shooting foul (Gradey Dick draws the foul)
|0:49
|+1
|Gradey Dick makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-47
|0:49
|+1
|Gradey Dick makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-48
|0:41
|KJ Adams Jr. personal foul (Elijah Hawkins draws the foul)
|0:41
|Elijah Hawkins misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:41
|Gradey Dick defensive rebound
|0:36
|Jayhawks 30 second timeout
|0:14
|Gradey Dick misses three point jump shot
|0:12
|Dajuan Harris Jr. offensive rebound
|0:07
|+2
|Dajuan Harris Jr. makes two point layup
|37-50
|0:01
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. personal foul (Elijah Hawkins draws the foul)
|0:01
|Elijah Hawkins misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:01
|Shy Odom offensive rebound
|0:01
|Shy Odom misses two point tip layup
|0:00
|Jayhawks defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:40
|+3
|Dajuan Harris Jr. makes three point jump shot (KJ Adams Jr. assists)
|37-53
|19:19
|+3
|Marcus Dockery makes three point jump shot (Elijah Hawkins assists)
|40-53
|18:59
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses two point jump shot
|18:57
|KJ Adams Jr. offensive rebound
|18:57
|+2
|KJ Adams Jr. makes two point putback layup
|40-55
|18:57
|Shy Odom shooting foul (KJ Adams Jr. draws the foul)
|18:57
|KJ Adams Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|18:57
|Shy Odom defensive rebound
|18:46
|+2
|Shy Odom makes two point layup (Marcus Dockery assists)
|42-55
|18:27
|Steve Settle III shooting foul (KJ Adams Jr. draws the foul)
|18:27
|+1
|KJ Adams Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-56
|18:27
|KJ Adams Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:27
|Jordan Wood defensive rebound
|18:16
|KJ Adams Jr. blocks Shy Odom's two point jump shot
|18:14
|KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound
|18:05
|KJ Adams Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
|18:03
|Jordan Wood defensive rebound
|17:59
|Elijah Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|17:57
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|17:44
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:42
|Elijah Hawkins defensive rebound
|17:27
|Elijah Hawkins turnover (bad pass) (Gradey Dick steals)
|17:22
|Jalen Wilson misses two point layup
|17:20
|Gradey Dick offensive rebound
|17:18
|+2
|Gradey Dick makes two point putback layup
|42-58
|17:06
|Marcus Dockery misses three point jump shot
|17:04
|Shy Odom offensive rebound
|17:02
|+2
|Shy Odom makes two point putback dunk
|44-58
|16:43
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses two point jump shot
|16:41
|Shy Odom defensive rebound
|16:31
|+2
|Shy Odom makes two point layup (Elijah Hawkins assists)
|46-58
|16:06
|Kevin McCullar Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Steve Settle III steals)
|15:59
|Steve Settle III misses three point jump shot
|15:57
|Shy Odom offensive rebound
|15:51
|Marcus Dockery misses three point jump shot
|15:49
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|15:45
|+2
|KJ Adams Jr. makes two point layup (Kevin McCullar Jr. assists)
|46-60
|15:37
|Steve Settle III misses two point layup
|15:35
|Shy Odom offensive rebound
|15:35
|KJ Adams Jr. personal foul (Shy Odom draws the foul)
|15:35
|TV timeout
|15:21
|Ernest Udeh Jr. blocks Jelani Williams's two point layup
|15:19
|Dajuan Harris Jr. defensive rebound
|15:14
|+2
|Jalen Wilson makes two point layup (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|46-62
|15:02
|+2
|Kobe Dickson makes two point hook shot
|48-62
|14:35
|Bryce Harris personal foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)
|14:16
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses two point jump shot
|14:14
|Ose Okojie defensive rebound
|14:05
|Jelani Williams misses three point jump shot
|14:03
|Jayhawks defensive rebound
|13:50
|+2
|Dajuan Harris Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
|48-64
|13:33
|Bryce Harris turnover (bad pass)
|13:19
|Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
|13:17
|Khalil Robinson defensive rebound
|13:07
|+2
|Jelani Williams makes two point driving layup
|50-64
|12:47
|Bryce Harris personal foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
|12:40
|Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
|12:38
|Gradey Dick offensive rebound
|12:35
|+2
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes two point dunk (Gradey Dick assists)
|50-66
|12:27
|Ernest Udeh Jr. personal foul (Shy Odom draws the foul)
|12:20
|+2
|Jelani Williams makes two point layup (Elijah Hawkins assists)
|52-66
|12:07
|+3
|Gradey Dick makes three point jump shot (Kevin McCullar Jr. assists)
|52-69
|11:47
|Shy Odom misses two point layup
|11:45
|KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound
|11:43
|Kevin McCullar Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|11:43
|TV timeout
|11:40
|Marcus Dockery misses three point jump shot
|11:38
|Bison offensive rebound
|11:38
|Elijah Hawkins turnover (bad pass)
|11:16
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:14
|Gradey Dick offensive rebound
|11:11
|+2
|Gradey Dick makes two point putback dunk
|52-71
|11:01
|Elijah Hawkins misses three point stepback jump shot
|10:59
|Marcus Dockery offensive rebound
|10:52
|Elijah Hawkins turnover (bad pass)
|10:33
|KJ Adams Jr. misses two point jump shot
|10:31
|Elijah Hawkins defensive rebound
|10:08
|Elijah Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|10:06
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|9:54
|Jelani Williams personal foul (Gradey Dick draws the foul)
|9:48
|+2
|Dajuan Harris Jr. makes two point layup
|52-73
|9:35
|+2
|Jordan Wood makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|54-73
|9:18
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses two point layup
|9:16
|Steve Settle III defensive rebound
|9:08
|Steve Settle III turnover (bad pass) (Kevin McCullar Jr. steals)
|9:02
|Dajuan Harris Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Hawkins steals)
|8:57
|Marcus Dockery misses three point jump shot
|8:55
|Jelani Williams offensive rebound
|8:50
|Elijah Hawkins turnover (lost ball) (Dajuan Harris Jr. steals)
|8:43
|Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
|8:41
|Jordan Wood defensive rebound
|8:37
|Elijah Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|8:35
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|8:27
|+2
|Ernest Udeh Jr. makes two point dunk (Gradey Dick assists)
|54-75
|8:25
|Bison 30 second timeout
|8:25
|TV timeout
|8:06
|+3
|Marcus Dockery makes three point jump shot (Khalil Robinson assists)
|57-75
|7:40
|+3
|Joseph Yesufu makes three point jump shot
|57-78
|7:25
|Marcus Dockery misses three point jump shot
|7:23
|Jayhawks defensive rebound
|7:22
|TV timeout
|7:10
|Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot
|7:08
|Steve Settle III defensive rebound
|6:52
|+3
|Steve Settle III makes three point jump shot (Jordan Wood assists)
|60-78
|6:34
|+2
|Joseph Yesufu makes two point layup (KJ Adams Jr. assists)
|60-80
|6:18
|Bryce Harris misses three point jump shot
|6:16
|Gradey Dick defensive rebound
|5:59
|Shy Odom shooting foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
|5:59
|+1
|Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-81
|5:59
|+1
|Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-82
|5:43
|Steve Settle III misses three point jump shot
|5:41
|Jayhawks defensive rebound
|5:12
|+2
|KJ Adams Jr. makes two point alley-oop dunk (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|60-84
|4:46
|+3
|Elijah Hawkins makes three point jump shot (Shy Odom assists)
|63-84
|4:14
|Dajuan Harris Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|4:03
|Jordan Wood misses three point jump shot
|4:01
|Bison offensive rebound
|4:00
|TV timeout
|3:58
|Steve Settle III turnover (bad pass) (Dajuan Harris Jr. steals)
|3:53
|+2
|Jalen Wilson makes two point layup
|63-86
|3:42
|Elijah Hawkins turnover (bad pass) (Joseph Yesufu steals)
|3:31
|+3
|Jalen Wilson makes three point jump shot (Gradey Dick assists)
|63-89
|3:28
|Bison 60 second timeout
|3:18
|+3
|Marcus Dockery makes three point jump shot (Elijah Hawkins assists)
|66-89
|3:08
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. turnover (out of bounds) (Marcus Dockery steals)
|2:53
|+2
|Elijah Hawkins makes two point layup
|68-89
|2:40
|+2
|Ernest Udeh Jr. makes two point alley-oop dunk (Joseph Yesufu assists)
|68-91
|2:25
|Steve Settle III misses three point jump shot
|2:23
|Jayhawks defensive rebound
|2:10
|Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot
|2:08
|Kobe Dickson defensive rebound
|1:54
|Kobe Dickson turnover (bad pass) (Bobby Pettiford Jr. steals)
|1:48
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|1:33
|Zuby Ejiofor blocks Thomas Weaver's two point layup
|1:31
|Jayhawks defensive rebound
|1:13
|+3
|Zach Clemence makes three point jump shot (Joseph Yesufu assists)
|68-94
|0:58
|Zach Clemence blocks Talin Lewis's two point layup
|0:56
|Joseph Yesufu defensive rebound
|0:50
|Zach Clemence misses three point jump shot
|0:48
|Freedom Rhames defensive rebound
|0:36
|Ayodele Taiwo misses two point jump shot
|0:34
|Zuby Ejiofor defensive rebound
|0:19
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. misses two point layup
|0:17
|Zuby Ejiofor offensive rebound
|0:17
|+2
|Zuby Ejiofor makes two point putback dunk
|68-96
|0:01
|Michael Jankovich blocks Freedom Rhames's two point jump shot
|0:00
|Jayhawks defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|96
|Field Goals
|26-67 (38.8%)
|38-73 (52.1%)
|3-Pointers
|10-32 (31.3%)
|9-22 (40.9%)
|Free Throws
|6-10 (60.0%)
|11-13 (84.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|44
|Offensive
|10
|14
|Defensive
|21
|23
|Team
|4
|7
|Assists
|18
|22
|Steals
|8
|13
|Blocks
|1
|7
|Turnovers
|18
|12
|Fouls
|14
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|38.8
|FG%
|52.1
|
|
|31.3
|3PT FG%
|40.9
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|84.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Odom
|15
|8
|3
|5/9
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3
|S. Settle III
|13
|3
|0
|5/10
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|30
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|E. Hawkins
|12
|2
|8
|5/11
|2/6
|0/2
|1
|27
|2
|0
|7
|0
|2
|M. Dockery
|12
|2
|2
|4/11
|4/11
|0/0
|0
|28
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Wood
|2
|4
|1
|1/6
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|25
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Harris
|4
|2
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|10
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|J. Williams
|4
|3
|1
|2/9
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|16
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|K. Dickson
|4
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|O. Okojie
|2
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Stewart
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Taiwo
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Rhames
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Lewis
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Robinson
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Weaver
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Roberson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|31
|18
|26/67
|10/32
|6/10
|14
|201
|8
|1
|18
|10
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wilson
|20
|7
|0
|8/16
|2/7
|2/2
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|G. Dick
|19
|11
|5
|7/13
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|32
|3
|0
|1
|5
|6
|K. Adams Jr.
|13
|4
|2
|5/10
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|28
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|D. Harris Jr.
|11
|3
|7
|5/13
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|35
|4
|0
|4
|1
|2
|K. McCullar Jr.
|10
|7
|5
|4/7
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|25
|2
|1
|4
|1
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Udeh Jr.
|8
|0
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J. Yesufu
|8
|1
|2
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Z. Clemence
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B. Pettiford Jr.
|2
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|15
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Z. Ejiofor
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|M. Jankovich
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D. Wilhite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McCarthy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Cuffe Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Evers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|96
|37
|22
|38/73
|9/22
|11/13
|11
|198
|13
|7
|12
|14
|23
