Arizona vying for tournament redemption, starting vs. Princeton
Azuolas Tubelis has been Arizona's best player all season, but the junior big man has some unfinished business in the NCAA Tournament as the second-seeded Wildcats take on No. 15 seed Princeton in the South region's first round Thursday in Sacramento, Calif.
Tubelis is on pace to become the seventh player to lead the Pac-12 in scoring (19.8) and rebounding (9.3), and he is coming off a double-double in a win against UCLA that gave Arizona (28-6) its second consecutive conference tournament title.
What he is sure to hear plenty of this week is how he performed in last season's NCAA tourney, which ended for Arizona in the Sweet 16.
In the final two games -- against a pair of rugged defensive teams in TCU and Houston -- Tubelis had as many turnovers as points (seven) and shot 2-of-15 from the field. He was 0-for-8 in the loss to Houston.
"I know last year he had some bad games," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said. "I know he's playing well right now. I know he's had a great year, and I know he's a really good player. And the look he has in his eye right now, I would assume he's going to stay focused and keep playing at a high level."
Tubelis and the rest of Arizona's high-scoring cast -- the Wildcats average 82.7 points, fifth nationally -- will try to keep the momentum going against Princeton (21-8), which earned an automatic bid into the NCAAs by defeating Yale 74-65 in the title game of the Ivy League tournament. This is the Tigers' first appearance in the Big Dance since 2017.
Arizona will have the edge up front with Tubelis and burly 7-footer Oumar Ballo (14.2 points, 8.5 rebounds per game), but Princeton rebounds well for its size. The 6-foot-8 Tosan Evbuomwan averages a team-high 15.0 points per game and is second in rebounding at 6.2. Caden Pierce pulls down 7.1 rebounds per game and has double-doubles in three consecutive games.
"We can match up with a very physical group," Princeton coach Mitch Henderson said. "The way we play, we're putting a lot of shooting on the floor, and it's an unusual thing."
Princeton has four players who have attempted more than 100 3-pointers, including Matt Allocco at 40.7 percent (44 of 108). The Tigers shot 34.4 percent as a team. Arizona can match and then some, hitting at 38.2 percent behind the arc.
A couple of injuries to watch for Arizona: Point guard Kerr Kriisa subluxed his right shoulder in the Pac-12 quarterfinals, and Ballo said he broke his left hand in Friday night's semifinal. Kriisa's shooting seemed affected at times, but he played the next two games with only two turnovers. Ballo had 13 points and eight rebounds in the title game against UCLA.
"So we're just going to keep riding that out. I'm sure everybody has nagging injuries. I mean, it's just that time of year," Lloyd said. "We have a tough, resilient group. I think our guys love each other and love playing for each other, and if they have to endure a little bit of pain to do that, I think they're willing to do that."
Arizona and Princeton have played only once, on Dec. 27, 1985, in Tucson, Ariz. The Wildcats won 54-41.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Tigers offensive rebound
|0:01
|Matt Allocco misses two point layup
|0:02
|Caden Pierce defensive rebound
|0:04
|Kerr Kriisa misses three point jump shot
|0:32
|Henri Veesaar defensive rebound
|0:34
|Blake Peters misses two point jump shot
|0:48
|Azuolas Tubelis turnover (offensive foul)
|0:48
|Azuolas Tubelis offensive foul
|0:53
|Courtney Ramey defensive rebound
|0:55
|Matt Allocco misses three point jump shot
|1:06
|Matt Allocco defensive rebound
|1:08
|Kerr Kriisa misses three point jump shot
|1:24
|+2
|Tosan Evbuomwan makes two point dunk (Zach Martini assists)
|30-31
|1:35
|Matt Allocco defensive rebound
|1:35
|Azuolas Tubelis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:35
|Ryan Langborg personal foul
|1:45
|Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
|1:47
|Ryan Langborg misses three point jump shot
|2:11
|Zach Martini defensive rebound
|2:11
|Henri Veesaar misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:11
|Ryan Langborg personal foul (Henri Veesaar draws the foul)
|2:12
|Henri Veesaar offensive rebound
|2:14
|Kerr Kriisa misses three point jump shot
|2:29
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|2:30
|+2
|Tosan Evbuomwan makes two point dunk
|28-31
|2:34
|Tosan Evbuomwan defensive rebound
|2:36
|Tosan Evbuomwan blocks Azuolas Tubelis's two point layup
|2:51
|+2
|Zach Martini makes two point layup
|26-31
|2:53
|Zach Martini offensive rebound
|2:55
|Ryan Langborg misses two point jump shot
|3:23
|Azuolas Tubelis turnover (bad pass) (Zach Martini steals)
|3:42
|+2
|Tosan Evbuomwan makes two point layup
|24-31
|3:58
|Tosan Evbuomwan defensive rebound
|3:58
|Oumar Ballo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:58
|+1
|Oumar Ballo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-31
|3:58
|TV timeout
|3:58
|Tosan Evbuomwan personal foul
|4:15
|Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
|4:17
|Blake Peters misses three point jump shot
|4:34
|+3
|Kerr Kriisa makes three point jump shot
|22-30
|4:58
|+2
|Keeshawn Kellman makes two point hook shot (Matt Allocco assists)
|22-27
|5:26
|+1
|Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|20-27
|5:26
|Caden Pierce shooting foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
|5:26
|+2
|Azuolas Tubelis makes two point layup (Courtney Ramey assists)
|20-26
|5:44
|+2
|Ryan Langborg makes two point layup (Tosan Evbuomwan assists)
|20-24
|5:59
|TV timeout
|5:59
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|5:59
|+2
|Cedric Henderson Jr. makes two point layup
|18-24
|6:10
|Oumar Ballo defensive rebound
|6:12
|Ryan Langborg misses three point jump shot
|6:28
|Caden Pierce defensive rebound
|6:30
|Azuolas Tubelis misses two point layup
|6:35
|Oumar Ballo offensive rebound
|6:37
|Azuolas Tubelis misses two point jump shot
|6:48
|Caden Pierce turnover (offensive foul)
|6:48
|Caden Pierce offensive foul
|7:04
|Cedric Henderson Jr. personal foul
|7:18
|+2
|Oumar Ballo makes two point jump shot
|18-22
|7:30
|+2
|Zach Martini makes two point layup (Ryan Langborg assists)
|18-20
|7:39
|TV timeout
|7:39
|Cedric Henderson Jr. personal foul
|7:59
|+2
|Oumar Ballo makes two point jump shot (Azuolas Tubelis assists)
|16-20
|8:07
|Zach Martini personal foul
|8:19
|Oumar Ballo defensive rebound
|8:21
|Matt Allocco misses two point jump shot
|8:39
|Zach Martini defensive rebound
|8:41
|Courtney Ramey misses three point jump shot
|8:54
|+3
|Zach Martini makes three point jump shot (Tosan Evbuomwan assists)
|16-18
|9:07
|Pelle Larsson personal foul
|9:23
|+2
|Azuolas Tubelis makes two point jump shot (Pelle Larsson assists)
|13-18
|9:30
|Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
|9:32
|Zach Martini misses three point jump shot
|9:45
|Blake Peters defensive rebound
|9:47
|Oumar Ballo misses two point hook shot
|10:07
|Keeshawn Kellman personal foul
|10:17
|+3
|Blake Peters makes three point jump shot (Tosan Evbuomwan assists)
|13-16
|10:26
|Azuolas Tubelis turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Langborg steals)
|10:38
|Ryan Langborg turnover (bad pass) (Azuolas Tubelis steals)
|10:51
|+2
|Azuolas Tubelis makes two point alley-oop dunk (Oumar Ballo assists)
|10-16
|11:00
|TV timeout
|11:00
|Keeshawn Kellman personal foul
|11:14
|+2
|Tosan Evbuomwan makes two point jump shot
|10-14
|11:38
|Keeshawn Kellman defensive rebound
|11:40
|Oumar Ballo misses two point jump shot
|12:00
|+2
|Matt Allocco makes two point layup
|8-14
|12:17
|Pelle Larsson personal foul
|12:17
|Tigers offensive rebound
|12:18
|Ryan Langborg misses three point jump shot
|12:21
|Tigers offensive rebound
|12:21
|Azuolas Tubelis blocks Ryan Langborg's two point layup
|12:26
|Pelle Larsson turnover (lost ball)
|12:41
|Xaivian Lee personal foul
|12:58
|Cedric Henderson Jr. defensive rebound
|13:00
|Tosan Evbuomwan misses three point jump shot
|13:15
|Xaivian Lee defensive rebound
|13:17
|Cedric Henderson Jr. misses two point jump shot
|13:29
|Pelle Larsson defensive rebound
|13:31
|Xaivian Lee misses three point jump shot
|13:39
|Caden Pierce defensive rebound
|13:41
|Azuolas Tubelis misses two point jump shot
|13:55
|Xaivian Lee turnover (lost ball) (Azuolas Tubelis steals)
|14:19
|+3
|Kylan Boswell makes three point jump shot
|6-14
|14:34
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|14:36
|Matt Allocco misses three point jump shot
|14:55
|TV timeout
|14:55
|Courtney Ramey personal foul
|15:19
|Zach Martini defensive rebound
|15:21
|Cedric Henderson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:25
|Oumar Ballo defensive rebound
|15:27
|Tosan Evbuomwan misses two point jump shot
|15:52
|+2
|Azuolas Tubelis makes two point layup
|6-11
|16:05
|+2
|Caden Pierce makes two point layup
|6-9
|16:19
|+3
|Azuolas Tubelis makes three point jump shot (Cedric Henderson Jr. assists)
|4-9
|16:33
|+2
|Ryan Langborg makes two point layup
|4-6
|16:41
|Kerr Kriisa personal foul
|16:45
|Zach Martini offensive rebound
|16:47
|Matt Allocco misses two point jump shot
|16:55
|Tigers defensive rebound
|16:57
|Kerr Kriisa misses three point jump shot
|17:01
|Azuolas Tubelis offensive rebound
|17:03
|Keeshawn Kellman blocks Oumar Ballo's two point jump shot
|17:10
|Cedric Henderson Jr. defensive rebound
|17:12
|Ryan Langborg misses three point jump shot
|17:29
|+2
|Oumar Ballo makes two point jump shot
|2-6
|17:47
|Cedric Henderson Jr. defensive rebound
|17:49
|Tosan Evbuomwan misses two point layup
|18:04
|Caden Pierce defensive rebound
|18:06
|Azuolas Tubelis misses two point hook shot
|18:20
|+2
|Keeshawn Kellman makes two point dunk (Tosan Evbuomwan assists)
|2-4
|18:37
|+2
|Azuolas Tubelis makes two point dunk (Courtney Ramey assists)
|0-4
|18:42
|Ryan Langborg turnover (bad pass) (Cedric Henderson Jr. steals)
|19:06
|+2
|Oumar Ballo makes two point jump shot (Kerr Kriisa assists)
|0-2
|19:13
|Oumar Ballo defensive rebound
|19:15
|Matt Allocco misses two point layup
|19:19
|Matt Allocco offensive rebound
|19:21
|Tosan Evbuomwan misses two point hook shot
|19:48
|Tosan Evbuomwan defensive rebound
|19:50
|Azuolas Tubelis misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Keeshawn Kellman vs. Oumar Ballo (Wildcats gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Tigers offensive rebound
|0:00
|Matt Allocco misses two point layup
|0:01
|Caden Pierce defensive rebound
|0:02
|Kerr Kriisa misses three point jump shot
|0:04
|Henri Veesaar defensive rebound
|0:32
|Blake Peters misses two point jump shot
|0:34
|Azuolas Tubelis turnover (offensive foul)
|0:48
|Azuolas Tubelis offensive foul
|0:48
|Courtney Ramey defensive rebound
|0:53
|Matt Allocco misses three point jump shot
|0:55
|Matt Allocco defensive rebound
|1:06
|Team Stats
|Points
|30
|31
|Field Goals
|14-34 (41.2%)
|13-29 (44.8%)
|3-Pointers
|2-12 (16.7%)
|3-10 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|2-5 (40.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|17
|Offensive
|3
|3
|Defensive
|15
|13
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|7
|7
|Steals
|2
|3
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|4
|Fouls
|9
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Evbuomwan F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|
00
|. Tubelis F
|19.8 PPG
|9.3 RPG
|2.0 APG
|57.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Evbuomwan F
|8 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|A. Tubelis F
|14 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|41.2
|FG%
|44.8
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|40.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Evbuomwan
|8
|3
|4
|4/8
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Z. Martini
|7
|5
|1
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|B. Peters
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Allocco
|2
|3
|1
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|C. Pierce
|2
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Evbuomwan
|8
|3
|4
|4/8
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Z. Martini
|7
|5
|1
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|B. Peters
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Allocco
|2
|3
|1
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|C. Pierce
|2
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Lee
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Adebayo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gakwasi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Byriel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Austin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kiszka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. O'Connell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|30
|18
|7
|14/34
|2/12
|0/0
|9
|77
|2
|2
|4
|3
|15
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Tubelis
|14
|4
|1
|6/12
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|19
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3
|K. Kriisa
|3
|0
|1
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Veesaar
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Ramey
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Larsson
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Tubelis
|14
|4
|1
|6/12
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|19
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3
|K. Kriisa
|3
|0
|1
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Veesaar
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Ramey
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Larsson
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Boswell
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Ackerley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Menaugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Borovicanin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Krystkowiak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mains
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Champion
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Tubelis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Weitman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|31
|16
|7
|13/29
|3/10
|2/5
|7
|71
|3
|1
|4
|3
|13
-
16TXCC
1ALA69
89
2nd 2:39 CBS
-
12CHAR
5SDSU47
53
2nd 4:24 TRU
-
15PRIN
2ARIZ30
31
1st 0.0 TNT
-
9ILL
8ARK26
34
1st 1:07 TBS
-
9AUB
8IOWA0
0151.5 O/U
+1.5
6:50pm TNT
-
12ORU
5DUKE0
0146 O/U
-6
7:10pm CBS
-
15COLG
2TEX0
0150.5 O/U
-13
7:25pm TBS
-
10BSU
7NW0
0128 O/U
-2
7:35pm TRU
-
16NKY
1HOU0
0121.5 O/U
-18.5
9:20pm TNT
-
13LA
4TENN0
0135.5 O/U
-11
9:40pm CBS
-
10PSU
7TXAM0
0135.5 O/U
-3
9:55pm TBS
-
15NCAS
2UCLA0
0136 O/U
-18
10:05pm TRU
-
9WV
8MD65
67
Final CBS
-
13FURM
4UVA68
67
Final TRU
-
10UTST
7MIZZ65
76
Final TNT
-
16HOW
1KAN68
96
Final TBS