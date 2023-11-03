Penn State may be coming off an appearance in the NCAA Tournament last spring, but fans won't recognize much from that run when the Nittany Lions open their season against Delaware State in University Park, Pa., Monday night.

Last year's head coach, Micah Shrewsberry, left for Notre Dame, and with most of the players having graduated or transferred, new coach Mike Rhoades had to build the team through the transfer portal after coming over from VCU.

Nine players transferred into the program, so it might take a while for supporters to recognize the players' names, especially with football season nearing its peak.

"We're building this, and we are really trying to set our foundation of what we're trying to do in our style of play," Rhoades said at the team's media day. "I've been really appreciative and excited about the steps our team has taken this preseason. Just how guys are getting more familiar with each other and playing together."

The best newcomer figures to be guard Ace Baldwin, who came over from VCU with Rhoades after being named the Player of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year in the Atlantic 10 last year.

Forward Puff Johnson and guard D'Marco Dunn came over from North Carolina and should also be among the newcomers who will most contribute.

Meanwhile, Delaware State finished seventh in the eight-team Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference last year and is picked to finish sixth in this year's preseason poll.

The Hornets are led by senior guard Martaz Robinson, who averaged 11.8 points per game last year.

"We have put together another challenging nonconference slate that will help prepare us for a competitive MEAC season," Delaware State head coach Stan Waterman said.

The Hornets' second game this season will be against No. 18 Texas in Austin, Texas.

"We will have learned a great deal about ourselves before entering conference play."

