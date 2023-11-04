The host Xavier Musketeers will aim to continue their resurgence under coach Sean Miller while the Robert Morris Colonials will begin their 14th season under coach Andrew Toole when the teams meet Monday night in Cincinnati.

Miller returned to Xavier last season after 12 years (2009-21) at Arizona. Miller led Xavier to a 27-10 record last season, good enough for its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2018. In addition to matching the school record for Big East wins in a season with a 15-5 record, Miller led the Musketeers back to the NCAA's Sweet 16.

This could be a season of transition for Miller and Xavier, which welcomes 10 new players, including six freshmen.

Graduate student Zach Freemantle, who was named preseason honorable-mention All-Big East by league coaches, underwent surgery on his left foot on Sept. 18. Senior Jerome Hunter also is not available due to an undisclosed medical issue.

With Freemantle and Hunter out, Xavier will rely heavily on sophomore guard Desmond Claude, who averaged 4.7 points over 35 games in his freshman year.

The Musketeers have made the NCAA Tournament in five of Miller's six seasons as coach. As a reward, Miller had his contract extended through the 2028-29 season.

"I appreciate the support of the Xavier community for our program and our coaching staff," Miller said. "We are competing in the best league and on the biggest stage in college basketball. We have a big challenge ahead, but there is no place where I would rather be."

Toole sports a record of 216-210 in 13 previous seasons for the Colonials, who went 16-17 last season, including 10-10 in the Horizon League.

On Oct. 27, Robert Morris lost 68-58 to visiting Penn State in a Coaches vs. Cancer exhibition game at the UPMC Events Center just outside Pittsburgh.

Markeese Hastings finished with 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for Robert Morris, while TJ Wainwright scored 15 points and Josh Corbin added 13 points.

"As always, we look to challenge ourselves as best we can to prepare for the difficulty of the Horizon League season," Toole said.

Xavier has won the first two games between the teams, including the most recent matchup, 61-59 at Xavier, in 2012.

