Following a season filled with both success and disappointment, the Clemson Tigers will look to start the 2023-24 season off on the right foot.

The Tigers won 23 games last season, their highest total since the 2017-18 season. That matched their second-highest win total under long-time coach Brad Brownell.

Despite the departure of first-team All-ACC forward Hunter Tyson, the Tigers remain in prime position to contend for the conference championship.

Former Syracuse star Joe Girard III committed to the program in May and will look to fill the void left after Tyson's move to the NBA. Sharp-shooting guard Jake Heidbreder also joined the program after averaging 15.1 points on impressive shooting splits during his sophomore season at Air Force.

On Monday, the Winthrop Eagles will be the first opponent to step foot inside Littlejohn Coliseum for 2023-24 when they take on the Tigers.

The Eagles return three of their five top scorers from the team that finished tied for fourth in the Big South last season. However, the program suffered its first sub-.500 season since 2012-13.

Veteran guards Howard Fleming and Isaiah Wilson will be forced into bigger roles this season following the departure of Cory Hightower and Toneari Lane.

While Clemson holds a 4-2 edge in the intrastate series, Winthrop escaped its last visit to Littlejohn (in 2014) with a three-point victory.

