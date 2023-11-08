WILL
SMU
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|W. Illinois 0-1
|68.0 PPG
|61.0 RPG
|9.0 APG
|SMU 1-0
|82.0 PPG
|53.0 RPG
|16.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Dent Jr.
|1
|37
|20.0
|7.0
|2.0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.0
|33.3
|22.2
|60.0
|1
|6
|S. Davis
|1
|33
|12.0
|2.0
|2.0
|0.00
|2.00
|3.0
|30.0
|33.3
|75.0
|0
|2
|J. West
|1
|34
|11.0
|13.0
|1.0
|1.00
|1.00
|2.0
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|7
|6
|D. Cisse
|1
|19
|8.0
|7.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|80.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|4
|R. Myers
|1
|15
|8.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|28.6
|25.0
|75.0
|0
|0
|T. Knox
|1
|25
|4.0
|9.0
|0.0
|0.00
|4.00
|1.0
|28.6
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|6
|Q. Bennett
|1
|19
|2.0
|5.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|16.7
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|3
|J. Petrakis
|1
|33
|2.0
|3.0
|2.0
|0.00
|2.00
|0.0
|16.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|3
|R. Payne
|1
|3
|1.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|2
|D. Anderson
|1
|0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|B. Lamar
|1
|5
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|Total
|1
|0.0
|68.0
|61.0
|9.0
|2.00
|10.00
|12.0
|32.0
|21.4
|56.0
|21.0
|35.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Z. Phelps
|1
|30
|24.0
|3.0
|5.0
|2.00
|0.00
|1.0
|42.1
|0.0
|66.7
|2
|1
|C. Harris
|1
|28
|16.0
|3.0
|1.0
|3.00
|0.00
|4.0
|60.0
|40.0
|100.0
|0
|3
|T. Smith
|1
|20
|12.0
|10.0
|0.0
|2.00
|2.00
|0.0
|36.4
|0.0
|66.7
|8
|2
|K. Ambrose-Hylton
|1
|21
|8.0
|5.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|3
|B. Edwards
|1
|25
|4.0
|5.0
|3.0
|3.00
|1.00
|1.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|4
|E. Lanier
|1
|6
|4.0
|1.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|1
|J. Smith
|1
|21
|4.0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|4
|S. Williamson
|1
|25
|4.0
|5.0
|3.0
|2.00
|1.00
|2.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|4
|R. Wright
|1
|11
|4.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Hudson
|1
|13
|2.0
|2.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|2
|Total
|1
|0.0
|82.0
|53.0
|16.0
|13.00
|4.00
|10.0
|42.3
|11.1
|76.9
|18.0
|28.0