WILL
SMU

1st Half
WIU
Leathernecks
SMU
Mustangs

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
12T
W. Illinois 0-1 ---
SMU 1-0 ---
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
Team Stats
W. Illinois 0-1 68.0 PPG 61.0 RPG 9.0 APG
SMU 1-0 82.0 PPG 53.0 RPG 16.0 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
W. Illinois
Roster
J. Dent Jr.
S. Davis
J. West
D. Cisse
R. Myers
T. Knox
Q. Bennett
J. Petrakis
R. Payne
D. Anderson
B. Lamar
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Dent Jr. 1 37 20.0 7.0 2.0 0.00 1.00 2.0 33.3 22.2 60.0 1 6
S. Davis 1 33 12.0 2.0 2.0 0.00 2.00 3.0 30.0 33.3 75.0 0 2
J. West 1 34 11.0 13.0 1.0 1.00 1.00 2.0 33.3 0.0 50.0 7 6
D. Cisse 1 19 8.0 7.0 1.0 1.00 0.00 2.0 80.0 0.0 0.0 3 4
R. Myers 1 15 8.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 28.6 25.0 75.0 0 0
T. Knox 1 25 4.0 9.0 0.0 0.00 4.00 1.0 28.6 0.0 0.0 3 6
Q. Bennett 1 19 2.0 5.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 16.7 0.0 0.0 2 3
J. Petrakis 1 33 2.0 3.0 2.0 0.00 2.00 0.0 16.7 0.0 0.0 0 3
R. Payne 1 3 1.0 2.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0 2
D. Anderson 1 0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 1
B. Lamar 1 5 0.0 2.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 1
Total 1 0.0 68.0 61.0 9.0 2.00 10.00 12.0 32.0 21.4 56.0 21.0 35.0
SMU
Roster
Z. Phelps
C. Harris
T. Smith
K. Ambrose-Hylton
B. Edwards
E. Lanier
J. Smith
S. Williamson
R. Wright
J. Hudson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
Z. Phelps 1 30 24.0 3.0 5.0 2.00 0.00 1.0 42.1 0.0 66.7 2 1
C. Harris 1 28 16.0 3.0 1.0 3.00 0.00 4.0 60.0 40.0 100.0 0 3
T. Smith 1 20 12.0 10.0 0.0 2.00 2.00 0.0 36.4 0.0 66.7 8 2
K. Ambrose-Hylton 1 21 8.0 5.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 66.7 0.0 0.0 2 3
B. Edwards 1 25 4.0 5.0 3.0 3.00 1.00 1.0 40.0 0.0 0.0 1 4
E. Lanier 1 6 4.0 1.0 2.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 50.0 0.0 100.0 0 1
J. Smith 1 21 4.0 4.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 2.0 33.3 0.0 100.0 0 4
S. Williamson 1 25 4.0 5.0 3.0 2.00 1.00 2.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 1 4
R. Wright 1 11 4.0 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0 1
J. Hudson 1 13 2.0 2.0 1.0 1.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0 2
Total 1 0.0 82.0 53.0 16.0 13.00 4.00 10.0 42.3 11.1 76.9 18.0 28.0
