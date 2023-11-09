away team background logo
home team background logo
NCAAB Scores
All NCAAB Scores
SCST
SFLA

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
SCST
Bulldogs
USF
Bulls

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Team Stats
SC State 1-0 65.0 PPG 52.0 RPG 15.0 APG
South Florida 0-0 PPG RPG APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
SC State
Roster
O. Croskey
M. Taylor
R. Brown
D. Everett
J. Morrow
W. Dubinsky
D. Jones
J. Simpson
M. Teal
E. Charles
D. James
C. McCarty
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
O. Croskey 1 30 12.0 4.0 2.0 4.00 0.00 3.0 44.4 60.0 50.0 2 2
M. Taylor 1 26 12.0 4.0 6.0 1.00 0.00 0.0 30.8 25.0 75.0 1 3
R. Brown 1 27 9.0 2.0 2.0 1.00 0.00 1.0 50.0 33.3 0.0 2 0
D. Everett 1 30 6.0 14.0 2.0 2.00 1.00 2.0 42.9 0.0 0.0 6 8
J. Morrow 1 20 6.0 7.0 1.0 0.00 2.00 0.0 66.7 0.0 100.0 3 4
W. Dubinsky 1 8 5.0 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 40.0 25.0 0.0 0 1
D. Jones 1 14 5.0 12.0 1.0 0.00 3.00 2.0 16.7 0.0 42.9 8 4
J. Simpson 1 18 5.0 2.0 0.0 1.00 0.00 3.0 28.6 33.3 0.0 0 2
M. Teal 1 17 3.0 2.0 0.0 0.00 1.00 3.0 25.0 0.0 25.0 0 2
E. Charles 1 5 2.0 1.0 0.0 1.00 1.00 1.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0 1
D. James 1 2 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.00 1.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
C. McCarty 1 3 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 1
Total 1 0.0 65.0 52.0 15.0 10.00 9.00 19.0 38.1 30.4 45.5 22.0 29.0
South Florida
Roster
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola