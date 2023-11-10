BELLAR
KSTATE
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|Bellarmine 0-1
|57.0 PPG
|31.0 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Kansas State 0-1
|69.0 PPG
|49.0 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Wieland
|1
|28
|14.0
|2.0
|0.0
|2.00
|0.00
|1.0
|54.5
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|1
|L. Hacker
|1
|19
|9.0
|4.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|60.0
|60.0
|0.0
|2
|2
|P. Suder
|1
|18
|7.0
|2.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|3.0
|27.3
|33.3
|0.0
|1
|1
|L. Hatton
|1
|20
|6.0
|6.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|28.6
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|5
|B. Johnson
|1
|24
|6.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|66.7
|0.0
|0
|2
|A. Pfriem
|1
|27
|6.0
|7.0
|3.0
|1.00
|0.00
|5.0
|66.7
|0.0
|100.0
|4
|3
|B. Smith
|1
|23
|5.0
|1.0
|4.0
|2.00
|0.00
|1.0
|22.2
|16.7
|0.0
|0
|1
|D. McKinney
|1
|17
|4.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|1
|Z. Jennings
|1
|4
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Roberts
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|G. Tipton
|1
|19
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|1
|0.0
|57.0
|31.0
|12.0
|7.00
|0.00
|20.0
|34.4
|30.4
|72.7
|10.0
|18.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Perry
|1
|34
|22.0
|6.0
|6.0
|4.00
|0.00
|1.0
|29.4
|33.3
|88.9
|3
|3
|C. Carter
|1
|28
|15.0
|5.0
|2.0
|2.00
|0.00
|2.0
|25.0
|44.4
|75.0
|2
|3
|D. N'Guessan
|1
|27
|10.0
|10.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|62.5
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|3
|W. McNair Jr.
|1
|10
|8.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|80.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|A. Kaluma
|1
|36
|6.0
|9.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|4.0
|9.1
|0.0
|66.7
|1
|8
|J. Colbert
|1
|12
|4.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|2.00
|2.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|D. Finister
|1
|12
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Jones
|1
|11
|2.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|1
|D. Ames
|1
|15
|0.0
|1.0
|3.0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|T. Manning
|1
|9
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|M. Rich
|1
|5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|1
|0.0
|69.0
|49.0
|14.0
|9.00
|2.00
|17.0
|31.0
|24.2
|70.8
|23.0
|21.0