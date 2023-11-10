away team background logo
BELLAR
KSTATE

1st Half
BELLAR
Knights
KSU
Wildcats

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Fred Bramlage Coliseum Manhattan, KS
Team Stats
Bellarmine 0-1 57.0 PPG 31.0 RPG 12.0 APG
Kansas State 0-1 69.0 PPG 49.0 RPG 14.0 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Bellarmine
Roster
B. Wieland
L. Hacker
P. Suder
L. Hatton
B. Johnson
A. Pfriem
B. Smith
D. McKinney
Z. Jennings
E. Roberts
G. Tipton
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Wieland 1 28 14.0 2.0 0.0 2.00 0.00 1.0 54.5 0.0 100.0 1 1
L. Hacker 1 19 9.0 4.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 2.0 60.0 60.0 0.0 2 2
P. Suder 1 18 7.0 2.0 1.0 1.00 0.00 3.0 27.3 33.3 0.0 1 1
L. Hatton 1 20 6.0 6.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 28.6 0.0 50.0 1 5
B. Johnson 1 24 6.0 2.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 33.3 66.7 0.0 0 2
A. Pfriem 1 27 6.0 7.0 3.0 1.00 0.00 5.0 66.7 0.0 100.0 4 3
B. Smith 1 23 5.0 1.0 4.0 2.00 0.00 1.0 22.2 16.7 0.0 0 1
D. McKinney 1 17 4.0 1.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 2.0 50.0 0.0 100.0 0 1
Z. Jennings 1 4 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
E. Roberts 1 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
G. Tipton 1 19 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.00 0.00 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 1 0.0 57.0 31.0 12.0 7.00 0.00 20.0 34.4 30.4 72.7 10.0 18.0
Kansas State
Roster
T. Perry
C. Carter
D. N'Guessan
W. McNair Jr.
A. Kaluma
J. Colbert
D. Finister
R. Jones
D. Ames
T. Manning
M. Rich
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Perry 1 34 22.0 6.0 6.0 4.00 0.00 1.0 29.4 33.3 88.9 3 3
C. Carter 1 28 15.0 5.0 2.0 2.00 0.00 2.0 25.0 44.4 75.0 2 3
D. N'Guessan 1 27 10.0 10.0 0.0 1.00 0.00 2.0 62.5 0.0 0.0 7 3
W. McNair Jr. 1 10 8.0 3.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 80.0 0.0 0.0 3 0
A. Kaluma 1 36 6.0 9.0 2.0 1.00 0.00 4.0 9.1 0.0 66.7 1 8
J. Colbert 1 12 4.0 2.0 0.0 0.00 2.00 2.0 66.7 0.0 0.0 1 1
D. Finister 1 12 2.0 0.0 0.0 1.00 0.00 1.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0 0
R. Jones 1 11 2.0 2.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 1 1
D. Ames 1 15 0.0 1.0 3.0 0.00 0.00 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 1
T. Manning 1 9 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 0
M. Rich 1 5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 1 0.0 69.0 49.0 14.0 9.00 2.00 17.0 31.0 24.2 70.8 23.0 21.0
