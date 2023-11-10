DUQ
CHARLS
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|Duquesne 1-0
|79.0 PPG
|45.0 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Charleston 1-0
|71.0 PPG
|43.0 RPG
|11.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Grant
|1
|36
|21.0
|4.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|33.3
|33.3
|72.7
|1
|3
|J. Clark III
|1
|28
|16.0
|4.0
|8.0
|3.00
|0.00
|3.0
|46.2
|33.3
|100.0
|2
|2
|H. Drame
|1
|17
|11.0
|4.0
|1.0
|2.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|66.7
|100.0
|2
|2
|F. Drame
|1
|24
|10.0
|5.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|80.0
|100.0
|25.0
|3
|2
|T. Williams
|1
|19
|9.0
|4.0
|2.0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.0
|66.7
|0.0
|33.3
|1
|3
|D. Dixon
|1
|14
|4.0
|6.0
|1.0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|3
|3
|K. Rozier
|1
|30
|4.0
|4.0
|3.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|11.1
|20.0
|50.0
|0
|4
|A. Savrasov
|1
|14
|3.0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|0.0
|25.0
|1
|3
|H. Barre
|1
|7
|1.0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|3
|J. DiMichele
|1
|5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Necas
|1
|6
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|Total
|1
|0.0
|79.0
|45.0
|17.0
|5.00
|2.00
|11.0
|41.9
|33.3
|54.5
|17.0
|26.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Brzovic
|1
|21
|16.0
|4.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|54.5
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|3
|F. Policelli
|1
|28
|15.0
|8.0
|1.0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|45.5
|33.3
|100.0
|2
|6
|B. Burnham
|1
|23
|13.0
|4.0
|0.0
|3.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|71.4
|0
|4
|R. Smith
|1
|26
|9.0
|1.0
|4.0
|2.00
|1.00
|2.0
|33.3
|40.0
|75.0
|0
|1
|K. Rodgers
|1
|23
|8.0
|7.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|60.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|6
|B. Butler
|1
|18
|4.0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|3
|J. Scott
|1
|7
|4.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|3.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|M. Wol
|1
|8
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Crawford
|1
|4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Fulton
|1
|27
|0.0
|6.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|4
|E. Kilminster
|1
|15
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|1
|0.0
|71.0
|43.0
|11.0
|7.00
|6.00
|14.0
|42.4
|17.9
|80.0
|10.0
|30.0