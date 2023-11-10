away team background logo
DUQ
CHARLS

1st Half
DUQ
Dukes
CHAR
Cougars

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
12T
Duquesne 1-0 ---
Charleston 1-0 ---
Alumni Hall Annapolis, MD
Team Stats
Duquesne 1-0 79.0 PPG 45.0 RPG 17.0 APG
Charleston 1-0 71.0 PPG 43.0 RPG 11.0 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Duquesne
Roster
D. Grant
J. Clark III
H. Drame
F. Drame
T. Williams
D. Dixon
K. Rozier
A. Savrasov
H. Barre
J. DiMichele
J. Necas
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Grant 1 36 21.0 4.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 2.0 33.3 33.3 72.7 1 3
J. Clark III 1 28 16.0 4.0 8.0 3.00 0.00 3.0 46.2 33.3 100.0 2 2
H. Drame 1 17 11.0 4.0 1.0 2.00 0.00 0.0 66.7 66.7 100.0 2 2
F. Drame 1 24 10.0 5.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 80.0 100.0 25.0 3 2
T. Williams 1 19 9.0 4.0 2.0 0.00 1.00 2.0 66.7 0.0 33.3 1 3
D. Dixon 1 14 4.0 6.0 1.0 0.00 1.00 1.0 50.0 0.0 50.0 3 3
K. Rozier 1 30 4.0 4.0 3.0 0.00 0.00 2.0 11.1 20.0 50.0 0 4
A. Savrasov 1 14 3.0 4.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 20.0 0.0 25.0 1 3
H. Barre 1 7 1.0 4.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 1 3
J. DiMichele 1 5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
J. Necas 1 6 0.0 2.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 1
Total 1 0.0 79.0 45.0 17.0 5.00 2.00 11.0 41.9 33.3 54.5 17.0 26.0
Charleston
Roster
A. Brzovic
F. Policelli
B. Burnham
R. Smith
K. Rodgers
B. Butler
J. Scott
M. Wol
J. Crawford
C. Fulton
E. Kilminster
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Brzovic 1 21 16.0 4.0 2.0 1.00 0.00 0.0 54.5 0.0 100.0 1 3
F. Policelli 1 28 15.0 8.0 1.0 0.00 1.00 1.0 45.5 33.3 100.0 2 6
B. Burnham 1 23 13.0 4.0 0.0 3.00 0.00 1.0 33.3 0.0 71.4 0 4
R. Smith 1 26 9.0 1.0 4.0 2.00 1.00 2.0 33.3 40.0 75.0 0 1
K. Rodgers 1 23 8.0 7.0 1.0 1.00 0.00 2.0 60.0 0.0 100.0 1 6
B. Butler 1 18 4.0 4.0 0.0 0.00 1.00 1.0 40.0 0.0 0.0 1 3
J. Scott 1 7 4.0 2.0 0.0 0.00 3.00 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 1 1
M. Wol 1 8 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0 1
J. Crawford 1 4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
C. Fulton 1 27 0.0 6.0 2.0 0.00 0.00 4.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 4
E. Kilminster 1 15 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 1 0.0 71.0 43.0 11.0 7.00 6.00 14.0 42.4 17.9 80.0 10.0 30.0
