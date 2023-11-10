After N'Faly Dante's historic game, Oregon faces Montana
Oregon's N'Faly Dante is coming off a historic 21-rebound effort heading into Friday's home opener with Montana in Eugene, Ore.
Dante's rebounding production in the Ducks' 82-71 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday was the most for an Oregon player since Gerald Willett had 21 against Duquesne in the 1974-75 season. The Oregon record for rebounds is 32, by Jim Loscutoff against Brigham Young in 1955.
"I was just trying to do what I could to help the team win," said Dante, a senior from Mali. "We came together to get the win. There is no other option for me. I just have to do whatever the team needs."
Dante also had 16 points, and Nate Bittle added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Ducks, who had a 63-41 rebounding edge against Georgia.
After the game, Oregon coach Dana Altman addressed the absence of high-profile freshman guard Jackson Shelstad, who is out with a knee injury suffered in practice. Multiple reports indicate Shelstad, the Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year, will be out for another two to three weeks. Altman did not place a timeline on Shelstad's return.
"He's going to be out for a while," Altman said. "We are going to be really patient with him. He's got a really good career ahead."
Montana defeated Northwest Indian College 107-59 on Tuesday night at home in its season opener.
The Grizzlies started with a 22-2 lead and pulled away even more behind Aanen Moody's 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Moody also had four of Montana's 21 assists.
"He's been on fire," Montana coach Travis DeCuire said. "I think his biggest growth though has been his distribution -- his ability to read the help defenders and get the ball to big guys. We didn't run a lot of offense tonight, we just played a lot of motion but I thought he did a good job sharing."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Moody
|1
|25
|25.0
|2.0
|4.0
|2.00
|0.00
|5.0
|76.9
|60.0
|100.0
|0
|2
|M. Williams
|1
|26
|19.0
|4.0
|3.0
|0.00
|1.00
|3.0
|44.4
|33.3
|100.0
|0
|4
|B. Whitney
|1
|27
|15.0
|4.0
|4.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|60.0
|100.0
|50.0
|0
|4
|J. Nap
|1
|24
|11.0
|4.0
|1.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|83.3
|50.0
|0.0
|1
|3
|T. Sawyer
|1
|15
|9.0
|5.0
|3.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|80.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|4
|L. Oke
|1
|18
|8.0
|6.0
|3.0
|3.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|5
|C. Dick
|1
|13
|6.0
|5.0
|0.0
|1.00
|1.00
|1.0
|100.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|4
|C. Bateman
|1
|10
|5.0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|2
|2
|D. Thomas
|1
|20
|5.0
|8.0
|2.0
|1.00
|1.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|3
|5
|B. Jones
|1
|10
|2.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|3
|R. Reynolds
|1
|5
|2.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|A. Shoff
|1
|7
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|Total
|1
|0.0
|107.0
|53.0
|21.0
|9.00
|4.00
|15.0
|63.1
|36.8
|75.0
|11.0
|40.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Dante
|1
|27
|16.0
|21.0
|2.0
|2.00
|0.00
|3.0
|50.0
|0.0
|40.0
|6
|15
|B. Rigsby
|1
|28
|16.0
|6.0
|3.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|66.7
|66.7
|100.0
|1
|5
|J. Couisnard
|1
|28
|14.0
|4.0
|5.0
|2.00
|0.00
|2.0
|54.5
|0.0
|50.0
|2
|2
|N. Bittle
|1
|19
|13.0
|9.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|38.5
|33.3
|50.0
|5
|4
|K. Barthelemy
|1
|25
|8.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|20.0
|50.0
|60.0
|0
|1
|K. Oquendo
|1
|9
|7.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|60.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|3
|K. Evans Jr
|1
|19
|5.0
|2.0
|0.0
|1.00
|1.00
|0.0
|40.0
|50.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|J. Zarzuela
|1
|30
|3.0
|5.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|4.0
|16.7
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|4
|M. Diawara
|1
|4
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|G. Reichle
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Tracey
|1
|9
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|1
|0.0
|82.0
|73.0
|13.0
|9.00
|2.00
|15.0
|42.5
|40.0
|48.3
|21.0
|42.0