MOREHD
PURDUE
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Morehead State 1-1
|84.5 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|15.0 APG
|3 Purdue 1-0
|98.0 PPG
|58.0 RPG
|29.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Minix
|2
|27
|18.5
|10.0
|3.5
|3.00
|0.50
|4.0
|56.0
|14.3
|100.0
|2
|8
|E. Ricks III
|2
|27
|12.0
|6.0
|1.0
|1.00
|2.00
|1.0
|55.6
|28.6
|66.7
|2.5
|3.5
|D. Thelwell
|2
|26.5
|11.0
|3.5
|4.5
|1.00
|0.50
|2.0
|50.0
|33.3
|66.7
|1
|2.5
|K. Thomas
|2
|27.5
|10.5
|2.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|57.1
|50.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.5
|J. Lathon
|2
|25
|9.5
|5.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.50
|2.0
|35.0
|25.0
|60.0
|2
|3.5
|J. Morton
|2
|16.5
|7.0
|3.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|62.5
|0.0
|80.0
|1
|2
|Z. Iyeyemi
|2
|21
|4.5
|3.0
|0.5
|1.00
|0.50
|1.0
|28.6
|0.0
|41.7
|1.5
|1.5
|G. Marshall
|2
|12.5
|4.0
|2.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|66.7
|100.0
|0.5
|1.5
|D. Miles
|1
|10
|4.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|T. Scott
|2
|9
|4.0
|0.5
|2.0
|1.00
|0.50
|0.0
|75.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|B. Dingess
|2
|2.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|2
|0.0
|84.5
|43.5
|15.0
|9.50
|4.50
|13.0
|50.0
|34.0
|67.4
|14.0
|26.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Z. Edey
|1
|20
|16.0
|11.0
|2.0
|0.00
|4.00
|1.0
|83.3
|0.0
|60.0
|3
|8
|C. Heide
|1
|17
|13.0
|3.0
|2.0
|0.00
|2.00
|0.0
|55.6
|75.0
|0.0
|2
|1
|F. Loyer
|1
|17
|12.0
|2.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|57.1
|66.7
|0.0
|0
|2
|B. Smith
|1
|22
|12.0
|4.0
|7.0
|1.00
|0.00
|3.0
|57.1
|80.0
|0.0
|0
|4
|M. Colvin
|1
|16
|8.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|37.5
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|W. Berg
|1
|7
|7.0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|75.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|3
|C. Furst
|1
|14
|6.0
|4.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|100.0
|100.0
|50.0
|1
|3
|L. Jones
|1
|21
|6.0
|3.0
|3.0
|2.00
|0.00
|2.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|3
|T. Kaufman-Renn
|1
|15
|5.0
|5.0
|3.0
|1.00
|1.00
|1.0
|50.0
|100.0
|100.0
|2
|3
|E. Morton
|1
|15
|5.0
|1.0
|5.0
|4.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|100.0
|100.0
|1
|0
|B. Waddell
|1
|9
|4.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|3
|M. Gillis
|1
|17
|2.0
|2.0
|3.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|S. King
|1
|2
|2.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|2.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|2
|C. Barrett
|1
|4
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|J. Furst
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|C. Martin
|1
|4
|0.0
|2.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|J. Rayl
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|1
|0.0
|98.0
|58.0
|29.0
|9.00
|10.00
|15.0
|54.8
|55.2
|63.6
|12.0
|42.0