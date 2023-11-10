away team background logo
PURDUE

1st Half
MORE
Eagles
PUR
Boilermakers

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
12T
Morehead State 1-1 ---
3 Purdue 1-0 ---
Mackey Arena West Lafayette, IN
Team Stats
Morehead State 1-1 84.5 PPG 43.5 RPG 15.0 APG
3 Purdue 1-0 98.0 PPG 58.0 RPG 29.0 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Morehead State
Roster
R. Minix
E. Ricks III
D. Thelwell
K. Thomas
J. Lathon
J. Morton
Z. Iyeyemi
G. Marshall
D. Miles
T. Scott
B. Dingess
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
R. Minix 2 27 18.5 10.0 3.5 3.00 0.50 4.0 56.0 14.3 100.0 2 8
E. Ricks III 2 27 12.0 6.0 1.0 1.00 2.00 1.0 55.6 28.6 66.7 2.5 3.5
D. Thelwell 2 26.5 11.0 3.5 4.5 1.00 0.50 2.0 50.0 33.3 66.7 1 2.5
K. Thomas 2 27.5 10.5 2.0 1.0 0.50 0.00 0.5 57.1 50.0 0.0 0.5 1.5
J. Lathon 2 25 9.5 5.5 0.5 0.50 0.50 2.0 35.0 25.0 60.0 2 3.5
J. Morton 2 16.5 7.0 3.0 1.0 0.50 0.00 0.5 62.5 0.0 80.0 1 2
Z. Iyeyemi 2 21 4.5 3.0 0.5 1.00 0.50 1.0 28.6 0.0 41.7 1.5 1.5
G. Marshall 2 12.5 4.0 2.0 1.0 1.00 0.00 0.5 33.3 66.7 100.0 0.5 1.5
D. Miles 1 10 4.0 2.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 2 0
T. Scott 2 9 4.0 0.5 2.0 1.00 0.50 0.0 75.0 50.0 50.0 0 0.5
B. Dingess 2 2.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.5 50.0 50.0 0.0 0 0
Total 2 0.0 84.5 43.5 15.0 9.50 4.50 13.0 50.0 34.0 67.4 14.0 26.0
Purdue
Roster
Z. Edey
C. Heide
F. Loyer
B. Smith
M. Colvin
W. Berg
C. Furst
L. Jones
T. Kaufman-Renn
E. Morton
B. Waddell
M. Gillis
S. King
C. Barrett
J. Furst
C. Martin
J. Rayl
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
Z. Edey 1 20 16.0 11.0 2.0 0.00 4.00 1.0 83.3 0.0 60.0 3 8
C. Heide 1 17 13.0 3.0 2.0 0.00 2.00 0.0 55.6 75.0 0.0 2 1
F. Loyer 1 17 12.0 2.0 1.0 1.00 0.00 1.0 57.1 66.7 0.0 0 2
B. Smith 1 22 12.0 4.0 7.0 1.00 0.00 3.0 57.1 80.0 0.0 0 4
M. Colvin 1 16 8.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 1.00 0.0 37.5 40.0 0.0 0 0
W. Berg 1 7 7.0 4.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 75.0 0.0 100.0 1 3
C. Furst 1 14 6.0 4.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 100.0 100.0 50.0 1 3
L. Jones 1 21 6.0 3.0 3.0 2.00 0.00 2.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0 3
T. Kaufman-Renn 1 15 5.0 5.0 3.0 1.00 1.00 1.0 50.0 100.0 100.0 2 3
E. Morton 1 15 5.0 1.0 5.0 4.00 0.00 0.0 50.0 100.0 100.0 1 0
B. Waddell 1 9 4.0 3.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 66.7 0.0 0.0 0 3
M. Gillis 1 17 2.0 2.0 3.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0 2
S. King 1 2 2.0 3.0 0.0 0.00 2.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 1 2
C. Barrett 1 4 0.0 2.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 2
J. Furst 1 1 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 1
C. Martin 1 4 0.0 2.0 2.0 0.00 0.00 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 2
J. Rayl 1 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 1 0.0 98.0 58.0 29.0 9.00 10.00 15.0 54.8 55.2 63.6 12.0 42.0
