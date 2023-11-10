In its season-opening, 30-point win over Central Michigan, Oklahoma attempted 30 free throws, the Sooners' third-highest total in three seasons under coach Porter Moser.

Heading into a Friday game against Mississippi Valley State in Norman, Okla., Moser said getting to the foul line has been a point of emphasis.

"With those new rules, it's intentional," Moser said. "We're trying to smash the paint, create contact in the paint because they're calling it. We have more speed, guys who can get downhill and draw fouls."

In Oklahoma's 89-59 victory on Monday, Jalon Moore and Sam Godwin were particularly effective getting to the line, combining for 14 free-throw attempts.

"We have post players who can draw the fouls," Moser said. "The whole country, you're seeing that, trying to initiate the contact going to the rim because it's being called on the defense a lot."

Moser said Moore, who sustained a hamstring injury in the opener, would be a game-time decision for Friday.

The Sooners are also trying to turn up the tempo after playing slower at times last season. The addition to Javian McCollum, a transfer from Siena, to pair with Milos Uzan in the backcourt has made that possible.

"It's exciting," Moser said. "You're going to see a pace. We're going to see two guys who can pass and score.

"I've played multiple point guards a lot in my career. I like it. You always say your point guard is your quarterback, and great, I have two. Why not, if it fits what you do?"

The Delta Devils are coming off a 106-60 road loss to LSU in the opener on Monday.

Mississippi Valley State plays its first 13 games on the road, including three games against ranked opponents and three other games -- including Friday's -- against power conference teams.

The Sooners and Delta Devils have played twice before, with Oklahoma winning both meetings. The most recent of those matchups came in November 2008 in Norman, a 94-53 Sooners victory.

