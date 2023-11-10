away team background logo
PEAY
GMASON

1st Half
PEAY
Governors
GMU
Patriots

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Team Stats
Austin Peay 1-0 90.0 PPG 37.0 RPG 17.0 APG
George Mason 1-0 72.0 PPG 48.0 RPG 13.0 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Austin Peay
Roster
J. Black
D. Jones
D. White
D. Sharp
S. Witt
J. Dunn
D. Loos
J. Ware
H. Black
H. Enmanuel
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Black 1 37 27.0 4.0 0.0 0.00 1.00 0.0 40.9 42.9 0.0 1 3
D. Jones 1 28 23.0 3.0 4.0 4.00 0.00 1.0 72.7 62.5 50.0 0 3
D. White 1 34 11.0 1.0 5.0 1.00 0.00 0.0 18.2 20.0 100.0 0 1
D. Sharp 1 38 10.0 10.0 7.0 4.00 1.00 0.0 55.6 0.0 0.0 0 10
S. Witt 1 12 7.0 3.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 2.0 33.3 0.0 75.0 3 0
J. Dunn 1 15 4.0 0.0 0.0 1.00 0.00 1.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
D. Loos 1 19 4.0 8.0 0.0 1.00 0.00 1.0 66.7 0.0 0.0 3 5
J. Ware 1 6 4.0 2.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 50.0 50.0 33.3 0 2
H. Black 1 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
H. Enmanuel 1 10 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 1 0.0 90.0 37.0 17.0 11.00 2.00 5.0 47.0 41.5 50.0 7.0 27.0
George Mason
Roster
A. Kelly
D. Maddox
W. Newton
R. Polite III
K. Hall
B. Okojie
J. Billups
M. Henry
T. Wood
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Kelly 1 29 17.0 8.0 0.0 0.00 3.00 1.0 66.7 100.0 100.0 3 5
D. Maddox 1 37 17.0 6.0 1.0 1.00 0.00 4.0 66.7 62.5 0.0 2 4
W. Newton 1 18 10.0 4.0 0.0 0.00 1.00 1.0 66.7 100.0 50.0 2 2
R. Polite III 1 26 10.0 2.0 5.0 0.00 1.00 5.0 33.3 0.0 100.0 0 2
K. Hall 1 29 7.0 10.0 0.0 2.00 0.00 2.0 50.0 33.3 0.0 0 10
B. Okojie 1 20 6.0 3.0 4.0 0.00 1.00 3.0 20.0 0.0 80.0 0 3
J. Billups 1 25 3.0 3.0 2.0 2.00 0.00 0.0 20.0 0.0 50.0 0 3
M. Henry 1 11 2.0 3.0 1.0 0.00 1.00 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 1 2
T. Wood 1 3 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 1
Total 1 0.0 72.0 48.0 13.0 5.00 7.00 18.0 46.9 45.0 68.0 10.0 34.0
