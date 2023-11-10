PEAY
GMASON
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Austin Peay 1-0
|90.0 PPG
|37.0 RPG
|17.0 APG
|George Mason 1-0
|72.0 PPG
|48.0 RPG
|13.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Black
|1
|37
|27.0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|40.9
|42.9
|0.0
|1
|3
|D. Jones
|1
|28
|23.0
|3.0
|4.0
|4.00
|0.00
|1.0
|72.7
|62.5
|50.0
|0
|3
|D. White
|1
|34
|11.0
|1.0
|5.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|18.2
|20.0
|100.0
|0
|1
|D. Sharp
|1
|38
|10.0
|10.0
|7.0
|4.00
|1.00
|0.0
|55.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|10
|S. Witt
|1
|12
|7.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|33.3
|0.0
|75.0
|3
|0
|J. Dunn
|1
|15
|4.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Loos
|1
|19
|4.0
|8.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|5
|J. Ware
|1
|6
|4.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|33.3
|0
|2
|H. Black
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|H. Enmanuel
|1
|10
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|1
|0.0
|90.0
|37.0
|17.0
|11.00
|2.00
|5.0
|47.0
|41.5
|50.0
|7.0
|27.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Kelly
|1
|29
|17.0
|8.0
|0.0
|0.00
|3.00
|1.0
|66.7
|100.0
|100.0
|3
|5
|D. Maddox
|1
|37
|17.0
|6.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|4.0
|66.7
|62.5
|0.0
|2
|4
|W. Newton
|1
|18
|10.0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|66.7
|100.0
|50.0
|2
|2
|R. Polite III
|1
|26
|10.0
|2.0
|5.0
|0.00
|1.00
|5.0
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|2
|K. Hall
|1
|29
|7.0
|10.0
|0.0
|2.00
|0.00
|2.0
|50.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|10
|B. Okojie
|1
|20
|6.0
|3.0
|4.0
|0.00
|1.00
|3.0
|20.0
|0.0
|80.0
|0
|3
|J. Billups
|1
|25
|3.0
|3.0
|2.0
|2.00
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|3
|M. Henry
|1
|11
|2.0
|3.0
|1.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|2
|T. Wood
|1
|3
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|1
|0.0
|72.0
|48.0
|13.0
|5.00
|7.00
|18.0
|46.9
|45.0
|68.0
|10.0
|34.0