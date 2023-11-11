CAMP
ECU
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|2:45
|+3
|RJ Felton makes three point jump shot (Kalib LaCount assists)
|24-34
|3:19
|+2
|Mason Grant makes two point cutting dunk (Alex Kotov assists)
|24-31
|3:35
|Mason Grant defensive rebound
|3:37
|Quentin Diboundje misses three point jump shot
|4:05
|TV timeout
|4:05
|Fighting Camels 30 second timeout
|4:05
|+1
|Anthony Dell'Orso makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-31
|4:05
|+1
|Anthony Dell'Orso makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-31
|4:05
|Brandon Johnson personal foul (Anthony Dell'Orso draws the foul)
|4:16
|RJ Felton turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Dell'Orso steals)
|4:24
|RJ Felton defensive rebound
|4:24
|Alex Kotov misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:24
|Alex Kotov misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:24
|Quentin Diboundje personal foul (Alex Kotov draws the foul)
|4:37
|Alex Kotov defensive rebound
|4:39
|Valentino Pinedo misses two point layup
|4:57
|Quentin Diboundje defensive rebound
|4:59
|Gediminas Mokseckas misses three point jump shot
|5:19
|+2
|RJ Felton makes two point pullup jump shot (Valentino Pinedo assists)
|20-31
|5:32
|Tasos Cook personal foul (Valentino Pinedo draws the foul)
|5:32
|Valentino Pinedo offensive rebound
|5:33
|Benjamin Bayela misses three point jump shot
|5:38
|Valentino Pinedo offensive rebound
|5:40
|RJ Felton misses two point layup
|5:52
|Quentin Diboundje defensive rebound
|5:54
|Benjamin Bayela blocks Gediminas Mokseckas's two point layup
|6:02
|+2
|Brandon Johnson makes two point layup
|20-29
|6:15
|Brandon Johnson offensive rebound
|6:17
|Quentin Diboundje misses three point jump shot
|6:35
|+1
|Alex Kotov makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-27
|6:35
|+1
|Alex Kotov makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-27
|6:35
|Ezra Ausar personal foul (Alex Kotov draws the foul)
|6:35
|Alex Kotov defensive rebound
|6:36
|Benjamin Bayela misses three point jump shot
|6:47
|Quentin Diboundje offensive rebound
|6:49
|Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|7:04
|+1
|Laurynas Vaistaras makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-27
|7:04
|+1
|Laurynas Vaistaras makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-27
|7:04
|TV timeout
|7:04
|Jaden Walker personal foul (Laurynas Vaistaras draws the foul)
|7:04
|Fighting Camels offensive rebound
|7:06
|Mason Grant misses three point jump shot
|7:08
|Anthony Dell'Orso defensive rebound
|7:10
|Ezra Ausar misses two point dunk
|7:16
|Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|7:18
|Mason Grant misses two point jump shot
|7:27
|Mason Grant defensive rebound
|7:29
|RJ Felton misses three point jump shot
|7:36
|Ezra Ausar defensive rebound
|7:38
|Anthony Dell'Orso misses three point jump shot
|7:57
|+2
|Quentin Diboundje makes two point floating jump shot (Ezra Ausar assists)
|16-27
|8:09
|Gediminas Mokseckas turnover (bad pass) (Jaden Walker steals)
|8:36
|Brandon Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Tasos Cook steals)
|8:36
|Jump ball. Brandon Johnson vs. Tasos Cook (Fighting Camels gains possession)
|9:01
|RJ Felton defensive rebound
|9:01
|Mason Grant misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:01
|Kalib LaCount shooting foul (Mason Grant draws the foul)
|9:01
|+2
|Mason Grant makes two point floating jump shot
|16-25
|9:15
|+2
|Quentin Diboundje makes two point cutting layup (Brandon Johnson assists)
|14-25
|9:32
|+1
|Anthony Dell'Orso makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-23
|9:32
|+1
|Anthony Dell'Orso makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-23
|9:32
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. shooting foul (Anthony Dell'Orso draws the foul)
|9:44
|Mason Grant defensive rebound
|9:46
|Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|10:03
|Benjamin Bayela offensive rebound
|10:05
|Jaden Walker misses three point jump shot
|10:27
|Jasin Sinani turnover (offensive foul)
|10:27
|Jasin Sinani offensive foul (Brandon Johnson draws the foul)
|10:42
|+2
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. makes two point driving dunk
|12-23
|10:47
|Jasin Sinani turnover (bad pass) (Bobby Pettiford Jr. steals)
|10:53
|Official timeout
|10:54
|+2
|Ezra Ausar makes two point cutting layup (RJ Felton assists)
|12-21
|11:07
|Pirates 30 second timeout
|11:12
|Elijah Walsh turnover (bad pass) (RJ Felton steals)
|11:25
|+2
|RJ Felton makes two point driving layup (Bobby Pettiford Jr. assists)
|12-19
|11:40
|Elijah Walsh turnover (bad pass) (RJ Felton steals)
|11:41
|TV timeout
|11:41
|Kalib LaCount personal foul (Anthony Dell'Orso draws the foul)
|12:09
|+2
|Benjamin Bayela makes two point driving dunk
|12-17
|12:14
|Jasin Sinani turnover (lost ball) (Benjamin Bayela steals)
|12:23
|Jasin Sinani defensive rebound
|12:25
|Ezra Ausar misses two point jump shot
|12:40
|RJ Felton defensive rebound
|12:42
|Anthony Dell'Orso misses two point layup
|13:02
|+2
|RJ Felton makes two point jump shot
|12-15
|13:17
|Colby Duggan turnover (lost ball) (Benjamin Bayela steals)
|13:26
|Fighting Camels defensive rebound
|13:28
|Quentin Diboundje misses three point jump shot
|13:30
|Elijah Walsh personal foul
|13:33
|Ezra Ausar defensive rebound
|13:35
|Anthony Dell'Orso misses three point jump shot
|13:36
|Anthony Dell'Orso defensive rebound
|13:38
|Valentino Pinedo misses two point layup
|14:04
|Valentino Pinedo defensive rebound
|14:06
|Colby Duggan misses three point jump shot
|14:24
|TV timeout
|14:24
|Ezra Ausar turnover (offensive foul)
|14:24
|Ezra Ausar offensive foul (Tasos Cook draws the foul)
|14:50
|+2
|Anthony Dell'Orso makes two point driving layup
|12-13
|14:56
|Jaden Walker turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Dell'Orso steals)
|15:09
|+2
|Anthony Dell'Orso makes two point floating jump shot
|10-13
|15:19
|Laurynas Vaistaras defensive rebound
|15:21
|RJ Felton misses three point jump shot
|15:51
|+3
|Anthony Dell'Orso makes three point jump shot (Laurynas Vaistaras assists)
|8-13
|16:03
|Anthony Dell'Orso defensive rebound
|16:05
|Jaden Walker misses two point layup
|16:16
|Mason Grant turnover (lost ball) (Jaden Walker steals)
|16:27
|+2
|RJ Felton makes two point driving dunk (Jaden Walker assists)
|5-13
|16:39
|Tasos Cook turnover (bad pass) (RJ Felton steals)
|16:51
|+2
|Ezra Ausar makes two point cutting dunk (Jaden Walker assists)
|5-11
|16:59
|+1
|Gediminas Mokseckas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-9
|16:59
|Gediminas Mokseckas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:59
|Brandon Johnson shooting foul (Gediminas Mokseckas draws the foul)
|17:11
|Jaden Walker personal foul (Gediminas Mokseckas draws the foul)
|17:19
|+2
|Ezra Ausar makes two point driving dunk
|4-9
|17:28
|Laurynas Vaistaras turnover (lost ball) (Ezra Ausar steals)
|17:46
|+3
|Jaden Walker makes three point jump shot (Brandon Johnson assists)
|4-7
|18:10
|+1
|Tasos Cook makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-4
|18:10
|+1
|Tasos Cook makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-4
|18:10
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. shooting foul (Tasos Cook draws the foul)
|18:24
|+2
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. makes two point driving layup
|2-4
|18:45
|+2
|Anthony Dell'Orso makes two point driving layup
|2-2
|19:04
|+2
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. makes two point driving layup
|0-2
|19:20
|Anthony Dell'Orso turnover (lost ball) (RJ Felton steals)
|19:19
|Jump ball. Anthony Dell'Orso vs. RJ Felton (Pirates gains possession)
|19:39
|Anthony Dell'Orso defensive rebound
|19:39
|Ezra Ausar misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:39
|Ezra Ausar misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:39
|Mason Grant shooting foul (Ezra Ausar draws the foul)
|19:49
|Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|19:51
|Tasos Cook misses two point layup
|20:00
|Mason Grant vs. Brandon Johnson (Fighting Camels gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|RJ Felton makes three point jump shot (Kalib LaCount assists)
|2:45
|+ 2
|Mason Grant makes two point cutting dunk (Alex Kotov assists)
|3:19
|Mason Grant defensive rebound
|3:35
|Quentin Diboundje misses three point jump shot
|3:37
|Fighting Camels 30 second timeout
|4:05
|+ 1
|Anthony Dell'Orso makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:05
|+ 1
|Anthony Dell'Orso makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:05
|Brandon Johnson personal foul (Anthony Dell'Orso draws the foul)
|4:05
|RJ Felton turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Dell'Orso steals)
|4:16
|RJ Felton defensive rebound
|4:24
|Alex Kotov misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:24
|Team Stats
|Points
|24
|34
|Field Goals
|6-15 (40.0%)
|16-32 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|1-6 (16.7%)
|2-12 (16.7%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|0-2 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|13
|15
|Offensive
|0
|5
|Defensive
|11
|10
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|2
|9
|Steals
|3
|10
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|11
|4
|Fouls
|4
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Campbell 1-0
|59.0 PPG
|41.0 RPG
|10.0 APG
|East Carolina 1-0
|91.0 PPG
|42.0 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Dell'Orso G
|14.0 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|55.6 FG%
|
00
|. Felton G
|11.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|42.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Dell'Orso G
|13 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|R. Felton G
|11 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|16.7
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|0.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dell'Orso
|13
|4
|0
|4/7
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|-
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|M. Grant
|4
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|L. Vaistaras
|2
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Cook
|2
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G. Mokseckas
|1
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Kotov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sinani
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Walsh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Duggan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bidwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Perez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bener
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Boggs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Gucoglu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Dorsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|24
|11
|2
|6/15
|1/6
|11/15
|4
|0
|3
|0
|11
|0
|11
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Felton
|11
|3
|1
|5/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|B. Pettiford Jr.
|6
|0
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Ausar
|6
|2
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Walker
|3
|0
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Johnson
|2
|3
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Diboundje
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bayela
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. LaCount
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Pinedo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Faison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Richard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Montanari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bourgeois
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hayes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|34
|15
|9
|16/32
|2/12
|0/2
|11
|0
|10
|1
|4
|5
|10