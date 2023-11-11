away team background logo
home team background logo
NCAAB Scores
All NCAAB Scores
CAMP
ECU

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
CAMP
Fighting Camels
24
ECU
Pirates
34

Time Team Play Score
2:45 +3 RJ Felton makes three point jump shot (Kalib LaCount assists) 24-34
3:19 +2 Mason Grant makes two point cutting dunk (Alex Kotov assists) 24-31
3:35   Mason Grant defensive rebound  
3:37   Quentin Diboundje misses three point jump shot  
4:05   TV timeout  
4:05   Fighting Camels 30 second timeout  
4:05 +1 Anthony Dell'Orso makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-31
4:05 +1 Anthony Dell'Orso makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-31
4:05   Brandon Johnson personal foul (Anthony Dell'Orso draws the foul)  
4:16   RJ Felton turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Dell'Orso steals)  
4:24   RJ Felton defensive rebound  
4:24   Alex Kotov misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:24   Alex Kotov misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:24   Quentin Diboundje personal foul (Alex Kotov draws the foul)  
4:37   Alex Kotov defensive rebound  
4:39   Valentino Pinedo misses two point layup  
4:57   Quentin Diboundje defensive rebound  
4:59   Gediminas Mokseckas misses three point jump shot  
5:19 +2 RJ Felton makes two point pullup jump shot (Valentino Pinedo assists) 20-31
5:32   Tasos Cook personal foul (Valentino Pinedo draws the foul)  
5:32   Valentino Pinedo offensive rebound  
5:33   Benjamin Bayela misses three point jump shot  
5:38   Valentino Pinedo offensive rebound  
5:40   RJ Felton misses two point layup  
5:52   Quentin Diboundje defensive rebound  
5:54   Benjamin Bayela blocks Gediminas Mokseckas's two point layup  
6:02 +2 Brandon Johnson makes two point layup 20-29
6:15   Brandon Johnson offensive rebound  
6:17   Quentin Diboundje misses three point jump shot  
6:35 +1 Alex Kotov makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-27
6:35 +1 Alex Kotov makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-27
6:35   Ezra Ausar personal foul (Alex Kotov draws the foul)  
6:35   Alex Kotov defensive rebound  
6:36   Benjamin Bayela misses three point jump shot  
6:47   Quentin Diboundje offensive rebound  
6:49   Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot  
7:04 +1 Laurynas Vaistaras makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-27
7:04 +1 Laurynas Vaistaras makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-27
7:04   TV timeout  
7:04   Jaden Walker personal foul (Laurynas Vaistaras draws the foul)  
7:04   Fighting Camels offensive rebound  
7:06   Mason Grant misses three point jump shot  
7:08   Anthony Dell'Orso defensive rebound  
7:10   Ezra Ausar misses two point dunk  
7:16   Brandon Johnson defensive rebound  
7:18   Mason Grant misses two point jump shot  
7:27   Mason Grant defensive rebound  
7:29   RJ Felton misses three point jump shot  
7:36   Ezra Ausar defensive rebound  
7:38   Anthony Dell'Orso misses three point jump shot  
7:57 +2 Quentin Diboundje makes two point floating jump shot (Ezra Ausar assists) 16-27
8:09   Gediminas Mokseckas turnover (bad pass) (Jaden Walker steals)  
8:36   Brandon Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Tasos Cook steals)  
8:36   Jump ball. Brandon Johnson vs. Tasos Cook (Fighting Camels gains possession)  
9:01   RJ Felton defensive rebound  
9:01   Mason Grant misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:01   Kalib LaCount shooting foul (Mason Grant draws the foul)  
9:01 +2 Mason Grant makes two point floating jump shot 16-25
9:15 +2 Quentin Diboundje makes two point cutting layup (Brandon Johnson assists) 14-25
9:32 +1 Anthony Dell'Orso makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-23
9:32 +1 Anthony Dell'Orso makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-23
9:32   Bobby Pettiford Jr. shooting foul (Anthony Dell'Orso draws the foul)  
9:44   Mason Grant defensive rebound  
9:46   Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot  
10:03   Benjamin Bayela offensive rebound  
10:05   Jaden Walker misses three point jump shot  
10:27   Jasin Sinani turnover (offensive foul)  
10:27   Jasin Sinani offensive foul (Brandon Johnson draws the foul)  
10:42 +2 Bobby Pettiford Jr. makes two point driving dunk 12-23
10:47   Jasin Sinani turnover (bad pass) (Bobby Pettiford Jr. steals)  
10:53   Official timeout  
10:54 +2 Ezra Ausar makes two point cutting layup (RJ Felton assists) 12-21
11:07   Pirates 30 second timeout  
11:12   Elijah Walsh turnover (bad pass) (RJ Felton steals)  
11:25 +2 RJ Felton makes two point driving layup (Bobby Pettiford Jr. assists) 12-19
11:40   Elijah Walsh turnover (bad pass) (RJ Felton steals)  
11:41   TV timeout  
11:41   Kalib LaCount personal foul (Anthony Dell'Orso draws the foul)  
12:09 +2 Benjamin Bayela makes two point driving dunk 12-17
12:14   Jasin Sinani turnover (lost ball) (Benjamin Bayela steals)  
12:23   Jasin Sinani defensive rebound  
12:25   Ezra Ausar misses two point jump shot  
12:40   RJ Felton defensive rebound  
12:42   Anthony Dell'Orso misses two point layup  
13:02 +2 RJ Felton makes two point jump shot 12-15
13:17   Colby Duggan turnover (lost ball) (Benjamin Bayela steals)  
13:26   Fighting Camels defensive rebound  
13:28   Quentin Diboundje misses three point jump shot  
13:30   Elijah Walsh personal foul  
13:33   Ezra Ausar defensive rebound  
13:35   Anthony Dell'Orso misses three point jump shot  
13:36   Anthony Dell'Orso defensive rebound  
13:38   Valentino Pinedo misses two point layup  
14:04   Valentino Pinedo defensive rebound  
14:06   Colby Duggan misses three point jump shot  
14:24   TV timeout  
14:24   Ezra Ausar turnover (offensive foul)  
14:24   Ezra Ausar offensive foul (Tasos Cook draws the foul)  
14:50 +2 Anthony Dell'Orso makes two point driving layup 12-13
14:56   Jaden Walker turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Dell'Orso steals)  
15:09 +2 Anthony Dell'Orso makes two point floating jump shot 10-13
15:19   Laurynas Vaistaras defensive rebound  
15:21   RJ Felton misses three point jump shot  
15:51 +3 Anthony Dell'Orso makes three point jump shot (Laurynas Vaistaras assists) 8-13
16:03   Anthony Dell'Orso defensive rebound  
16:05   Jaden Walker misses two point layup  
16:16   Mason Grant turnover (lost ball) (Jaden Walker steals)  
16:27 +2 RJ Felton makes two point driving dunk (Jaden Walker assists) 5-13
16:39   Tasos Cook turnover (bad pass) (RJ Felton steals)  
16:51 +2 Ezra Ausar makes two point cutting dunk (Jaden Walker assists) 5-11
16:59 +1 Gediminas Mokseckas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-9
16:59   Gediminas Mokseckas misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:59   Brandon Johnson shooting foul (Gediminas Mokseckas draws the foul)  
17:11   Jaden Walker personal foul (Gediminas Mokseckas draws the foul)  
17:19 +2 Ezra Ausar makes two point driving dunk 4-9
17:28   Laurynas Vaistaras turnover (lost ball) (Ezra Ausar steals)  
17:46 +3 Jaden Walker makes three point jump shot (Brandon Johnson assists) 4-7
18:10 +1 Tasos Cook makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-4
18:10 +1 Tasos Cook makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-4
18:10   Bobby Pettiford Jr. shooting foul (Tasos Cook draws the foul)  
18:24 +2 Bobby Pettiford Jr. makes two point driving layup 2-4
18:45 +2 Anthony Dell'Orso makes two point driving layup 2-2
19:04 +2 Bobby Pettiford Jr. makes two point driving layup 0-2
19:20   Anthony Dell'Orso turnover (lost ball) (RJ Felton steals)  
19:19   Jump ball. Anthony Dell'Orso vs. RJ Felton (Pirates gains possession)  
19:39   Anthony Dell'Orso defensive rebound  
19:39   Ezra Ausar misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:39   Ezra Ausar misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:39   Mason Grant shooting foul (Ezra Ausar draws the foul)  
19:49   Brandon Johnson defensive rebound  
19:51   Tasos Cook misses two point layup  
20:00   Mason Grant vs. Brandon Johnson (Fighting Camels gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 RJ Felton makes three point jump shot (Kalib LaCount assists) 2:45
+ 2 Mason Grant makes two point cutting dunk (Alex Kotov assists) 3:19
  Mason Grant defensive rebound 3:35
  Quentin Diboundje misses three point jump shot 3:37
  Fighting Camels 30 second timeout 4:05
+ 1 Anthony Dell'Orso makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4:05
+ 1 Anthony Dell'Orso makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4:05
  Brandon Johnson personal foul (Anthony Dell'Orso draws the foul) 4:05
  RJ Felton turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Dell'Orso steals) 4:16
  RJ Felton defensive rebound 4:24
  Alex Kotov misses regular free throw 2 of 2 4:24
Team Stats
Points 24 34
Field Goals 6-15 (40.0%) 16-32 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 1-6 (16.7%) 2-12 (16.7%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 0-2 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 13 15
Offensive 0 5
Defensive 11 10
Team 2 0
Assists 2 9
Steals 3 10
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 11 4
Fouls 4 11
Technicals 0 0
30
A. Dell'Orso G
13 PTS, 4 REB
3
R. Felton G
11 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
Campbell 1-0 24-24
East Carolina 1-0 34-34
Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Team Stats
Campbell 1-0 59.0 PPG 41.0 RPG 10.0 APG
East Carolina 1-0 91.0 PPG 42.0 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
00
. Dell'Orso G 14.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.0 APG 55.6 FG%
00
. Felton G 11.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 1.0 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
30
A. Dell'Orso G 13 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
3
R. Felton G 11 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
40.0 FG% 50.0
16.7 3PT FG% 16.7
73.3 FT% 0.0
Campbell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Dell'Orso 13 4 0 4/7 1/3 4/4 0 - 2 0 1 0 4
M. Grant 4 3 0 2/4 0/1 0/1 1 - 0 0 1 0 3
L. Vaistaras 2 1 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
T. Cook 2 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 - 1 0 1 0 0
G. Mokseckas 1 0 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Dell'Orso 13 4 0 4/7 1/3 4/4 0 0 2 0 1 0 4
M. Grant 4 3 0 2/4 0/1 0/1 1 0 0 0 1 0 3
L. Vaistaras 2 1 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
T. Cook 2 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 0 1 0 1 0 0
G. Mokseckas 1 0 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Kotov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sinani - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Walsh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Duggan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bidwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Perez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bener - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Boggs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gucoglu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Dorsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 24 11 2 6/15 1/6 11/15 4 0 3 0 11 0 11
East Carolina
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Felton 11 3 1 5/8 1/3 0/0 0 - 4 0 1 0 3
B. Pettiford Jr. 6 0 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 - 1 0 0 0 0
E. Ausar 6 2 1 3/5 0/0 0/2 2 - 1 0 1 0 2
J. Walker 3 0 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 - 2 0 1 0 0
B. Johnson 2 3 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 1 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Felton 11 3 1 5/8 1/3 0/0 0 0 4 0 1 0 3
B. Pettiford Jr. 6 0 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0
E. Ausar 6 2 1 3/5 0/0 0/2 2 0 1 0 1 0 2
J. Walker 3 0 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 0 2 0 1 0 0
B. Johnson 2 3 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 0 0 0 1 1 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Diboundje - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bayela - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. LaCount - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Pinedo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Faison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Richard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Montanari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bourgeois - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hayes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 34 15 9 16/32 2/12 0/2 11 0 10 1 4 5 10
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola