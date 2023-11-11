away team background logo
CORN
FORD

Preview not available

Preview not available

2nd Half
COR
Big Red
17
FOR
Rams
26

Time Team Play Score
8:59   Cooper Noard misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
8:59 +1 Cooper Noard makes regular free throw 2 of 3 62-50
8:59   Cooper Noard misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
8:59   Japhet Medor shooting foul (Cooper Noard draws the foul)  
9:16 +1 Will Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 61-50
9:16   Will Richardson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:16   DJ Nix shooting foul (Will Richardson draws the foul)  
9:33   Big Red turnover (bad pass) (Rams steals)  
9:44   Joshua Rivera personal foul  
9:47   Cooper Noard defensive rebound  
9:49   Kyle Rose misses two point layup  
9:54   Kyle Rose offensive rebound  
9:56   Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot  
10:05   Will Richardson offensive rebound  
10:07   Sean Hansen blocks Japhet Medor's two point layup  
10:19   DJ Nix turnover (traveling)  
10:35 +3 Japhet Medor makes three point jump shot 61-49
10:48   Big Red turnover (bad pass)  
10:55   Japhet Medor personal foul (Nazir Williams draws the foul)  
11:07 +1 Japhet Medor makes regular free throw 2 of 2 61-46
11:07 +1 Japhet Medor makes regular free throw 1 of 2 61-45
11:07   Chris Manon personal foul (Japhet Medor draws the foul)  
11:07   Rams defensive rebound  
11:07   Isaiah Gray misses two point layup  
11:20 +2 Elijah Gray makes two point layup 61-44
11:26   Big Red turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Gray steals)  
11:38   Cooper Noard defensive rebound  
11:38   Angel Montas misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:38 +1 Angel Montas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 61-42
11:38   TV timeout  
11:38   Cooper Noard personal foul (Angel Montas draws the foul)  
11:42   Angel Montas defensive rebound  
11:44   DJ Nix misses three point jump shot  
12:06   Isaiah Gray defensive rebound  
12:06   Joshua Rivera misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:06 +1 Joshua Rivera makes regular free throw 1 of 2 61-41
12:06   Big Red shooting foul (Joshua Rivera draws the foul)  
12:37 +3 Cooper Noard makes three point jump shot (DJ Nix assists) 61-40
13:05   Antrell Charlton turnover (bad pass)  
13:20 +2 Nazir Williams makes two point layup 58-40
13:36   Jahmere Tripp personal foul  
13:36   Isaiah Gray personal foul  
13:38   Sean Hansen defensive rebound  
13:40   Angel Montas misses three point jump shot  
13:54   Rams defensive rebound  
13:54   Nazir Williams misses two point layup  
14:25 +2 Romad Dean makes two point layup (Kyle Rose assists) 56-40
14:34   Angel Montas defensive rebound  
14:36   Jake Fiegen misses three point jump shot  
14:49 +3 Jahmere Tripp makes three point jump shot (Rams assists) 56-38
14:54   Ian Imegwu defensive rebound  
14:56   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
15:01   Rams offensive rebound  
15:03   Antrell Charlton misses three point jump shot  
15:10   Ogheneyole Akuwovo offensive rebound  
15:12   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
15:26   AK Okereke turnover (offensive foul)  
15:26   AK Okereke offensive foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)  
15:34   Big Red defensive rebound  
15:36   Romad Dean misses three point jump shot  
15:45   Antrell Charlton defensive rebound  
15:47   Keller Boothby misses two point layup  
15:55   Kyle Rose personal foul (AK Okereke draws the foul)  
15:59 +1 Romad Dean makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-35
15:59 +1 Romad Dean makes regular free throw 1 of 2 56-34
15:59   TV timeout  
15:59   Big Red shooting foul (Romad Dean draws the foul)  
16:02   Romad Dean offensive rebound  
16:04   Angel Montas misses three point jump shot  
16:18   Nazir Williams turnover (offensive foul)  
16:18   Nazir Williams offensive foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)  
16:18   Ogheneyole Akuwovo personal foul  
16:28 +2 Angel Montas makes two point jump shot 56-33
16:35   AK Okereke personal foul  
16:35   Rams offensive rebound  
16:36   Zach Riley misses three point jump shot  
16:55   Sean Hansen personal foul (Ogheneyole Akuwovo draws the foul)  
16:56   Sean Hansen turnover (lost ball) (Ogheneyole Akuwovo steals)  
17:10 +2 Joshua Rivera makes two point alley-oop layup (Antrell Charlton assists) 56-31
17:20 +2 DJ Nix makes two point layup 56-29
17:28 +2 Japhet Medor makes two point layup 54-29
17:45   Big Red personal foul  
17:50 +2 Isaiah Gray makes two point layup (Sean Hansen assists) 54-27
18:03   Cooper Noard defensive rebound  
18:05   Joshua Rivera misses three point jump shot  
18:35 +3 Chris Manon makes three point jump shot (Sean Hansen assists) 52-27
18:49 +2 Will Richardson makes two point layup 49-27
19:00 +1 Isaiah Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-25
19:00   Isaiah Gray misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:00   Elijah Gray shooting foul (Isaiah Gray draws the foul)  
19:06   Big Red defensive rebound  
19:06   Joshua Rivera misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:06 +1 Joshua Rivera makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-25
19:06   Chris Manon personal foul (Joshua Rivera draws the foul)  
19:06   Rams offensive rebound  
19:06   Joshua Rivera misses two point layup  
19:17   Rams defensive rebound  
19:19   Big Red misses three point jump shot  
19:28   Big Red defensive rebound  
19:30   Rams misses two point jump shot  
19:54 +3 Chris Manon makes three point jump shot 48-24

1st Half
COR
Big Red
45
FOR
Rams
24

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:07 +2 AK Okereke makes two point jump shot 45-24
0:24   Big Red 30 second timeout  
0:37 +2 Zach Riley makes two point jump shot 43-24
0:48   Isaiah Gray turnover (bad pass) (Antrell Charlton steals)  
0:57   Japhet Medor turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Gray steals)  
1:13 +1 Sean Hansen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-22
1:13 +1 Sean Hansen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-22
1:13   Elijah Gray shooting foul (Sean Hansen draws the foul)  
1:13   Sean Hansen offensive rebound  
1:13   Sean Hansen misses two point layup  
1:32   Romad Dean turnover (offensive foul)  
1:32   Romad Dean offensive foul  
1:46   Elijah Gray defensive rebound  
1:46   DJ Nix misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:46   DJ Nix misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:46   Will Richardson personal foul (DJ Nix draws the foul)  
1:46   DJ Nix offensive rebound  
1:47   Cooper Noard misses two point layup  
1:52   Japhet Medor turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Gray steals)  
2:01 +1 Isaiah Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-22
2:01 +1 Isaiah Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-22
2:01   Will Richardson shooting foul (Isaiah Gray draws the foul)  
2:13   Will Richardson turnover (lost ball)  
2:26 +2 Nazir Williams makes two point layup (Sean Hansen assists) 39-22
2:37   Sean Hansen defensive rebound  
2:39   Elijah Gray misses two point jump shot  
2:47 +2 AK Okereke makes two point jump shot 37-22
3:36   TV timeout  
3:36   Elijah Gray personal foul (AK Okereke draws the foul)  
3:49 +2 Will Richardson makes two point layup 35-22
4:05   Nazir Williams personal foul  
4:06   Sean Hansen turnover (bad pass) (Japhet Medor steals)  
4:19 +2 Joshua Rivera makes two point jump shot 35-20
4:37   Chris Manon personal foul  
4:40   Joshua Rivera defensive rebound  
4:42   Nazir Williams misses three point jump shot  
4:52   Sean Hansen offensive rebound  
4:54   Chris Manon misses three point jump shot  
4:57   Sean Hansen defensive rebound  
4:59   Kyle Rose misses two point layup  
5:08 +2 AK Okereke makes two point layup 35-18
5:14   Japhet Medor turnover (lost ball) (Nazir Williams steals)  
5:22   Chris Manon turnover (lost ball)  
5:30   Sean Hansen defensive rebound  
5:32   Will Richardson misses three point jump shot  
5:41   Ogheneyole Akuwovo offensive rebound  
5:43   Zach Riley misses three point jump shot  
6:04   Chris Manon turnover (lost ball)  
6:12   Kyle Rose personal foul (Chris Manon draws the foul)  
6:16   Cooper Noard defensive rebound  
6:18   Cooper Noard blocks Will Richardson's two point layup  
6:25   Big Red defensive rebound  
6:27   Sean Hansen blocks Elijah Gray's two point layup  
6:47 +2 Cooper Noard makes two point layup (Sean Hansen assists) 33-18
7:02 +3 Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Will Richardson assists) 31-18
7:13   Elijah Gray defensive rebound  
7:15   Cooper Noard misses three point jump shot  
7:21   Rams turnover (shot clock violation)  
7:52   Rams defensive rebound  
7:54   Guy Ragland Jr. misses two point jump shot  
8:05   Elijah Gray turnover (lost ball) (Nazir Williams steals)  
8:18   Rams 30 second timeout  
8:18 +2 Chris Manon makes two point layup 31-15
8:18   Jahmere Tripp turnover (bad pass) (Chris Manon steals)  
8:25 +2 Isaiah Gray makes two point layup (Cooper Noard assists) 29-15
8:38 +2 Japhet Medor makes two point layup 27-15
8:55 +2 Chris Manon makes two point layup 27-13
9:00   Sean Hansen offensive rebound  
9:02   Chris Manon misses two point jump shot  
9:11   Big Red offensive rebound  
9:13   Isaiah Gray misses three point jump shot  
9:34   Cooper Noard defensive rebound  
9:36   Antrell Charlton misses two point jump shot  
9:54 +3 Cooper Noard makes three point jump shot (Chris Manon assists) 25-13
10:11   Big Red offensive rebound  
10:13   Jake Fiegen misses three point jump shot  
10:13   Elijah Gray turnover (lost ball) (Chris Manon steals)  
10:13   Joshua Rivera offensive rebound  
10:13   Joshua Rivera misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:13   Joshua Rivera misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:13   Chris Manon shooting foul (Joshua Rivera draws the foul)  
10:20   Jake Fiegen personal foul (Japhet Medor draws the foul)  
10:28 +2 Chris Manon makes two point layup 22-13
10:35   Chris Manon offensive rebound  
10:37   Guy Ragland Jr. misses two point jump shot  
10:54   AK Okereke defensive rebound  
10:56   Elijah Gray misses three point jump shot  
11:18 +3 Jake Fiegen makes three point jump shot (Nazir Williams assists) 20-13
11:36   Antrell Charlton kicked ball violation  
11:47   TV timeout  
11:47   Ogheneyole Akuwovo turnover (offensive foul)  
11:47   Ogheneyole Akuwovo offensive foul  
12:10 +3 Nazir Williams makes three point jump shot 17-13
12:17   AK Okereke defensive rebound  
12:19   Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot  
12:30   Romad Dean defensive rebound  
12:32   Keller Boothby misses three point jump shot  
12:42   Nazir Williams defensive rebound  
12:44   Romad Dean misses three point jump shot  
13:07   AK Okereke turnover (traveling)  
13:14   Antrell Charlton turnover (bad pass)  
13:19 +2 Keller Boothby makes two point layup 14-13
13:23   Ogheneyole Akuwovo turnover (bad pass) (Keller Boothby steals)  
13:33   Ogheneyole Akuwovo defensive rebound  
13:33   Keller Boothby misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:33 +1 Keller Boothby makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-13
13:33   Kyle Rose shooting foul (Keller Boothby draws the foul)  
13:51   Rams turnover (10-second violation)  
14:04 +2 Nazir Williams makes two point layup 11-13
14:18   Rams turnover (shot clock violation)  
14:49   TV timeout  
14:49   Isaiah Gray turnover (bad pass)  
14:57 +2 Elijah Gray makes two point layup (Kyle Rose assists) 9-13
15:10 +2 AK Okereke makes two point dunk 9-11
15:18   AK Okereke offensive rebound  
15:20   Cooper Noard misses three point jump shot  
15:27   Isaiah Gray defensive rebound  
15:29   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
15:42 +3 AK Okereke makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Gray assists) 7-11
15:57 +3 Elijah Gray makes three point jump shot (Romad Dean assists) 4-11
16:18   Sean Hansen turnover (offensive foul)  
16:18   Sean Hansen offensive foul (Joshua Rivera draws the foul)  
16:43 +3 Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Japhet Medor assists) 4-8
16:54 +2 Chris Manon makes two point layup 4-5
17:03   Antrell Charlton personal foul  
17:15 +2 Joshua Rivera makes two point dunk 2-5
17:20   Chris Manon turnover (lost ball) (Joshua Rivera steals)  
17:28 +1 Joshua Rivera makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-3
17:28   Joshua Rivera misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:28   Isaiah Gray shooting foul (Joshua Rivera draws the foul)  
17:56   Joshua Rivera defensive rebound  
17:56   DJ Nix misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:56   DJ Nix misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:56   Joshua Rivera shooting foul (DJ Nix draws the foul)  
18:00   Will Richardson turnover (lost ball) (Chris Manon steals)  
18:19   Sean Hansen turnover (bad pass)  
18:36   Big Red defensive rebound  
18:40   Sean Hansen blocks Japhet Medor's two point layup  
18:57 +2 Sean Hansen makes two point layup (Chris Manon assists) 2-2
19:11 +2 Elijah Gray makes two point layup 0-2
19:22   Joshua Rivera defensive rebound  
19:24   Isaiah Gray misses two point layup  
19:43   Big Red defensive rebound  
19:45   Rams misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Sean Hansen vs. Elijah Gray (Japhet Medor gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 62 50
Field Goals 24-43 (55.8%) 18-44 (40.9%)
3-Pointers 7-17 (41.2%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 7-15 (46.7%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Total Rebounds 29 23
Offensive 6 6
Defensive 15 10
Team 8 7
Assists 10 7
Steals 8 6
Blocks 4 0
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 0
12T
Team Stats
Cornell 2-0 95.5 PPG 42.5 RPG 23.0 APG
Fordham 1-0 68.0 PPG 41.0 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
Top Scorers
55.8 FG% 40.9
41.2 3PT FG% 25.0
46.7 FT% 56.3
Cornell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Manon 14 1 2 6/8 2/3 0/0 4 - 3 0 3 1 0
C. Noard 9 5 1 3/6 2/4 1/3 1 - 0 1 0 0 5
I. Gray 7 2 1 2/5 0/1 3/4 2 - 2 0 2 0 2
S. Hansen 4 7 4 1/2 0/0 2/2 2 - 0 3 4 3 4
D. Nix 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/4 1 - 0 0 1 1 0
Total 62 21 10 24/43 7/17 7/15 18 0 8 4 13 6 15
Fordham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Medor 9 0 1 3/7 1/3 2/2 2 - 1 0 3 0 0
E. Gray 9 2 0 4/7 1/2 0/0 3 - 1 0 2 0 2
J. Rivera 9 4 0 3/5 0/1 3/8 2 - 1 0 0 1 3
W. Richardson 5 1 1 2/4 0/1 1/2 2 - 0 0 2 1 0
A. Charlton 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 - 1 0 2 0 1
Total 50 16 7 18/44 5/20 9/16 17 0 6 0 13 6 10
