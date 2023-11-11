CORN
FORD
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|8:59
|Cooper Noard misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|8:59
|+1
|Cooper Noard makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|62-50
|8:59
|Cooper Noard misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|8:59
|Japhet Medor shooting foul (Cooper Noard draws the foul)
|9:16
|+1
|Will Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-50
|9:16
|Will Richardson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:16
|DJ Nix shooting foul (Will Richardson draws the foul)
|9:33
|Big Red turnover (bad pass) (Rams steals)
|9:44
|Joshua Rivera personal foul
|9:47
|Cooper Noard defensive rebound
|9:49
|Kyle Rose misses two point layup
|9:54
|Kyle Rose offensive rebound
|9:56
|Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot
|10:05
|Will Richardson offensive rebound
|10:07
|Sean Hansen blocks Japhet Medor's two point layup
|10:19
|DJ Nix turnover (traveling)
|10:35
|+3
|Japhet Medor makes three point jump shot
|61-49
|10:48
|Big Red turnover (bad pass)
|10:55
|Japhet Medor personal foul (Nazir Williams draws the foul)
|11:07
|+1
|Japhet Medor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-46
|11:07
|+1
|Japhet Medor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-45
|11:07
|Chris Manon personal foul (Japhet Medor draws the foul)
|11:07
|Rams defensive rebound
|11:07
|Isaiah Gray misses two point layup
|11:20
|+2
|Elijah Gray makes two point layup
|61-44
|11:26
|Big Red turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Gray steals)
|11:38
|Cooper Noard defensive rebound
|11:38
|Angel Montas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:38
|+1
|Angel Montas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-42
|11:38
|TV timeout
|11:38
|Cooper Noard personal foul (Angel Montas draws the foul)
|11:42
|Angel Montas defensive rebound
|11:44
|DJ Nix misses three point jump shot
|12:06
|Isaiah Gray defensive rebound
|12:06
|Joshua Rivera misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:06
|+1
|Joshua Rivera makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-41
|12:06
|Big Red shooting foul (Joshua Rivera draws the foul)
|12:37
|+3
|Cooper Noard makes three point jump shot (DJ Nix assists)
|61-40
|13:05
|Antrell Charlton turnover (bad pass)
|13:20
|+2
|Nazir Williams makes two point layup
|58-40
|13:36
|Jahmere Tripp personal foul
|13:36
|Isaiah Gray personal foul
|13:38
|Sean Hansen defensive rebound
|13:40
|Angel Montas misses three point jump shot
|13:54
|Rams defensive rebound
|13:54
|Nazir Williams misses two point layup
|14:25
|+2
|Romad Dean makes two point layup (Kyle Rose assists)
|56-40
|14:34
|Angel Montas defensive rebound
|14:36
|Jake Fiegen misses three point jump shot
|14:49
|+3
|Jahmere Tripp makes three point jump shot (Rams assists)
|56-38
|14:54
|Ian Imegwu defensive rebound
|14:56
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|15:01
|Rams offensive rebound
|15:03
|Antrell Charlton misses three point jump shot
|15:10
|Ogheneyole Akuwovo offensive rebound
|15:12
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|15:26
|AK Okereke turnover (offensive foul)
|15:26
|AK Okereke offensive foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)
|15:34
|Big Red defensive rebound
|15:36
|Romad Dean misses three point jump shot
|15:45
|Antrell Charlton defensive rebound
|15:47
|Keller Boothby misses two point layup
|15:55
|Kyle Rose personal foul (AK Okereke draws the foul)
|15:59
|+1
|Romad Dean makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-35
|15:59
|+1
|Romad Dean makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-34
|15:59
|TV timeout
|15:59
|Big Red shooting foul (Romad Dean draws the foul)
|16:02
|Romad Dean offensive rebound
|16:04
|Angel Montas misses three point jump shot
|16:18
|Nazir Williams turnover (offensive foul)
|16:18
|Nazir Williams offensive foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)
|16:18
|Ogheneyole Akuwovo personal foul
|16:28
|+2
|Angel Montas makes two point jump shot
|56-33
|16:35
|AK Okereke personal foul
|16:35
|Rams offensive rebound
|16:36
|Zach Riley misses three point jump shot
|16:55
|Sean Hansen personal foul (Ogheneyole Akuwovo draws the foul)
|16:56
|Sean Hansen turnover (lost ball) (Ogheneyole Akuwovo steals)
|17:10
|+2
|Joshua Rivera makes two point alley-oop layup (Antrell Charlton assists)
|56-31
|17:20
|+2
|DJ Nix makes two point layup
|56-29
|17:28
|+2
|Japhet Medor makes two point layup
|54-29
|17:45
|Big Red personal foul
|17:50
|+2
|Isaiah Gray makes two point layup (Sean Hansen assists)
|54-27
|18:03
|Cooper Noard defensive rebound
|18:05
|Joshua Rivera misses three point jump shot
|18:35
|+3
|Chris Manon makes three point jump shot (Sean Hansen assists)
|52-27
|18:49
|+2
|Will Richardson makes two point layup
|49-27
|19:00
|+1
|Isaiah Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-25
|19:00
|Isaiah Gray misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:00
|Elijah Gray shooting foul (Isaiah Gray draws the foul)
|19:06
|Big Red defensive rebound
|19:06
|Joshua Rivera misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:06
|+1
|Joshua Rivera makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-25
|19:06
|Chris Manon personal foul (Joshua Rivera draws the foul)
|19:06
|Rams offensive rebound
|19:06
|Joshua Rivera misses two point layup
|19:17
|Rams defensive rebound
|19:19
|Big Red misses three point jump shot
|19:28
|Big Red defensive rebound
|19:30
|Rams misses two point jump shot
|19:54
|+3
|Chris Manon makes three point jump shot
|48-24
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:07
|+2
|AK Okereke makes two point jump shot
|45-24
|0:24
|Big Red 30 second timeout
|0:37
|+2
|Zach Riley makes two point jump shot
|43-24
|0:48
|Isaiah Gray turnover (bad pass) (Antrell Charlton steals)
|0:57
|Japhet Medor turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Gray steals)
|1:13
|+1
|Sean Hansen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-22
|1:13
|+1
|Sean Hansen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-22
|1:13
|Elijah Gray shooting foul (Sean Hansen draws the foul)
|1:13
|Sean Hansen offensive rebound
|1:13
|Sean Hansen misses two point layup
|1:32
|Romad Dean turnover (offensive foul)
|1:32
|Romad Dean offensive foul
|1:46
|Elijah Gray defensive rebound
|1:46
|DJ Nix misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:46
|DJ Nix misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:46
|Will Richardson personal foul (DJ Nix draws the foul)
|1:46
|DJ Nix offensive rebound
|1:47
|Cooper Noard misses two point layup
|1:52
|Japhet Medor turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Gray steals)
|2:01
|+1
|Isaiah Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-22
|2:01
|+1
|Isaiah Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-22
|2:01
|Will Richardson shooting foul (Isaiah Gray draws the foul)
|2:13
|Will Richardson turnover (lost ball)
|2:26
|+2
|Nazir Williams makes two point layup (Sean Hansen assists)
|39-22
|2:37
|Sean Hansen defensive rebound
|2:39
|Elijah Gray misses two point jump shot
|2:47
|+2
|AK Okereke makes two point jump shot
|37-22
|3:36
|TV timeout
|3:36
|Elijah Gray personal foul (AK Okereke draws the foul)
|3:49
|+2
|Will Richardson makes two point layup
|35-22
|4:05
|Nazir Williams personal foul
|4:06
|Sean Hansen turnover (bad pass) (Japhet Medor steals)
|4:19
|+2
|Joshua Rivera makes two point jump shot
|35-20
|4:37
|Chris Manon personal foul
|4:40
|Joshua Rivera defensive rebound
|4:42
|Nazir Williams misses three point jump shot
|4:52
|Sean Hansen offensive rebound
|4:54
|Chris Manon misses three point jump shot
|4:57
|Sean Hansen defensive rebound
|4:59
|Kyle Rose misses two point layup
|5:08
|+2
|AK Okereke makes two point layup
|35-18
|5:14
|Japhet Medor turnover (lost ball) (Nazir Williams steals)
|5:22
|Chris Manon turnover (lost ball)
|5:30
|Sean Hansen defensive rebound
|5:32
|Will Richardson misses three point jump shot
|5:41
|Ogheneyole Akuwovo offensive rebound
|5:43
|Zach Riley misses three point jump shot
|6:04
|Chris Manon turnover (lost ball)
|6:12
|Kyle Rose personal foul (Chris Manon draws the foul)
|6:16
|Cooper Noard defensive rebound
|6:18
|Cooper Noard blocks Will Richardson's two point layup
|6:25
|Big Red defensive rebound
|6:27
|Sean Hansen blocks Elijah Gray's two point layup
|6:47
|+2
|Cooper Noard makes two point layup (Sean Hansen assists)
|33-18
|7:02
|+3
|Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Will Richardson assists)
|31-18
|7:13
|Elijah Gray defensive rebound
|7:15
|Cooper Noard misses three point jump shot
|7:21
|Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
|7:52
|Rams defensive rebound
|7:54
|Guy Ragland Jr. misses two point jump shot
|8:05
|Elijah Gray turnover (lost ball) (Nazir Williams steals)
|8:18
|Rams 30 second timeout
|8:18
|+2
|Chris Manon makes two point layup
|31-15
|8:18
|Jahmere Tripp turnover (bad pass) (Chris Manon steals)
|8:25
|+2
|Isaiah Gray makes two point layup (Cooper Noard assists)
|29-15
|8:38
|+2
|Japhet Medor makes two point layup
|27-15
|8:55
|+2
|Chris Manon makes two point layup
|27-13
|9:00
|Sean Hansen offensive rebound
|9:02
|Chris Manon misses two point jump shot
|9:11
|Big Red offensive rebound
|9:13
|Isaiah Gray misses three point jump shot
|9:34
|Cooper Noard defensive rebound
|9:36
|Antrell Charlton misses two point jump shot
|9:54
|+3
|Cooper Noard makes three point jump shot (Chris Manon assists)
|25-13
|10:11
|Big Red offensive rebound
|10:13
|Jake Fiegen misses three point jump shot
|10:13
|Elijah Gray turnover (lost ball) (Chris Manon steals)
|10:13
|Joshua Rivera offensive rebound
|10:13
|Joshua Rivera misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:13
|Joshua Rivera misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:13
|Chris Manon shooting foul (Joshua Rivera draws the foul)
|10:20
|Jake Fiegen personal foul (Japhet Medor draws the foul)
|10:28
|+2
|Chris Manon makes two point layup
|22-13
|10:35
|Chris Manon offensive rebound
|10:37
|Guy Ragland Jr. misses two point jump shot
|10:54
|AK Okereke defensive rebound
|10:56
|Elijah Gray misses three point jump shot
|11:18
|+3
|Jake Fiegen makes three point jump shot (Nazir Williams assists)
|20-13
|11:36
|Antrell Charlton kicked ball violation
|11:47
|TV timeout
|11:47
|Ogheneyole Akuwovo turnover (offensive foul)
|11:47
|Ogheneyole Akuwovo offensive foul
|12:10
|+3
|Nazir Williams makes three point jump shot
|17-13
|12:17
|AK Okereke defensive rebound
|12:19
|Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot
|12:30
|Romad Dean defensive rebound
|12:32
|Keller Boothby misses three point jump shot
|12:42
|Nazir Williams defensive rebound
|12:44
|Romad Dean misses three point jump shot
|13:07
|AK Okereke turnover (traveling)
|13:14
|Antrell Charlton turnover (bad pass)
|13:19
|+2
|Keller Boothby makes two point layup
|14-13
|13:23
|Ogheneyole Akuwovo turnover (bad pass) (Keller Boothby steals)
|13:33
|Ogheneyole Akuwovo defensive rebound
|13:33
|Keller Boothby misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:33
|+1
|Keller Boothby makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-13
|13:33
|Kyle Rose shooting foul (Keller Boothby draws the foul)
|13:51
|Rams turnover (10-second violation)
|14:04
|+2
|Nazir Williams makes two point layup
|11-13
|14:18
|Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:49
|TV timeout
|14:49
|Isaiah Gray turnover (bad pass)
|14:57
|+2
|Elijah Gray makes two point layup (Kyle Rose assists)
|9-13
|15:10
|+2
|AK Okereke makes two point dunk
|9-11
|15:18
|AK Okereke offensive rebound
|15:20
|Cooper Noard misses three point jump shot
|15:27
|Isaiah Gray defensive rebound
|15:29
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|15:42
|+3
|AK Okereke makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Gray assists)
|7-11
|15:57
|+3
|Elijah Gray makes three point jump shot (Romad Dean assists)
|4-11
|16:18
|Sean Hansen turnover (offensive foul)
|16:18
|Sean Hansen offensive foul (Joshua Rivera draws the foul)
|16:43
|+3
|Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Japhet Medor assists)
|4-8
|16:54
|+2
|Chris Manon makes two point layup
|4-5
|17:03
|Antrell Charlton personal foul
|17:15
|+2
|Joshua Rivera makes two point dunk
|2-5
|17:20
|Chris Manon turnover (lost ball) (Joshua Rivera steals)
|17:28
|+1
|Joshua Rivera makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-3
|17:28
|Joshua Rivera misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:28
|Isaiah Gray shooting foul (Joshua Rivera draws the foul)
|17:56
|Joshua Rivera defensive rebound
|17:56
|DJ Nix misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:56
|DJ Nix misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:56
|Joshua Rivera shooting foul (DJ Nix draws the foul)
|18:00
|Will Richardson turnover (lost ball) (Chris Manon steals)
|18:19
|Sean Hansen turnover (bad pass)
|18:36
|Big Red defensive rebound
|18:40
|Sean Hansen blocks Japhet Medor's two point layup
|18:57
|+2
|Sean Hansen makes two point layup (Chris Manon assists)
|2-2
|19:11
|+2
|Elijah Gray makes two point layup
|0-2
|19:22
|Joshua Rivera defensive rebound
|19:24
|Isaiah Gray misses two point layup
|19:43
|Big Red defensive rebound
|19:45
|Rams misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Sean Hansen vs. Elijah Gray (Japhet Medor gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Cooper Noard misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|8:59
|+ 1
|Cooper Noard makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|8:59
|Cooper Noard misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|8:59
|Japhet Medor shooting foul (Cooper Noard draws the foul)
|8:59
|+ 1
|Will Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:16
|Will Richardson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:16
|DJ Nix shooting foul (Will Richardson draws the foul)
|9:16
|Big Red turnover (bad pass) (Rams steals)
|9:33
|Joshua Rivera personal foul
|9:44
|Cooper Noard defensive rebound
|9:47
|Kyle Rose misses two point layup
|9:49
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|50
|Field Goals
|24-43 (55.8%)
|18-44 (40.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-17 (41.2%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-15 (46.7%)
|9-16 (56.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|23
|Offensive
|6
|6
|Defensive
|15
|10
|Team
|8
|7
|Assists
|10
|7
|Steals
|8
|6
|Blocks
|4
|0
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|18
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
|
|55.8
|FG%
|40.9
|
|
|41.2
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|46.7
|FT%
|56.3
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Okereke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Boothby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fiegen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Ragland Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Imegwu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Kiachian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ervin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baldwin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Tsang Hinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Franson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Beccles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|21
|10
|24/43
|7/17
|7/15
|18
|0
|8
|4
|13
|6
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Medor
|9
|0
|1
|3/7
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|-
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|E. Gray
|9
|2
|0
|4/7
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Rivera
|9
|4
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|3/8
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|W. Richardson
|5
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|A. Charlton
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Medor
|9
|0
|1
|3/7
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|E. Gray
|9
|2
|0
|4/7
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Rivera
|9
|4
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|3/8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|W. Richardson
|5
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|A. Charlton
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Rose
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Dean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Montas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tripp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Riley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Akuwovo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Best
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nussbaum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. O'Toole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Tsimbila
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|50
|16
|7
|18/44
|5/20
|9/16
|17
|0
|6
|0
|13
|6
|10