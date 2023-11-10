No. 8 Creighton braces for 'good challenge' vs. North Dakota State
The season debut for No. 8 Creighton was a walk in the park.
The Bluejays anticipate receiving more resistance on Saturday afternoon when they face North Dakota State at Omaha, Neb.
Creighton rolled to an easy 105-54 victory over Florida A&M in Tuesday's opener. The Bluejays owned a massive 53-21 edge on the boards.
Trey Alexander scored 20 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner recorded his 200th career blocked shot.
Only Benoit Benjamin (411 in three seasons from 1982-85) has swatted away more shots than the 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner in Bluejays' history.
"Kalk has been so consistent and he's so selfless," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said of the fourth-year center. "He's a preseason All-American and scores nine points and gets four rebounds and he's the happiest guy in the locker room. That speaks to who he is and what he's about. He's always been about the group."
Alexander made 7 of 8 field-goal attempts and Utah State transfer Steven Ashworth showed his shooting ability by making 5 of 7 from 3-point range while adding 17 points in 18 minutes.
"Steve is a great shooter," Alexander said. "You don't shoot 42 percent (for your career) for no reason."
Ashworth drained 111 3-pointers last season while being a first-team All-Mountain West player for the Aggies. He averaged 16.2 points, 4.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds.
Baylor Scheierman also was solid in the opener with 15 points and eight rebounds for Creighton, which outscored Florida A&M 54-3 from the 3-point line.
The Bluejays are 11-0 all-time against North Dakota State, including an 80-55 home victory on Nov. 30, 2021.
Still, McDermott expects the Bison (2-0) to be a sturdy opponent.
"North Dakota State is really disciplined and tough," McDermott said. "That's going to be a good challenge for us."
North Dakota State began the season with victories over Western Michigan and NAIA program Mount Marty.
While Wednesday's 93-66 win over Mount Marty was easy, the Bison had to battle for the season-opening 80-76 overtime road win over Western Michigan on Monday.
Jeremiah Burke's putback as time expired in regulation knotted the score at 71 before North Dakota State secured the victory in the extra session.
"I'm extremely proud of our guys' effort and fight on Monday night," Bison coach David Richman said two days later. "It took us a while to get adjusted to the speed, length, physicality and athleticism. That's on me. I need to do a better job of preparing them but the guys battled all the way to the end and obviously it took an extra five but we were able to get it done."
Boden Skunberg leads North Dakota State with an average of 21 points per game. He scored 25 against Western Michigan and had 17 versus Mount Marty.
Jacari White (12.0) and Andrew Morgan (11.0) also are scoring in double digits.
The Bison are still adjusting to life without Grant Nelson, the star forward who transferred to Alabama in the offseason. Nelson averaged 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 blocks and 0.8 steals last season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:02
|Bluejays 30 second timeout
|0:03
|+2
|Damari Wheeler-Thomas makes two point jump shot
|31-41
|0:34
|+2
|Steven Ashworth makes two point jump shot (Baylor Scheierman assists)
|29-41
|0:40
|Boden Skunberg turnover (lost ball)
|0:46
|Steven Ashworth turnover (bad pass) (Tajavis Miller steals)
|1:01
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|1:03
|Andrew Morgan misses two point jump shot
|1:28
|+2
|Trey Alexander makes two point dunk
|29-39
|1:49
|+2
|Andrew Morgan makes two point jump shot
|29-37
|2:00
|Andrew Morgan offensive rebound
|2:02
|Noah Feddersen misses two point jump shot
|2:02
|Boden Skunberg offensive rebound
|2:02
|Baylor Scheierman blocks Boden Skunberg's two point jump shot
|2:12
|Boden Skunberg offensive rebound
|2:14
|Boden Skunberg misses two point layup
|2:22
|Baylor Scheierman turnover (lost ball) (Boden Skunberg steals)
|2:25
|Boden Skunberg turnover (bad pass) (Baylor Scheierman steals)
|2:52
|+3
|Isaac Traudt makes three point jump shot (Trey Alexander assists)
|27-37
|3:03
|TV timeout
|3:03
|Bison 30 second timeout
|3:04
|+2
|Tajavis Miller makes two point jump shot
|27-34
|3:34
|+3
|Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot
|25-34
|3:42
|Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|3:44
|Andrew Morgan misses three point jump shot
|4:16
|+3
|Mason Miller makes three point jump shot (Baylor Scheierman assists)
|25-31
|4:36
|+2
|Boden Skunberg makes two point jump shot
|25-28
|4:43
|Jump ball. Joshua Streit vs. Mason Miller (Joshua Streit gains possession)
|4:44
|Joshua Streit offensive rebound
|4:46
|Jacari White misses two point jump shot
|5:07
|+2
|Francisco Farabello makes two point layup
|23-28
|5:12
|Joshua Streit turnover (bad pass) (Francisco Farabello steals)
|5:37
|+2
|Baylor Scheierman makes two point jump shot
|23-26
|5:52
|+3
|Joshua Streit makes three point jump shot (Tajavis Miller assists)
|23-24
|6:18
|TV timeout
|6:18
|Steven Ashworth turnover (bad pass)
|6:31
|Trey Alexander defensive rebound
|6:33
|Andrew Morgan misses three point jump shot
|6:59
|+3
|Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot (Ryan Kalkbrenner assists)
|20-24
|7:04
|Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound
|7:06
|Mason Miller misses three point jump shot
|7:26
|+2
|Damari Wheeler-Thomas makes two point jump shot
|20-21
|7:56
|+3
|Mason Miller makes three point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists)
|18-21
|8:01
|Trey Alexander defensive rebound
|8:03
|Andrew Morgan misses two point jump shot
|8:23
|Tajavis Miller defensive rebound
|8:25
|Trey Alexander misses three point jump shot
|8:42
|Tajavis Miller turnover (bad pass) (Trey Alexander steals)
|8:59
|Tajavis Miller defensive rebound
|9:01
|Trey Alexander misses two point jump shot
|9:12
|+3
|Damari Wheeler-Thomas makes three point jump shot (Boden Skunberg assists)
|18-18
|9:18
|Boden Skunberg defensive rebound
|9:20
|Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|9:28
|Francisco Farabello defensive rebound
|9:30
|Tajavis Miller misses three point jump shot
|9:40
|Trey Alexander turnover (bad pass) (Andrew Morgan steals)
|9:51
|Boden Skunberg turnover (bad pass) (Trey Alexander steals)
|10:05
|Noah Feddersen defensive rebound
|10:07
|Francisco Farabello misses three point jump shot
|10:15
|Boden Skunberg turnover (bad pass) (Trey Alexander steals)
|10:29
|+1
|Trey Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-18
|10:29
|+1
|Trey Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-17
|10:29
|Lance Waddles shooting foul (Trey Alexander draws the foul)
|10:45
|+2
|Andrew Morgan makes two point layup
|15-16
|11:09
|TV timeout
|11:06
|Baylor Scheierman turnover (traveling)
|11:16
|Fredrick King defensive rebound
|11:18
|Andrew Morgan misses two point hook shot
|11:42
|+2
|Trey Alexander makes two point jump shot
|13-16
|11:50
|Fredrick King defensive rebound
|11:52
|Andrew Morgan misses two point hook shot
|12:10
|+1
|Isaac Traudt makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-14
|12:10
|Isaac Traudt misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:10
|Jacari White shooting foul (Isaac Traudt draws the foul)
|12:27
|+2
|Jacari White makes two point jump shot
|13-13
|12:38
|Jeremiah Burke defensive rebound
|12:40
|Trey Alexander misses two point jump shot
|12:52
|Boden Skunberg turnover (traveling)
|13:21
|+3
|Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot (Ryan Kalkbrenner assists)
|11-13
|13:26
|Isaac Traudt offensive rebound
|13:28
|Trey Alexander misses three point jump shot
|13:34
|Trey Alexander defensive rebound
|13:36
|Trey Alexander blocks Tajavis Miller's two point jump shot
|14:08
|+2
|Baylor Scheierman makes two point jump shot (Trey Alexander assists)
|11-10
|14:11
|Tajavis Miller personal foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
|14:14
|Jacari White turnover (bad pass) (Trey Alexander steals)
|14:45
|+1
|Baylor Scheierman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-8
|14:45
|+1
|Baylor Scheierman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-7
|14:45
|TV timeout
|14:45
|Damari Wheeler-Thomas shooting foul (Baylor Scheierman draws the foul)
|14:58
|+2
|Jeremiah Burke makes two point layup
|11-6
|15:33
|+2
|Baylor Scheierman makes two point jump shot
|9-6
|15:57
|+2
|Damari Wheeler-Thomas makes two point jump shot
|9-4
|16:11
|Jeremiah Burke defensive rebound
|16:13
|Ryan Kalkbrenner misses two point layup
|16:44
|Mason Miller defensive rebound
|16:48
|Damari Wheeler-Thomas misses two point layup
|16:50
|Mason Miller personal foul (Boden Skunberg draws the foul)
|16:55
|Boden Skunberg defensive rebound
|16:57
|Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot
|17:08
|Steven Ashworth offensive rebound
|17:10
|Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot
|17:15
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|17:17
|Lance Waddles misses three point jump shot
|17:26
|Ryan Kalkbrenner turnover (lost ball) (Lance Waddles steals)
|17:42
|+3
|Lance Waddles makes three point jump shot (Andrew Morgan assists)
|7-4
|17:49
|Steven Ashworth turnover (bad pass) (Andrew Morgan steals)
|18:02
|+2
|Damari Wheeler-Thomas makes two point layup
|4-4
|18:31
|+2
|Trey Alexander makes two point jump shot
|2-4
|18:47
|+2
|Damari Wheeler-Thomas makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|19:01
|Baylor Scheierman turnover (bad pass) (Lance Waddles steals)
|19:14
|Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|19:16
|Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Andrew Morgan's two point jump shot
|20:00
|+2
|Trey Alexander makes two point layup
|0-2
|20:00
|Noah Feddersen vs. Trey Alexander (Trey Alexander gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bluejays 30 second timeout
|0:02
|+ 2
|Damari Wheeler-Thomas makes two point jump shot
|0:03
|+ 2
|Steven Ashworth makes two point jump shot (Baylor Scheierman assists)
|0:34
|Boden Skunberg turnover (lost ball)
|0:40
|Steven Ashworth turnover (bad pass) (Tajavis Miller steals)
|0:46
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|1:01
|Andrew Morgan misses two point jump shot
|1:03
|+ 2
|Trey Alexander makes two point dunk
|1:28
|+ 2
|Andrew Morgan makes two point jump shot
|1:49
|Andrew Morgan offensive rebound
|2:00
|Noah Feddersen misses two point jump shot
|2:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|31
|41
|Field Goals
|14-29 (48.3%)
|15-25 (60.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-7 (42.9%)
|6-13 (46.2%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|5-6 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|11
|14
|Offensive
|4
|3
|Defensive
|7
|11
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|3
|7
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|8
|8
|Fouls
|4
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|N. Dak. St. 2-0
|86.5 PPG
|53.0 RPG
|12.0 APG
|8 Creighton 1-0
|105.0 PPG
|55.0 RPG
|21.0 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Wheeler-Thomas G
|7.0 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|3.0 APG
|37.5 FG%
|
00
|. Scheierman G
|15.0 PPG
|8.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Wheeler-Thomas G
|13 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|B. Scheierman G
|14 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
|48.3
|FG%
|60.0
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|46.2
|
|
|0
|FT%
|83.3
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wheeler-Thomas
|13
|0
|0
|6/7
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Streit
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|T. Miller
|2
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N. Feddersen
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Dissette
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wheeler-Thomas
|13
|0
|0
|6/7
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Streit
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|T. Miller
|2
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N. Feddersen
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Dissette
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. White
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Burke
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Hastreiter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Sletten
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Nikolich-Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Bradley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|31
|11
|3
|14/29
|3/7
|0/0
|4
|61
|6
|0
|8
|4
|7
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Scheierman
|14
|2
|2
|5/7
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|16
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|T. Alexander
|10
|3
|2
|4/8
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|18
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|S. Ashworth
|5
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|I. Traudt
|4
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R. Kalkbrenner
|0
|3
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Scheierman
|14
|2
|2
|5/7
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|16
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|T. Alexander
|10
|3
|2
|4/8
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|18
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|S. Ashworth
|5
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|I. Traudt
|4
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R. Kalkbrenner
|0
|3
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Farabello
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|F. King
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Lawson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dotzler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Knox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Townley-Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Vice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Osmani
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|41
|14
|7
|15/25
|6/13
|5/6
|1
|88
|6
|3
|8
|3
|11