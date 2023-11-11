Newton leads five players in double figures in No. 6 UConn's 107-67 rout of Stonehill College
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Tristen Newton scored 22 points Saturday to lead No. 6 UConn to a 107-67 rout of Stonehill College.
Freshman Stephon Castle had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the defending national champions, who have won 19 consecutive nonconference games, which includes last season’s run through the NCAA Tournament.
Donovan Clingan added 16 points in 17 minutes; Alex Karaban scored 15 points; and Cam Spencer added 12 for the Huskies (2-0).
Jackson Benigni had 22 points to lead Stonehill (1-2), which is in its second year of Division I basketball.
Clingan, on a minutes restriction while recovering from a foot injury in the preseason, opened the scoring with a layup. He had six points in UConn’s opening 12-0 run, which forced the Skyhawks into a zone.
It didn’t help.
Newton hit his first three 3-point attempts and had 14 points by halftime. UConn led 52-30 at the break.
The Huskies opened the second half with a 26-4 run in just over seven minutes and cruised from there.
UConn outscored Stonehill 56-26 in the paint and outrebounded the Skyhawks 42-26.
BIG PICTURE
Stonehill: The Skyhawks were coming off a 57-44 victory over Army on Thursday night. They play No. 16 Kentucky next week. The program, still in its transition from Division II, won’t be eligible for the NEC Tournament until next season and can't play in the NCAA Tournament 2026-27.
UConn: The Huskies non-conference schedule gets much tougher with games against Indiana and either Louisville or No. 18 Texas later this month. They play in December at No. 1 Kansas and against No. 11 Gonzaga and No. 19 North Carolina.
UP NEXT:
Stonehill: Travels to Philadelphia to take on Saint Joseph's on Tuesday night.
UConn: The Huskies host Mississippi Valley State in Hartford on Tuesday.
Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Pano Pavlidis vs. Donovan Clingan (Alex Karaban gains possession)
|19:41
|Stephon Castle misses three point jump shot
|19:39
|Tristen Newton offensive rebound
|19:36
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point layup (Tristen Newton assists)
|0-2
|19:07
|Louie Semona turnover (traveling)
|18:55
|+3
|Tristen Newton makes three point jump shot (Stephon Castle assists)
|0-5
|18:42
|Jackson Benigni misses two point layup
|18:40
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|18:35
|Alex Karaban misses three point jump shot
|18:33
|Stephon Castle offensive rebound
|18:31
|+3
|Tristen Newton makes three point jump shot (Stephon Castle assists)
|0-8
|18:12
|Pano Pavlidis misses three point jump shot
|18:10
|Cam Spencer defensive rebound
|18:03
|Cam Spencer misses three point jump shot
|18:01
|Donovan Clingan offensive rebound
|17:55
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point layup
|0-10
|17:40
|Louie Semona turnover (bad pass)
|17:27
|Thatcher Stone personal foul (Donovan Clingan draws the foul)
|17:14
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point layup (Stephon Castle assists)
|0-12
|16:57
|+3
|Todd Brogna makes three point jump shot (Nathan McGill assists)
|3-12
|16:44
|Cam Spencer misses three point jump shot
|16:42
|Alex Karaban offensive rebound
|16:39
|Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
|16:37
|Donovan Clingan offensive rebound
|16:34
|Nathan McGill shooting foul (Donovan Clingan draws the foul)
|16:34
|Donovan Clingan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:34
|Donovan Clingan misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:34
|Alex Karaban offensive rebound
|16:27
|Tristen Newton turnover (lost ball) (Tony Felder steals)
|16:23
|Stephon Castle blocks Tony Felder's two point layup
|16:21
|Todd Brogna offensive rebound
|16:05
|Nathan McGill misses two point layup
|16:03
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|15:55
|+3
|Tristen Newton makes three point jump shot (Cam Spencer assists)
|3-15
|15:23
|Pano Pavlidis misses two point jump shot
|15:21
|Stephon Castle defensive rebound
|15:11
|Alex Karaban misses three point jump shot
|15:09
|Pano Pavlidis defensive rebound
|14:40
|Alex Karaban blocks Nathan McGill's three point jump shot
|14:37
|Nathan McGill offensive rebound
|14:37
|Skyhawks turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:37
|TV timeout
|14:14
|Hassan Diarra turnover (lost ball) (Jackson Benigni steals)
|14:06
|+3
|Jackson Benigni makes three point jump shot (Shane O'Dell assists)
|6-15
|13:44
|Alex Karaban turnover (bad pass) (Pano Pavlidis steals)
|13:33
|Tony Felder misses three point jump shot
|13:31
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|13:22
|+3
|Cam Spencer makes three point jump shot (Hassan Diarra assists)
|6-18
|13:08
|Pano Pavlidis misses two point hook shot
|13:06
|Samson Johnson defensive rebound
|12:54
|Pano Pavlidis shooting foul (Cam Spencer draws the foul)
|12:54
|+1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-19
|12:54
|+1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-20
|12:54
|Samson Johnson blocks Pano Pavlidis's two point layup
|12:52
|Solomon Ball defensive rebound
|12:47
|+2
|Samson Johnson makes two point dunk (Tristen Newton assists)
|6-22
|12:33
|Samson Johnson personal foul (Jackson Benigni draws the foul)
|12:29
|+2
|Shane O'Dell makes two point layup
|8-22
|12:07
|+2
|Samson Johnson makes two point dunk (Tristen Newton assists)
|8-24
|11:52
|+2
|Jackson Benigni makes two point layup
|10-24
|11:41
|Solomon Ball misses three point jump shot
|11:39
|Jayden Ross offensive rebound
|11:35
|Shane O'Dell blocks Jayden Ross's two point layup
|11:33
|Jackson Benigni defensive rebound
|11:25
|Jackson Benigni turnover (bad pass) (Solomon Ball steals)
|11:25
|TV timeout
|10:59
|+3
|Solomon Ball makes three point jump shot (Jayden Ross assists)
|10-27
|10:35
|+2
|Shane O'Dell makes two point layup
|12-27
|10:09
|Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
|10:07
|Jackson Benigni defensive rebound
|9:52
|Shane O'Dell misses two point jump shot
|9:50
|Stephon Castle defensive rebound
|9:42
|Jayden Ross misses three point jump shot
|9:40
|Solomon Ball offensive rebound
|9:38
|Solomon Ball misses two point layup
|9:36
|Stephon Castle offensive rebound
|9:31
|+2
|Stephon Castle makes two point layup
|12-29
|9:18
|Max Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
|9:16
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|9:09
|Todd Brogna shooting foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|9:09
|+1
|Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-30
|9:09
|+1
|Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-31
|9:09
|8:56
|Thatcher Stone turnover (out of bounds)
|8:44
|Cam Spencer misses three point jump shot
|8:42
|Thatcher Stone defensive rebound
|8:28
|Tony Felder turnover (lost ball) (Alex Karaban steals)
|8:20
|Todd Brogna shooting foul (Alex Karaban draws the foul)
|8:20
|+1
|Alex Karaban makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-32
|8:20
|+1
|Alex Karaban makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-33
|8:04
|Max Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
|8:02
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|7:59
|Donovan Clingan misses two point layup
|7:57
|Pano Pavlidis defensive rebound
|7:57
|Donovan Clingan personal foul (Pano Pavlidis draws the foul)
|7:57
|TV timeout
|7:43
|Nathan McGill turnover (bad pass) (Alex Karaban steals)
|7:39
|+2
|Alex Karaban makes two point layup
|12-35
|7:10
|Pano Pavlidis turnover (bad pass) (Donovan Clingan steals)
|7:06
|Cam Spencer turnover (bad pass) (Tony Felder steals)
|7:01
|Nathan McGill misses three point jump shot
|6:59
|Thatcher Stone offensive rebound
|6:55
|+2
|Thatcher Stone makes two point layup
|14-35
|6:43
|Alex Karaban turnover (bad pass)
|6:27
|+3
|Jackson Benigni makes three point jump shot (Max Zegarowski assists)
|17-35
|6:11
|Donovan Clingan misses two point layup
|6:09
|Donovan Clingan offensive rebound
|6:05
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point layup
|17-37
|5:52
|+2
|Max Zegarowski makes two point layup (Tony Felder assists)
|19-37
|5:28
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point layup (Cam Spencer assists)
|19-39
|5:15
|Pano Pavlidis misses three point jump shot
|5:13
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|5:03
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point hook shot
|19-41
|4:42
|+2
|Jackson Benigni makes two point layup
|21-41
|4:33
|+3
|Tristen Newton makes three point jump shot (Cam Spencer assists)
|21-44
|4:28
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|4:28
|TV timeout
|4:12
|+2
|Chas Stinson makes two point layup (Tony Felder assists)
|23-44
|3:44
|Tristen Newton turnover (bad pass) (Jackson Benigni steals)
|3:39
|+2
|Jackson Benigni makes two point layup
|25-44
|3:11
|+2
|Samson Johnson makes two point dunk (Cam Spencer assists)
|25-46
|2:49
|+3
|Chas Stinson makes three point jump shot (Jackson Benigni assists)
|28-46
|2:25
|Samson Johnson misses two point layup
|2:23
|Max Zegarowski defensive rebound
|2:11
|Jackson Benigni misses two point layup
|2:09
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|1:55
|+2
|Alex Karaban makes two point dunk (Samson Johnson assists)
|28-48
|1:40
|+2
|Tony Felder makes two point jump shot
|30-48
|1:19
|Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
|1:18
|Skyhawks defensive rebound
|1:16
|Alex Karaban personal foul (Tony Felder draws the foul)
|1:04
|Tony Felder misses two point jump shot
|1:02
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|0:48
|Max Zegarowski personal foul (Stephon Castle draws the foul)
|0:44
|Cam Spencer misses three point jump shot
|0:42
|Alex Karaban offensive rebound
|0:40
|Todd Brogna personal foul (Alex Karaban draws the foul)
|0:40
|+1
|Alex Karaban makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-49
|0:40
|+1
|Alex Karaban makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-50
|0:36
|Skyhawks 30 second timeout
|0:16
|Alex Karaban blocks Jackson Benigni's two point layup
|0:15
|Chas Stinson offensive rebound
|0:13
|Chas Stinson misses three point jump shot
|0:11
|Huskies defensive rebound
|0:04
|+2
|Stephon Castle makes two point layup
|30-52
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:49
|Donovan Clingan blocks Shane O'Dell's two point layup
|19:47
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|19:41
|Cam Spencer misses three point jump shot
|19:39
|Donovan Clingan offensive rebound
|19:35
|Donovan Clingan misses two point layup
|19:33
|Cam Spencer offensive rebound
|19:32
|Alex Karaban misses three point jump shot
|19:30
|Max Zegarowski defensive rebound
|19:12
|Louie Semona turnover (lost ball) (Tristen Newton steals)
|19:04
|Tristen Newton misses two point layup
|19:02
|Donovan Clingan offensive rebound
|19:00
|Donovan Clingan misses two point layup
|18:58
|Cam Spencer offensive rebound
|18:50
|Donovan Clingan misses two point layup
|18:48
|Shane O'Dell defensive rebound
|18:36
|Tristen Newton shooting foul (Pano Pavlidis draws the foul)
|18:36
|Pano Pavlidis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:36
|+1
|Pano Pavlidis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-52
|18:11
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point layup
|31-54
|17:57
|Jackson Benigni misses two point layup
|17:55
|Shane O'Dell offensive rebound
|17:52
|Shane O'Dell misses two point layup
|17:50
|Louie Semona offensive rebound
|17:49
|Louie Semona turnover (bad pass) (Tristen Newton steals)
|17:45
|Pano Pavlidis shooting foul (Stephon Castle draws the foul)
|17:45
|+1
|Stephon Castle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-55
|17:45
|+1
|Stephon Castle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-56
|17:40
|Donovan Clingan blocks Pano Pavlidis's two point layup
|17:38
|Cam Spencer defensive rebound
|17:31
|+2
|Stephon Castle makes two point layup (Cam Spencer assists)
|31-58
|17:22
|Shane O'Dell turnover (lost ball) (Tristen Newton steals)
|17:22
|Donovan Clingan technical foul
|17:22
|Donovan Clingan turnover
|17:22
|Louie Semona technical foul
|17:22
|Louie Semona turnover
|17:16
|+2
|Tristen Newton makes two point layup
|31-60
|17:16
|Todd Brogna shooting foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|17:16
|+1
|Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|31-61
|16:57
|Todd Brogna turnover (lost ball) (Tristen Newton steals)
|16:55
|+2
|Samson Johnson makes two point layup (Tristen Newton assists)
|31-63
|16:49
|Todd Brogna turnover (traveling)
|16:45
|+2
|Tristen Newton makes two point layup
|31-65
|16:25
|Cam Spencer personal foul (Thatcher Stone draws the foul)
|16:13
|Tristen Newton personal foul (Thatcher Stone draws the foul)
|15:55
|+3
|Thatcher Stone makes three point jump shot (Tony Felder assists)
|34-65
|15:36
|+2
|Cam Spencer makes two point layup
|34-67
|15:36
|Nathan McGill shooting foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|15:36
|TV timeout
|15:36
|+1
|Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|34-68
|15:19
|Thatcher Stone turnover (lost ball) (Tristen Newton steals)
|15:15
|Cam Spencer misses three point jump shot
|15:13
|Thatcher Stone defensive rebound
|15:05
|Tony Felder misses three point jump shot
|15:03
|Todd Brogna offensive rebound
|15:00
|Tony Felder misses two point jump shot
|14:58
|Stephon Castle defensive rebound
|14:53
|+3
|Cam Spencer makes three point jump shot (Stephon Castle assists)
|34-71
|14:29
|Tony Felder turnover (lost ball) (Stephon Castle steals)
|14:25
|+2
|Stephon Castle makes two point dunk
|34-73
|13:53
|Tony Felder misses three point jump shot
|13:51
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|13:44
|+3
|Alex Karaban makes three point jump shot (Cam Spencer assists)
|34-76
|13:44
|Skyhawks 30 second timeout
|13:44
|TV timeout
|13:15
|Cam Spencer blocks Louie Semona's three point jump shot
|13:13
|Skyhawks offensive rebound
|13:13
|Skyhawks turnover (shot clock violation)
|12:55
|Chas Stinson shooting foul (Solomon Ball draws the foul)
|12:55
|+1
|Solomon Ball makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-77
|12:55
|+1
|Solomon Ball makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-78
|12:42
|Hassan Diarra shooting foul (Chas Stinson draws the foul)
|12:42
|+1
|Chas Stinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-78
|12:42
|+1
|Chas Stinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-78
|12:31
|Hassan Diarra turnover (bad pass) (Louie Semona steals)
|12:27
|+2
|Louie Semona makes two point dunk
|38-78
|11:58
|Chas Stinson personal foul (Donovan Clingan draws the foul)
|11:58
|TV timeout
|11:43
|Donovan Clingan misses two point jump shot
|11:41
|Pano Pavlidis defensive rebound
|11:27
|Chas Stinson misses two point layup
|11:25
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|11:18
|Donovan Clingan misses three point jump shot
|11:16
|Pano Pavlidis defensive rebound
|11:08
|+2
|Jackson Benigni makes two point layup
|40-78
|10:54
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point dunk (Hassan Diarra assists)
|40-80
|10:51
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|10:40
|Jackson Benigni misses three point jump shot
|10:38
|Se'yphon Triplett offensive rebound
|10:36
|Jaylin Stewart shooting foul (Se'yphon Triplett draws the foul)
|10:36
|+1
|Se'yphon Triplett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-80
|10:36
|Se'yphon Triplett misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:36
|Stephon Castle defensive rebound
|10:07
|Se'yphon Triplett shooting foul (Stephon Castle draws the foul)
|10:07
|+1
|Stephon Castle makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|41-81
|10:07
|+1
|Stephon Castle makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|41-82
|10:07
|+1
|Stephon Castle makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|41-83
|10:00
|Se'yphon Triplett turnover (bad pass)
|9:44
|+2
|Tristen Newton makes two point layup
|41-85
|9:15
|+2
|Se'yphon Triplett makes two point jump shot
|43-85
|8:51
|Jaylin Stewart misses three point jump shot
|8:49
|Tony Felder defensive rebound
|8:24
|+2
|Jackson Benigni makes two point jump shot
|45-85
|8:02
|Stephon Castle misses two point layup
|8:00
|Todd Brogna defensive rebound
|7:54
|+2
|Chas Stinson makes two point layup
|47-85
|7:54
|Cam Spencer shooting foul (Chas Stinson draws the foul)
|7:54
|TV timeout
|7:54
|+1
|Chas Stinson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|48-85
|7:34
|Cam Spencer misses three point jump shot
|7:32
|Jackson Benigni defensive rebound
|7:17
|+3
|Todd Brogna makes three point jump shot (Tony Felder assists)
|51-85
|7:07
|+2
|Alex Karaban makes two point dunk (Donovan Clingan assists)
|51-87
|6:52
|Cam Spencer personal foul (Tony Felder draws the foul)
|6:52
|+1
|Tony Felder makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-87
|6:52
|+1
|Tony Felder makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-87
|6:46
|Tristen Newton turnover (lost ball) (Tony Felder steals)
|6:44
|Chas Stinson misses two point layup
|6:42
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|6:35
|Cam Spencer turnover (bad pass)
|6:21
|Se'yphon Triplett turnover (traveling)
|6:12
|Cam Spencer turnover (bad pass)
|6:00
|Chas Stinson misses three point jump shot
|5:58
|Stephon Castle defensive rebound
|5:51
|+2
|Alex Karaban makes two point layup (Stephon Castle assists)
|53-89
|5:31
|+3
|Jackson Benigni makes three point jump shot (Tony Felder assists)
|56-89
|5:02
|Cam Spencer misses three point jump shot
|5:00
|Cam Spencer offensive rebound
|4:56
|Todd Brogna shooting foul (Cam Spencer draws the foul)
|4:56
|+1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-90
|4:56
|+1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-91
|4:44
|+2
|Austin Abrams makes two point layup (Pano Pavlidis assists)
|58-91
|4:35
|Stephon Castle turnover (lost ball) (Tony Felder steals)
|4:34
|Solomon Ball shooting foul (Tony Felder draws the foul)
|4:34
|Tony Felder misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:34
|+1
|Tony Felder makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-91
|4:24
|Jayden Ross misses two point jump shot
|4:22
|Stephon Castle offensive rebound
|4:17
|+2
|Stephon Castle makes two point layup
|59-93
|3:55
|Austin Abrams turnover (bad pass) (Stephon Castle steals)
|3:55
|Tony Felder personal foul (Stephon Castle draws the foul)
|3:55
|TV timeout
|3:55
|+1
|Stephon Castle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-94
|3:55
|+1
|Stephon Castle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-95
|3:41
|+2
|Pano Pavlidis makes two point hook shot
|61-95
|3:17
|+3
|Hassan Diarra makes three point jump shot (Jaylin Stewart assists)
|61-98
|3:04
|Pano Pavlidis misses three point jump shot
|3:02
|Skyhawks offensive rebound
|2:57
|+3
|Tony Felder makes three point jump shot (Austin Abrams assists)
|64-98
|2:40
|Jayden Ross misses three point jump shot
|2:38
|Se'yphon Triplett defensive rebound
|2:26
|+3
|Jackson Benigni makes three point jump shot
|67-98
|2:04
|+3
|Jayden Ross makes three point jump shot (Jaylin Stewart assists)
|67-101
|1:46
|Se'yphon Triplett misses two point jump shot
|1:44
|Hassan Diarra defensive rebound
|1:37
|+2
|Solomon Ball makes two point layup
|67-103
|1:34
|Skyhawks 30 second timeout
|1:32
|Austin Abrams turnover (bad pass) (Jayden Ross steals)
|1:21
|+2
|Jayden Ross makes two point dunk (Jaylin Stewart assists)
|67-105
|0:30
|+2
|Jayden Ross makes two point layup (Jaylin Stewart assists)
|67-107
|0:00
|Skyhawks misses three point jump shot
|1:00
|Youssouf Singare defensive rebound
|0:57
|Andrew Hurley misses three point jump shot
|0:57
|Skyhawks defensive rebound
|0:35
|Will Rywolt misses three point jump shot
|0:34
|Youssouf Singare defensive rebound
|0:30
|+2
|Jaylin Stewart makes two point layup
|67-107
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|107
|Field Goals
|25-59 (42.4%)
|38-71 (53.5%)
|3-Pointers
|9-25 (36.0%)
|10-31 (32.3%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|21-23 (91.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|42
|Offensive
|8
|17
|Defensive
|15
|24
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|11
|23
|Steals
|8
|12
|Blocks
|1
|7
|Turnovers
|19
|12
|Fouls
|16
|12
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Stonehill 1-2
|50.5 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|9.0 APG
|6 Connecticut 2-0
|95.0 PPG
|56.0 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Top Scorers
|J. Benigni G
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|T. Newton G
|22 PTS
|7 REB
|4 AST
|
|42.4
|FG%
|53.5
|
|
|36.0
|3PT FG%
|32.3
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|91.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Benigni
|22
|3
|1
|9/14
|4/5
|0/0
|0
|30
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. O'Dell
|4
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|P. Pavlidis
|3
|4
|1
|1/8
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|M. Zegarowski
|2
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|L. Semona
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|1
|0
|5
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Stinson
|10
|1
|0
|3/7
|1/3
|3/3
|2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Felder Jr.
|8
|1
|5
|2/8
|1/4
|3/4
|1
|26
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Brogna
|6
|3
|0
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|5
|18
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|T. Stone
|5
|3
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|S. Triplett
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|14
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|A. Abrams
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|W. Rywolt
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. McGill
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|N. Marquardt
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Meuser
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Melis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Diamantis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|23
|11
|25/59
|9/25
|8/11
|16
|200
|8
|1
|19
|8
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Newton
|22
|7
|4
|7/11
|4/7
|4/4
|2
|27
|5
|0
|3
|1
|6
|S. Castle
|17
|8
|5
|5/7
|0/1
|7/7
|0
|25
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|D. Clingan
|16
|7
|1
|8/15
|0/1
|0/2
|2
|17
|1
|2
|1
|5
|2
|A. Karaban
|15
|7
|0
|5/8
|1/4
|4/4
|1
|29
|2
|2
|2
|3
|4
|C. Spencer
|12
|5
|6
|3/11
|2/10
|4/4
|3
|27
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Johnson
|8
|1
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|S. Ball
|7
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|17
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Ross
|5
|1
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|12
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|H. Diarra
|3
|1
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Stewart
|2
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Roumoglou
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y. Singare
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Hurley
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Johnson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|107
|41
|23
|38/71
|10/31
|21/23
|12
|203
|12
|7
|12
|17
|24