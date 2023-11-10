Arizona State looks to get even vs. Texas Southern
Arizona State will try to rebound from a 15-point loss in its season opener to Mississippi State when it hosts Texas Southern on Saturday at Tempe, Ariz.
The Sun Devils (0-1), in Bobby Hurley's ninth season as the head coach, struggled from 3-point range (shooting 5 of 21) and shot 32.1 percent from the field overall in the 71-56 loss to the Bulldogs in Chicago.
Hurley's team includes only three returnees from last season and two of them -- Jamiya Neal and Frankie Collins -- started along with transfers Kamari Lands (Louisville), Jose Perez (West Virginia) and Shawn Phillips Jr. (LSU).
Arizona State's other returner, Alonzo Gaffney, was in the eight-man rotation with Bryant Selebangue (Tulsa) and junior college transfer Malachi Davis.
Lands had 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field (1 of 5 from beyond the arc) in the loss to Mississippi State.
Perez went 0 of 4 from the field with four rebounds in 33 minutes.
Hurley sticks by his decision to start Perez, a graduate student who is playing for his fifth program in the last six years. He has also played for Manhattan, Marquette and Gardner-Webb.
"(Perez is) a hard-nosed player, he's going to give you everything he has," Hurley said. "When our fans watch him play, they're going to appreciate his work ethic, his toughness."
Texas Southern (0-1) is coming off a 92-55 loss at New Mexico on Monday.
The Tigers shot 29.4 percent from the field, including 5 of 24 from 3-point range.
Jonathan Cisse and Jaylen Wysinger led the Tigers with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Cisse, a transfer from Incarnate Word, and Wysinger, a junior college transfer, were not with Texas Southern last season when the Tigers upset Arizona State 67-66 in overtime in Houston on Nov. 13.
The Tigers are trying to reach their fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament with an influx of talent.
"We're reloading after losing a great group of young men, three of them starters, and five in total," said Texas Southern coach Johnny Jones. "It was a nucleus of guys that won three (SWAC) championships."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Texas Southern 0-1
|55.0 PPG
|41.0 RPG
|9.0 APG
|Arizona State 0-1
|56.0 PPG
|35.0 RPG
|11.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Cisse
|1
|29
|11.0
|2.0
|4.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|20.0
|25.0
|57.1
|2
|0
|J. Wysinger
|1
|20
|10.0
|5.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|5
|S. O'Neal
|1
|17
|8.0
|2.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|33.3
|0
|2
|P. Henry
|1
|24
|7.0
|3.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|4.0
|21.4
|20.0
|0.0
|0
|3
|K. Farooq
|1
|21
|6.0
|6.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|40.0
|100.0
|0.0
|1
|5
|G. Carter
|1
|20
|4.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|2.00
|2.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|2
|J. Young Jr.
|1
|19
|4.0
|2.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|100.0
|2
|0
|K. Granger
|1
|19
|3.0
|5.0
|1.0
|1.00
|3.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|33.3
|2
|3
|K. Hunter
|1
|16
|2.0
|5.0
|1.0
|0.00
|3.00
|2.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|3
|C. Craig
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Stroud
|1
|13
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|1
|0.0
|55.0
|41.0
|9.0
|5.00
|9.00
|12.0
|29.4
|20.8
|52.6
|11.0
|26.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Lands
|1
|27
|13.0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|40.0
|20.0
|66.7
|1
|3
|F. Collins
|1
|33
|10.0
|3.0
|3.0
|5.00
|0.00
|3.0
|30.0
|0.0
|80.0
|0
|3
|Z. Meeks
|1
|6
|6.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|66.7
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Phillips Jr.
|1
|21
|6.0
|5.0
|1.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|66.7
|1
|4
|J. Neal
|1
|26
|5.0
|3.0
|4.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|25.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|3
|J. Perez
|1
|33
|5.0
|4.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|71.4
|1
|3
|M. Davis
|1
|17
|4.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.0
|20.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|1
|B. Selebangue
|1
|18
|4.0
|6.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|4
|B. Long
|1
|2
|3.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Gaffney
|1
|17
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|B. Hurley
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|1
|0.0
|56.0
|35.0
|11.0
|7.00
|1.00
|10.0
|32.1
|23.8
|68.0
|7.0
|24.0