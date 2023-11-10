Texas A&M-Corpus Christi hopes to crack No. 7 Houston's defense
During the current run of excellence that has resulted in Houston being the nation's second-winningest program since 2017-18, the Cougars have built and sustained a reputation for defensive might.
In their season opener against UL Monroe on Monday, the seventh-ranked Cougars fashioned an 84-31 victory. The effort matched the third-fewest points yielded in Houston history and the fewest since the Cougars defeated Texas A&M 38-29 on Dec. 8, 1951.
The defensive performance was as familiar as it was it was stifling for the Cougars (1-0), who will host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday.
"We've been pretty good defensively around here for a long time," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. "I think we're in the top five in the nation, the top 10 in the nation for the last six years.
"The best thing about our defense the other night was we scored 30 points off their turnovers and we held them to only 39 shot attempts."
Also par for the course for the Cougars: a scoring attack that featured contributions from holdovers and newcomers.
Sophomore Emanuel Sharp scored a career-high 20 points while hitting four 3-pointers, and Damian Dunn, a transfer from former conference rival Temple, added 18 points. Dunn scored 14 consecutive points during one first-half stretch as the Cougars, who returned just two starters and six letter-winners from last season's 33-win team, methodically pulled away.
Dunn and Baylor transfer LJ Cryer figure to be important cogs as the Cougars mesh during the non-conference part of their schedule. While Jamal Shead and J'Wan Roberts are essentially sure things, Houston will need the likes of Sharp, Terrance Arceneaux, Ja'Vier Francis and Ramon Walker Jr. -- all of whom played supporting roles previously -- to step forward and assume greater responsibility. That process will continue in earnest on Saturday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
The Islanders (1-0) recorded the largest margin of victory in program history -- 65 points -- with a 111-46 season-opening win over Southwestern Adventist on Tuesday. The previous largest win for the Islanders -- who also tied the program mark for field goals of 46 set against Cal Poly on Jan. 18, 2001 -- was a 58-point win over Texas A&M-International on Nov. 21, 2005.
The triumph came in the debut of Jim Shaw, hired as the Islanders' head coach in late March following two seasons as an assistant.
Jordan Roberts paced four Islanders in double figures with 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting against Southwestern Adventist. Owen Dease chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds, while Shilo Jackson added 11 points off the bench. Garry Clark wound up with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi improved to 18-0 over the past two seasons when holding the opposition to 70 points or less.
The Islanders, 1-6 all-time against the Cougars, earned their lone series win on Dec. 18, 2010, prevailing 81-78 in overtime at home.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is seeking its first-ever victory over a ranked foe and their first win over a Power 5 program since a 67-43 decision against Oregon State on Nov. 13, 2009.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|16:54
|Joseph Tugler personal foul
|16:54
|Garry Clark defensive rebound
|16:56
|LJ Cryer misses three point jump shot
|17:03
|Islanders turnover (shot clock violation)
|17:03
|Cougars defensive rebound
|17:05
|Stephen Giwa misses two point jump shot
|17:34
|+2
|LJ Cryer makes two point layup (J'wan Roberts assists)
|30-52
|17:42
|Owen Dease turnover (LJ Cryer steals)
|17:51
|+3
|LJ Cryer makes three point jump shot (Jamal Shead assists)
|30-50
|17:59
|Jamal Shead defensive rebound
|18:01
|Garry Clark misses three point jump shot
|18:09
|Jordan Roberts defensive rebound
|18:11
|LJ Cryer misses two point jump shot
|18:18
|Jordan Roberts turnover (lost ball)
|18:30
|+2
|Ja'Vier Francis makes two point dunk (Emanuel Sharp assists)
|30-47
|18:52
|+3
|Jordan Roberts makes three point jump shot (Garry Clark assists)
|30-45
|19:14
|Islanders 30 second timeout
|19:15
|+2
|J'wan Roberts makes two point dunk (LJ Cryer assists)
|27-45
|19:21
|LJ Cryer defensive rebound
|19:23
|Marion Humphrey misses three point jump shot
|19:53
|+2
|Ja'Vier Francis makes two point dunk (Jamal Shead assists)
|27-43
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:02
|+3
|LJ Cryer makes three point jump shot (J'wan Roberts assists)
|27-41
|0:25
|Cougars 30 second timeout
|0:32
|LJ Cryer defensive rebound
|0:34
|Joseph Tugler blocks Tedrick Washington Jr.'s two point layup
|0:43
|Tedrick Washington Jr. defensive rebound
|0:43
|J'wan Roberts misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:43
|+1
|J'wan Roberts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-38
|0:43
|Amont'e Allen-Johnson personal foul
|0:43
|Cougars offensive rebound
|0:43
|Damian Dunn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:43
|Damian Dunn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:43
|Tedrick Washington Jr. personal foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)
|0:52
|Stephen Giwa turnover (Damian Dunn steals)
|1:08
|LJ Cryer turnover (traveling)
|1:39
|Owen Dease turnover
|1:48
|Tedrick Washington Jr. offensive rebound
|1:48
|Lance Amir-Paul misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:48
|Lance Amir-Paul misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:48
|Ramon Walker Jr. personal foul
|2:15
|+2
|LJ Cryer makes two point jump shot
|27-37
|2:15
|LJ Cryer offensive rebound
|2:17
|Terrance Arceneaux misses three point jump shot
|2:15
|Terrance Arceneaux offensive rebound
|2:17
|LJ Cryer misses three point jump shot
|2:21
|Terrance Arceneaux turnover (Dian Wright-Forde steals)
|2:34
|Dian Wright-Forde defensive rebound
|2:36
|J'wan Roberts misses two point layup
|2:51
|+2
|Dian Wright-Forde makes two point jump shot
|27-35
|3:04
|+3
|Ramon Walker Jr. makes three point jump shot (J'wan Roberts assists)
|25-35
|3:17
|J'wan Roberts offensive rebound
|3:19
|LJ Cryer misses two point jump shot
|3:36
|+2
|Lance Amir-Paul makes two point layup
|25-32
|3:46
|Stephen Giwa defensive rebound
|3:46
|J'wan Roberts misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:46
|+1
|J'wan Roberts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-32
|3:46
|Garry Clark shooting foul (J'wan Roberts draws the foul)
|3:49
|TV timeout
|4:14
|+2
|Stephen Giwa makes two point layup
|23-31
|4:23
|Lance Amir-Paul defensive rebound
|4:25
|LJ Cryer misses three point jump shot
|4:39
|J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|4:41
|Lance Amir-Paul misses two point jump shot
|4:55
|Garry Clark defensive rebound
|4:55
|Terrance Arceneaux misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:55
|+1
|Terrance Arceneaux makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-31
|4:55
|Jordan Roberts personal foul (Terrance Arceneaux draws the foul)
|5:01
|Terrance Arceneaux offensive rebound
|5:03
|LJ Cryer misses two point jump shot
|5:07
|J'wan Roberts offensive rebound
|5:07
|Ramon Walker Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:07
|Ramon Walker Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:07
|Dayne Prim personal foul
|5:10
|Cougars defensive rebound
|5:12
|Jordan Roberts misses two point layup
|5:25
|+2
|J'wan Roberts makes two point layup
|21-30
|5:46
|Owen Dease turnover (lost ball)
|5:47
|+2
|J'wan Roberts makes two point layup
|21-28
|5:50
|J'wan Roberts offensive rebound
|5:52
|Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot
|5:54
|Terrance Arceneaux defensive rebound
|5:56
|Marion Humphrey misses two point layup
|6:13
|Marion Humphrey defensive rebound
|6:15
|Ja'Vier Francis misses two point layup
|6:25
|J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|6:27
|Marion Humphrey misses two point layup
|6:35
|Jordan Roberts defensive rebound
|6:35
|J'wan Roberts misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:35
|+1
|J'wan Roberts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-26
|6:35
|Owen Dease shooting foul (J'wan Roberts draws the foul)
|6:47
|+1
|Owen Dease makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-25
|6:47
|Owen Dease misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:48
|J'wan Roberts shooting foul (Owen Dease draws the foul)
|6:49
|Owen Dease offensive rebound
|6:51
|Owen Dease misses two point jump shot
|7:07
|Shilo Jackson defensive rebound
|7:09
|Mylik Wilson misses two point jump shot
|7:17
|Mylik Wilson offensive rebound
|7:19
|Damian Dunn misses three point jump shot
|7:33
|+1
|Lance Amir-Paul makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-25
|7:33
|+1
|Lance Amir-Paul makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-25
|7:53
|TV timeout
|7:37
|Emanuel Sharp personal foul (Lance Amir-Paul draws the foul)
|7:53
|+2
|Ja'Vier Francis makes two point layup
|18-25
|8:01
|Ja'Vier Francis offensive rebound
|8:03
|Emanuel Sharp misses three point jump shot
|8:28
|+3
|Owen Dease makes three point jump shot (Lance Amir-Paul assists)
|18-23
|8:30
|+2
|J'wan Roberts makes two point layup (Emanuel Sharp assists)
|15-23
|8:55
|J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|8:55
|Garry Clark misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:55
|LJ Cryer shooting foul (Garry Clark draws the foul)
|9:21
|+2
|Joseph Tugler makes two point dunk
|15-21
|9:25
|Islanders turnover (back court violation)
|9:30
|Garry Clark offensive rebound
|9:32
|Joseph Tugler blocks Garry Clark's two point layup
|9:49
|+1
|Marion Humphrey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|15-19
|9:49
|Ramon Walker Jr. shooting foul (Marion Humphrey draws the foul)
|9:49
|+2
|Marion Humphrey makes two point layup
|14-19
|10:03
|Ramon Walker Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Marion Humphrey steals)
|10:09
|Ramon Walker Jr. defensive rebound
|10:11
|Marion Humphrey misses three point jump shot
|10:22
|Mylik Wilson turnover (offensive foul)
|10:22
|Mylik Wilson offensive foul (Tedrick Washington Jr. draws the foul)
|10:45
|Marion Humphrey turnover (bad pass) (Mylik Wilson steals)
|11:04
|+3
|Ramon Walker Jr. makes three point jump shot (Mylik Wilson assists)
|12-19
|11:11
|Stephen Giwa turnover (lost ball) (Ramon Walker Jr. steals)
|11:12
|Stephen Giwa offensive rebound
|11:14
|Owen Dease misses two point layup
|11:28
|+1
|Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-16
|11:28
|+1
|Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-15
|11:28
|TV timeout
|11:29
|Dayne Prim shooting foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)
|11:36
|Terrance Arceneaux defensive rebound
|11:38
|Lance Amir-Paul misses three point jump shot
|11:56
|+2
|Mylik Wilson makes two point jump shot
|12-14
|12:12
|Mylik Wilson defensive rebound
|12:14
|Dayne Prim misses two point jump shot
|12:22
|+1
|LJ Cryer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-12
|12:22
|+1
|LJ Cryer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-11
|12:22
|Tedrick Washington Jr. personal foul (LJ Cryer draws the foul)
|12:22
|Dayne Prim personal foul (Terrance Arceneaux draws the foul)
|12:34
|Terrance Arceneaux offensive rebound
|12:36
|LJ Cryer misses two point jump shot
|12:43
|Lance Amir-Paul turnover (bad pass) (Damian Dunn steals)
|13:14
|+1
|Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-10
|13:14
|Damian Dunn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:14
|Dian Wright-Forde shooting foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)
|13:16
|Lance Amir-Paul personal foul (LJ Cryer draws the foul)
|13:27
|Terrance Arceneaux defensive rebound
|13:29
|Tedrick Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:41
|+2
|Damian Dunn makes two point layup
|12-9
|13:53
|Damian Dunn offensive rebound
|13:55
|Terrance Arceneaux misses three point jump shot
|14:10
|+2
|Tedrick Washington Jr. makes two point jump shot
|12-7
|14:23
|Jamal Shead personal foul
|14:25
|Joseph Tugler blocks Shilo Jackson's two point jump shot
|14:27
|Jump ball. Shilo Jackson vs. Joseph Tugler (Shilo Jackson gains possession)
|14:27
|Jump ball. Shilo Jackson vs. Joseph Tugler (Shilo Jackson gains possession)
|14:38
|Garry Clark defensive rebound
|14:40
|Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot
|14:44
|Garry Clark turnover (traveling)
|14:46
|Damian Dunn personal foul
|14:54
|Marion Humphrey defensive rebound
|14:56
|LJ Cryer misses three point jump shot
|15:12
|Jamal Shead defensive rebound
|15:14
|Owen Dease misses two point jump shot
|15:28
|TV timeout
|15:28
|Joseph Tugler personal foul (Lance Amir-Paul draws the foul)
|15:28
|Lance Amir-Paul defensive rebound
|15:29
|Emanuel Sharp misses two point layup
|15:45
|+2
|Lance Amir-Paul makes two point jump shot (Owen Dease assists)
|10-7
|15:55
|+2
|J'wan Roberts makes two point layup
|8-7
|16:06
|J'wan Roberts offensive rebound
|16:08
|Emanuel Sharp misses three point jump shot
|16:16
|Cougars offensive rebound
|16:18
|Emanuel Sharp misses three point jump shot
|16:42
|+2
|Marion Humphrey makes two point jump shot
|8-5
|16:47
|+1
|LJ Cryer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-5
|16:47
|+1
|LJ Cryer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-4
|16:47
|Jordan Roberts shooting foul (LJ Cryer draws the foul)
|17:02
|J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|17:02
|Stephen Giwa misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:02
|+1
|Stephen Giwa makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-3
|17:02
|Jamal Shead shooting foul (Stephen Giwa draws the foul)
|17:04
|Garry Clark defensive rebound
|17:06
|J'wan Roberts misses two point layup
|17:28
|Jamal Shead defensive rebound
|17:30
|Garry Clark misses three point jump shot
|17:36
|Emanuel Sharp personal foul
|17:38
|Garry Clark defensive rebound
|17:40
|J'wan Roberts misses two point jump shot
|17:54
|+3
|Jordan Roberts makes three point jump shot (Marion Humphrey assists)
|5-3
|17:56
|+1
|LJ Cryer makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|2-3
|17:56
|Jordan Roberts shooting foul (LJ Cryer draws the foul)
|17:57
|+2
|LJ Cryer makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:04
|Jamal Shead defensive rebound
|18:06
|Marion Humphrey misses two point jump shot
|18:26
|Ja'Vier Francis personal foul
|18:43
|Cougars offensive rebound
|18:45
|J'wan Roberts misses two point jump shot
|18:54
|Stephen Giwa personal foul
|19:19
|+2
|Garry Clark makes two point jump shot (Marion Humphrey assists)
|2-0
|19:33
|Marion Humphrey offensive rebound
|19:35
|Ja'Vier Francis blocks Marion Humphrey's two point layup
|19:45
|Marion Humphrey defensive rebound
|19:47
|Jamal Shead misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Garry Clark vs. Emanuel Sharp (LJ Cryer gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Joseph Tugler personal foul
|16:54
|Garry Clark defensive rebound
|16:54
|LJ Cryer misses three point jump shot
|16:56
|Islanders turnover (shot clock violation)
|17:03
|Cougars defensive rebound
|17:03
|Stephen Giwa misses two point jump shot
|17:05
|+ 2
|LJ Cryer makes two point layup (J'wan Roberts assists)
|17:34
|Owen Dease turnover (LJ Cryer steals)
|17:42
|+ 3
|LJ Cryer makes three point jump shot (Jamal Shead assists)
|17:51
|Jamal Shead defensive rebound
|17:59
|Garry Clark misses three point jump shot
|18:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|30
|52
|Field Goals
|11-31 (35.5%)
|18-42 (42.9%)
|3-Pointers
|3-9 (33.3%)
|4-14 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|5-10 (50.0%)
|12-21 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|31
|Offensive
|6
|11
|Defensive
|16
|15
|Team
|0
|5
|Assists
|5
|9
|Steals
|2
|5
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|4
|Fouls
|14
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|35.5
|FG%
|42.9
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|57.1
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Roberts
|6
|2
|0
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|3
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Humphrey
|5
|4
|2
|2/8
|0/2
|1/1
|0
|14
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|O. Dease
|4
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|17
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|G. Clark
|2
|6
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/1
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|S. Jackson
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Roberts
|6
|2
|0
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|3
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Humphrey
|5
|4
|2
|2/8
|0/2
|1/1
|0
|14
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|O. Dease
|4
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|17
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|G. Clark
|2
|6
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/1
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|S. Jackson
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Paul
|6
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Washington Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Wright-Forde
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Prim
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Allen-Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Parker
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Harden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Marshall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Glenn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Villegas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|30
|22
|5
|11/31
|3/9
|5/10
|14
|100
|2
|0
|9
|6
|16
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Cryer
|17
|3
|1
|5/13
|2/6
|5/5
|1
|22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Roberts
|13
|8
|3
|5/9
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|J. Francis
|6
|1
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J. Shead
|0
|4
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|E. Sharp
|0
|0
|2
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Cryer
|17
|3
|1
|5/13
|2/6
|5/5
|1
|22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Roberts
|13
|8
|3
|5/9
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|J. Francis
|6
|1
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J. Shead
|0
|4
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|E. Sharp
|0
|0
|2
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Walker Jr.
|6
|1
|0
|2/2
|2/2
|0/2
|2
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Dunn
|5
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|3/6
|1
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Tugler
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M. Wilson
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|T. Arceneaux
|1
|6
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|R. Elvin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Lath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McFarland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|26
|9
|18/42
|4/14
|12/21
|13
|115
|5
|4
|4
|11
|15