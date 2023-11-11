away team background logo
home team background logo
NCAAB Scores
All NCAAB Scores
USD
CALSD

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
USD
Toreros
UCSD
Tritons

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
LionTree Arena San Diego, CA
LionTree Arena San Diego, CA
Team Stats
San Diego 2-0 77.5 PPG 41.0 RPG 14.0 APG
UC San Diego 1-0 95.0 PPG 41.0 RPG 20.0 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
San Diego
Roster
W. McKinney III
D. Lungu
P. Hayes
K. Patton Jr.
D. Turner
J. Chammaa
K. Kensie
J. Oladokun Jr.
S. Trouet
D. Muncey
D. Dahlke
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
W. McKinney III 2 32.5 16.0 5.5 4.0 1.50 0.00 1.5 42.1 50.0 81.3 0.5 5
D. Lungu 2 23 15.5 4.5 3.0 0.50 0.00 1.5 64.3 50.0 84.6 2.5 2
P. Hayes 2 27 13.5 4.5 1.0 0.00 0.50 1.0 35.3 26.7 91.7 1 3.5
K. Patton Jr. 2 24.5 10.0 9.0 2.0 0.00 0.00 1.5 46.2 50.0 85.7 2 7
D. Turner 2 23.5 8.0 1.0 2.5 1.00 0.00 1.5 31.6 20.0 66.7 0 1
J. Chammaa 2 1.5 4.5 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0 0
K. Kensie 2 15 4.0 3.0 0.5 0.50 0.50 1.5 22.2 16.7 50.0 1 2
J. Oladokun Jr. 2 27.5 3.0 4.5 0.0 1.00 1.00 1.5 37.5 0.0 0.0 1.5 3
S. Trouet 2 12.5 2.0 1.5 0.0 0.00 1.00 0.5 14.3 0.0 100.0 1 0.5
D. Muncey 2 9 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0 0.5
D. Dahlke 2 4 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 2 0.0 77.5 41.0 14.0 4.50 3.00 12.0 39.6 34.0 82.0 12.5 25.0
UC San Diego
Roster
B. Pope
F. Nwaokorie
H. Gray
A. Tait-Jones
J. Brooks
J. DeGraaf
A. Burke
C. McCormick
Q. Patterson
C. Pendleton
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Pope 1 38 28.0 2.0 0.0 1.00 1.00 0.0 47.6 45.5 100.0 1 1
F. Nwaokorie 1 36 21.0 2.0 1.0 0.00 3.00 2.0 81.8 0.0 60.0 1 1
H. Gray 1 36 15.0 3.0 5.0 4.00 1.00 1.0 50.0 0.0 60.0 1 2
A. Tait-Jones 1 31 14.0 10.0 9.0 2.00 1.00 3.0 30.0 0.0 80.0 4 6
J. Brooks 1 23 11.0 6.0 1.0 0.00 2.00 1.0 71.4 0.0 50.0 1 5
J. DeGraaf 1 17 6.0 2.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 66.7 66.7 0.0 1 1
A. Burke 1 4 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 1
C. McCormick 1 10 0.0 5.0 4.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 3
Q. Patterson 1 2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
C. Pendleton 1 2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 1 0.0 95.0 41.0 20.0 7.00 8.00 8.0 53.8 41.2 72.0 13.0 23.0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola