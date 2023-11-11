USD
CALSD
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|San Diego 2-0
|77.5 PPG
|41.0 RPG
|14.0 APG
|UC San Diego 1-0
|95.0 PPG
|41.0 RPG
|20.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. McKinney III
|2
|32.5
|16.0
|5.5
|4.0
|1.50
|0.00
|1.5
|42.1
|50.0
|81.3
|0.5
|5
|D. Lungu
|2
|23
|15.5
|4.5
|3.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.5
|64.3
|50.0
|84.6
|2.5
|2
|P. Hayes
|2
|27
|13.5
|4.5
|1.0
|0.00
|0.50
|1.0
|35.3
|26.7
|91.7
|1
|3.5
|K. Patton Jr.
|2
|24.5
|10.0
|9.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|46.2
|50.0
|85.7
|2
|7
|D. Turner
|2
|23.5
|8.0
|1.0
|2.5
|1.00
|0.00
|1.5
|31.6
|20.0
|66.7
|0
|1
|J. Chammaa
|2
|1.5
|4.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Kensie
|2
|15
|4.0
|3.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.50
|1.5
|22.2
|16.7
|50.0
|1
|2
|J. Oladokun Jr.
|2
|27.5
|3.0
|4.5
|0.0
|1.00
|1.00
|1.5
|37.5
|0.0
|0.0
|1.5
|3
|S. Trouet
|2
|12.5
|2.0
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.5
|14.3
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|0.5
|D. Muncey
|2
|9
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.5
|D. Dahlke
|2
|4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|2
|0.0
|77.5
|41.0
|14.0
|4.50
|3.00
|12.0
|39.6
|34.0
|82.0
|12.5
|25.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Pope
|1
|38
|28.0
|2.0
|0.0
|1.00
|1.00
|0.0
|47.6
|45.5
|100.0
|1
|1
|F. Nwaokorie
|1
|36
|21.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.00
|3.00
|2.0
|81.8
|0.0
|60.0
|1
|1
|H. Gray
|1
|36
|15.0
|3.0
|5.0
|4.00
|1.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|60.0
|1
|2
|A. Tait-Jones
|1
|31
|14.0
|10.0
|9.0
|2.00
|1.00
|3.0
|30.0
|0.0
|80.0
|4
|6
|J. Brooks
|1
|23
|11.0
|6.0
|1.0
|0.00
|2.00
|1.0
|71.4
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|5
|J. DeGraaf
|1
|17
|6.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|66.7
|66.7
|0.0
|1
|1
|A. Burke
|1
|4
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|C. McCormick
|1
|10
|0.0
|5.0
|4.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|3
|Q. Patterson
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Pendleton
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|1
|0.0
|95.0
|41.0
|20.0
|7.00
|8.00
|8.0
|53.8
|41.2
|72.0
|13.0
|23.0