WMMARY
GWASH
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|2:49
|TV timeout
|2:49
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|2:51
|Charlie Williams misses three point jump shot
|3:06
|+1
|James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-83
|3:06
|+1
|James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|68-82
|3:06
|TV timeout
|3:06
|Matteus Case shooting foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)
|3:31
|Trey Autry defensive rebound
|3:33
|Sean Houpt misses three point jump shot
|3:48
|+2
|Garrett Johnson makes two point driving layup
|68-81
|4:09
|Revolutionaries defensive rebound
|4:11
|Chase Lowe misses two point layup
|4:23
|Revolutionaries turnover
|4:23
|Revolutionaries offensive rebound
|4:25
|Tai Hamilton blocks Jacoi Hutchinson's two point driving layup
|4:58
|+3
|Gabe Dorsey makes three point jump shot (Sean Houpt assists)
|68-79
|5:10
|Tai Hamilton offensive rebound
|5:12
|Gabe Dorsey misses three point jump shot
|5:27
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point layup
|65-79
|5:40
|Tai Hamilton personal foul
|5:40
|Revolutionaries offensive rebound
|5:42
|Garrett Johnson misses two point running jump shot
|5:58
|+1
|Matteus Case makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|65-77
|5:58
|Babatunde Akingbola shooting foul (Matteus Case draws the foul)
|5:58
|+2
|Matteus Case makes two point driving layup
|64-77
|6:25
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point floating jump shot
|62-77
|6:27
|Revolutionaries offensive rebound
|6:29
|James Bishop IV misses two point floating jump shot
|6:36
|Garrett Johnson offensive rebound
|6:38
|Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot
|6:58
|+3
|Caleb Dorsey makes three point jump shot (Sean Houpt assists)
|62-75
|7:10
|Maximus Edwards personal foul
|7:16
|Maximus Edwards turnover (bad pass)
|7:25
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|7:27
|Sean Houpt misses three point jump shot
|7:42
|TV timeout
|7:43
|+2
|Benny Schröder makes two point layup (James Bishop IV assists)
|59-75
|7:52
|James Bishop IV defensive rebound
|7:54
|Trey Moss misses three point jump shot
|8:09
|Darren Buchanan Jr. turnover (Sean Houpt steals)
|8:33
|+3
|Sean Houpt makes three point jump shot (Charlie Williams assists)
|59-73
|8:51
|+3
|Trey Autry makes three point jump shot (Jacoi Hutchinson assists)
|56-73
|8:56
|James Bishop IV defensive rebound
|8:58
|Gabe Dorsey misses three point jump shot
|9:07
|Charlie Williams offensive rebound
|9:09
|Trey Moss misses three point jump shot
|9:30
|Jacoi Hutchinson personal foul
|9:32
|Matteus Case defensive rebound
|9:34
|Jacoi Hutchinson misses three point jump shot
|9:44
|Trey Moss turnover (bad pass)
|10:00
|+1
|Darren Buchanan Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|56-70
|10:00
|Gabe Dorsey shooting foul (Darren Buchanan Jr. draws the foul)
|10:00
|+2
|Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point driving layup
|56-69
|10:13
|Charlie Williams turnover (bad pass) (Trey Autry steals)
|10:26
|TV timeout
|10:26
|Tribe 30 second timeout
|10:34
|+2
|Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point driving layup
|56-67
|10:44
|Darren Buchanan Jr. defensive rebound
|10:46
|Matteus Case misses two point layup
|11:08
|+2
|Benny Schröder makes two point layup (James Bishop IV assists)
|56-65
|11:18
|TV timeout
|11:19
|Revolutionaries defensive rebound
|11:21
|Charlie Williams misses three point jump shot
|11:36
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point layup
|56-63
|11:55
|+2
|Sean Houpt makes two point layup (Charlie Williams assists)
|56-61
|12:11
|+2
|Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point driving layup
|54-61
|12:17
|Charlie Williams turnover (Darren Buchanan Jr. steals)
|12:26
|Maximus Edwards turnover (offensive foul)
|12:26
|Maximus Edwards offensive foul
|12:39
|Benny Schröder defensive rebound
|12:41
|Sean Houpt misses three point jump shot
|12:48
|Tribe offensive rebound
|12:50
|Jack Karasinski misses three point jump shot
|12:58
|Jack Karasinski offensive rebound
|13:00
|Charlie Williams misses three point jump shot
|13:20
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point driving layup
|54-59
|13:33
|+3
|Charlie Williams makes three point jump shot (Sean Houpt assists)
|54-57
|13:48
|+1
|James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-57
|13:48
|+1
|James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-56
|13:48
|Chase Lowe shooting foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)
|14:04
|Tai Hamilton turnover (offensive foul)
|14:04
|Tai Hamilton offensive foul
|14:25
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point driving layup
|51-55
|14:40
|+3
|Gabe Dorsey makes three point jump shot (Chase Lowe assists)
|51-53
|14:45
|Tai Hamilton defensive rebound
|14:47
|Maximus Edwards misses two point jump shot
|15:11
|Tribe turnover (shot clock violation)
|15:11
|Tribe offensive rebound
|15:13
|Matteus Case misses two point jump shot
|15:41
|Chase Lowe defensive rebound
|15:41
|Darren Buchanan Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:41
|TV timeout
|15:41
|Tribe shooting foul (Darren Buchanan Jr. draws the foul)
|15:43
|+2
|Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point driving layup (Revolutionaries assists)
|48-53
|15:49
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|15:51
|Trey Moss misses two point jump shot
|16:13
|+3
|Jacoi Hutchinson makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists)
|48-51
|16:29
|Gabe Dorsey turnover (bad pass)
|16:34
|Gabe Dorsey defensive rebound
|16:36
|James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot
|16:45
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|16:47
|Charlie Williams misses two point hook shot
|17:13
|+2
|Garrett Johnson makes two point driving layup
|48-48
|17:32
|+3
|Gabe Dorsey makes three point jump shot (Sean Houpt assists)
|48-46
|17:41
|Maximus Edwards turnover (Jack Karasinski steals)
|17:47
|Revolutionaries defensive rebound
|17:49
|James Bishop IV blocks Trey Moss's two point layup
|17:59
|Gabe Dorsey defensive rebound
|18:01
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|18:19
|+3
|Charlie Williams makes three point jump shot (Jack Karasinski assists)
|45-46
|18:34
|Jack Karasinski defensive rebound
|18:36
|Trey Autry misses three point jump shot
|18:47
|Babatunde Akingbola defensive rebound
|18:49
|Trey Moss misses three point jump shot
|19:21
|+3
|Garrett Johnson makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists)
|42-46
|19:33
|Garrett Johnson defensive rebound
|19:35
|Trey Moss misses three point jump shot
|19:46
|Trey Moss defensive rebound
|19:48
|Maximus Edwards misses two point jump shot
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|2:49
|Charlie Williams misses three point jump shot
|2:51
|+ 1
|James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:06
|+ 1
|James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:06
|Matteus Case shooting foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)
|3:06
|Trey Autry defensive rebound
|3:31
|Sean Houpt misses three point jump shot
|3:33
|+ 2
|Garrett Johnson makes two point driving layup
|3:48
|Revolutionaries defensive rebound
|4:09
|Chase Lowe misses two point layup
|4:11
|Revolutionaries turnover
|4:23
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|83
|Field Goals
|23-65 (35.4%)
|28-55 (50.9%)
|3-Pointers
|15-41 (36.6%)
|6-16 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|7-7 (100.0%)
|21-24 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|37
|Offensive
|6
|3
|Defensive
|23
|26
|Team
|5
|8
|Assists
|18
|9
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|11
|8
|Fouls
|16
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
25 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
|Team Stats
|William & Mary 2-0
|79.5 PPG
|45.5 RPG
|14.0 APG
|George Wash. 1-0
|89.0 PPG
|54.0 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Dorsey G
|16.0 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|0.5 APG
|44.4 FG%
|
00
|. Bishop IV G
|5.0 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|5.0 APG
|33.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|G. Dorsey G
|12 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|J. Bishop IV G
|25 PTS
|3 REB
|5 AST
|
|35.4
|FG%
|50.9
|
|
|36.6
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Dorsey
|12
|5
|0
|4/9
|4/9
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|T. Moss
|11
|2
|2
|4/15
|3/8
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Williams
|9
|2
|7
|3/8
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|S. Houpt
|8
|0
|4
|3/10
|2/8
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Karasinski
|5
|4
|1
|1/8
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|-
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bishop IV
|25
|3
|5
|8/18
|1/4
|8/8
|2
|-
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|G. Johnson
|15
|6
|1
|4/7
|1/3
|6/6
|0
|-
|0
|3
|0
|1
|5
|M. Edwards
|13
|11
|1
|5/11
|2/4
|1/1
|3
|-
|1
|1
|3
|1
|10
|T. Autry
|5
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Akingbola
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
