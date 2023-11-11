away team background logo
home team background logo
NCAAB Scores
All NCAAB Scores
WMMARY
GWASH

Preview not available

Preview not available

2nd Half
W&M
Tribe
26
GW
Colonials
40

Time Team Play Score
2:49   TV timeout  
2:49   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
2:51   Charlie Williams misses three point jump shot  
3:06 +1 James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2 68-83
3:06 +1 James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2 68-82
3:06   TV timeout  
3:06   Matteus Case shooting foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)  
3:31   Trey Autry defensive rebound  
3:33   Sean Houpt misses three point jump shot  
3:48 +2 Garrett Johnson makes two point driving layup 68-81
4:09   Revolutionaries defensive rebound  
4:11   Chase Lowe misses two point layup  
4:23   Revolutionaries turnover  
4:23   Revolutionaries offensive rebound  
4:25   Tai Hamilton blocks Jacoi Hutchinson's two point driving layup  
4:58 +3 Gabe Dorsey makes three point jump shot (Sean Houpt assists) 68-79
5:10   Tai Hamilton offensive rebound  
5:12   Gabe Dorsey misses three point jump shot  
5:27 +2 James Bishop IV makes two point layup 65-79
5:40   Tai Hamilton personal foul  
5:40   Revolutionaries offensive rebound  
5:42   Garrett Johnson misses two point running jump shot  
5:58 +1 Matteus Case makes regular free throw 1 of 1 65-77
5:58   Babatunde Akingbola shooting foul (Matteus Case draws the foul)  
5:58 +2 Matteus Case makes two point driving layup 64-77
6:25 +2 James Bishop IV makes two point floating jump shot 62-77
6:27   Revolutionaries offensive rebound  
6:29   James Bishop IV misses two point floating jump shot  
6:36   Garrett Johnson offensive rebound  
6:38   Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot  
6:58 +3 Caleb Dorsey makes three point jump shot (Sean Houpt assists) 62-75
7:10   Maximus Edwards personal foul  
7:16   Maximus Edwards turnover (bad pass)  
7:25   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
7:27   Sean Houpt misses three point jump shot  
7:42   TV timeout  
7:43 +2 Benny Schröder makes two point layup (James Bishop IV assists) 59-75
7:52   James Bishop IV defensive rebound  
7:54   Trey Moss misses three point jump shot  
8:09   Darren Buchanan Jr. turnover (Sean Houpt steals)  
8:33 +3 Sean Houpt makes three point jump shot (Charlie Williams assists) 59-73
8:51 +3 Trey Autry makes three point jump shot (Jacoi Hutchinson assists) 56-73
8:56   James Bishop IV defensive rebound  
8:58   Gabe Dorsey misses three point jump shot  
9:07   Charlie Williams offensive rebound  
9:09   Trey Moss misses three point jump shot  
9:30   Jacoi Hutchinson personal foul  
9:32   Matteus Case defensive rebound  
9:34   Jacoi Hutchinson misses three point jump shot  
9:44   Trey Moss turnover (bad pass)  
10:00 +1 Darren Buchanan Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1 56-70
10:00   Gabe Dorsey shooting foul (Darren Buchanan Jr. draws the foul)  
10:00 +2 Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point driving layup 56-69
10:13   Charlie Williams turnover (bad pass) (Trey Autry steals)  
10:26   TV timeout  
10:26   Tribe 30 second timeout  
10:34 +2 Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point driving layup 56-67
10:44   Darren Buchanan Jr. defensive rebound  
10:46   Matteus Case misses two point layup  
11:08 +2 Benny Schröder makes two point layup (James Bishop IV assists) 56-65
11:18   TV timeout  
11:19   Revolutionaries defensive rebound  
11:21   Charlie Williams misses three point jump shot  
11:36 +2 James Bishop IV makes two point layup 56-63
11:55 +2 Sean Houpt makes two point layup (Charlie Williams assists) 56-61
12:11 +2 Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point driving layup 54-61
12:17   Charlie Williams turnover (Darren Buchanan Jr. steals)  
12:26   Maximus Edwards turnover (offensive foul)  
12:26   Maximus Edwards offensive foul  
12:39   Benny Schröder defensive rebound  
12:41   Sean Houpt misses three point jump shot  
12:48   Tribe offensive rebound  
12:50   Jack Karasinski misses three point jump shot  
12:58   Jack Karasinski offensive rebound  
13:00   Charlie Williams misses three point jump shot  
13:20 +2 James Bishop IV makes two point driving layup 54-59
13:33 +3 Charlie Williams makes three point jump shot (Sean Houpt assists) 54-57
13:48 +1 James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-57
13:48 +1 James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2 51-56
13:48   Chase Lowe shooting foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)  
14:04   Tai Hamilton turnover (offensive foul)  
14:04   Tai Hamilton offensive foul  
14:25 +2 James Bishop IV makes two point driving layup 51-55
14:40 +3 Gabe Dorsey makes three point jump shot (Chase Lowe assists) 51-53
14:45   Tai Hamilton defensive rebound  
14:47   Maximus Edwards misses two point jump shot  
15:11   Tribe turnover (shot clock violation)  
15:11   Tribe offensive rebound  
15:13   Matteus Case misses two point jump shot  
15:41   Chase Lowe defensive rebound  
15:41   Darren Buchanan Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
15:41   TV timeout  
15:41   Tribe shooting foul (Darren Buchanan Jr. draws the foul)  
15:43 +2 Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point driving layup (Revolutionaries assists) 48-53
15:49   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
15:51   Trey Moss misses two point jump shot  
16:13 +3 Jacoi Hutchinson makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists) 48-51
16:29   Gabe Dorsey turnover (bad pass)  
16:34   Gabe Dorsey defensive rebound  
16:36   James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot  
16:45   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
16:47   Charlie Williams misses two point hook shot  
17:13 +2 Garrett Johnson makes two point driving layup 48-48
17:32 +3 Gabe Dorsey makes three point jump shot (Sean Houpt assists) 48-46
17:41   Maximus Edwards turnover (Jack Karasinski steals)  
17:47   Revolutionaries defensive rebound  
17:49   James Bishop IV blocks Trey Moss's two point layup  
17:59   Gabe Dorsey defensive rebound  
18:01   James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot  
18:19 +3 Charlie Williams makes three point jump shot (Jack Karasinski assists) 45-46
18:34   Jack Karasinski defensive rebound  
18:36   Trey Autry misses three point jump shot  
18:47   Babatunde Akingbola defensive rebound  
18:49   Trey Moss misses three point jump shot  
19:21 +3 Garrett Johnson makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists) 42-46
19:33   Garrett Johnson defensive rebound  
19:35   Trey Moss misses three point jump shot  
19:46   Trey Moss defensive rebound  
19:48   Maximus Edwards misses two point jump shot  

1st Half
W&M
Tribe
42
GW
Colonials
43

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Tai Hamilton defensive rebound  
0:01   James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot  
0:19   Gabe Dorsey turnover (bad pass)  
0:22   Charlie Williams defensive rebound  
0:25   Maximus Edwards misses two point jump shot  
0:34   Charlie Williams turnover (lost ball) (Maximus Edwards steals)  
0:51 +2 Trey Autry makes two point layup 42-43
1:00   Chase Lowe turnover (bad pass) (Trey Autry steals)  
1:12 +3 Maximus Edwards makes three point pullup jump shot 42-41
1:21   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
1:23   Trey Moss misses two point layup  
1:52   Chase Lowe defensive rebound  
1:54   Tai Hamilton blocks Babatunde Akingbola's two point layup  
1:55   Babatunde Akingbola offensive rebound  
1:57   James Bishop IV misses two point stepback jump shot  
2:13 +1 Chase Lowe makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-38
2:13 +1 Chase Lowe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-38
2:13   James Bishop IV shooting foul (Chase Lowe draws the foul)  
2:22   Chase Lowe defensive rebound  
2:24   Jacoi Hutchinson misses two point running layup  
2:35   Trey Moss turnover (offensive foul)  
2:35   Trey Moss offensive foul  
2:42   Chase Lowe defensive rebound  
2:44   James Bishop IV misses two point driving layup  
3:05   Revolutionaries defensive rebound  
3:07   Garrett Johnson blocks Trey Moss's two point driving layup  
3:15   Darren Buchanan Jr. personal foul  
3:26 +1 James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-38
3:26 +1 James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-37
3:26   Gabe Dorsey shooting foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)  
3:35   Garrett Johnson defensive rebound  
3:37   Sean Houpt misses three point jump shot  
3:56   TV timeout  
3:56   Tribe 30 second timeout  
4:00 +2 Benny Schröder makes two point floating jump shot 40-36
4:10   Benny Schröder defensive rebound  
4:12   Charlie Williams misses two point hook shot  
4:39   Darren Buchanan Jr. turnover (offensive foul)  
4:39   Darren Buchanan Jr. offensive foul  
4:42   Jack Karasinski turnover (Darren Buchanan Jr. steals)  
4:51 +1 Garrett Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-34
4:51 +1 Garrett Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-33
4:51   Jack Karasinski shooting foul (Garrett Johnson draws the foul)  
5:11 +3 Trey Moss makes three point jump shot (Charlie Williams assists) 40-32
5:26 +3 James Bishop IV makes three point jump shot (Garrett Johnson assists) 37-32
5:39 +2 Matteus Case makes two point cutting layup (Charlie Williams assists) 37-29
5:49 +1 Garrett Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-29
5:49 +1 Garrett Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-28
5:49   Tai Hamilton personal foul (Garrett Johnson draws the foul)  
5:49   Garrett Johnson defensive rebound  
5:51   Gabe Dorsey misses three point jump shot  
5:56   Tai Hamilton offensive rebound  
5:58   Jack Karasinski misses two point running layup  
6:14   Tai Hamilton defensive rebound  
6:16   Garrett Johnson misses three point jump shot  
6:40 +1 Chase Lowe makes regular free throw 1 of 1 35-27
6:40   James Bishop IV shooting foul (Chase Lowe draws the foul)  
6:40 +2 Chase Lowe makes two point cutting layup (Charlie Williams assists) 34-27
6:53   Matteus Case defensive rebound  
6:55   James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot  
7:06 +2 Matteus Case makes two point jump shot (Charlie Williams assists) 32-27
7:14   Tribe offensive rebound  
7:16   Maximus Edwards blocks Matteus Case's two point layup  
7:37 +1 James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-27
7:37 +1 James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-26
7:37   TV timeout  
7:37   Caleb Dorsey shooting foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)  
7:45   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
7:47   Sean Houpt misses three point jump shot  
8:07 +2 Babatunde Akingbola makes two point dunk (Maximus Edwards assists) 30-25
8:16   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
8:18   Matteus Case misses three point jump shot  
8:35 +1 Garrett Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-23
8:35 +1 Garrett Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-22
8:35   Caleb Dorsey shooting foul (Garrett Johnson draws the foul)  
8:50 +1 Chase Lowe makes regular free throw 1 of 1 30-21
8:50   Maximus Edwards shooting foul (Chase Lowe draws the foul)  
8:50 +2 Chase Lowe makes two point driving layup 29-21
9:10   Tai Hamilton defensive rebound  
9:10   Benny Schröder misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
9:10 +1 Benny Schröder makes regular free throw 2 of 3 27-21
9:10 +1 Benny Schröder makes regular free throw 1 of 3 27-20
9:10   Caleb Dorsey shooting foul (Benny Schröder draws the foul)  
9:34 +3 Caleb Dorsey makes three point jump shot 27-19
10:04 +1 Maximus Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 1 24-19
10:04   Charlie Williams shooting foul (Maximus Edwards draws the foul)  
10:04 +2 Maximus Edwards makes two point driving layup 24-18
10:20 +2 Trey Moss makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Caleb Dorsey assists) 24-16
10:45 +2 Maximus Edwards makes two point driving layup 22-16
10:58 +1 Jack Karasinski makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-14
10:58 +1 Jack Karasinski makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-14
10:58   Babatunde Akingbola shooting foul (Jack Karasinski draws the foul)  
11:21   Jacoi Hutchinson turnover (Jack Karasinski steals)  
11:22   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
11:24   Jack Karasinski misses three point jump shot  
11:56 +1 Benny Schröder makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-14
11:56   Benny Schröder misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:56   TV timeout  
11:56   Charlie Williams shooting foul (Benny Schröder draws the foul)  
12:06   Darren Buchanan Jr. defensive rebound  
12:08   Trey Moss misses three point jump shot  
12:13   Jack Karasinski defensive rebound  
12:15   Darren Buchanan Jr. misses two point driving layup  
12:19   Benny Schröder defensive rebound  
12:21   Babatunde Akingbola blocks Sean Houpt's two point layup  
12:29 +1 Darren Buchanan Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-13
12:29 +1 Darren Buchanan Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-12
12:29   Tai Hamilton shooting foul (Darren Buchanan Jr. draws the foul)  
12:43 +3 Trey Moss makes three point jump shot (Tai Hamilton assists) 20-11
12:57   Tai Hamilton defensive rebound  
12:59   James Bishop IV misses two point driving layup  
13:07   Babatunde Akingbola defensive rebound  
13:09   Trey Moss misses two point jump shot  
13:19   Benny Schröder personal foul  
13:25   Trey Moss defensive rebound  
13:27   Chase Lowe blocks Benny Schröder's two point driving floating jump shot  
13:42   Revolutionaries 30 second timeout  
13:42   Caleb Dorsey turnover (lost ball) (Darren Buchanan Jr. steals)  
13:55   Chase Lowe defensive rebound  
13:55   Maximus Edwards misses two point dunk  
13:55   Maximus Edwards offensive rebound  
13:57   James Bishop IV misses two point driving layup  
14:05   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
14:07   Gabe Dorsey misses three point jump shot  
14:21   Gabe Dorsey defensive rebound  
14:23   Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot  
14:31   Garrett Johnson defensive rebound  
14:33   Caleb Dorsey misses three point jump shot  
14:55 +2 James Bishop IV makes two point jump shot 17-11
15:08 +2 Chase Lowe makes two point tip layup 17-9
15:08   Chase Lowe offensive rebound  
15:10   Gabe Dorsey misses three point jump shot  
15:16   Chase Lowe defensive rebound  
15:18   Garrett Johnson misses three point jump shot  
15:39 +3 Sean Houpt makes three point jump shot (Caleb Dorsey assists) 15-9
15:47   TV timeout  
15:47   Tribe offensive rebound  
15:49   Garrett Johnson blocks Trey Moss's two point layup  
15:52   Jack Karasinski offensive rebound  
15:54   Caleb Dorsey misses three point jump shot  
16:16   James Bishop IV turnover (bad pass)  
16:27 +3 Gabe Dorsey makes three point jump shot (Trey Moss assists) 12-9
16:38 +2 Garrett Johnson makes two point jump shot 9-9
16:58 +3 Trey Moss makes three point jump shot 9-7
17:00   Tribe offensive rebound  
17:02   Garrett Johnson blocks Jack Karasinski's two point layup  
17:15   Gabe Dorsey defensive rebound  
17:17   James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot  
17:26   James Bishop IV defensive rebound  
17:28   Jack Karasinski misses three point jump shot  
17:42 +3 Maximus Edwards makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists) 6-7
17:53 +3 Jack Karasinski makes three point jump shot (Charlie Williams assists) 6-4
18:06   James Bishop IV turnover (bad pass)  
18:18   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
18:20   Jack Karasinski misses three point jump shot  
18:39 +2 Maximus Edwards makes two point jump shot 3-4
18:59 +3 Charlie Williams makes three point jump shot (Trey Moss assists) 3-2
19:09   Gabe Dorsey defensive rebound  
19:11   Trey Autry misses three point jump shot  
19:18   Garrett Johnson defensive rebound  
19:20   Sean Houpt misses three point jump shot  
19:21   Revolutionaries defensive rebound  
19:21   Babatunde Akingbola blocks Jack Karasinski's two point layup  
19:46 +2 James Bishop IV makes two point driving finger roll layup 0-2
20:00   Charlie Williams vs. Babatunde Akingbola (Revolutionaries gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Maximus Edwards defensive rebound 2:49
  Charlie Williams misses three point jump shot 2:51
+ 1 James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2 3:06
+ 1 James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3:06
  Matteus Case shooting foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul) 3:06
  Trey Autry defensive rebound 3:31
  Sean Houpt misses three point jump shot 3:33
+ 2 Garrett Johnson makes two point driving layup 3:48
  Revolutionaries defensive rebound 4:09
  Chase Lowe misses two point layup 4:11
  Revolutionaries turnover 4:23
Team Stats
Points 68 83
Field Goals 23-65 (35.4%) 28-55 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 15-41 (36.6%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Free Throws 7-7 (100.0%) 21-24 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 34 37
Offensive 6 3
Defensive 23 26
Team 5 8
Assists 18 9
Steals 3 6
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 16 11
Technicals 0 0
21
G. Dorsey G
12 PTS, 5 REB
11
J. Bishop IV G
25 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
12T
William & Mary 2-0 422668
George Wash. 1-0 434083
Charles E. Smith Center Washington, DC
Charles E. Smith Center Washington, DC
Team Stats
William & Mary 2-0 79.5 PPG 45.5 RPG 14.0 APG
George Wash. 1-0 89.0 PPG 54.0 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
00
. Dorsey G 16.0 PPG 5.5 RPG 0.5 APG 44.4 FG%
00
. Bishop IV G 5.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 5.0 APG 33.3 FG%
Top Scorers
21
G. Dorsey G 12 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
11
J. Bishop IV G 25 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
35.4 FG% 50.9
36.6 3PT FG% 37.5
100.0 FT% 87.5
William & Mary
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Dorsey 12 5 0 4/9 4/9 0/0 2 - 0 0 2 0 5
T. Moss 11 2 2 4/15 3/8 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 0 2
C. Williams 9 2 7 3/8 3/6 0/0 2 - 0 0 3 1 1
S. Houpt 8 0 4 3/10 2/8 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
J. Karasinski 5 4 1 1/8 1/5 2/2 1 - 2 0 1 2 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Dorsey 12 5 0 4/9 4/9 0/0 2 0 0 0 2 0 5
T. Moss 11 2 2 4/15 3/8 0/0 1 0 0 0 2 0 2
C. Williams 9 2 7 3/8 3/6 0/0 2 0 0 0 3 1 1
S. Houpt 8 0 4 3/10 2/8 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
J. Karasinski 5 4 1 1/8 1/5 2/2 1 0 2 0 1 2 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Lowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Case - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dorsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lemond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Milkereit - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 29 18 23/65 15/41 7/7 16 0 3 3 11 6 23
George Wash.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bishop IV 25 3 5 8/18 1/4 8/8 2 - 0 1 2 0 3
G. Johnson 15 6 1 4/7 1/3 6/6 0 - 0 3 0 1 5
M. Edwards 13 11 1 5/11 2/4 1/1 3 - 1 1 3 1 10
T. Autry 5 1 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 - 2 0 0 0 1
B. Akingbola 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 2 0 1 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bishop IV 25 3 5 8/18 1/4 8/8 2 0 0 1 2 0 3
G. Johnson 15 6 1 4/7 1/3 6/6 0 0 0 3 0 1 5
M. Edwards 13 11 1 5/11 2/4 1/1 3 0 1 1 3 1 10
T. Autry 5 1 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1
B. Akingbola 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 2 0 1 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Buchanan Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Schroder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hutchinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Talipov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Cronin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Weluche-Ume - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Arrington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Harvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 29 9 28/55 6/16 21/24 11 0 6 7 8 3 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola